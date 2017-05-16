This election is about the kind of country we want to be.

The UK General election is both about who should lead our country for the next five years, and what kind of a country we want to create. It is an unusually important election, because the UK has great opportunities now it is leaving the EU. We need to leave in a way which brings more people together in our country. That requires reassurance to all that we are leaving the EU, not Europe. None of us want to damage our economy. We are not out to undermine the many friendly and positive collaborations and friendships UK people and companies share with the continent. We do not wish to turn inward. More than ever the UK needs strong and stable leadership, to negotiate a decent future relationship with other EU member states. I want to see an outward looking, optimistic UK, engaged in the wider world and a pioneer of freer trade on a global basis.
As the official Brexit campaign argued, the UK will not use our departure to undermine the employee protections embedded in EU law. The Conservative leadership has stressed that all existing minimum standards and protections will be transferred into UK law. As governments of all persuasions have in the past, so a future Conservative government wishes to go further than the EU standards. As the Labour party also supports this approach that should be one fear of Brexit removed.
So far there has been no downturn as forecast by some in the Remain campaign who thought the act of voting for Brexit, or the sending of the letter, would bring on an early recession. There is no need for there to be so once we do leave, either. An important task for the new government will be to extend and improve the economic recovery. So far since the banking crash and slump of 2008-9, we have seen good job creation and moderate growth. Setting the right tax rates, allowing sensible levels of public spending to improve the NHS, schools and other crucial services, and creating a climate friendly to investment and enterprise is central to building on what has been achieved since 2010.
There is no such thing as hard or soft Brexit. Remaining a member of the single market is not on offer. Being in the customs Union would prevent us having better arrangements with the rest of the world. It is mightily in the interests of the other member states to have a free trade agreement with the UK, so that may well happen. If it does not in time for our exit, we will be able to trade with them under WTO rules as we do with the rest of the world at the moment.
As we come out we need to legislate for a new UK fishing policy kinder to both our fish and our fishermen. We need to set up a new system of agricultural support, that is sensitive to the UK rural landscape and helps promote more domestic food production. We can get rid of EU taxes we do not like.
I think in a few years time we will have more and better friendly contacts and partnerships with people and companies on the continent. Just as staying out the Euro allowed the City to be Europe’s major fund raising market, so being out of the EU will not impede more trade, investment, academic and cultural exchange. Our future relations will rest of the good will and commonsense of people on both sides of the Channel, not on the sometimes unhelpful words of a few EU officials.
If we are to have a strong and stable government then we are going to need a PM that does not dither.
I think Chairman May lost it when she signed us up to one of the two biggest White Elephant projects, Hinckley Point. Expensive energy for all.
I have to say, given past form on certain Tory governments and the Chancellors sneaky tax rises I am not looking forward to the next 5 years.
They all love their stealth taxes . The real genius of Labour’s student loans and tuition fees was that they cunningly got 18 year olds to pay their own unemployment benefit for 3 years (on tick) .
There is a certain amount of hypocrisy in the Conservative rebuttal of the leaked Labour manifesto .
A financial transaction tax could at least dampen high frequency (ro)bot(ic) trades of securities , though vested interests would argue it would reduce liquidity .
Set at the right level it would have minimal effect on proper transactions .
What really gets me is that the Conservatives have the gall to call Labour on a financial transaction tax after having themselves introduced the totally iniquitous insurance premium tax .
Does the electorate really have that short a memory ?
A financial transaction tax is a sure way to export jobs and raise a net negative sum.
@LL; Nonsense. A financial transaction tax would only export the sort of non governmental non-jobs most industrialised counties manage to do without. The real issue is the level of any such tax is set at, as @ADS suggests.
You would be exporting computers to get plugged in somewhere else. Except, in high frequency computer trading, the length of the data connection matters. There is no point in sending a buy or sell signal, if your competitors can get their bid in a nanosecond before yours using shorter wires.
A financial transaction (Tobin) tax, is simply another HMRC Gaming Tax / Machine Gaming Tax. It can be administered in the same way as Casinos are currently taxed.
In four days, enough foreign exchange is processed to enable a whole years worth of international trading in goods. The rest is a load of punters – not investors – betting on the equivalent of two flies walking up a windowpane (FX market) or, taking a bet on your neighbour not paying off his mortgage to his lender (Credit Default Swap). Is this the kind of Country we want to be?
