This week we saw a couple of sets of fanciful figures intrude on the debate. There was Labour’s 10,000 police at £30 a year salary, hastily adjusted to £8000 a year, still way below what we normally pay our officers. Then there was the FT’s take on the EU bill for the UK leaving the Union, at Euro 100bn.
The first sets of numbers were mistakes, and have been adjusted upwards as much Labour spending will need to be to make it realistic. £300 m a year is nearer the mark.
The second story that the UK owes up to Euro 100 bn is just silly. There are no legal obligations to pay beyond the sums we owe for our regular contributions over the next twenty two months before we leave. If they want a political deal on money, then of course they would need to knock off our share of the assets. I don’t see that is a sensible or attractive way to proceed for them. They should just accept the Treaty that allows for no special bill.
The UK should continue to be friendly, outward going and positive about it all. We should continue to stress the great deal we are proposing for our future relationship. Free access to our market for all their exporters. Guarantees for all their citizens living and working in the UK. Continued large UK contributions to the defence, security, research and culture of Europe.
Stable and strong leadership is needed by the UK, to be optimistic but to be firm in resisting silly proposals that have no basis in law or political reality.
The EU disobliging briefings sound as if they are coming from people who suddenly realise their negotiating strategy of pressurising a member state into seeing it their way is not going to work. The EU thought the UK would want to stay in the Single market Custom Union. They could then seek to charge us for that. It was always a silly assumption, as the UK clearly wants to make its own free trade agreements with the rest of the world which means leaving the Customs Union. The UK was also clear it wanted to stop paying the money. It is the Commission who are most worried about the loss of the UK’s contributions, as it’s their budgets and salaries that will suffer.
The way countries pay to trade with other reluctant countries is via tariffs. If the EU wants to put tariffs up against us, it can only do so to a limited extent under WTO rules.It would be a lot cheaper than the bills we are hearing about. In return we can impose more tariffs on them given the nature and volume of their exports to us. That is why I have always thought it likely in the end they will want tariff free trade. It is, of course, always possible they wish to self harm. However, it seems it is more the EU Commission that favours a tough approach as the harm is to the member states, not to the Commission itself. The member states are more likely to wake up to the harm it could do their export companies and especially their farmers and want a more sensible approach.
If the EU seriously thinks we need to give them money to be able to sell them goods presumably they would need to give us money to sell us goods. I can’t see that idea catching on.
Mr Redwood, you have consistently told your readers that the EU needs a deal more than the UK, and so we have a strong bargaining position.
If this were true, the debate would be about how much the EU will pay to the UK for a deal. But it is not. The exact reverse is occurring.
You have misled your readers.
You have not the slightest idea whether these amounts are due or not and if the EU pursue their case then we are likely to end up with third country status and the bill as well . They are not going to agree to any extension under such circumstances .
They will suffer marginally but consider it worth it and if we choose to impose tarrifs on their goods and services we will make it even worse for us
UK’s net contribution to the EU is approximately Euro 10 billion a year. So a bill of Euro 100 billion represents ten years of net contributions. But you say we don’t have the slightest idea of whether that is justified ?
I am bothered that we are being led away from the no-deal option. I’m not saying no-deal is what I’d prefer – just that to get the best deal in any negotiation means walking away has to be an option.
George Osborne’s London Evening Standard, Gina Miller and others are saying “An election win will not be a mandate for extreme Brexit” They are trying to corner Mrs May into saying something extreme and if she doesn’t then she will have no mandate.
This is bordering on treachery – as though having opponents on the other side of the Channel isn’t enough to contend with.
Let’s hope UKIP losses aren’t being read as buyer’s remorse over Brexit.
I shouldn’t think so considering the losses sustained by the LibDems and Labour.
The mandate comes from what May puts in her manifesto. That will be key.
It seems possible that the Commission is encouraged by Germany to see what it can extract from the negotiations, as Germany will be by far the biggest contributor to the Commission budget after the UK leaves. The initial briefings and exchanges indicate that the actual negotiations will get off to a bad start in a hostile environment. The chances of no agreement must be high. I trust that Mrs May remains true to her word that “no deal is better than a bad deal”.
The EU is doing what the EU does best, and no one should be surprised by this behaviour, even more so when many suggest that eurocrats consider they are now fighting for the very survival of the EU – Brexit today, perhaps Frexit tomorrow and so on. The EU can ask what ever it likes, the UK can legally simply walk away, perhaps that is what the EU actually wants, the UK accepting WTO rules. It is the symbolism, the message it will send to other EU27, that is important to the eurocrats.
As for that silly miss-speak from Diana Abbott made, it was obvious to anyone with a first clue she must have meant £300m, so obvious that any impartial radio presenter would have offered the correct figure as a simple yes/no question to Abbott and then had a laugh about it! Funny how few on this site criticise LBC for their bias, but then they give an open-mic to their hero (no, not our host)…
The sudden “tough” approach probably has more to do with dissuading French voters from supporting Le Pen than influencing British voters. Either way, I suspect that it will have back-fired spectacularly.
