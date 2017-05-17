Labour goes for the full Corbyn

Labour’s Manifesto was even more socialist than the leaked version. Nationalised water companies were added to the purchase list, alongside a nationalised Post Office, new nationalised regional banks, regional public sector energy companies, the gradual renationalisation of the Grid and nationalised train companies. This large programme of changing ownership is not costed.
The Manifesto aims to raise £48.6bn in tax and to spend it on other items. Companies would face a big tax hike on their profits, new taxes on highly paid employees, taxes on buying assets and derivatives. The better off would face a 45% tax charge at £80,000 a year and a 50% tax charge at £123,000. Public debt would be likely to go up much more rapidly than under current government plans to pay for investment, nationalisation, and any shortfall in revenues.
The problem with the arithmetic is it assumes very rich people and companies will stay and pay. It assumes rich people with flexibility will still work and invest as hard, and that companies will still build up more profitable business in the UK when other countries offer them a lower tax background to expand. Given the strong growth in corporation tax receipts seen in recent years in the UK as the rate has been lowered, it is dubious to think there would be further major growth in revenues if the rate were raised so much. Given the good growth in the amount paid, and the increase in the proportion of income tax paid by the better off with a reduction in the top rate from 50% to 45%, it is again questionable that Labour’s plan would work on Income tax either.
There are even bigger numbers on capital account. A £25bn a year investment programme is specified, though much of this is projects already underway out of budgets already secured. Presumably on top of that is the wish to set up a National Investment Bank which in turn would be able to lend £250bn for suitable projects. The taxpayer would be standing behind the bank and the projects if they miscarried.
Labour say they “accept the referendum result” and say they will get on with legislating to get the UK out of the EU. They wish, however, to negotiate their way back into the customs union and many other features of the current EU scheme. They would guarantee the rights of all EU citizens in the UK before the EU made a similar reassurance for UK citizens living in the rest of the EU. They are silent in the Manifesto over UK payments to the EU, though elsewhere they have implied they think the UK does have to pay some bills the EU dreams up that have no legal base in the Treaties. None of this makes for a strong negotiating position designed to give both the UK and the rest of the EU a good Brexit. It is in the interests of both sides that we have a good future relationship. The UK being firm as well as friendly is crucial to delivering such an outcome.
Good morning
Whilst I strongly disagree with Old Labour (see what I did there) at least they are being honest.
I of course expect them to support BREXIT how else are they going to be allowed to renationalise.
As for Capital Spending it is good to read that the government has done the sums before Ms. Abbott.
But Labour going all Communist has allowed the Tories to adopt more Socialist policies and as such chose to ignore much work that needs to be done, like fixing the financial roof before it starts to rain again.
@Mark B; Why can’t the Tories do two things at the same time, both build social cohesion for the good of the country and fix the financial roof?
How on earth did someone with a brain as innumerate and irrational as Diane Abbott’s ever win a place at Cambridge? Albeit History at Newham. Let us hope that May’s potty interventionist, socialism, her prices and income policy and her augmenting the damaging red tape and employment laws will all be forgotten after the election. Or that she will be forced out.
She does however rather sound as though she is daft enough to actually believe in it and that it would work. It is not that it “sounds unconservative” as she puts it. It is that it just will not work and will cause huge damage to the economy and productivity.
One of their spokespeople said that the costs of purchasing these assets (assuming, probably wrongly, that they would not steal them) would not add to the deficit. This as it was a capital purchase and they were acquiring assets that were worth the price paid. Except of course that once the government (and business geniouses like Corbyne, Mc Donnell, Gardiner, Long Bailey, Diane Abbot, E Thornbury and the likes get hold of them they will be valueless in no time at all. They cannot after all even run their own party or even trot out any sensible numbers on anything.
reply You still need to borrow the money to buy these assets
I suppose Labour know already they will never have to deliver any of this anyway. So they are happy to say any magicmoney tree nonsense they like just to win some votes from the gullible and envious. Endless bank holidays for all, minimum pay at say £1000 an hour, free council houses for everyone, jobs for life, a brilliant and free NHS, free university places, all private landlords to be shot, free gread sex and drugs for all, free food, cheap water, cheap trains, cheap green energy, free internet for all…… vote for us, vote Father Christmas.
And do not worry about the costs, it will be all paid for by about 15,000 rich people who will will rob.
Reply to reply – Well, they could QE to fund the purchase (not in any way recommending it of course!)
zorro
Anyway, what do you think of Theresa Heath’s policies 😉?
zorro
This election has uncovered a secret of British politics: Labour need not win elections for socialism to triumph. All they have to do is lurch so far to the left that the Tories are sucked in behind them to fill the vacuum.
Becoming Labour-lite to cosy up to Cs and Ds at election time may be good politics. It is emphatically not good statesmanship.
As for Labour’s “fully costed” manifesto, the fact that nationalisation costs are not included proves that expropriation not compensation will be their policy. Anyone with money in a pension fund is being asked to vote for his or her own robbery. Incredibly, millions will.
When Parliament reconvenes and the rump of decent Labour MPs finally abandon their catastrophic leadership to form Old Labour (or whatever they’ll call themselves), I hope HMG will help them with transfer of the Short money and other aspects of official Opposition.
Insane though their manifesto may be it will appeal to that part of the electorate that likes something for nothing. Even if it could work, and I doubt it because I cannot think of anywhere where it does now or has done historically, the labour party does not have the talent to make it work.
Having said that, most of which it wishes to nationalise does not currently work in the interests of the vast majority of our citizens. For the supposed fifth largest economy in the World our infrastructure is appalling. You name it, most of our services are third world. When I was travelling the World on business it really hit home on arrival in the UK and it has not improved. So I would say to the next Conservative government that in the five years you have you had better get a grip on our infrastructure before people begin to believe that the idiot Labour manifesto could work. Letting them anywhere near power would be the kiss of death to the UK.
A measured summary of an absurd programme to implement policies which have always and everywhere been a disaster when they have been implemented in the past. The UK in the 1970s is one example, countries such as Venezuela and Cuba are examples today. The Soviet Union and its satellites are more extreme examples of the catastrophe of socialism when fully implemented. It is clear Labour will lose this election but it’s important they lose big – this is likely to be the last time we see a quasi-Marxist sect with serious theoretical chance of office in the UK. The people must send a message of rejection to the Marxists/ socialists. Post Brexit there should be widespread acceptance of the need for the UK to be competitive and to attract entrepreneurs and investors, which will make a socialist programme like this inconceivable.
And the Tories are taking over as the new labour party
We look like having a choice between a far left and centre left government. Not a good choice really.
I have seen and had my career ruined by privatisation . I have seen companies steal parts of Britain’s utilities and take them out of the country. I have seen companies run by those who will not employ home grown British workers. I welcome Nationalisation to keep my County British. Over taxation though, to those wanting to employ and grow is not the answer. We have seen companies who have been forced to go offshore ;we do not want to lose any more.
We were told we could buy Lloyds shares John, then it was put on hold, now its been sold to Who?
Why are you and the other parties still using EUSSR regional Boundaries, England has never had a vote to this end, remember when they divided the Arab World with lines in the sand with the Sykes Pecot Treaty one hundred Years ago, that worked look at the Harmony.
You can add to your arithmetic those many people who will look at the return they might get out of their effort and investment, in Corbyn world they will calculate it’s not worth it because of the tax burden.
They might indeed calculate the best way to prosper is on the black economy, leaving the government not just with a hole in their tax take but the added cost to HMRC and the police to detect the evasion.
Can a Tory government please consider reducing employer’s NI to encourage firms to hire?