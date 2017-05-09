Mr Macron guides France

There is a lot of nonsense talked about how the election of Mr Macron will lead to a much tougher French stance over Brexit. Mr Macron, after all, was not so long ago a Minister serving the outgoing President, who has not been critical of the outgoing President’s stance on all this. Anyone leading France will of course be putting EU and French interests first, but this does not mean they will wish to punish the UK.
Recent press comment tells us that the EU itself has researched the legality of sending a leaving bill and realised there is no legal basis for any such payment. That is doubtless why they did not put the phrase leaving bill or equivalent into their statement of how they wish to handle the negotiations. They want the UK to settle the bills it owes, which the UK has always said it will. We are still paying our regular contributions even though we have told them we are leaving, and will doubtless do so up to departure.This implies Mr Macron will be unwilling to make a huge financial demand on the UK, knowing there is no legal back up to it.
Mr Macron has already stated his task – to bring greater unity to France by dealing with the economic hurts parts of the country feel. This will mean securing a good deal for French farmers and others to carry on selling produce into the UK market on favourable terms. IT is difficult to see how Mr Macron could keep faith with farmers if he insists on World Trade tariff levels on agricultural trade between our two countries.
His language of wishing to mellow the discourse and soothe tensions would also sit ill with stoking a wider trade war with the UK. People are affected by the emotions of the moment when they make decisions on what to buy. There are global alternatives to many well known French products, so it behoves the President to help woo the UK customers, just as the UK government wants to reassure and keep UK exports to France which we value.
I wish the new President every success in his stated aims after the election. I see no reason the UK cannot get on well with him in our mutual interest. I expect him to take a firm line in defence of French interests, but to see that it is in France’s interest to have a good deal with us. The French people will of course decide next month just how much power to give him ,when they decide on a Parliament to promote his ideas or to tame his reforms.
36 Comments
The recently published (and little reported) EU position on the bill seemed mostly unobjectionable on the debit side – for example UK to pay for relocation of EU institutions currently located in the UK back to the EU. On the credit side their simple statement that UK is credited with no share at all in EU assets (for example buildings) is plainly unacceptable.
One interesting part is where they say UK must assume sole ownership of all EU fissile material currently stored in UK – I understand much of this nuclear waste (I assume that’s what it is) originates in the other EU countries. The fact the EU highlight this indicates they know that if UK prepared a bill for handling this waste in perpetuity then it would be very high and offset whatever else the EU is claiming. The alternative of sending the waste back to the EU is probably not acceptable to them either. This is a good negotiating lever.
Naive JR. He will follow Merkel. She leads the EU. Germany very defensive of its trade surplus and unfairness on southern EU countries. Macron being encouraged to distance himself from these campaign remarks. I suspect he has already forgotten what he said to get in office.
May trying to get elected on Labour policies, price capping energy companies! How about scrapping the Climate Change Act? Get rid of wind farms, create new power stations and stop the madness of scrapping coal and encouraging wood chip from the US. Goodness, JR, next she will say she wants the U.K. To leave the EU after campaigning and lying to scare us to stay! May, Macron are just politicos with no views of their own or values. Sheep who follow what they think we might like to hear, overwhelmingly getting it wrong because it is jibber jabber from the swamp of Westminster. Trump succeeded by being himself.
Given the EU lawyers now say there is no legal claim for us to pay an exit fee, my worry is that we will feel out of some sort of strange good will, that we should cough up something, and that as usual we take ourselves for a financial ride , so much like we do with many gestures of Foreign Aid.
Cameron in particular was good at this, as every time he went abroad, he gave away large sums of our money.
With regard to renegotiation ref Calais:
Mr Macron should remember who paid for all of the security fences and walls, and he should be reminded of that.
He is no friend of the U.K. As we saw by his impolite behaviour visiting May.
Given the EU lawyers now say there is no legal claim for us to pay an exit fee,
Do they actually say “an exit fee” or are they just referring to the bit added on last week?
Macron will fail before he starts if he refuses to recognise the status quo works against the interests of France. Compare and contrast the rates of manufacturing output between France and Germany since the introduction of the Euro. BREXIT will be a mere side show as the EU goes through its death agony, if Macron will continue to allow France run at a deficit and Germany at a surplus.