The British election has more to do with putting distance between the outcome of any negotiations with the EU and any forthcoming general election. A very wise move, considering the shenanigans of Osborne, Blair and Mandelson.
A good read (but probably only if I can find a good summarised version!) must be “The six Brexit traps that will defeat Theresa May” by Yanis Varoufakis (who led Greece’s failed attempt to negotiate with the EU) – there is an interesting one-page summary in one of today’s left-wing national newspapers.
@matthu – Many thanks for notice of the Varoufakis comments. He seems to imagine though that Mrs. May is as naive as he was himself in recognizing how the Evil Empire actually operates and I doubt she is.
Good morning.
No to contributions to the EU budget regarding defence and security. We already have NATO and need the keep the intelligence we offer as a bargaining chip in any future trade negotiations.
Indeed it is the Commission that is the most hostile to the UK. And it is also true that it’s the member countries of the EU that have most to lose if talks do breakdown. So it is worth reminding ourselves who is doing the negotiations.
As I have said before, I think these negotiations are going to prove a disaster and government know it.
That is some of what I said yesterday and in earlier comments. If you wish to gag over your cornflakes read the Daily Express. If you wish to put off the statins then do not panic Mr Mainwearing, just sit back and work it out logically. The only loose cannon is the EU with it’s apparent desire for self harm. The latter being an easy option if you are more into the theology of the EU than the day to day effect it has on it’s citizens.
@agricola; In what way is the EU ‘self harming’? If the UK can survive with WTO rules the EU most certainly can when it comes to our post-Brexit relations.
By all means offer a friendly and positive relationship with those countries that reciprocate but ramp up building the means to support independent activity and be very public about it.
We will need independent standards, regulatory, diplomatic, trade support, border and other services that are fit for purpose in short order, well before the two year deadline.
Yes quite, Why do some put ourselves in a begging position ?This scenario where we are beholden to everyone is not healthy we are equal partners in the 28 at present .
I think there is a problem with the site. We are equal partners in the 28 at present.
Don’t know what happened with this diary entry as it is dated the 5th, but appeared on the 4th when I briefly commented, back to the future. Now it is back again so here goes.
We have our normal annual financial obligations to the EU and they to us. This amounts to a nett contribution of around £20 billion up to our date of departure. There are many other ways in which we may continue to cooperate with the EU which all have a price tag, however nothing as outrageous as the touted £100 billion. To the best of my knowledge there is nothing within Article 50 that demands any form of severance payment so we should not even consider it. From memory of the twenty seven members of the EU only around eight are nett contributors. That leaves nineteen dependants. Of the eight France gets back a very large proportion of her contribution presumably to support her delightful, by products, but expensive through inefficiency, agricultural industry. The EU will have to learn to live within it’s means, end of story.
Being a largely socialist organisation, the EU only knows how to spend money, always other peoples. A commercial organisation, in the same position would look at what it is doing to find savings, close unproductive branches, and retrench for the new business climate. No such thoughts pass through the minds of the socialist EU, so expect chaos as the gravy train hits the buffers.
Reply Two pieces were ready to go yesterday and I posted two by mistake which I corrected.
How about an unequivocal rebuttal of the 100 million in the manifesto.
Clear and concise commitment to pay no exit Bill or give EU citizens preferential treatment after Brexit
Tusk says they will fight for their rights. That will be the bureaucracy not the voters of Europe.
Why will immigration controls take 5 years ? This was the central plank of Brexit.
Why do we need coffee shop visas ?
If they can’t find workers for their low wages then they can close. They add nothing to the economy, and demand its workforce is subsidised.
What’s wrong with people taking a flask and sandwiches to work ?
I save literally thousands a year using a flask and a lunchbox.
I wish I was confident that the UK would not be making a financial settlement in favour of the Evil Empire and I certainly agree it is not required.
The UK might be well-served to withhold its normal contributions (at a net figure of £850 million a month it amounts to a very substantial sum of course) pending a deal on Brexit on the apparently very reasonable grounds that “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”.
The likelihood of achieving a mutually satisfactory deal looks slim and so conserving our resources by any means is prudent. Likewise, a recognition that the Evil Empire is and will be for its remaining life a hostile power would serve us well. (Note in passing Mr. Macron in debate with Mrs. Le Pen said the UK would have to pay €60 – €80 million to leave.)
I would have hoped that the subscribers to your blog are astute enough not to be taken in by repeated sound bites, preferring substance over propaganda.
Please avoid the strong and stable leadership line. Externally Mrs May has been held to account by her small majority and performed several u turns. There is no evidence of strong and stable leadership to date and some may think that a remain backer with an increased majority might not be as robust towards the EU as at present.
The reality/panic may be dawning on this organisation, which does not worry about having audited accounts, that the UK will no longer be around to prop it up.
So many figures get banaded around about our trade with the EU. The World Bank figures are : 27.6% of all UK trade is in exports. Of that figure 44% goes to the EU. So only 12.1% of all our trade is exports to the EU.