I’m prepared to cut Theresa May a lot of slack, provided that she accomplishes the central, essential task of getting us out of the EU. She did not expect to become Prime Minister, and there was no time for her and the other Tory leadership candidates to develop personal policy platforms, so inevitably she had to simply continue with a lot of the policies agreed under her predecessor.
I agree, Mark B, but we are in her hands, so will adopt Denis C’s outlook for the time being. What worries me hugely though is the nature/attitude of May’s closest advisors, Hill and Timothy. Not at all promising, in my view.
I understand the perceived need for soft centrist language and the occasional silly interventionist policy like energy price caps and workers on the boards (or “having a say” – what on Earth does that mean?!) in order to hoover up votes of Labour supporters. But let’s be realistic about the need for the UK to play hard to compete post Brexit. Italy has just announced new tax incentives to treat carried interest as a gain at 26% to attract private equity and other asset management business. We need to sharpen our pencils also. The top rates of income tax, IHT, stamp duty in the U.K. Are all uncompetitive and need to change. The huge non-Dom charge is an own goal. The Conservative manifesto needs to be drafted to allow scope to implement radical free enterprise policies post Brexit. They might not have wide public support now, but the need for them will be obvious in a couple of years. We should not be tied down to statist dirigsme by fatuous election promises.
Now reporting of pay by gender and ethnicity, we can’t afford much more of this! Meanwhile the ‘gig’ economy is to be hampered by new regulations proposed by Labour’s Matthew Taylor at the behest of Mrs May. He seems a decent enough sort but does not appear ever to have worked in a private business let alone in an entrepreneurial environment. This all smacks of complacency. Let’s hope these silly new commitments are so loosely drafted they don’t actually have to be implemented.
Indeed the proposals are insane,costly and hugely damaging to the economy and indeed to tax revenues. Mathew Taylor may be a decent chap but he is certainly in the wrong job here, where a rational Melton Freedman type is needed.
Richard1,
I’m afraid I have to agree. I can see and hear nothing other than socialist tax and spend policies/sound-bites coming from the Conservative. I don’t even see those balanced out with attractive business-attracting policies or tax rates to take us forward after we’ve left the EU.
I was hoping to be convinced that voting Conservative would be the right decision. Unfortunately I’ve been convinced it’ll be more of the same Cameron and Osbourne waste: wasted money, wasted opportunities, wasted years of politicking, and I can’t bring myself to vote for Socialists sticking their hands even deeper in my pockets each election.
@Horatio McSherry. It’s all very sad that none of us can see a real Conservative government out there any more. They all seem to be mingling into one morphed party all intent on going down the road of insanity and tax grabbing for useless policies that even a child of junior school age could see was futile.
I honestly thought when we managed to get rid of Labour and the Lib dims things might change dramatically but really there isn’t a lot of choice only over Brexit and I wonder if that will turn out as we wanted it to.
@fedupsoutherner; “It’s all very sad that none of us can see a real Conservative government out there any more.”
Indeed, but first we need to define what a “real Conservative government” is, for me (and I suspect most) it would be their policies of the 1950s & manifesto pledges of 1964/66.
“there isn’t a lot of choice only over Brexit and I wonder if that will turn out as we wanted it to.”
Brexit will turn out how the majority want, it might not turn out how you want though, its called democracy I think… You (and others) are free to vote for a UKIP fundamentalist Brexit, assuming that UKIP are bothering to stand a candidate in your constituency, if they are not your beef is surely with UKIP not Mrs May or the party she leads?
Good relations with the EU after Brexit will come down to the money. If they don’t get a divorce settlement they’ll be sullen, peevish and obstructive. If they have to make a payment they’ll be livid.
Talking of which, some papers report this morning that Mr Corbyn thinks Britain must pay a divorce settlement. Does he actually want to win this election at all?
Any government paying an inflated divorce settlement to this corrupt and undemocratic entity will be sowing the seeds of their own destruction.
The fact we voted to leave and the position has hardened since the referendum should be warning enough to Mrs May that she is being watched.
I see from Open Europe the EU is insisting the ECJ plays a part post Brexit.
