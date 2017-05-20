Who should pay for care?

There are three possible answers to who should pay for an individual’s care. The individual themselves may have the money to do so. The individual’s family may have the money and the capacity to provide the care. The state – in other words the rest of us – could do so.
By common political consensus in the UK we take a differing view on who should pay for a child’s care, and who should pay for an elderly person.
All mainstream parties and most people agree that as a child cannot work and does not usually have any money of their own, the parents should normally provide. We expect mother and father, or mother or father, to offer food, shelter and clothing, and to look after the child when not at school. Both parents are expected to contribute financially where they can. The state steps in if the parental income is insufficient, offering help with money and housing. The state also has powers in extreme cases of poor parental behaviour towards the child to remove the child and find surrogate parents willing to look after the child.
In the case of elderly people more emphasis has been placed on the elderly person themselves contributing financially to their care and maintenance where they have substantial savings. No party has proposed making children responsible for their elderly relatives,nor would that be an acceptable proposal, though in practice many families do provide answers to the care needs of their elderly members. The state provides all healthcare free, and provides free places in care homes for those who need them and have little by way of assets or income. There has also been an issue over differing treatment of an elderly person who chooses to stay living in their own home, and those who move into care homes, vacating their old property. There are issues over what constitutes free healthcare, and what is normal living cost.
The contentious question revolves around how much capital an elderly person should be able to pass on after death, and how much should be used up during their later years on paying for their living costs and care.I am interested to hear your thoughts on the right balance over who pays for what. In the next post I will talk more about the various options.
There is moral hazard here. If society will give me a good thing for nothing, why should I pay for it myself?
A few weeks ago JR amusingly drew attention to a Mr Feckless. How would he behave? He would cash in his assets, eat, drink and be merry, before he dies hand a good chunk of cash to his laughing and cynical heirs, and leave the taxpayer to pay for his care in old age.
Mr Prudent, on the other hand, who values his integrity, deplores sponging off others and husbands his assets, would find himself stripped of all but a fraction of his estate. His pauperised heirs would curse their loopy old papa and call his prudence nothing less than folly and madness.
When government, possibly for the best of motives (but possibly not), seeks to redraw the eternal moral parameters of society, it must not be surprised when people take it at its word.
The system just encourages Mr Responsible and Mr Sensible to become Mr Feckless so many do.
Eeyore, your first line says it all why immigrants are so desperate to get here. They get a large rise in living standards for getting here ( illegally or not doesn’t matter ). Once here they will do anything ( again illegal or not doesn’t matter to them ) so long as they get to stay here ( even in jail ) and then get to bring their entire family here to also be a burden – and in many cases a danger as well – to the taxpayer. Uneducated and seemingly unemployable except for cash-in-hand ( no-tax paying but benefit claiming and NHS using ) car washing, they are better off for getting here and doing, and contributing, NOTHING They also know that committing the worst crimes give them the “can’t be sent back, i’ll be persecuted)” claim, which means here, and a burden to us, till they drop.
The Conservatives’ proposal seems to be heading in the right direction – it is reasonable enough that people pay for their own care if they can. There is no reason the state should subsidise people in order they can hand on an inheritance. Equally there is no reason for the state to protect an inheritance in the form of a house rather than any other assets.
‘Subsidise people in order that they can hand on an inheritance’
Got a great stretch then in your mind to follow this logic into a whole range of things such as general taxation, council tax, healthcare & dental fees. After all the net effect is still to leave a residual inheritance.
Why pick on this one alone?
Richard 1 – I agree. But it is patently wrong that the person’s estate goes not only on the cost of his own care, but on subsidising a feckless person’s stay in the same care home.
Of a £1000 per week care home bill it is likely that only £700 is being spent on the person paying it – the rest goes to subsidise those with no provision.
One expects also that people who have set up their own pensions will be denied the state pension and will end up no better off than someone who has avoided work.
Dilnot came up with a sensible proposal- that the government should provide an insurance against long term care, which would share the risk for all, not just the unlucky. Then the amount payable by the individual could be restricted to a lower amount. The May proposals would wipe out most of the family estate for most voters in Conservative heartlands. Another blunder to be reversed somehow. Strong and what was it? U turn U turn ….
For the next ten years we are stuck with the system we have. My instruction to government is to get on with fracking shale gas, create a fund, ring fenced from government, built from the tax take and invest it. Use the investment managers who are most successful in the private sector on three year secondments. Do not let civil servants anywhere near it, their track record at running anything is dreadful.
