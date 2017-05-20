“Tax cuts to continue under Conservative plans”

The Conservative Manifesto has confirmed the 2015 promise of raising the starting threshold for Income Tax to 12500, and the threshold for 40% tax to 50000.
All well and good but how much in other taxes will transpire? OAP’s will already have had £200 taken from them in the form of fuel allowance. I’m not getting excited and am in fact more of the opinion there is nobody to vote for as all parties policies are so dire. Brexit might be the only thing that saves Mrs May but even then I am astounded to hear we might continue paying a ‘golf club’ fee to the EU after we have left. WHY? The marbles are definitely loose.
Good news, not high enough, but the important point is:
In what year are these targets promised to be met. ?
John
The personal tax allowance target of £12,500 to which you refer was promised by 2020. If that remains the target figure in the current manifesto, then presumably it has been delayed until 2022.
That demonstrates to me a singular lack of ambition by the “tax-cutting” party, whereas a revised personal tax allowance target should be at least £15,000 by 2022.
reply No, not delayed
Yeah why not, play one off against the other, treat us as fools and take our votes for granted…
Summary: the Conservatives have promised to respect a promise they have already made. Why should we be impressed by that ? I suppose given Hammond’s shambolic promise-breaking last budget you had to re-iterate.
The Conservative manifesto has really put you all onto the back foot hasn’t it – were you actually consulted about the contents John, or was it written entirely by unelected SPAD’s with no experience of the real world at all ?
We are taxing at levels not seen since the end of WW2. Saying you are a low tax party is laughable.
Borrowing to spray away on aid and increasing the debt to £2 trillion by 2025 only too be delayed again.
This is a sham labour government and I just hope we get a clean Brexit or it’s the end.
Unless the tax cuts increase economic growth they must act to postpone the day when the government will balance its books and can start to pay down its debt, so that policy will attract criticism of the broken promises on the budget deficit. That is, unless the government imposes even more austerity by further cuts in its spending, which will attract criticism for the vicious Tory attack on the poor. We have politicians and media journalists who are almost childish in their refusal to face up to economic reality; they expect the government to work miracles by cutting, or at least not increasing, taxes, while at the same time increasing public spending but without running up more debt.
What a truly awful manifesto Mrs. May has produced. Meddling and interfering in every aspect of life.
Obviously taxes will rise overall even if you can find a couple at the bottom of the barrel that will reduce.
Any chance that the Conservative Party will produce a manifesto?
“Tax cuts to continue under Conservative plans”
I suppose that’s a nice little crumb.
Now I support the whole tax cutting platform. But if your government is borrowing £x billion, and proposing to reduce government income from taxation, and at the same time claiming to reduce borrowing.
How does that work?
I also note the aim to simplify taxes; but nothing on how this will be achieved.
When will this government realise that taking more people out of paying income tax is a huge mistake and an own-goal for the party ?
Those people who pay no income tax will be perfectly happy to support Labour and Corbyn’s ludicrous largess because they will not be paying for it !
Rather that increase the personal allowance, May should reintroduce the 10p tax rate for incomes between £12,000-£12,500. I would prefer it to apply to income over £10,000 but that would just be a gift for McDonnell. Instead, I would leave the bottom limit at £12,000 indefinitely so that it gradually increases the percentage of people paying some income tax.
Wanna bet?
Here’s an offer. Any tax rises that I suffer under the Tories, you pay out of your own pocket.
How can you refuse?
Very Good
So just to be clear will it be:
Personal allowance £12,500 – 0 tax
Basic tax from 12,500 – 50,000 – 20%
Higher Rate from 50,000 – 150,000 – 40%
Upper Rate – from £150,000 45%
Will the NI match or be set on different boundaries?
I’m surprised you’ve not mentioned the manufacturing successes with a boost in order book values. Even Jerry could find some happiness in that (or maybe not).
Off-topic, JR, would it be possible for you to get this concern about the Tory policy on fisheries laid to rest, rather than allowing accusations of betrayal to fly around?
http://www.conservativehome.com/parliament/2017/05/manifesto-small-print-4-taking-back-control-of-our-fishing.html
“I don’t know who wrote this section of the manifesto, but they have ruined it with 4 words:- historically exercised – sovereign control.
Legally, ever since the Fishery 1976 Limits Act, commencing 1st. January 1977, the EEZ of 200 nautical mile/median line zone we have had sovereign control albeit our Parliament handed it to the EU.
Not many understand the EEZ was created by a British act of parliament after we joined the ECC
Technically, historically, we have only had control of our territorial sea of out to 12 nautical miles, even though by a derogation from our Accession Treaty.
These are complex words not used lightly, so why have they have they been used throwing serious doubt in the policy?”
Your headline is an untruthful betrayal of what is going on. Your party is responsible for over 300 tax rises in addition to stealth tax though community charge. The claim about care homes if alse and is a clear betrayal of conservative voters. Your further claim of income tax is another deceit because it was a Lib dem idea stolen by Cameron after it appeared to be a vote winner. To make up for this a vast array of taxes were created like the insurance premium tax to hide how your party is fleecing Middle England. You should know better than to make specious claims and tell part of a story. The highest amount of tax to GDP since 1969 when Wilson was in government. May currently replacing EU nanny state with Her left wing liberal nanny state. We are paying for third world and Eastern European social care, education, health care and tax credits. If that was not enough your government borrows £14 billion to throw away and waste on overseas aid ad pays interest on that money! Meanwhile the deficit kicked down the road to alleged 2025! Ten years after Osborne promised to clear it. This is our taxes! Why is it not included in your specious blog!
Reply Conservatives are the tax cutters. Lib Dems are proposing income tax rises. deficit is well down
How does it feel being in T May’s Party John ? The Conservative name is very much on the back burner . So is democracy when she gets a “landslide” on 30% of the electorate .
http://www.electoral-reform.org.uk/blog/conservatives-just-pledged-take-our-democracy-back-decades
Don’t you think that the minimum wage based on a 40 hour week should be the logical level at which to set the zero rate tax allowance ?
Couldn’t you just pledge to ditch the 0.7% ring fence for the foreign aid budget, have a real cutback of overpaid quangocrats and cut tuition fees ?
That would really upset the Lib Dems, but then of course the Tories are really Lib Dems at heart themselves, aren’t they?
(Mr Redwood and his minority of like minded Tories excepted from the foregoing).
Jolly good. How about getting rid of the 45p and 50p rates, both of which are uncompetitive, cutting the 40p rate to 35p, & cutting the non dom charge? Obviously leftists would shriek about ‘tax cuts for millionaires’ but the reality is such cuts would raise receipts due to the Laffer Curve effect and attract or retain all those wealthy foreigners who we hear think of leaving due to Brexit. The Conservative Govt will need to be relentlessly competitive – or we may as well stay in the EU or have ‘soft brexit’ whatever that is.
Bizarrely those welcome tax cuts are getting zero publicity!