Countries like Germany can only run a balance of trade surplus because other countries run a deficit .
It is not possible for all countries to simultaneously run a balance of trade surplus .
As with the old Roman empire , the money and talent just get sucked into the centre . This was widely predicted as what would happen to a modern Europe wide empire as early as the 1950’s .
Just scrapping the Euro currency alone would not rectify this situation .
The German people have to be persuaded to become put EU citizenship ahead of German citizenship and redistribute German wealth to the EU periphery and to buy the products of their trading partners rather than home grown .
One can at least admire the French for resisting flogging off the family silver – the worst trait of successive Conservative govts .
To succeed Mr Macron has to reform Germany , not France .
There is not much Macron can do about it. The French Euro exchanges one for one with the German Euro. French Balance of Payments can’t be balanced by a shift in exchange rates. IMO France should get out of the Euro and the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP). France like other states still has “excessive debt” under SGP rules, (another piece of IMF nonsense). The only way Macron can get out of that is to shrink the French economy with more fiscal austerity. Not a vote winner.
BTW. In the MMT world, one of the bigger fascinations is the The Norwegian Wealth / Pension Fund. Just what the hell are the Norwegians going to do with it. Neil Wilson explains https://medium.com/modern-money-matters/savings-are-an-export-product-e1db780d1c1b . His piece on “The Bond Economy” is worth a read
Indeed it is clearly in the interests of both France, the EU and the UK to put a sensible deal in place. Not that the EU have much of a record of doing what is in the interests of the peoples rather than those of their bureaucrats.
Matthew Taylor to come out with more drivel today I see. Does the man know the first thing about real industry, has he ever created a business or employed anyone, does he understand the need to be competitive to survice? Why on earth did May appoint him?
Persistent scandals over bad working conditions and insecure contracts demonstrate that society must do more to create fulfilling, decent jobs, according to the man leading a Government review into modern work. “Bad work is all too common. We need, therefore, to talk about quality of work, and not just quantity,”
So government is now going to define “bad work” and “good work” is it?
The only real protection is lots of choice of available jobs, regulation produces the complete opposite in general.
M Macron certainly needs a radical reforming agenda. We read he wants to lure back the many able and ambitious French people now living and working in London with lower taxes. Excellent if we can get some competition going there – the UK will have to play close attention to making sure our own tax regime is competitive. This is competitive tension at its best. M Macron will be helped in this by the absurd newly complicated procedure for applying for residency in the UK, introduced by the home office under Mrs May as part of the ridiculous pledge to reduce immigration to “tens of thousands”, which depressingly the Conservatives seem to be sticking with. I hope the traditional free market side of the Conservative Party speaks up and explains to the statist-nationalist wing that attracting and retaining law abiding and productive foreigners here is good for UK prosperity!
Plus we have Greg Clark & T May with their half baked, damaging, socialist, energy price cap.
Still at least the election meant that the the damaging “Quarterly digital tax reporting plans shelved…for now” (and many other daft budget measures too).
Let us hope they have been ditched for good.
I only wish France well, but as someone with family links there, I sometimes think it is its own worst enemy.
The new President has led a remarkably charmed life so far; I hope for France’s sake that he will have the strength to keep standing when reality comes along and smacks him in the face.
I could not agree more. Herding cats/teaching crows to swim is a doddle compared to the task facing President Macron given that many of his policies are inimical to the French way of life (When he tried to introduce some of them as a Minister in the last government Hollande swiftly cut his legs off in the face of the huge protests they provoked).
John: Throughout history every foreign policy decision the French have made has been a disaster. Macron may break the mould, but for all his good intentions the French talent for cutting their nose off to spite their face could well come to fore despite the logic of your argument re tariffs.
As there is no legal basis for the UK to pay a leaving fee I do hope this is not part of the negotiations for Brexit. Meanwhile is it true we are going to be paying out another £billion in foreign aid over the next 4 years? Why, when we cannot look after our own properly here in the UK?
You always expound a very common sense approach in relation to the EU’s negotiating position. However you never factor in the ‘punishment’ element and they have a history of putting the ‘bloc’s’ interests over the people in the member countries. They are trapped between two contrasting elements, your common sense based approach to benefit their businesses and the need to discourage others (Italy?) from wanting to leave when they see the UK prosper outside the zone.