What sovereign nation lets another country interfere with its decisions.
If they sulk, so what. As my mother used to say “I want, doesn’t get.”
@Ian Wragg; Whilst I believe the paying of any Brexit devoice settlement is abhorrent that is my personal opinion and not something anyone voted for or against, collectively we merely expressed a majority view that the UK should leave the EU. If you want to cite how the electorate wish to leave then first the nation will need to have a ‘How’ (and perhaps also a ‘When’) referendum.
“[re the ECJ post Brexit] What sovereign nation lets another country interfere with its decisions.”
Any country signed up to the UN for starters, should we also withdraw from the ICJ?
“If they sulk, so what. As my mother used to say “I want, doesn’t get.”
The pot trying to call the kettle black. Yes, fundamentalist Brexiteers such as yourself do seem to ‘want’, and do a lot of virtual shouting to try and get what they want, listen to your mother…and stop stamping your feet!
Mr Corbyn’s management team are not interested in winning elections, their concern is to undermine democratic capitalist societies over the long term, by creating discontent, envy and contentious behavioural modes – just think about the turmoil in universities both in the UK and elsewhere regarding ‘acceptable’ language, ‘safe’ spaces and censoring of free speech etc. The generation that was nurtured to do this at certain universities in the 60’s and 70’s is now influential, and are now guiding our young to go the same way.
@sm; Much the same could be said about some parties of the right, UKIP for example were far more interested in creating discontent, envy and contentious behavioural modes by over-exaggerating the impact of migration for example and under-playing the effects of failed right-wing industrial and housing policies. Thankfully Mrs May has seen sense on those issues, if the reports are correct.
I’ll go for the “livid” case rather than the “We’d better pay the Danegeld” case.
It is an interesting point whether a country like Poland which is a net recipient could expect a handsome payment from the EU on its withdrawal. Logic says that as all the other member states have promised that Poland (etc) will be paid subsidies in future years they should be entitled to receive a beneficial settlement if they left.
Dear Denis–“…subject to their remaining in the EU” I should have thought a given, explicit or otherwise–that’s assuming the leaving was voluntary
Then the same must apply if a net contributor leaves.
I want to see a far richer country, one with a much smaller state sector. One with far less red tape, far cheaper non green crap energy, far lower taxes, simpler taxes and real freedoms to choose. One where government admits that that things are far better for everyone if the government only does the few things that government have to do, and generally keeps out of the way.
We have a choice between a bankrupt, basket case economy under a magic money tree Corbyn dog (waged by the tail by the Sturgeon). Or a softish socialist government in the Miliband mode under Chairman May.
Let us hope that post the election her big state, top down socialist approach and her ex(?) remain instincts can be kept in check by the sensible wing of the Tories. Or she is rapidly replaced with a real Tory.
We nead a country where the state does not have dire virtual monopolies in heath, education, wage control, price controls and much else. One where the state does not stangle businesses and individuals with high taxes and red tape at every turn. One where most people do real and productive jobs and where we have far fewer parasitic jobs, rent seeking and croney capitalism. One with far fewer lawyers, bureaucrats, tax collectors, tax & HR advisors and the likes and far more engineers, business people, builders and the likes.
One where people do not have 40% of their (already heavily over taxed assets) taken off them when they try to pass it on to their relatives. One where the incentives on people are to be responsible and not to be feckless and live off the backs of others.
A man can bequeath his assets to his descendants free of IHT by the simple expedient of marrying his great-grandchild. This is perfectly legal.
True, a marriage to his great-granddaughter would have to be consummated to be valid. I accept that may not be desirable from the bride’s point of view, let alone possible from the bridegroom’s.
A better bet would be to contract a same-sex marriage to his great-grandson. Parliament has imposed no consummation requirement on homosexual marriage, presumably because it shrank from specifying in detail just how, in the circumstances, consummation should be defined.
Mutatis mutandis, the same applies to great-grandmothers.
I reckon that you have her taped correctly – and have been right from Day One. We are now trapped into voting for May because to do otherwise would jeopardize the BREXIT process.
Clever Mother Theresa, but I am damned if I want all of the liberal leftie stuff she is intending to introduce.
I fear your “sensible wing of the Tories” will be of little consequence under the weight of a Tory landslide victory.
