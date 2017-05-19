Taming the market?

I have received many phone calls from media and newspaper outlets wanting me to criticise the Conservative leadership for proposing some curbs on big business in areas like energy to help consumers. There is growing frustration by these people,often pro Remain commentators desperate to create a split in the pro Brexit Conservatives. Let me explain why they are wasting their time.
Many Conservatives regard delivering Brexit as the most important thing the next government has to do. We want strong and stable leadership able to get through the legislation needed. Together we seek a mandate to show the Lords the public are behind the Commons on this matter. The legislation to remove the power of the EU will be a Manifesto Bill, which by convention the Lords allow to pass. If we deliver Brexit well, then the UK can embrace free trade with non EU countries. The Uk can be more outward looking and enterprising, to be able to pursue our own path to prosperity. We can choose our own taxes, spend our own money and amend our own laws.
Conservatives including the Prime Minister of course regard markets as the important source of choice,jobs and prosperity.Together we are against renationalising the railways, the water companies and the Postal service. Together we seek to create a climate favourable to business in the UK, and are pleased that so far Conservative led governments since 2010 have created conditions which have led to a big surge in investment and jobs. Together we want lower taxes, with proper rewards for work and venturing. Together we want to see more challenger businesses and more innovative small companies rise and flourish as signs of a healthy enterprise economy.
Belief in the importance of markets and competition is not the same as belief in a free for all. I and others of like mind have always accepted that Parliament and government needs to set out a clear legal framework to control business and ensure fair competition. We have always accepted the need for redistribution through taxes and benefits. We seek lower tax rates, but not lower tax revenues. One of the reasons we want lower tax rates on work and profit is to encourage more growth and prosperity. We support a legal framework to protect employees from any bad employer that might be out there.
Like the Prime Minister, I am all in favour of imposing requirements on large companies that have an overmighty market position, and especially intervening against monopolies and cartels that act against the customer interest. No Conservative supports large corporations tax cheating, overcharging or abusing their market power. Large corporations who distort markets or let their customers down or get out of line with the mood of the public they serve should not expect Conservative candidates and future MPs to turn against their Leader if she wishes to curb their abuses. The UK under the Conservatives should be a great place to do business for all those with competitive goods and services who wish to serve UK customers in all their diversity.
I too am against large companies abusing their market power and the government or competition authority sometimes needs to intervene (sensibly) to ensure fair competition. I am however also against the vastly unfair competition and rigged markets by government which is a far worse problem. Only the governments (or criminals perhaps) can force you to pay for things under threat of violence or imprisonment.
We have virtual monopolies in health and education, entirely due to the way the government funds these through taxation – killing nearly all the far more efficient and better competition, killing choice for the consumer who gets what is given or often is not given in the case of the NHS.
In housing developers have to provide social housing (or are unfairly taxed in a discriminating way) this pushes up the costs for buyers and kills many sensible projects.
As does the absurdly restrictive planning system and the over the top, greencrap building regulations.
In energy the government hugely distorts the market with the climate alarmism religon and the bankers climate change act.
What does the Tory manifesto say on these rather more important issues?
@Lifelogic
You wrote “In energy the government hugely distorts the market with the climate alarmism religion and the bankers climate change act.
You then ask “What does the Tory manifesto say on these rather more important issues?”
Read this and weep. http://www.businessgreen.com/bg/news/3010347/conservative-manifesto-wind-farms
The Tories are to continue to support green technology and onshore wind in Scotland. They are not going to repeal the climate change act and are in fact going to aim to be the greenest government in the world leading from the front. Where have we heard this before? Smack of Miliband and his merry men.
I was furious last night after being sent this. The ‘green’ businesses are rubbing their hands with glee for more payouts. Meanwhile SSE have tripled their profits this year mostly through earnings from the massive wind farms they have and are still building in Scotland. The subsidies for onshore wind may be stopping but they are now making just as much money for switching off because in Scotland often there are too many turbines operating for the grid to accommodate.
