Mr Macron flies to Berlin

Mr Macron promised to rebuild the Franco-German alliance and to seek to strengthen the role of the EU in his country. To do so he has to fly to Berlin to show Mrs Merkel he agrees with her and will be helpful to her prior to the German election.
He will find in Berlin beneath the public courtesy a very different view of what the problems are, let alone what the future answers should be. There will of course be some goodwill born of relief that Mme Le Pen failed, but the reality of German interests will soon reassert.
The main German preoccupations will be to avoid any new spending commitments by the EU that Germany might have to pay for, and to keep the austerity pressure on the heavily borrowed countries of the Union. France will want to speak for a higher spending and borrowing federal EU government which Germany will dislike. Both countries say they want a political union, but France wants that to include sharing the money whilst Berlin wants it to be governed by teutonic controls on spending, borrowing and printing money.
Mrs Merkel may offer her new suitor warm words, but is unlikely to loosen the German or EU purse strings. Germany will be conscious that her 830 bn Euro deposits in the ECB are already lent on at no interest to countries who will struggle to repay.
Indeed as Roger Bootle points out today – the future of the Euro is still far from assured – despite Macron’s election.
So Theresa May today is going to be pushing her misguided “building on EU workers rights” agenda – workers on company boards, gender pay reporting, time off, doubless free chocolate biscuits and other halfwitted measures to damage businesses and distract managers and employees from productive activity.
This will give workers the “rights” to have work alongside incompetent workers who cannot be sacked, have to cover for people who have taken a year off, be paid less (as the company will be made less efficient & less competitive) and to have fewer alternative jobs available as the UK will also be less efficient & far less competitive.
So the question is:- Is Theresa May very cynically doing this just to win votes, even though she know it will actually damage the economy, jobs & productivity (and make things far worse for the good workers too), or is she really so stupid that she actually thinks these daft top down, socialist interventions will actaully help workers?
They will, once again, create lots of pointless parasitic jobs for “experts” on gender pay reporting, bureaucrats, HR specialists, lawyers and the likes. But they will kill far more real & productive jobs in the process.
Hopefully she will be forced to forget about her bonkers Miliband ideology post the election, or introduce these things in such weak mode that they can safely be ignored and thus not cost industry, employers, employees and productivity too much.
I tend to the cynical explanation myself. Surely even an Oxford Geography graduate cannot really be that daft – can they?
May seem very quiet about energy & the greencrap agenda, is she a Theresa Miliband here too? She voted for his bonkers climate change act I think (?), as nearly every single one of the bonkers & economically/scientifically illiterate MPs did.
Measures by government to make a pigs ear of the rather efficient gig economy too it seems.
Just why is government so keen to shoot the economy, productivity (and indeed its own tax receipts) in the foot and augment the numbers of pointless & non productive jobs at the cost of far more productive ones?
@LL; “So Theresa May today is going to be pushing her misguided “building on EU workers rights” agenda [../usual rant/..]”
First rule of politics, first you need to get elected! Anyway, why are “workers rights” so alien to the modern post Victorian right wing? Also do not forget that many who voted for Brexit did not vote for the sort of ultra capitalism you and so many on this site seem to want, had such a manifesto been on the referendum ballot then I suspect there would have been a very strong vote to Remain.
Mrs May might not be the most televisual politician around, her election ‘chants’ might not be the best, but her policies are winning were she needs to win – but just one warning, she has just one chance, she will need to follow through on her promises because the electors will not give a second chance if she fails. The political right need to take on-board that many of Labours policies are popular, according to the latest polling, people just don’t seem to want Mr Corbyn. It’s 1992, not 1983, all over again in a sort of way…
The best rights a worker can have is to be able to walk out of one job and into another one. Workers “rights” actually damage the chances of this being an option. They lower productivity, makes the UK less competitive and even harms the workers themselves in pay and having to take up the slack for others. Still great news for parasitic job creation, in areas such as law, HR, bureaucrats and other “expert” consultancies.
@lifelogic
this is very damaging to staff morale and productivity, and partly the reason the UK loses out to countries with more pragmatic employment laws.
Mainly she’s doing it to win votes, but I don’t think she finds it painful to do it.
The upshot here is that young men will once again have the advantage in the labour market. Maternity rights gave older women the advantage, and now these new filial rights should return it to young men. We will have come full circle. Well done, Mr Timothy.
Mrs May strikes me as a European-style Christian Democrat (like they have in Germany for example), her policies match quite closely. I think this is genuine and it just happens that the move of Labour to the hard left has resulted in large number of voters who are at least reasonably happy with this.
The German economy is doing just fine, a massive trade surplus and GDP growth in advance of even the UK and USA, I suppose as the German politicians sit there they think everything is just fine and the EU has been a great success. That complacency will eventually be their downfall.
When Germany is just a region of the EU super state, how will the Germans feel about ALL of their wealth being filtered off to the poorer EU states?
