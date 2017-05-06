“The world recovery will be fine”

There are many fears and alarms expressed about the state of various economies around the world. The curious thing is in recent years none of these has come true. The world economy has continued to grow at a modest pace, with contributions from all the advanced countries led by the US and UK growth rates. China too has kept a steady growth of over 6% going, with many critics claiming it is about to end. This year we may also get some turnround in Brazil and less of a drag from the oil and commodity based economies which suffered in recent past years from low oil and commodity prices.
The background with the Euro area continuing to create extra money and buying up sovereign bonds, Japan doing the same, and the persistence of ultra low interest rates outside the USA, is favourable for more growth. It is true there has been an uptick in US, UK and Euro area inflation this year. This owes much to the higher oil price, aided by some Chinese price rises on exported goods to reflect the higher input prices they are paying for energy and raw materials. This may well abate later this year, as oil and commodity prices have been weaker recently. Higher inflation has not so far impeded reasonable growth in consumer spending in all these affected areas.
Mr Trump’s new found ability to get a Healthcare reform through the House of Representatives means he may be able to get through some reflation as well. He still has to get the Healthcare Bill through the Senate, who may wish to amend it and cause difficulties. Getting some kind of healthcare reform through is an important first step prior to tax cuts which will be easier to achieve if healthcare reform delivers some expenditure savings. Serious tax cuts in the USA would power more growth, which would benefit the rest of us as well.
Davis also went on about May industrial strategy. I assume he means, prices and wages control, expensive green crap energy, gender pay reporting, enforced pensions and aprenticships regardless of the circumstances, vast over regulation of everything and vast over taxation. Plus state monopolies in Heath and Education, dysfunctional banks and huge bias and interference in the transport policy. Also extra absurd extra taxes on landlords and thus tenants.
The industrial strategy should be to cut taxes, cut the size of the state and get it out of the damn way dear. What does a vicar’s daugher and Oxford geography graduate, who has (I understand) never really worked in industry know about it she should ask herself?
Still better than Corbyn, just I suppose.
The squeeze will surely eventually come when interest rates start to rise and thus really affect those with large personal borrowings, who will then have much less disposable income to spend.
For the past 8 years people have been living with historically low false interest rates.
On Question Time the other night someone asked a sensible question about why the NHS was so damn inefficient, incompetent and bady run. Well this is what government do to almost everything they run. You have paid your taxes already so you get what you are given or not given.
Davis went on about how fewer people went privately now than under Blair. This doubless as the current government tax you four times if you dare to. Once for others, once in taxes on your premium, once for yourself then 12% IPT on top of your insurance just for good measure. The exact opposite of what a Tory government should be encouraging – competition, self reliance and more choice of healths (and education etc.) provision. Daft socialists baffoons everywhere.
@LL; Ask almost anyone who actually uses the NHS, other than in an emergency, and most do not seem to believe the NHS is “so damn inefficient, incompetent and badly run” – only those who think they are3 more important that the person in front.
Cut him a little slack. Failure to offer the required obeisances to the NHS during a general election would be like failing to sing the national anthem at the cenotaph on armistice day. But It is gradually dawning on increasing numbers of people that radical reform is required to the NHS, probably at least in part as more travel means people see how much better health services are elsewhere. But I fear it will have to get a lot worse before politicians will dare to make a real effort to make it better.
Spot on. Well said.
The NHS is there to treat us, AND whoever walks into this country. Nearly a million people a year walk in ( the only figures given now is how much is the increase in population NOT actual immigration). None of these people will have paid in a penny, and have no intention of doing so. They don’t care about the cost to us, they don’t care we also have to pay for translators, they don’t care that their vastly extended appointment times ( translation) comes out of OUR appointment times.
How many people here would go to a restaurant where any foreigners bill is added onto ours? . . while they walk away after enjoying their free meal.
I’m not sure the NHS is “inefficient and badly run”. In fact, part of its problem might be that it’s too efficient e.g. the NHS doesn’t have spare hospital beds lying around empty for months at a time. UK Health spending represents a lower proportion of GDP than it does in most other major economies yet achieves comparable – if slightly below par – outcomes.