After ten years start using the income, not the capital, to pay for the care of the elderly. It is one of life’s lotteries as to who may need care. Their property and the inheritance of their children should not be forfeit.
Go talk to the Norwegians and find out what they have done and learn from any mistakes they may have made, but get on with it. The main distraction for the next two years is Brexit, but this does not mean that everything else is on hold. My long piece yesterday broached this subject. Do not think it was a criticism of our host who I see as a real conservative. His exclusion from senior office confirms his credentials, even if I do not always agree with him.
The civil servants in my area put their investments in Iceland before the crash and lost the lot, leaving big holes in their pensions which rate payers had to top up.
It seem to me that most people should provide for themselves (and most do not any need long term care anyway). A few do however need many years or care and some sort of insurance here or government cap might make sense. Robots and automation will have to reduce the costs of long term care too.
The proposal of the government will just encourage people to reduce their assets and dump these costs onto other tax payers. Once again the responsible will pick up the bill for the feckless. The feckless will will grow and the system will fail.
Lofligic
Sorry, robots will never take the place or love of human care, its too individually complex for that, unless you call automated euthanasia a care package.
Never yet seen any robot that can feed someone, or wipe their mouth or backside when needed, what an absolutely horrible thought.
The Labour Party sold them that insurance already- it was called National Insurance, cradle to grave care and the public should be reminded who got these current pensioners in this mess in the first place, over promising and borrowing from the next generation. The Conservatives have been poor fund managers also, we have had 30 years of very poor financial management, compounded by borrowing for an equally financially poor EU, just look at the leaving bill talks to see how much they’re over promising and spending right now.
I do not believe in the kind of feral society in which there is no State support at all for people suffering from misfortune of any kind.
However, we have to learn that ‘other people’ cannot be expected to totally pay, via constant increases in taxation, for what is foreseeable.
Most of us will grow old, and get the diseases and malfunctions of old age. Modern medicine will – at huge expense – postpone our death from cancer and stroke and Alzheimers, but in significant numbers expensive social care will then be needed.
If MY home must not be sold to defray expenses because I wish my children to inherit it, YOU and your children must pay for my care. That is unjust.
ps. There is no perfect system that will be just and fair to everyone involved, and we should stop pretending there is.
sm – Homes are worth so much it is worth ordinary people employing a good accountant nowadays.
There is nothing just about a person being forced to sell their home to subsidise a layabout who has ended up in the same care home as happens now.
Care home bills are greatly inflated to subsidise state funded occupants as the state funding is too low.
“No party has proposed making children responsible for their elderly relatives,nor would that be an acceptable proposal, ”
but to a considerable extent that is what reclaiming an elderly person’s care costs from their estate does, assuming the children are the beneficiaries. However, if you take seriously the idea that our society’s rules and laws are based on Christian principles, the rules are enforcing the commandment ‘Honour thy father and thy mother that your days may be long’ (and enjoyed in comfort from inherited wealth?). But then, if the children can’t afford the care, or there are none, Acts ch 2 applies, and today the state steps in to ensure that “the believers … sold their possessions and goods and distributed them to all, as any had need.”
EEyore has retold a parable – in the form of the prodigal father, who has not repented.
Where does Mr Feckless get this wad of cash for his heirs, after eating, drinking and being merry?
It’s a complicated world, needing more thought.
Perhaps a solution is to make a family’s real property (land and buildings owned for the purpose of living therein) an automatic transfer on death to children after the spouse, and levy inheritance tax on all the rest, exempting the home like charitable bequests. The children might have to sell to ensure a fair distribution among themselves, or one of them occupy and pay rent into a family trust?
They, not the state, could decide that.
There is a big inequality of housing between the North and South of the UK, people have made excellent gains through luck and the care costs in these locations are a lot higher too.
Mrs May now proposes that the state gets paid twice for providing care…once through NI, then again if one has assets. Naturally she doesn’t propose any reduction in NI or Inheritance Tax so that the individual may accumulate the wealth to look after themselves in later life….
Well said. Were the market allowed a free hand in these as in other matters, the state need intervene far less and then – allowing for the “moral hazard” mentioned by another contributor to this thread – on a discretionary basis. Society will never function properly until we respect the market – for upon such respect depends all genuine responsibility for oneself, one’s decisions and dependents.