Political union has a price and that is an even spread of wealth across all parts of the union…
For every surplus there is a deficit. Most of Southern Europe have large deficits caused by the cheap German Euro.
America sees the problem and no doubt Trump will tackle it.
The German psyche is to rule. Having failed militarily they see economics as a painless alternative.
Britain leaving the EU will probably be the catalyst for change.
If todays report in the Telegraph about the demise of the internal combustion engine is even partially true the mighty German car industry is doomed.
I don’t believe a word of it though.
@Roy Grainger; “Complacent” is the one thing Germany is not, and has not been since the early 1940s.
When M Macron doesn’t get her backing for plan A – to have one government for the Eurozone, effectively redistributing Germany’s wealth, he will have to go to plan B: a visit to Italy. France and Italy will have to agree to come out of the Euro together. How will that go down in Berlin?
A timely reminder that the European Project is an exercise in futility. The senior partner pulls in a different direction from most of the rest.
@alte fritz; One could write much the same about some of the states in the USA, does that make the USA futile?
It is far worse than just “futile”. It is hugely dangerous, profoundly anti-democratic, it destroys jobs and even some people’s lives.
Good morning
As Le Pen said; “Whoever wins this election, France will still be govered by a woman.”
As intimated, French economic policy is controlled by the ECB /EU via Germany. Out of the Euro France like so many could break free of those chains that are dragging it down.
Macron also needs to radically change the French economy. Something I do not think the people and businesses of France are ready for.
Good luck to them, they are going to need it.
Logically, Macron is surely right to want far greater financial unity underpinning the Euro, which really means creating a genuine United States of Europe – but that would mean asking the Germans to support the poorer EU nations indefinitely, and I can’t see them agreeing to this.
So to all those ardent EU supporters – be careful what you wish for!
You win an election, then report for duty.
Standard practice in the EU.
I forecast Mr Macron will get very frustrated very soon, as will the French population.
“Germany will be conscious that her 830 bn Euro deposits in the ECB are already lent on at no interest to countries who will struggle to repay.”
The German plan is that repayment will be made by swapping the debt for some very large assets so that eventually Germany will effectively own the EU.
Hence :
“The main German preoccupations will be to avoid any new spending commitments by the EU that Germany might have to pay for, and to keep the austerity pressure on the heavily borrowed countries of the Union”.
Fortunately we never joined the Euro and are now leaving the EU.
“Mr Macron flies to Berlin” It sounds like a subtitle of one of Herge’s Adventures of Tintin.
No amount of EU sanctions against Russia diminishes Germany’s massive amount of goods and services interchanged. In fact they increase unashamedly. Germany has established herself as a lynch-pin in Europe.
Marina Le Pen did not smile or laugh when she said one of two women would win the French election, herself or Mrs Merkel.I do not know how long a French President’s political honeymoon lasts in France.
Mrs Merkel has just knocked for a six North Rhine-Westphalia’s Martin Schulz ( remember him? He was the bearded one in the EU ). So with a very passive German electorate ( some say asleep ) and actually a volatile French body-politic we can expect sparks flying soon.
The Macron / Merkel meeting will be nothing but a political farce . Merkel will be over-joyed dealing with a lap dog and Macron will be infused with his new-found appointment . Of course Germany will not release its purse strings and , for the next month , Macron will be tussling with a very tricky number of individuals – all seeking particular forms of power and influence .
Announcements of “solidarity and unity” will be made following the meeting – the texts have probably been agreed already !. Between the lines is an enormous gap that will not be solved by words ; Germany pulls the strings and France can do nothing about it .
Is this not simply the vassal’s duty of fealty to his empress?
On page 237 of his new book “Adults in the Room” ( recommended reading for anyone having second thoughts over Brexit ), Yanis Varoufakis recalls the opening statement from Wolfgang Schäuble at the first Eurogroup meeting he attended as Greek Finance Minister:
Schäuble said ” Elections cannot be allowed to change economic policy.”
That’s the shocking reality Macron is up against. Democracy no longer exists for Eurozone countries, the Eurozone is essentially a dictatorship. By proxy Merkel runs the Eurogroup with an iron fist and her stormtrooper Schäuble doesn’t even bother to wrap it up in a velvet glove.
Merkel will demand Macron carries out his policy of reducing the French deficit to below 3% of GDP while she will point blank refuse to even contemplate collective Eurobonds or any other forms of fiscal transfer which Macron knows are essential to make the Euro work.
In a word, Merkel will try and treat Macron in exactly the way as she treated Hollande : like her Poodle.
Merkel is cynically intent on trying to keep the flawed structure of the Euro going at least until the end of her next term in office as it is so uniquely beneficial to German industry. She cares not one jot that unemployment, particularly amongst the young, will remain at record levels in many parts of the EZ.
Only if Macron and others can collectively stare her down can they possibly succeed. I’m not holding my breath……………..
