Financial services will be fine after Brexit

Critics of Brexit on this site have regularly alleged that if we do not get the same access arrangements as today to the EU market after Brexit, the City will lose jobs and business to the continent. I have been accused of complacency for thinking that is untrue.
I have pointed out we were told the UK would lose jobs, influence and business if we refused to join the Euro. We did decline to give up the pound, and our business in Euros grew substantially. Attempts to prevent clearing in London failed, as of course if you run one of the world’s large trading currencies you cannot stop non members of your union trading the currency and securities in it. Business goes to where the talent is and where the capital to execute the transactions resides.
This week there has been a most important statement from the CEO and Chairman of one of our major banks. Barclays has said that they do not see any need to transfer personnel from London to elsewhere on the continent, whatever the outcome of the Brexit talks. They also state that the technical changes they are making to ensure continuity of EU business are less complex than the changes they had to make last year to comply with new business rules in the US, or the large task of ring fencing their commercial bank in the UK to comply. They confirm that complying with any new EU arrangement will be cheaper as well as easier than these changes.
London out of the EU like London inside the EU will face competitive challenges from all round the world. IF you are good at something you need to get better at it to maintain your position. You constantly have to strive to improve and to keep up with or lead change. There is no reason why London should stop doing that once we are out of the EU. In some ways it will be easier, because we will be free to decide on our own arrangements with the rest of the world without having to adopt the EU model for that. The UK will regain its vote and voice in the global talks and formal bodies, where today we often have to be represented by the EU instead.
As Barclays said “We are confident we have multiple choices for how we might continue to serve our customers and clients regardless of the outcome. (Of Brexit)”
Indeed but the main thing that makes London less competitive is the huge over taxation of higher paid workers. The 45% income tax + NI, the counter productive mugging of non doms, the absurdly high stamp duty on expensive houses, the restrictive employment laws, the attacks on the tiny permitted pension pot sizes and above all the punative IHT rates and tiny thresholds. The Tories have still have not kept the £1M theshold promise, made many moons ago by ratter Osborne.
In the UK you get £325K each then 40% of you property is stolen of you. In the USA you get over $5.49 million each (and increases with inflation) and then tax start at only 18%.
Hammond’s misguided fiscal attacks are the biggest danger to the city. Also May’s absurd agenda to “build on EU worker rights”, to force gender pay reporting and other lefty, PC insanities.
The pension pot limit has been cut to just £1M and this now only lets you get a pension of only about £30K PA max. It is not even a tax break in the main, it is still taxed when drawn.
The IHT threshold has been £325K since 2009 shrinking every year with inflation another huge steath tax increase.
Stamp duty (a turnover tax at up to 15%) is completely bonkers too.
All so so the government can continue to piss money down the drain on halfwitted things like expensive energy/renewables, a bloated inept state sector, Hinkley C and HS2.
As the comparative levels of regulation are a lot looser in London than in other major financial centres around the world, especially on Wall St. You should ignore any “threats” to leave when the UK becomes EU free.
Other CEO opinions are available, not just those that agree with the required narrative! The truth is, no one will know who is “correct” until after actual Brexit, or until at least we have a a much clearer idea what if any the A50 agreement will be. #crystalballgazing
Quite so. Long before Brexit, Frankfurt and other centres, sought to take some of what London has, often with the support of the EU bureaucracy.
One remembers the “Captains of Industry” throwing their weight behind the Remain campaign in their hoards. Those companies and their staff should now be encouraged to leave the UK. Stripping them of whatever banking and trading licences on some grounds or other could be a first step . There is not much Britishness about them.
Providing logic, common sense and self interest prevail amongst our EU partners it should be as you suggest. There will be a lot of noises off in the next two years, providing food for the press, but remain resolute and clear in our approach to Brexit and pragmatism will result. As I said two days ago, no deal is better than a bad one.
I like Mrs May’s promise to allow people to wipe their past indiscretions from social media. Keep it simple , a click of the mouse and a click of confirmation. It should not be a facility that users have to search for in a labyrinthine website. All users should be as aware of the dangers as they are now of smoking. Social media is much more than an opportunity to keep in touch with your friends, it is an information gathering system for the benefit of it’s ultimate owners. How do you think they got so rich and almost untouchable. They will be supported by those who benefit from all this gathered data, be it governments or commercial entities.
This is another claim that after Brexit everything will be the same but everything will be better.
We don’t know how our banking will be affected by Brexit, but we can surmise that its business with the rest of the EU is more likely to be harmed than helped.
We don’t even know if the prediction that “the UK would lose jobs, influence and business if we refused to join the Euro” did turn out to be false. It’s quite likely that the we did not get all the benefits that we would have got if we had joined the euro, but there is no reliable way of working out what extra business we might have got. The existence of the euro did help our exporting businesses by making it easier to export to many other countries using one currency instead of 19. It has made it easier for all of us who go on holiday there.
There was an interesting development on this issue this week, which made it into the press but not onto the BBC. The EU as we know is threatening to insist that euro clearing – a major business area for the City – takes place through institutions physically located in the EU. But the US has now said they would not accept this and if it is implemented the US would retaliate. There is after all no precedent for such a rule as the EU threatens to enforce. It seems unlikely the EU will wish to take on the US in a tit for tat trade war over this issue, so we can probably forget about this particular threat.
http://on.ft.com/2pzKdtp
I am one who has been fearful for our financial services post Brexit. However your article today and the fact one of the largest investment foreign investment company has declared that it is coming to London makes me think that I have been misinformed. No doubt deliberately so by the EU and remainers who have been spreading malicious and untrue facts about the dangers of Brexit. It appears that if you throw enough mud some will stick and they have been throwing great gobbets of it in the form of unsubstantiated claims of doom and disaster on all things Brexit. On financial services it has done so.
One thing is certain the EU is going to go for the punishing the UK for it’s audacity regardless of the cost to itself or the fact it will not actually harm the UK beyond some short term inconvenience. That is if Theresa May does go for the no deal is better than a bad deal option. However I have the feeling that she is not going to. It will depend on the make up Tory MPs after the election and it appears hard Brexit Tories are being weeded out of the selection process and Theresa’s predilection to remain is heavily influencing her.
Why did I not hear this important announcement on the BBC? We are always told if banking/finance jobs are going to the EU countries…oh, I think I’ve answered my own question.
“Business goes to where the talent is and where the capital to execute the transactions resides.”
And that talent is chained to London by the money it has vested in London and SE housing. Few can ‘escape’ by cashing in their equity and taking it to Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam – Dublin.
As soon as small but significant numbers sell up property values collapse and those remaining are stranded, unless they are prepared to go impoverished to EU cities undergoing a boom in their own property values.
“They can let their properties out instead.”
To whom ? The unemployed ?
No. 95% of talented Londoners have no choice but to stand and fight and that talent is Britain’s strength – they are not quitters and do not settle for failure.
Off topic, but even the Guardian is finally coming over to our point of view, ref Irish exports:
“He said that businesses like his might have to face the challenge of cut-cost meat from South America or New Zealand if Britain sealed new trade deals. “These could wipe us off the map completely. They could flood the market,” he said.
All three businesses say it would take “years” to build alternative markets if the UK went out of reach because of tariffs.
“We have been the breadbasket for the UK since the inception of the Republic, most of our exports go to the UK…..”