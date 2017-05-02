Better facilities at Wokingham station?

I have received a follow up letter today from First Rail, who start the new South West train franchise in August. I held a meeting with them last month to discuss improvements for travellers using Wokingham Station.
They say they do wish to introduce a click and collect facility at the Station for people to pick up goods they have bought on line on their way home. This is subject to reaching commercial agreement on how to do it.
They also say they want to introduce automatic number plate recognition for car parking at the Station. This would enable travellers to register their Debit card for automatic payment. They will also allow on line purchasing of car park season tickets. The aim is to make it quicker and easier to park with these additional choices.
3 Comments
Wokingham seems to have a good MP. Can’t find the typical brand of beer served in its pubs on the internet. So publicans there are a bit behind the times or serve bad beer and are hiding it. So shall not relocate.
Maybe First Rail could have a word with the councils on priorities .
The councils priority now seems to be to revamp the area surrounding the town hall to make it more continental and cosmopolitan in what they boast is a multi-million pound project .
I’m afraid that rather sticks in the craw when seriously ill people have to wait three weeks to get an appointment to see their GP .
Re “They also say they want to introduce automatic number plate recognition for car parking at the Station. This would enable travellers to register their Debit card for automatic payment” good luck with that. I have tried repeatedly to register for a similar service for the Dartford crossing, however their systems refuse to believe I exist, and there seems no way to complain.