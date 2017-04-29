This site during the election

At midnight on Tuesday next I along with all other MPs cease to be an MP. Parliament will be dissolved.
Any references on this site to my role as an MP will become historic.
Government Ministers remain as Ministers, but are very restricted in what they can say and do as Ministers.
I will be busy with the election but will keep a website going.
The election campaign period starts officially on Wednesday 3rd May with the receipt of the writ.
This website is paid for by me.
.
13 Comments
Good luck!
29/04/2017 “A Parliamentary Candidate has not yet been selected for this constituency ” ( Official Conservative Party Website )
The Referendum was 23rd June LAST year, not this year. Has the Tory party as a whole decided whether to vote Leave or Remain yet?
Good luck.
We need as many Brexit MPs as we can get. I’m not convinced that a Tory win is going to do this. In fact I think it may well end up reducing the number of Brexit MPs. Perhaps this is the plan. It could well be read as a mandate for soft Brexit.
Yanis Varoufakis’ comments are worth reading in the Daily Express today on EU stonewalling and divisiveness in nations.
The Tory Party Electoral machine is running painfully slowly. For heaven’s sake choose your candidates!
Local papers would perhaps feature a picture and a blurb if they knew just who Mrs May has in mind for the election she called.
The fact you haven’t a candidate entrenched, dug in, in Wakefield, shows a level of electoral campaigning neglect and silliness beyond belief.
Good luck John. All the best.
Haifax… has a constituency. It is in the UK. Wake up!!!!
Please inform Tory central office they may have an outside chance in winning if they manage to come up a candidate ( anyone ) with an IQ above that of a Meercat selling “Inshuuuranccce”
Many thanks for the enclosed information and confirmation that you will keep the website going, in what will be a very busy period for all contestants.
Always good to hear your views and read your postings.
J, onwards and upwards me thinks.
Rgds
Good on you John. Hope you get reelected if only to stop the government agreeing to pay extortionate fees to Brussels.
I hope the Tory majority is enough to pass legislation but small enough to prevent a sellout
I am sure everyone posting here appreciates and values the time, effort and cost that you put in to run the site and for allowing us to contribute.
On a personal note, I wish you good luck in defending your seat.
Good afternoon.
Many thanks Mr.Redwood MP (for now) sir.
And good luck. Not that I and many of you in your party need it.
Good Afternoon,
Thank you for keeping this blog open and relevant in this historic period of our country’s story.
Good luck for the election Mr Redwood. I hope you are returned comfortably.
Will the Conservative manifesto address our own EU exit negotiating stance? No hard border for Ireland, no exit fee payable, compensation for handing over assets paid for with our membership fees, free trade to be offered on a reciprocal basis, leave to remain for citizens who are working or have family life here but no benefits available unless qualified for residency (must be a reciprocal arrangement) and all subjects to be discussed together. If not we walk.