In other healthcare systems doctors don’t worry about prescribing unnecessary medicines or referring patients for unnecessary procedures because insurance providers pick up the tab.
The NHS has problems but they can’t simply be blamed on inefficiency – or lack of funding.
There is a slow down occurring. It is imperceptible to those who do not possess a keen eye.
The fact tbat supermarket giants are struggling against smaller low cost rivals is an indication that people are beginning to feel the pinch. Car sales are down and houses are not selling as fast as last year.
Perhaps another reason the Government is holding an early GE is because it too sees a slow down in the economy.
Mark,
To give an alternative perspective regarding supermarkets:
I personally am not feeling the pinch but prefer to use the cheaper supermarkets because why should I pay mega-rich corporations more for the same product? Back when I did struggle with money, I was unknowingly crying out for a Lidl or an Aldi so I could cut my food bill in half.
Perhaps we should look at it the other way; people on low and middle incomes may now actually have more spare cash BECAUSE of the discount supermarkets and are shopping there by choice, not because they have to. Local shops also then profit by selling the additional items that you can’t get in the cheaper supermarkets, because folks can walk to them rather than having to drive to another supermarket. Analysts make much of so-called ‘brand loyalty’, but I very much doubt many people have any love for or loyalty to Tesco or Sainsburys. Although Asda make-your-own pizzas are worth a diversion
Mark B
You may be right. About the slowness that is. It is a fast downturn, I feel. The reason the US car industry is in a pickle cannot be because steel, copper, aluminium, and oil prices are at a low, nor that the US worker “is increasingly better off” and “gains employment more easily”.
Even investing in beer and lager production overall is not a good idea just now. When people in the world drink less beer, apart from the absolute tearful ltragedy of such human moral deterioration, it is clear sign things are not what they seem on the economic front.
Is it not painfully obvious to everyone by now, that talking to anyone in the EU bureaucracy is time wasted, and that the only person to talk to is the empress Mrs. Merkel?
The EU’s only intent is to extort cash but the nations of Europe still want to trade. Lets not waste time on the former but concentrate on the nations of Europe.
The interests of bureaucrats is always for more and more bureacracy, more & more red tape, more and more complexity, ever higher taxation or fines for non compliance and more and more interference in every singe aspect of people’s lifes or businesses. Only democratically elected politicians can protect us from this, but they never really do.
Surely everyone realises this by now?
Peter Wood
” Talking to anyone the EU is time wasted” Yes, including Merkel. Not politically possible but if I were Emperor without need of political parties I would not walk away from negotiations. I would not go there in the first place. I would neither suggest negotiations with the EU nor engage in them. Time is money. Expert negotioators can be better employed counting my money, treasure and jewels. You can’t trust the BoE to do it properly can you?
Still less what do May, Hammond and the bureaucrats know of the competitive challenges facing any specific or specialised industry. Businesses that they have never even visited? They cannot even organise efficient roads, defence procurement, education, the NHS, HMRC or even just basic rubbish collections – as we can all see nearly everyday.
I don’t often agree with you, none the less this morning we read about the massive wasted costs of the smart meter roll out, diesel drivers to be penalised having followed government advice and in the last week another massive scandal in the NHS. Any one made to pay. You guessed it, the tax payer. Anyone on the supply side have to pay, of course not. Trillions wasted over the years. The Government of the day relies on a supine electorate enabling them to get away with it. We need more ‘poll tax’ anger.
@LL; The vast majority of the electorate appears to disagree with your Master Lifelogic, even more so since last Thursday…
I am glad to hear a note of cautious optimism in your latest post, Mr Redwood, but I must sound a note of disquiet. Whilst Mr Trump is busily reining in health spending, we hear from Mr Fraser Nelson that Mrs May plans £130 billion in tax rises and £175 billion of extra borrowing. As one who has consistently supported the Tory party for the sake of low taxes and a small state, I cannot describe the revulsion I would feel from a Tory administration which reneged on these principles – and although I cannot be certain of this, I think I speak for many. Democracy should not be about a choice between varieties of socialism; nor should the political triumph of Mrs Thatcher from beyond the grave – Brexit – be snarled up by the reactionary economics of Mr Heath in the form of Mrs May.