Yes, this is the side of the coin not tackled by Mr Redwood. Either we pay NI and have a proper insurance for later life, including proper health and care, or we don’t. Governments have pretended that by paying this tax we insure ourselves against these costs, but NI is a misnomer. It isn’t national, as it seems only to apply properly in Scotland, and it isn’t insurance.
To answer the question we need to know what proportion of people will need long time/ and full time care .
If for instance it is 1 in 5 , or less , then the usual answer is a form of insurance ; i.e. the many pay for the losses of the few .
Annuity pensions are a form of insurance – against outliving ones savings .
A much greater proportion of an increased National Insurance or other tax would needed to be allocated to cover the costs on an 100% N.I. basis .
A large part of the problem is that people cannot generate a sufficient savings surplus during their working life due to rentier activity sucking the life out of the economy and HM Govt siding with the vested interests of land lords and banking .
The Conservative’s proposal has all the risks and ingredients for perpetuating the stress-line between those who work hard, save and build up assets (potentially to pass on to their children) and those who may or may not work but build up no assets so the rest of us have to pick up the bill for any income top-up, housing or care they may require.
But regardless of who pays for elderly care, there does seem to be a value-for-money issue when figures of £1000-£2000 per week are quoted and we continue to hear of appalling stories of care home abuse and medical failure. It begs the question as to whether you could get equivalent care as a permanent resident on a cruise ship – with the added benefits of good food and year-round weather – rather than going into a care home! Let’s put some focus on sorting out the problems of a fair price and quality before we finalise who pays.
I dont think most people would object to paying for care in their old age, if the Government was not giving so much of taxpayers money away. We are constantly nannied that we must ‘live within our means’ while the Government is promising, pledging, and vowing to keep the Foreign Aid target, no matter what. May I suggest an ’emergency fund’ and then leave the rest to the general public, if they wish to donate more, as they often do.
A few weeks ago, the Politicians awarded themselves an eleven per cent pay raise, while most people were pegged at one per cent. It seems that everytime one of them goes abroad, they promise extra cash ( Somalia was promised some a week or two ago, when the PM had a meeting with a Somalian official in London). It makes the Politicians look good, as they burnish their halos with our money. It is time that this was stopped.
“[third] The state – in other words the rest of us – could do so.”
No that is wrong, it is actually the same as the first option for most people, these people paid all their taxes and Ni HMG asked for, or had them credited as law demands, because they thought that it was a National Insurance – the clue is in the name. This is in effect double taxation.
As I recall being pointed out in one of the reviews of this matter, the one after Labour had taken power in 1997, the core question is the extent to which the taxpayer should be called upon to protect the inheritances of the children. Therefore one’s attitude to this will be closely connected to one’s attitude towards the taxation of inheritances, and can range from great indignation that there should be any tax at all ever levied on the estates of the deceased or on legacies to Gordon’s Brown’s once expressed belief that after any debts and essential costs have been met the entire residues of all estates should automatically “revert” to the state. After more than two decades of argument over this we as a nation are no closer to any widely agreed position on this, and to be honest personally I’m fed up with it going round and round with far more heat than light being generated. I will just say that if the new policy has the indirect effect of swapping some Tory support in the south east of England for increased Tory support elsewhere in the country, where property prices and owner occupation are lower, then I would see that as being a good thing.
You ask – ‘How much capital can an elderly person pass on after death ?’ the answer is obvious – all of it ! – as it has already been subject to a lifetime of taxation and NI contributions to pay for (amongst other things) healthcare.
WHY should it be subjected to taxes for a second time ?
PS – I see the Scots are going to retain the Winter fuel allowance – no doubt paid for by the English along with Free education, free prescriptions etc etc.
Can you tell me what exactly is fair about this scenario ?
Notice what’s missing. Always the case when a politician gives you a choice of A or B. Think about options C, D, E, …
The key issue is that the population have already paid for the care. The state instead of investing the money spent it. Then to cover up the problem it hides the debts off the books.
Now the consequences are coming home to roost. It’s not going to keep its side of the bargain.
If you crunch the numbers, for those just retiring, this is what people could have had in a fund if their money had been invested and not spent by MPs.
Mr Min Wage – 550K
Mr Median – 902K
Mr Average – 1.1 million
Currently the state offers a pension worth 112K [18.6 years average life expectancy at 65, of 6K of value].