I can understand that EU leaders might act against our, (and their), interests, but I don’t understand why the BBC, Farron, Miller etc. do work against us.
We all pray that no other terrorist incidents occur, but one more would tip the boat for Macron . France like us wants to keep France French and safe .
Mr Redwood, you are making a serious mistake here.
In 1975 we voted to keep Britain in “the Common Market”. Since then we have rejoiced in free trade with Europe until now, at this moment, lorries can travel freely (owing to the Approved Operator Scheme and to the coming of computers) from Romania to Scotland. You see trade as the defining object of the Brexit negotiations.
The EU (and M. Macron) do not.
For them, Europe is a project in progress to unite the continent under one government, with one anthem, with one flag, with one army and one parliament . (See Spinelli Constitution.) Trade comes after that. Hence the demand to settle the “divorce” before discussing trade.
French farmers are always mucking up the road system. (words left out ed)
The deal is this: You want trade to continue? Cough up.
I call that blackmail. The EU calls it “Associate Membership”.
It is very difficult to see the new President resolving France’s economic woes. CAP has been a lifeline for them and our exit, with the EU having numerous countries in the financial mire, will undermine this unsustainable subsidy. De Gaulle probably saw the UK as an irritant in the EEC and the difficulties for France in its expansion. His reservations about our commitment have always been justified.
It is a question of wait and see as far as Macron is concerned . He , like Cameron , suffers from lack of real world experience ; he is obviously ambitious and intelligent but the wiles of the world are there and a considerable number of French wanted real change .
He was foolish to believe that the Germans would fall in line with his desire for a common economy and that the Germans would open their coffers ; he believes that his enthusiasm for the EU would be enough for it all to link together with energy and goals that were the same everywhere – tell that to the Greeks , the Portuguese , the Spaniards , the Irish and the Italians .
He will in a short period of time fall into the laps of Political groups who will all make demands of one sort or another ; he stands alone without Party support of his own . The French are an unpredictable lot who are still trying to fly a flag of unity when underneath they struggle for nationality . I don’t believe he will pull it off .
I read that his first phone call on being elected was to Angela Merkel.
As Le Pen said before the election, “Whoever wins, France will be run by a woman”.
I’m glad he recognises that Merkel is the boss!
The EU and her collaborators in the UK; namely, the SNP, Lib Dems and Labour Party, wish to profundicate our Brexit.
President Macron is worse off than Corbyn.He does not have a single MP and heaven only knows whether he will have loyalty among those who join his gravy train. In that the French Constitution would allow it, we can expect another French election within two years. Therefore we should terminate the Brexit discussions asap as we don’t not want further French complcations that Marine Le Pen would bring us when she undoubtedly wins.
An anti-Macron demonstration by the Left took place in Paris the day after he won. The BBC announced ” The very next day France has come out and is demonstrating against him” ( There were 700 demonstrators ) I always believe every word the BBC utters.Yet it is a surprise France has only 700 inhabitants. Maybe more French are living in London than we at first thought. I worked with a French woman once. etc ed
No doubt one of the purposes of the threats and outrageous demands made by the EU is about intimidation, influence and making an offer far above that which is fair and reasonable in the hope of getting more than what they are prepared to accept. Nothing unusual or unacceptable for parties to do that in preparation for negotiating a deal. Sound tough and act tough sometimes works however the UK’s approach of saying little and being more reasonable often works better. The former may very well point to the EU being fearful and the latter point to the UK being quietly confident.
As I understand it Macron has been reported as saying that he wishes to renegotiate the bilateral deal on the French UK customs arrangement. Coupled with his very pro EU sympathies almost to the point of fanaticism there is little doubt that he will vigorously support the EU against the UK. How far he or any of the other EU leaders will go in their goal to punish the UK for Brexit is very much debatable. The rhetoric so far would indicate very far even to the point of self immolation. Deterrence alone will be a strong motivator but we are also dealing with those who are driven by feelings and beliefs of almost religious intensity for a Utopian supranational United States of Europe.
At the moment the eu commission seems to be leading the charge for the eu side of the Brexit talks.
When the talks begin in earnest I can see the centre of gravity shifting to the European Council and member states as the “grown ups” lead the talks.
The commission has no voters to worry about but the members states do.