I fear that too. Far too many just want a well paid job ro rock the boat.
Agree with much of what you say John, but the problem is Governments of all colours over the past years have imposed more and more tax on the people, not by the simple raising of income tax rates, but by a host of complicated stealth taxes.
Likewise in our politicians quest to socially engineer the population into a form which they believe we should have, we now have a complicated range of in work, out of work, social care, and range of benefits which few understand and which often fail the truly needy.
Instead of trying to come up with basic but simple programmes which work well and are efficient, the complicated micro management control systems they have tried to introduce have become too expensive, too complicated and have failed the very people they were supposed to help.
John Major said we should get back to basics, but ever since then government has interfered more in our lives than ever before, and usually failed at every turn, whilst taking more and more money from the very public it is supposed to serve.
Less government, simply delivered at a reasonable price.
There was a study that showed many months of consecutive growth in the US economy during the Obama years. This was mapped against deadlock in the Senate and proved to be an exact match.
The conclusion: the economy performs best when government does least.
Indeed get it out of the way. As an example his PM I had to waste half an hour and £20 getting yet another passport and driving licence certified by a lawyer. Delays obstacles and costs heaped on to us pointlessly by government in every direction.
and if the Tories kept their “bonfire of the quangos” promise cut some of the useless quangos the UK could save tens of £billions, and the only ones to suiffer would be the overpaid crony quangocrats who interfere in our lives to no useful purpose (often quite to the oppostite of useful).
We do not trade with the rest of the world on WTO terms at the moment.
How do we trade with them then.
Where the EU trades on WTO terms we trade on WTO terms.
And it trades almost nowhere on WTO terms. It trades on the terms of the deals it has struck with dozens of countries on free trade (eg Canada, Korea) or customs cooperation (eg USA, Australia, Japan). The UK loses all this on Brexit day, it becomes a third country, all on its own.
Of course you might think Liam Fox will negotiate the same or better deals over the course of the next 22 months. Seen any sign of that? They laughed at him and the PM in India when he asked for a special deal.
Why are you so negative about our prospects, what did we do before we joined the EU, hardly a Nation on its own with no influence in the World were we. !
Afraid a Limited mind, and Limited thought, will get you absolutely no where.
We need people with Vision !!!!
One is tempted to ask if this is your personal message to the voters of Wokingham. I hope it is a reflection of what our negotiators and the cabinet as a whole think because it is relevant to all electors. There will come a point when we have to get down to specifics such as exactly how we intend to be kinder to our fish and fishermen. This will be the creation of a new export oriented industry whereas farming is well established and will only require fine tuning.
I do not want to hear or read the words “strong and stable” again during this election campaign.
One where people choose how to spend their own money on the things they want, rather than having governments spend and waste it for them on things they did not want.
Agree and one thing we don’t want are dirty great inefficient, useless, bird chomping, expensive wind turbines. You say John
We need to set up a new system of agricultural support, that is sensitive to the UK rural landscape and helps promote more domestic food production.
Well, come and look at the agricultural land in Scotland and you will soon see it is not sensitive to the UK landscape at all but a bloody great blot on the landscape that is costing us all dearly.
Can someone in the Conservative party please stop this madness?
Indeed. Also farmland is absurdly overvalued due to daft and damaging subsidies to rich land owners.
for example, the dept for overseas aid should be funded by voluntary donations from the wealthy celebs that keep telling how wonderful it is, while spending their own earnings from the BBC and potato crisp manufacturers on seven bedroomed mansions, expensive German made motor cars and bespoke Range Rovers.
Two things dominate our relationship with the EU . Firstly – as the most densely populated country in Europe , we have to have 100% tight control over who comes here and the consequent right to stay ; the EU want the present situation to continue and state ” it is not negotiable “. Secondly is the dominance of Germany ; Germany has achieved what 2 World Wars were unable to get – European control . With us in the EU Germany was able to extend its influence over us , with Brexit it cannot . Germany will seek other means of influence .
Other countries in Europe are as sensitive as us about the need for a continuing relationship – Denmark , Holland , Norway , Hungary and Poland in particular . Each have suffered at the hands of Germany and they needed us to stabilise their position . It is this aspect that is more likely to be at the root of EU downfall rather than the economic discrepancy with the Southern country members and the economic differences that exist .