When you say they are distorting the market you are completely right.
Friends around our dinner table last night (and some are Labour supporters) all said that at the moment there is nobody to vote for that has anything sensible to say. I am only voting Conservative again because of Brexit and after that is out of the way unless May gets real I won’t ever be voting Conservative again. The party as
Meant to say in my last sentence that the party has complete lost its way and is trying to be all things to all people. Sad or what?
@LL; Fortunately most people living and paying income tax in the UK (that is England, Wakes, Scotland and NI) do not agree with you, what is more almost all political parties understand that your ideas -especially on health- would consign them to the ballot box of history should they adopt your ideas (although I fear that Mrs may might be getting rather to close for comfort)…
Good Morning,
I wholly support the Conservative economic and social management objectives; however I do not think these will be achieved until you acknowledge that government needs to be a smaller proportion of total economic activity. Please look at the example of other western economies that are stagnant or worse. These will be ones with the highest government spending to GDP ratio. A conservative objective should be to reduce UK government economic activity to below 35% of GDP.
Good morning
Price controls do not work. And neither does subsidising so called green technology over cheaper and more reliable energy sources.
The problem is that neither parliament or the government cwn admit to the fact that they voted for legislation that is causing high energy prices and subsidising rich land owners with poor people’s money.
It has beem reported elsewhere that the Conservative (sic) manifesto leans more to the Left than ever before and puts the rights of the State above that of the individual. As we have seen elsewhere and throughout history when this happens we set ourselves down the path of totalitarianism.
I did not vote to leave one State monster only to have another imposed on me on a more local level.
Quite, it would have been reassuring to have read about the areas of influence from which a Conservative government would withdraw while hearing about the increased authoritarian and interventionist approach.
Where was the aim to encourage business to use the disabled rather than immigrants. The costs to the taxpayer of adjustments to make this happen would be less.
Agreed. Unfortunately the Tories hammered Milliband for suggesting price caps (also known as distorting the market) on the big energy producers for all the right economic reasons and are now proposing to do the same to get a cheap political advantage. They are pushing out balancing the deficit again so dumping that and the almost doubled overall liability on next generations. We now know they ‘lied’ about being serious on inward migration and again dissembled on increasing inheritance allowances, again to get a cheap political hit on Gordon Brown. Prudent people who have saved with shares because rates are low are being hit with dividend taxes and now we see a proposed ‘dementia’ tax plus stealth inheritance tax to fund care. Credibility nil. Believability nil!
@Mark B; Sorry but price controls for essentials (such as with the utilities) do work, even more so when all suppliers have basically the same costs (such as with energy), “green crap” policies are an extra problem not the cause of the original problem.
Usually, for most, there only needs to be three tariffs for gas and electricity; Domestic, Commercial and Industrial. The energy companies can then make money via the add-ons, boiler maintenance contracts or home repair insurance for example, because that is were the true free market competition exists.
JR will have written this post in the weary expectation of howls of protest. For myself, I’m grateful for a clear, concise and intellectually coherent summary of the philosophy behind the Tory manifesto.
We all understand that Mrs May is putting together a mighty coalition of voters in the highest of national interests, and no doubt most will give her loyal support. Nonetheless, when a Conservative PM raises the red flag of equality, as she did the other day, her natural followers are entitled to feel alarm and dismay.
The politics of Napoleon the Pig have no resonance with Tories, who understand that the biggest, most aggressive and most dangerous monopoly by far is government itself.
especially intervening against monopolies and cartels that act against the customer interest
Do you really mean this John?
