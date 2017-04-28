Much of the media and some commentators were keen to give prominence to any fall in the pound after Brexit. They claimed it was the result of Brexit, ignoring the falls before we voted. They said it would lead to higher inflation in the UK than elsewhere. So far our increase in inflation has been mainly owing to oil prices, and is less than the US with a stronger currency and similar to Germany’s.
Will they today report the further surge in the pound, now 8% higher than its recent low against the dollar and Euro? Will they offer a political explanation for the improvement, as they claimed for the fall? And will they now predict less inflation as the pound rises? Don’t hold your breath.
13 Comments
Couldn’t agree more , the bias BBC/Sky were falling over backwards when the pound went down, complete silence from them now it’s going up, watched question time last night talk about a loaded audience and panel, Mr Green was ambushed from all angles, there again what more can you expect from the BBC the sooner we don’t have to fund it the better
In terms of BBC reporting of such issues, I’ve always tried to see the best in the BBC and was interested in your recent post where you suggested the BBC sometimes creates rather than reports news. They did seem to be doing this yesterday, reporting: the EU is ‘united’ in its Brexit stance, our government is not and Angela Merkel says some in the UK are unrealistic in our expectations. But Mrs Merkel I believe was simply referring to some politicians who think there’s a preferential route to some sort of quasi EU single market membership post Brexit. This is not a view I’ve heard from anyone in Mrs May’s government.
If I held my breath waiting for balanced reporting of Brexit issues I wouldn’t last long.
I think the pound will continue to strengthen
and the media will continue to be wrong
The lesser the odds of any kind of brexit, the higher the Pound will go.
It always is instructive to confront various politicians’ declarations with day-to-day observations. Going this lunch time to one of the very rare dentists who still mix her majority private practise with an NHS one, I noticed a small paper describing the rates for various works from 1 April: band 1 now £20.60 (+4.5%), band 2 now £56.30 (+4.4%), band 3 now £244.30 (+4.5%).
Wasn’t it a relief to learn that the value of these extra pounds spent by users of the NHS dental services are now 8% higher?
It also looks like we may be on the verge of going into recession. If we do, will you Mr Rees-Mogg and your ilk accept any responsibility for that?
Reply No we are not going into recession.
Unless John Redwood has access to some heavy number-crunching, he cannot know that US inflation is higher than UK inflation. Although Gordon Brown gave the eurozone HICP
the same name (CPI) as the US inflation index when he introduced it into the UK, they are quite different measures. HICP is narrow (harmonised) and USCPI is wide ranging. The UKRPI is often thought closer to USCPI, although again not the same.
Fumy how you try and talk about the GBP being up, the day the economic news is all about Q1 GDP falling…
Sorry John but we’re not ignoring anything, people just point out what you chose not to mention -it’s call painting the whole picture, and we can do it here, were it is more convenient for you to reply (should you wish) or we can do it some-place else.
They did however tell us that growth had slowed and threw in the occasional reference to Brexit.
Ditto house prices dropping and also a piece on a manufacturer of stuff for the car industry whose spokesman was worried about something or other which I could not quite fathom.
They are reporting with some glee I think that the fall in GDP growth is a delayed Brexit effect.
Of course they won’t John. All I heard today on the radio was that the economy was slowing down and that everything was dismal with nothing to look forward to. It must be true because Vince Cable said so and it’s all down to Brexit of course.
Our ” 3rd country level status” – according to Merkel , is supposed to leave us in an impossible position ; she believes we are deluded about our negotiating position . Publicly stated arrogance of this sort will not win her popularity in Germany or elsewhere . A rising £ against the Euro is a smack in her eye and a reality the defunct EU will have to take note of .