The key is now what happens between us and the USA . We can build on the past and the sooner we create a trade deal with them the better . Once this has been established Germany has more reason to toe the line . The Euro will lose its place and be forced out of existence .
Davis has already said he wants to see powers coming back from Brussels repatriated to Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and London, in other words the Scots Government, the Welsh & NI Assemblies and the UK Government. So Scottish fishing rights will probably end up being decided by the Scots Parliament but English fishing rights will still be decided by the UK Parliament made up of MPs from across the whole UK including Scottish ones.
Hmmmm, from their discriminatory actions against England so far by this anti-English Tory Government which continues to deny the very existence of England despite relying on it for most it’s support, we all know how that will end don’t we? Yet ANOTHER rotten deal for England no doubt!!
Reply The government has also made clear we will need a UK wide fishing and agricultural policy to replace the EU one.
I’ll believe that when/if it happens John. Sturgeon will be demanding she has control over Scotland’s fishing rights and we all know full well this Government like the rotten anti-English Labour Government before it have proved time and time again that pandering to the rest of this so called union is far more important to them than fairness for England.
I’m with JoolsB on this one. The ‘precious Union’ and keeping Her Maj happy is far more important than anything else. England can always be sacrificed.
The election is primarily about the kind of a country we want to create.
That said, it is imperative to remember that the Lib Dems would return us to the EU by the front door, and Labour would return us by the back door. So, the matter of leader is settled by default.
But take nothing for granted! Before voting, stiffen the sinews, envisage being returned to ‘Jurassic Park’ where individuality is an anathema. Where mad bureaucrats and demented politicians have a project to clone dinosaur procedures, institutions, and life itself! – All imprisoned behind a gigantic tariff walls of the Customs Union.
Vote to go forth and embrace the World!
The latest newsletter from an investment company I use has a really upbeat report on prospects post-EU. It stresses the possibilities for wider trade and welcomes the loss of many EU restrictions. This message contrasts wildly with the pessimism expressed in the same organ pre-referendum. Now, it may be that they consider talking-up the situation is better for their own business, or maybe it is the truth. Whatever, the cynic in me thinks nothing is ever as dire or as wonderful as the proponents of either course claim (e.g. Daily Express weather stories). Should the economy falter over the next few years the scapegoats will be named and doubtless castigated on this site and others.
As a constituent of yours, John, I would like to express my appreciation of the work you put into this Diary day after day. I don’t always agree with your views but you put them succinctly and readably. I sometimes look at other MP’s blogs and find them quite wanting in comparison.
Reply Thank you. I think there does need to be a continuous conversation so I know what more of you think and you can see how my thoughts are developing.
Some people still think that we can pick and choose when it comes to our future trading pattern with individual EU European countries but that is far from the reality. The EU at the moment feels hurt and disappointed with UK over brexit that the remaining 27 will close ranks and have no choice but to take their lead from Germany France and the EU Commission itself. There will be no side agreements with individual countries outside of anything that is agreed with Michel Bernier and his team- as all other avenues are closed off- So in effect it seems that we are heading for a place outside of the Customs Union- as far as the EU is concerned we will become a third country- so we should start to make the necessary plans for along those lines now- I don’t see it any other way
In fact I cannot see how we can possibly even get agreement for exiting the EU, here I’m talking about the money demanded for past commitments made and of course about migration, EU and UK citizens living all over the place. Very likely its going to be a train crash!- Its all just a sorry mess!
You talk as if the EU were a homogeneous body of entirely like minded people. You have to differentiate between the 3rd rate unelected members of the Brussels brigade who are in mortal fear of their extremely well-paid jobs and the people who actually create the wealth in Europe. They are much less sanguine about ‘punishing’ the UK for having the temerity to leave their club and are much more concerned about the effect such action would have on their businesses.
It will not be easy, needs a steady hand on the tiller…
I feel that it’s now or never and I don’t want live in a region of the United States of EU Land that was previously known as England…
Money for past commitments made is a formula made up by the EU mafia to extract money from us. You shouldn’t be falling for it, let alone repeating it. A responsible and honest organization would revise its plans in the light of one of its members departing. It has had plenty of notice.