You have SSE profits going into the billions all down to renewable energy and the ridiculous subsidies and constraint payments all on the back of the millions in the UK that are in fuel debt and poverty. SSE 6.9% rise in price despite losing 200,000 customers and profits from £593m to £1.8bn. How can those advising the PM even begin to justify carrying on with the Climate Change Act as stated in the manifesto? Do they not realise the real impact they have on industry and business. Is it because of their fear of the Greens in taking away their vote? I will support the party one last time only because of the Brexit issue but with manifestos like this last one I will be seriously thinking about who i will vote for on future occasions.
John: If you and your Conservative colleagues think that price caps on energy suppliers are such a good idea why did you noisily oppose Ed Milliband when he proposed exactly that in the last election ? Puzzling.
reply I do not recall being noisy this topic.
Ok lets focus on brexit and win the election. But let’s also recognise that it is radical free Market policies which actually work and deliver real improvements in peoples’ lives. Privatisation, tax cuts and curbs on union power achieved such improvements under thatcher and major. The education and welfare reforms have achieved real improvements for people under David Cameron. Post brexit the UK will not be able to afford fatuous gesture policies like energy price caps, workers on boards and ethnic and gender pay reporting. There needs to be a relentless focus on competitiveness and ensuring the best environment for investment.
reply the Manifesto confirms the target for rising the 40% tax threshold to50000 and the starting point for income tax to 12500, and two out for one in on regs
“Together we want lower taxes, with proper rewards for work and venturing. Together we want to see more challenger businesses and more innovative small companies rise and flourish as signs of a healthy enterprise economy.”
The usual political gobbledygook, translated we had all that and more back in the 1950s and ’60s, and with far less red tape then even under the rather hard left, union dominated Labour government of the 1970s – the hoops any start-up needs to jump through these days is far worse, from planning, UBR [1] to unnecessary (if not outright silly) environmental/climate protection laws.
Now the Tories assault the very people who took Thatcher’s 1980s message to heart, “buy your own home, its an investment” we were told, “pass it on to your children” we were told, not any more, no all it is now is a down payment on our future health care costs and needs, even though such people have paid all they were asked for in way of taxes and Ni contributions – what next, scrap state retirement pension, work until you die (or are to frail to work, at which time the state steals your house in effect).
The (right wing?) media seem to think that Mrs May’s manifesto is the end of Thatcherism, sorry but I suspect that many will consider it Thatcherism Mk2, even more radical but better packaged – I take it that Mrs May doesn’t actually want to win, she doesn’t deserve to…
[1] yes there is relief but the paperwork involved is stupid, hours spent filling in or attending meeting rather than running the business
The distortions in the energy market are entirely of the governments making.
Carbon taxes on fossil fuel generation and obscene subsidy for wind and Pv
We pay subsidies for CCGT plants to run at part load making excess CO2 cancelling any savings from ineffective wind.
Until the government gets out of the energy market prices will continue to rise.
When you impose a price cap it will be Ofgem explaining the rises when wholesale prices are dropping.
Giving the USA and Germany a competitive advantage.
I have no problem with anything I have heard about the next Conservative programme.
It is plainly the case that the only way to eliminate poverty is through a vibrant economy.
However, if the policies succeed and quality jobs are created, the government has to be equally tough on those that wish to opt out of the bargain and live off the state.
At present, there are areas of the country where there is full employment but there is still an underclass who choose not to work. This is not acceptable and ensures taxes remain far too high. This must be tackled with a more aggressive policy of removing benefits.
Businesses too should be required to do more. It is far too easy to employ migrants on zero hours contracts on minimum pay rather than invest in technology, modernise and become more efficient. Similarly, it is also too easy to search for skilled workers abroad or steal them from other businesses than train up their own employees. Industry needs to provide many more graduate-level apprenticeship schemes.
The educational establishment and industry will require a lot of pressure from the Government to move away from the ludicrous policy of sending 50% of youngsters to University. In large companies, HR departments largely recruit in their own image, jobs specs are written in a way that requires graduate recruitment when this is not necessary.
You don’t need a degree to work in a call centre !
Some work has being done in these areas but nowhere near enough.