Macron is all “Gob and Trousers” and has already over-stepped himself with regard to Germany and has just been reminded about ‘WHO is the Boss here’.”Missus”will not stand for some little jumped up school boy rattling his little sabre and “The Missus” will be in charge for YEARS to come! Whist we are on it but slightly off point: why we do we still say that we need ‘immigrants’ here in the UK? We don’t need ‘ immigrants’ we need ‘Guest Workers’ – there is a difference and an important difference.
We seem to forget that the UK is the odd man out in all of this- when it comes to the brexit talks the UK will have to negotiate with the remaining 27 countries and not only Mr Macron although I do acknowledge that he and Mrs Merkel will hold considerable sway when it gets to the talks about a new relationship. But before that we will still have to face up to the cost of disentanglement and the other hot potato of the rights of UK and EU citizens in the various countries. But by then Mr Macron will have his feet firmly under the table and we’ll know a little bit more about his strengths and weaknesses so until then lets hope the initial brexit talks go well as I fear Mr Macron could have a napoleon side to him, young handsome and charismatic, he even looks a little bit like the old oil paintings of Bonaparte. Anyway the future looks better for Europe now which can only mean that the UK will also have a place and a part to play, maybe not at the top table, but thereabouts. Lets hope it all works out!
Social media tells us it is Europe Day today. Victory inEurope , VE Day was yesterday. It seems Europe Day is an event dreamed up by the EU. Really EU Day, ( otherwise known as Schuman’s Day). Rather insulting that VE Day is less important than EU Day. Makes you want to leave the EU doesn’t it.
I agree with much of what you say, but Macron’s speech suffered from the same weakness the reactions to Brexit and the election of Trump did: it tried to diagnose a different reason for people voting as they did, and refused to recognize what they were rejecting, i.e. the EU and mass immigration; the erosion of their independence, national identity, and culture. These patriotic and practical people are always characterised as “angry”, never right. But as far as I can make out, the anger and the violence are on the left, in all three ountries.
PS On Le Touquet, it should be emphasised that this agreement is in the interests of both countries: the French border is at Dover and the English border is at Calais. No-one seems to understand this, as the illegal immigration industry has been hard at it convincing everyone it is terribly unfair on the French, in the hope of making it easier to get their clients into England.
England has a responsibility for the problem in that the English welfare state is far too generous to illegal immigrants and is therefore acting as a magnet across continents; but France also has a responsibility in allowing the madness of Schengen to persist, and in not preventing the illegal settlements. So both countries need to continue as they have been, working together to mitigate the effects of their respective policies.
I’m not entirely convinced reasonableness, logic and national interest will be the deciding factor in the French stance vis-a-vis their contribution to the EU’s handling of Brexit.
Not with the French track record of bloody mindedness, pique, hubris, wishful thinking and willful un-noticing of uncomfortable facts.
I do not know what reverence if any the French have for their Head of State. Why they have a Head of State at all as in proper countries like the UK with a proper Head of State.
Apart from shouting Vive la France” and “Vive la republique” and lighting candles, looking glum, over victims of terrorists,he does not have any real purpose.
Reply He does have executive powers and can choose a PM in the Parliament to work with him.
I see now on TV an audience of more than a hundred in Manchester awaiting a talk by Mr Corbyn.
Tory boasting of the merits of British education rings hollow. Formal institutional education from five years old to sixteen and Mr Corbyn has an audience of hundreds! So why don’t we use our last few years in the EU to recruit proper teachers from Europe and elsewhere, anywhere?
The only positive thing I can see is that Macron might not see himself as part of the “rejected elite”, since he came to power after the UK’s decision to leave. He might therefore adopt a less sulky attitude. That apart, Macron will undoubtedly set his sights on attracting UK financial services businesses and I suspect he will be a lot more successful that many commentators think. Any reduction in key services business will be a huge blow since we’ve clearly demonstrated that we are unable to build a significant, long standing share of the goods export market.
Sky News and the BBC’s hourly coverage of the French Election before and after including speeches. Why? Oh it was interesting for me and a couple of other people. But so are the elections in Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Bulgaria. Each has the same equal vote in the EU as it affects the UK. I cannot recall such coverage of France before. Can the best of us, from the top of our heads, name the political parties of Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy? So does France and the other ugly sister Germany have a secret and dispropotionate control over the EU?