I’ve been telling you that you are going to take an axe to the the state’s pensions because you have run up a 10 trillion pound pension debt.
The prediction was that you would cut services to try and keep the ponzi going for longer.
The prediction was that you would also cut spending on services.
Regretfully I must disagree with your analysis – for one thing, printing yet more money to prop up the Euro and those countries who actually drowning in debt, together with idiotically low interest rates, is a recipe for disaster.
Add this to the political situations in Turkey, Iran and the whole of the Middle East, civil wars and corruption in Africa, the malign shadow of Putin and the USA being run by an utter madman, and I think the new Conservative Government’s priority should be putting in place some very serious defence mechanisms.
Yes but trump is reimporting jobs too. Unlike us who outsource all our polluting or dangerous work to others, decimate our information technology workforce by pushing the work offshore, and so on. There is more to trump than you imply.
57,748 Scots in total, voted in the Local Elections in Scotland. ( May 4th 2017 ) Mrs Sturgeon and her SNP got 19,964 of them.
But even if, even if, Mrs Sturgeon had got… every… single… vote, it would not equal the number of people living in the central area alone of my relatively small Yorkshire town.
So why is “BBC Parliament” showing SNP Holy Rood debate after debate every time I switch on the TV? Why is Mrs Sturgeon and the SNP being interviewed by our media every blessed day?
No-one from my town, nor the Greater MBC area of over 250,000 people including MPs and Councillors of any party whatsoever has appeared on TV recently.
When is Holyrood going to be closed down and the threat by a small band of zealots attempting theft of an enormous tract of my Country eliminated?Devolution? Independence?Go tell it to the Marines!
We are seeing the BOE start to worry about high levels of personal debt, especially those with interest free cards and the Banks are responding by reining in credit, albeit slowly at present.
HMG keeps crowing about our growth but then I seem to recall Gordon Brown doing the same.
Is UK plc growth once again built on sand and what will happen when people reach their limits or rates go up?
Lots of independent commentators are not as sanguine as you are.
Considering that we are not aware that we have found a way around the economic boom and bust cycles that is a brave reading of the world’s financial state. I would say that the world is in no less a precarious position as it is most of the time. Perhaps more so now than ever particularly as many of the checks and balances inherent in a free market capitalist system have been hijacked by the state and do not work in the least bit efficiently. Political and poorly understood and often inaccurate information dictate the decision making by government agencies and parliament as they attempt to control the direction of our economy.
The market ensures that that which does not work is eliminated in favour of that which does. The state does not do that and wastes vast amounts of money doing the opposite creating asset bubbles, huge deficits and debt and an environment where crony capitalism can flourish. So stable economies we do not have. Even when they appear to be relatively healthy it does not take much of a nudge to topple them and the illusion of well being to be shattered again in another bust.
Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, opted to deliver a speech in French on Friday morning because he said “English is losing importance” in Europe. (Politico.)
IMO the exact opposite is the case. Have a look at this map of EU citizens that can converse in English. https://jakubmarian.com/map-of-the-percentage-of-people-speaking-english-in-the-eu-by-country/
My first economics teacher pretty early on told us that the reasons cities grew bigger was because there are great economies to be made with people concentrated in smaller and smaller spaces. He had never taught economics before. Had there been teachers numbering 10,000 in my small school instead of just a score or so, the chances are he would have taught economics far more prior to him teaching me. Though there is little evidence to substantiate the view that what he taught would have been any the smarter. The world needs more people and we should all try our best to make it happen for one another.
I certainly wouldn’t be so complacent. The UK economy is growing at an abysmally low rate of 2.1% per annum.