Of course when we leave the EU they will start to treat us as a third country not as a member state. So what? We will be one of 160-odd countries around the world in that position,including I would point out the four EFTA countries. And, yes, we should start drawing up plans for the “EU decides to be bloody stupid” scenario.
We don’t need EU agreement to exit the EU.
“As we come out we need to legislate for a new UK fishing policy kinder to both our fish and our fishermen.”
I take it that this means a Conservative government will be taking back ownership and control of all our fishing waters, including close inshore fishing.
Does Theresa May and will the majority of Conservative MPs post the general election see Brexit in those terms? I have my doubts despite the fact that what you are stating is eminently sensible. However considering the EU’s intransigent stance on negotiating and the fact it harbours considerable ill will toward the UK it is not achievable. As I believe Theresa May and many Conservative MPs out of fear, lack of knowledge and understanding will succumb to EU bullying and not follow your path to Brexit.
Even if you do not publish this comment I urge you to read this link yourself https://mises.org/blog/brexit-has-put-eu-politicians-panic-mode. It reinforces all your arguments that the UK has nothing to fear from Brexit but the EU has.
“Kinder to fish” makes me smile each time I see it.
Looking at the way that Theresa May’s name dominates the Conservative election banners combined with her extreme centralisation of decision making must leave you a little bit uneasy about the elected dictatorship you will be supporting in the next parliament? When only three people are able to make a decision, what are the rest of you for?
What does she actually believe in and why is she hiding from a TV debate? Personally I find it all rather unsettling, not to say insulting.
‘There is no such thing as hard or soft Brexit’
Mr Redwood’s tenuous grasp of facts continues.
Well we now have Labour’s Manifesto or wish list. We can argue as to how backward looking it is, the financial cost of it, where the money might come from, and the likelihood of those targeted to fund it just rolling over and accepting their fate.
My fundamental question is, does state owned anything actually work. I accept that Lloyds Bank, owned by government did work because the management had every incentive to extract themselves from state ownership. This they have almost achieved, but this is not an argument for state ownership in the Labour model, just the opposite in fact.
I cannot point to anything run by the state, present or past that has worked. There is never any incentive at any level to make it work. The best example at present being the NHS. Run at the sharp end by dedicated staff, but managed , if that is not an exaggeration, by the less than competent in numbers that exceed the medical staff.
In terms of suicide notes it exceeds anything from the political past. At least it corrals Labour well to the left and totally distinct from anything the Conservatives might offer.
Labour have produced their manifesto and indicate they will scrap university tuition fees which precipitate the consequent ‘loans’, but as anyone with a modicum of intelligence on finance will tell you, the ‘loan’ only has to be repaid after a certain level of earnings has been reached and is therefore simply a marginal tax rate. If the minimum level of earnings is not achieved by a certain age then the amount is written off.
As Labour are so keen on income tax for the better-off based on marginal tax rates, their position seems rather inconsistent with their own policy.
This manifesto pledge is a big problem for Labour, are they going to cancel the graduate tax of 9% for all those English students paying off loans now (children born 1990-1998 are the most affected generation having tuition fees of £3500 -£9000pa and living loans.
Or will we have graduates from this cohort being the only ones paying 9% tax for up to 30 years.
It is a consequence of sending 50% of people to University. There is no other way to pay for it except through student loans.
– Keep the unemployment figures down by creating adult creches
– Make the otherwise unemployed pay for if they do get a job
– Make the country *look* better educated
Genius !
I really don’t see the need to encourage domestic food production. This country can be adequately fed by importing food which is being grown more cheaply abroad. There is no need to impose additional costs on UK consumers simply to protect a class of wealthy landowners .
Relying on overseas production has many benefits, as it will reduce the level of agricultural pollution throughout the country, increase biodiversity via lower pesticide use, and make available more land for use in leisure or housing.
The UK has a huge overseas aid budget that could be put to good use by assisting subsistence farmers in exporting to the UK, instead of funding e.g. the Indian Space Program
Sorry Jerry but I thought the majority voted to come OUT of the EU and that means coming out in its entirety.. Not some wishy, washy compromise. That was what we were led to believe anyway and it’s certainly what JR seems to feel is the right thing.