Slightly O/T, but it is reported in the Press today that A C Grayling, who is apparently fighting to overturn the Referendum result, has said that he and his movement are receiving support from “EU agents”.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/804428/Oxbridge-Grayling-EU-MEPs-Brexit-resistance
This seems totally unacceptable to me, and highly subversive. Is there anything the Government can do to ensure democracy prevails in the face of this apparent onslaught from left wing and other activists.
Reply Democracy will prevail. This election can secure a good majority for Brexit in the Commons.
“Come to Berlin tomorrow Emmanuel, there’s a good boy. Don’t do ANYTHING until we’ve told you exactly how to do it.”
Vive la France. Soon to be be referred to as (another country ed)
France displays the EU flag at the inauguration of its national President, and by normal flag protocol accords the EU flag higher status than the French national flag. This is what would legitimately happen if the EU flag was that of a federation which was legally superior to its component states; so, for example, the US federal flag must always be given the position of honour as superior to the flag of any one state. It is not consistent with claims that France is still a sovereign state even while it is a member state of the EU.
At least Macron knows who is the boss!
Germany, though the major contributor, and via the ECB the effective banker of the EU project does not appear to be ready to take the steps that would turn the EU into the USEU. I suspect for her to be persuaded to do so she would demand a wholesale reformation of the EU as it is now. Even with this there is no certainty that the German people would buy into it. To quote a saying , it would be trying to make a silk purse from a sow’s ear. Better start with a piece of new silk.
The EU is heading towards a multi-speed project which will become more evident after the German elections. Between them, Macron and Merkel, will do what is needed to reform the union for what is needed and acceptable to its people and any talk from here about failure in Europe is only pie in the sky- we should be much more concerned about our own miserable prospects. Sorry to say
Off topic, but is it just me or as anyone else notice how much airtime the Labour Party is getting on the eu loving BBC/Sky talk about bias
While Germany runs a banzai export led economy, breaking EU rules, it has to import lots of other peoples currency. Exporting to eighteen other countries that use the same currency as Germany, results in Germany banking a lot of EURO. That’s what the €830 billion balance is in the TARGET2 accounts http://sdw.ecb.europa.eu/reports.do?node=1000004859
German Banks lend cheap like crazy to other Eurozone countries, so they can buy German cars; washing machines; gas turbines etc etc. Germany effectively exports its unemployment to the Club-Med counties. German politicians, then want to punish their economies for having too many unemployed, non-productive citizens using a currency they can’t afford.
At the inception of EU France was seen as an equal partner to Germany. That has long since passed and are now very much the junior partner. Are are the rest of EU members. The odd member out was the UK as being subservient is not a role we have ever had to play and Brexit proves we have no intention of doing so now. The EU although it was meant to be is not a club of equals and it has had the effect of creating that which it was meant to avoid. German hegemony over Europe.
Macron is in the mould of Justine Trudeau of Canada, a soppy socialist. Canada is now bearing the high price from electing Trudeau as Prime Minister and so will France suffer the same from electing Macron to be President. His immediate departure to Berlin and his declaration of an ever dying love for the EU would suggest that he is going to be the glove puppet of Merkel who will take it in turns with Brussels to be the puppet master. It amazes me how many of the worlds leaders are ready to prostate themselves at the alter of progressive socialism. The most divisive and economically and socially damaging faith based ideology ever invented. Even Merkel a purported conservative prays there. In fact she as installed herself as the high priestesses.
It is amusing to hear our media speak of the unity of France and Germany. Of course our relatively young journalists never experienced even the immediate aftermath of the war, say in 1950-1960, a kind of thinking satirised as late as 1975 in Fawlty Towers in the world famous “Don’t mention the war!”. But if your own country is invaded. You always “remember” even if you were born half a century later. Nothing, absolutely nothing deep within you will forgive. Ten times worse if you are proudly French. A memory which does not forgive the UK for the Heights of Quebec Battle 1759. The French Canadians know 1759 was only the day before yesterday. The French in France know they are mistaken. It was this morning.
Mr. Redwood. I would be interested in your views as to the relative merits of two possible post-Brexit trading options between the Uk & EU, namely (i) WTO most-favoured nation arrangements and (ii) unilateral free trade (presumably initiated by the UK only). It seems to me that the UK should expect the Article 50 negotiations to fail as the EU appear to want them to fail for fear of a successful UK undermine their entire case for the EU’s existence. All the evidence, especially the invention of a £100bn “exit fee” to be agreed before the EU will even begin to discuss free-trade (and then only in areas where it has a surplus!) indicates a lack of desire on their part for a negioated agreement. Furthermore, I see no serious preparations from the Uk government to prepare for WTO trading arrangements. For example no efforts to disentangle the UK’s “schedules” at the WTO from the EU’s. Nor are there any efforts to expand the systems at UK ports to handle a greater volume of trade subject to customs or paperwork. This leads me to think that the UK cannot expect either a comprehensive managed free trade agreement with the EU or to be trading with Europe under WTO terms and that therefore unilateral free trade is the only practical option that can be ready for March 2019.