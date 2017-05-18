Inflation nears its modest peak in the Euro area and the UK

Inflation has risen by similar amounts in Europe, the UK and the US. Yesterday the Euro area figure for April hit 1.9%, compared to minus 0.2% a year earlier. German inflation reached 2%, compared to minus 0.3% a year earlier. UK inflation at 2.7% compared with plus 0.3% a year ago has risen almost identically to German inflation over the last year, implying the UK inflation is not to do with sterling or Brexit as some allege.
The annual UK figure for April inflation at 2.7% reflected higher energy prices over the year. 30% of the price rise came from transport, with a surge in airfares for Easter a particularly strong item for April, and higher Vehicle Excise Duties adding to the pain. 22% of it came from household items, where Council tax rises and dearer electricity were two of the big movers. Motor fuel prices fell a little, after being the dominant cause of inflation for the last year.
There are no signs of a wage/price spiral developing as it used to do in the last century. There is not much evidence of companies pushing through price rises to offset the fall in sterling that has taken place over the last two years, though where they can companies seek a small rise as some compensation for general cost pressures. It is interesting that on both sides of the Atlantic with differing patterns of currency performance, the rise in inflation has been so similar. It mainly reflects energy and commodity prices, with some price pressures from China on her exports. Later this year unless there is another oil and commodity price surge, inflation might fall back a little.
Published and promoted by Fraser Mc Farland on behalf of John Redwood, both at 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG40 1XU
26 Comments
Will Finance Minister Schäuble explain Germany’s inflation by blaming Brexit I wonder?
How much are higher energy prices self-inflicted by a government committed to subsidy of renewable technologies?
All this mumbo jumbo about price caps and the like when it is climate change policy and failure to commit to fracking that is engineering higher prices.
Absolutely spot on. I speculate on what clarification on green nonsense and fracking we might get in the conservative manifesto.
Yes – Absolutely right!
agricola
I don’t know whether fracking companies can suvive here. Some US ones can make a profit on oil, don’t know about gas, as low as $40 a barrel. But they unlike here have in practical terms an infinite amount of land to do continous and contiguous fracking drills.Their method of financing also is dependent on that procedure. Let’s hope the fracking companies have prepaid their licences to the goverment and local authorities and then they can take their hook without almost literally undermining our great land.
Excellent points – Agree totally.
Good morning
It all depends on how inflation is calculated. Naturally wage inflation is depressed due to high levels of immigration and competition in the jobs market. But I struggle to understand why commodity prices are not driving prices up. The cost of food and services,to me at least, seems to be rising far higher than that stated. Also, the cost of local and national government seems to be rising with less service. This in the long term cannot continue.
“There are no signs of a wage/price spiral developing . . .”. Thorold Rogers remarks somewhere that since the 12th century the wage of a skilled English working man has been roughly half an ounce of gold a week.
As gold is about £1000 an ounce, and the average wage about £500, the relation holds to this day. Why it should be so, and what it might say about the economy, I have absolutely no idea.
Someone also worked out that,in terms of gold,a Roman patrician toga cost broadly the same as a bespoke suit does today.
Yes but what did fish,chips and mushy peas cost in Roman times?
Yet another failure by the BoE in their attempts to hit their target of 2% inflation – about time they took that seriously (by starting to increase interest rates) or abandoned the target. I notice the left-wing press (BBC) reported the latest figures with glee because they are now higher than average wage growth.
Average wages have gone down because the number of people in employment has gone up usually at lower wage levels than the average. Add in the fact that as older (and generally better paid) workers retire, they are replaced by younger, less well paid, staff. So ‘average’ wages may have gone down, but the wages of people in continuous employment has, generally, gone up.
This is never mentioned by the BBC commentators.
Mockbeggar
You seem to suggesting the BBC is biased. Tsk!Tsk!
I hope we will get a more rational monetary policy after the election. Mr Carney needs to stop trying to save us from his anticipated Brexit recession.
I feel strongly that Mr Carney needs to be replaced, and sooner rather than later.
Agreed!!!
“There are no signs of a wage/price spiral developing as it used to do in the last century.”
This is because companies have been able to easily import an inexhaustible supply of cheaper immigrant labour from the EU and beyond.
300,000 net immigration each year and 900,000 people in the UK from one eastern European country alone.
Such large migration flows are neither good for the donor nor recipient countries.
I hear that Mr Hammond has again postponed the elimination of the deficit for another ten years.
With the huge amounts of interest we are now paying to service the borrowing, how can your government justify the ring fenced foreign aid budget. You’re are shoveling money overseas even when they is no clear purpose for it just to meet this arbitrary 0.7% target.
This disqualifies you from calling yourselves the Conservative Party.
In the meantime the BBC report that GP practices are faced with shortages of funding and staff, while demand is increasing. We are also constantly told by the BBC that the influx of 300+ thousand immigrants p.a. is good for the NHS. There seems to be a contradiction here, it would appear that immigration is increasing the burden of the NHS rather than alleviating it.
And lastly who is going to fund and support all of the imported care workers when they need care themselves? Seems like our govt is storing up huge problems for future generations. Do you actually have a plan?
CNBC Headline May 18, 2017″War with North Korea could increase smartphone prices”
What is going to become of us?
Even worse, smartphones might not work after nuclear war with North Korea.
A whole generation will be at a loose end …
The economy has never had it so good since the late PM Harold Macmillan’s time. I remember him on TV quite remarkably to everyone and with everyone’s nods “Let’s face it…we’ve never had it so good!”
The media with their stick diagrams of exchange rates, FTSE100 up and down, plus the Bank of England’s monthly pouring on of cold water are living in a different UK to everyone else.
The Labour Party’s “millions are starving” is a counting error by Diane Abacus
…..and of course the situation is even more absurd because we have a deficit. We are having to borrow north of 13 billion pounds a year to give away. Nobody would not go anywhere this sort of lunacy with their own personal finances
and I still can’t get my head around a Conservative government thinking it is the right thing to do for the country
Sky News 9.30am today says Theresa May will launch the Conservative Pary manifesto at 11.15am in West Yorkshire. Well, that cuts in down to the best part of a thousand square miles.
With inflation so low and wages/income practically static for the last ten years, one has to wonder how all levels of government have the nerve to keep putting up prices/taxes, continually squeezing those that have least to give.
Is it any wonder that so many people are at or below the poverty level when government is far from efficient and cutting out waste was a pipe dream.
Oh dear 🙁
Conservative manifesto – what a can of worms.
She [Mrs May] is trying really hard to lose this election!!!
Might have to NOT vote and I’m in the Wokingham constituency.
The launch of the Tory manifesto in Halifax, West Yorkshire, went off well. Not the best place to show off your roadmap reading skills even with the additional use of a sat nav.