China, on the other hand, has been growing around 15% per annum for the past two decades, and recently growing at a slow rate of 6.9% per annum. Here is how they did it: http://cdn.tradingeconomics.com/charts/china-loan-growth.png?s=chinaloagro&v=201704201725u&d1=19170101&d2=20171231&type=splinearea
That said, a lot of China’s central bank and central government officials have been replaced by western-educated “monetarists” who don’t understand that the currency is a public monopoly, among other things. Although I’m unsure whether this relatively new group of officials actually causes a change of policy. If they do, then high growth China will be over, but it would still remain a very good historical example of how forcing banks to lend more, along with Keynesian fiscal stimulus, can grow an economy rapidly.
We must not expect our economy – or others , to continue to preform in exactly the same sort of smoothly goes it way all of the time . The blips that happen are caused by many factors including the weather . That Supermarkets are waging war with each other is nothing more than gaining more market share and since they are all exposed to the same price variations , they do this at the expense of their profit margins .
The $ dictates a lot of trade deals and our exchange rate with it reflects whether we win or lose . The Euro does not feature in the same way and is heavily influenced by outside support – particularly from the IMF ( also very heavily $ influenced ) . At the moment my wife complains of the shortage and increased price of Avocados and Mexico claims it is down to their bad weather . In a nutshell the world responds to the USA and China ; Europe’s presence on the scene is inconsequential .
Increasing government debt worries me.
British motorists on the continent face £640 speeding fines from today :
Hundreds of thousands of British motorists will face fines for speeding in Europe under new rules coming in on Saturday.
For the first time UK drivers who get caught by speed cameras going too fast on roads in countries including France, the Netherlands and Belgium will face fines of up to £640.
However a quirk of the European law will crate a “one way” system in which Europeans caught speeding in the UK cannot be pursued by British police.
EUROPEANS CANNOT BE PERSUED BY BRIT POLICE IN UK – sums it all up!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Eurozone Quantitative Easing programme is the elephant in the European room.
Mario Draghi is breaking the spirit and almost certainly the letter of EU law by buying up sovereign debt of individual EU member States which then becomes a liability for the whole of the EU. If this is not collectivising the debt by the back door, I don’t know what is. That was expressly ruled out in several European treaties.
I have been wondering when the 27 will get round to telling us we must take on a share of this accumulated debt when we leave. Sooner or later there will be a very large default and German taxpayers will get a shock when they find out that has been done in their name.
The World’s NHS s could review their operations in regard to drug tablet usage. They order and reorder specific drugs and in the case of the UK, I’ve heard, perhaps wrongly, that the 5% allegedly out of date tablets at the bottom of the jars..are “thrown away” routinely or in one or two cases stolen by staff particularly the ones which are hallucinogenic.
I can’t believe NHS staff would do this as they are all perfect as we know. Foreigners cannot do it any less often as to say they are less perfect than ourselves is a sin and possibly against the law as is their half inching tax-payer funded drugs.
Perhaps the ONS, can come to an estimate of theft in the NHS. Supermarkets say between 2% and 5% of their goods are stolen by the public. Most companies make an assessment of the percentage of staff thefts though they do not usually send an email to staff about it and have it printed out in thousands as is usual in their profit making activities.
So Trump visits Saudi Arabia “sometime” later this month and “before” the NATO meeting in Brussels on May 25-26.
Well we will see what his visit does if anything for the oil price. I guess India and China still have their opt out in not complying with Iran oil import sanctions and I guess those sanctions are now lifted anyway because of Obama’s Foreign Secretary’s work ( he’s the one who fell off his bicycle whilst earnesly involved in geo-political war/peace talks affecting the whole planet ).
So it is our economic fate depends on the script and ad hoc improvisation of these actors. I might invest my last few bob on a metal detector and go beachcombing. I might make a bomb, or find one. Mine…my luck!
Now, if I were a Roman in 100AD Britain,where would I put my salary? There were no shops or overly priced women then. It’s marvellous how so many Roman salaries have been found buried close to disused American World War II airforce bases in Britain.
“The world recovery will be fine”
Diane Abacus would disagree.