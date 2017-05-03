The General Election.

The 2017 Parliament needs to see through the twin tasks of economic recovery and the successful negotiation of a new relationship with the EU.
Both these mighty tasks were started before. The task of economic rescue began in 2010.
We have seen through the first long part of the recovery, cutting the deficit and creating conditions for many new jobs to be generated. Today many more people are in work, and more have better paid jobs. We now need to raise our sights, to work smarter so more people can be better paid. We need to continue the good progress to getting more people into work. Once in work we need to help them train, improve, and gain promotion. We also need to be encouraging of enterprise, making it easier for people to set up their own businesses, and to grow those businesses.
The task of leaving the EU whilst improving our relationship with Europe began last summer after the vote. We now need to bring people together to back a vision of what an independent UK looks like. It can be so much better. We want to be open to the world and a leader of freer world trade. We want to increase our collaborations on research, culture, investment and enterprise with the whole world, not turn our backs on European joint ventures. We do not wish to close our borders, but to welcome students, tourists, people of talent, executives of large global companies and those with the skills we need at home.
The overriding task is to get the law through to complete our exit from the EU, and to negotiate a friendly Agreement on our future trade and relations with the EU that helps them as well as us. The new Parliament will then need to move on to make those changes to our laws we need to make so that our newfound freedom leads to some improvement. The Conservatives have made clear we do not intend to remove any of the employment rights or environmental protections that have come from the EU, but to incorporate them in UK law. There they are safe, unless a party in the future with a majority wants to amend or change them having stated so in a Manifesto.
We do wish to plan for changes to the current EU laws over fishing and farming. We think we need a fishing policy that is kinder to both our fish and our fishermen than the present policy. We want an agriculture policy that helps UK farmers produce more of our food, and supports landscapes where the farmer has costs to maintain them.
I am conscious that people who voted Remain were worried about possible economic damage. So far the UK economy has continued to grow, to generate more jobs, and to only suffer the same uptick in inflation that Germany and the USA have suffered, mainly owing to oil prices. I will work tirelessly in the new Parliament if elected to see through policies that put continued growth and prosperity first.
7 Comments
On the issue of “improving our relationship with Europe” and the recent coverage of the PM’s meeting with the President of the European Commission, I am surprised that the media does not seem to have reviewed the story of Mr Juncker’s appointment in mid 2014. What seemed to be a case of the Abilene Paradox took place, and seemed to harden ex-PM’s Cameron’s position w.r.t. the EU. Following on from the Lisbon Treaty the process of the appointment of Mr Juncker probably contributed a great deal to where the current relationship is.
The media really ought not be questioning the current PM after the meeting with Mr Juncker, it needs to be recapping the June 2014 stories and questioning EU leaders about Mr Juncker’s appointment.
The Conservatives have made clear they do not intend to remove any of the employment rights or environmental protections that have come from the EU, but to incorporate them in UK law – and May even wants to build on them.
Another huge mistake by May. Her appointment of the lefty dope Mathew Taylor is yet another, as is her & Osborne’s price and wage controls, her expensive energy policy another, her attacks on the self employed, her enforced gender pay reporting, her endless waste on HS2, green crap, Hinkley the list is endles.
The over protection of employees kills jobs, deters companies from every taking people on and stops people leaning how to work. This harms the choice of jobs available to them, which is the real protection for employees.
If they do not like a job they can take another. Easy hire and fire is really the best protection for workers in the end, best for companies and best for the economy too. Time for May to get real and grow up at her age.
More potty discussions on the BBC’s lefty Newsnight program. With Evan Davis, Yanis Varoufakis, Mariana Mazzucato why do they never have a sensible economist on? Or indeed almost anyone sensible? Daft questions and daft answers from beginning to end.
Sainsbury’s profits ,I believe are down by 8.2%. This is being blamed on Brexit. My financial skills are desperately lacking, however I simply don’t understand how Brexit can be the trigger to make people spend less at Sainsburys. Many are spending more at stores such as Lidl and Aldi . I can make a connection here as far as the reduction in Sainsbury’s profits go , but perhaps I am missing something. Blame is an illogical pursuit when the reverse argument is posited as a reality. Desire and preference should not be mistaken for logic. Logic takes into account all facts and input and to be logical they must be synchronically be reversible.
I was on Twitter last night reading some comments and fatuous arguments were put forward such as ‘ Mrs May embarrasses him’ . These are educated people. Do they not understand that embarrassment is a state of mind engendered by their own psyche and not a foible of the object they are pointing their innermost perceptions of how people should behave, project politics.
Reply Overall food sales are up, with the discounters gaining market share. Prices are competitive eroding profit margins. THis was a trend well before the vote.
I’d also like to see a rejuvenation of independent UK diplomacy worldwide.
Like you, I look forward to a new ‘friendly agreement’ with the EU, but more importantly with the countries that comprise the EU – how long they exist as countries is up for debate. But unfortunately, like the weak bureaucracy it is, the EU is not displaying the same attitude towards us. Let’s hope that our patience and steadfastness (which made our diplomacy so effective) remains intact throughout these negotiations.
And the opening gambit from the Japanese owned FT we have a new divorce bill totalling €100 billion.
What planet are these people on.
As for getting people into better jobs etc this will never happen whilst we keep importing half a million immigrants annually.
Mrs May is in a unique position. Never before has a Prime Minister sought re-election on a platform of doing what the people have told her to. It’s good to see the EU campaigning so vigorously for her, even if that wasn’t what they intended.
JR hopes for a “friendly” agreement. Well, he’s an optimist. I suspect there’ll be no agreement, and it won’t be friendly. There’s nothing like money for generating bad blood.
Mrs May has few friends among those who comment here. Now the election’s on, however, her wisdom in seeking to fill the working-class vote vacuum should be amply justified. I wish her, JR and their party every success and beg to add that you can still get useful odds on a Tory landslide.