The state owes 10 trillion for pensions. Off the books, 360K per tax payer. Negative wealth.
It’s not that the public have been feckless. They have given the money to the state. Their money.
It’s MPs who have been feckless.
When they start hiding the debts, its fraud.
Thanks to the generosity of the UK Government to all parts of the UK except England, no doubt it will only be the poor suckers in England who will lose everything they possess bar £100k should they ever need care. Ruth Davidson has already said the £300 winter fuel allowance will probably stay for Scottish pensioners.
It seems it’s one rule for the English and another for everywhere else and our host is part of a government that is perfectly happy to see this discrimination continue against England’s elderly, not to mention their young and their sick.
We are no longer one coutry, the parliament of the Scots and others are given elderly care for free. The English are again penalised by the British government in order to keep the disunited UK together. Stop usiing my taxes to buy favours from the SNP and give England its own parliament and budget.
I don’t know if you ever look at The Conservative Woman web site, John, but there is a passionate argument from Kathy Gyngell there on this subject. Eeyore makes a good point about moral hazard. Basically the question seems to demonstrate the difficulty in legislating for people with different moral standards.
The welfare state as we practice it is dysfunctional and destabilising and open to wide scale abuse. It is not the concept that is wrong it is how we put it into practice. It has grown from being a simple temporary safety net for those in urgent need into multiple Robin Hood institutions that operate on the principle of bribery and extortion. Because it robs those who have more to give to those who purport to have less it is applauded by the populace as a whole. At the same time it rewards those Robin Hoods who are the most successful at bribery and extortion with power over us. A wholly unhealthy situation that corrupts, feeds greed and is divisive and in the end destroys the society that practices it to the level of excess that we do now.
The state provides all healthcare free, and provides free places in care homes for those who need them and have little by way of assets or income.
One thing that’s never been totally clear to me is what is it that defines conditions needing free healthcare as opposed to those which ‘just’ require social care. Let’s take an example
A man has an accident which results in him becoming paralysed. Clearly the NHS (free healthcare) will be involved initially but, at some point, the man will be discharged/transferred to the social care sector . My understanding was (at one time) that the key trigger for discharge is stability, i.e. the man’s condition is stable which allows Social Care to assess his needs and prescribe an appropriate care package.
Dementia cases are, for the main part, only ever handled by Social Care. However, Dementia is not a stable condition. It causes severe deterioration and may eventually require nursing care.
What the elderly Scots get for free due to devolved government and funded by the English Taxpayer, they will in future continue to benefit on the backs of the elderly English pensioner and their heirs.
The hypocrisy and mistreatment of the English continues
Theresa has linked the value of a house and the cost of care for the elderly . I do not believe it is the way to go . An ageing and increasing population is inevitable and the link to the economy equally so . Relating the paying of care to a £100,000 value house is ridiculous ; there are few properties with a value below this figure so its just another ploy for the older generation to cough up . During one’s working life everyone plans for the future and the present , ample opportunities exist during this period for funding for the inevitable to occur .
There is much abuse in the disposition of the revenue collected for the cost of health and the cost of elderly care to be included without imposing a further burden on the individual ; overseas aid is one such case ; the size and cost of the public sector is another . Any Chancellor does not have to look elsewhere . Like buying a car – there is such a wide option available it is possible to select something that falls within the scope of income and cost .
Social care should be paid for by cutting the hideous Foreign Aid budget by 75%, after all charity begins at home. Any change should be shared equally between the NHS and schools.
My friend, who’s wife has dementia and moving into residential care, is in despair. He now thinks that his estate will be reduced £100,000 and that he will have to sell his home when his wife dies. Please confirm that (a) the situation on his estate has not worsened, and that (b) he will not have to sell his home on the decease of his wife, i.e. that the untaxed inheritance of estate by a surviving spouse is not affected and that the care costs need not be repaid until the surviving spouse dies, at which point his estate will be able to retain a minimum of £100,000 (or should it be 2 X £100,000?).
Apparently if one becomes ill the state will pay for care but dementia is not classed as an illness. Perhaps that distinction needs reviewing?
As one whose medical record would suggest I am likely to end up in care sooner than later (say within the next seven years) I have already emailed my five children to ask them would they rather let the state take their inheritance, or should I capitalise my assets now (sell house and rent flat, or think about equity release) and spend the assets/cash I saved throughout my life over the next few years having a great time and visiting all those places in the world I have wanted to but through prudence never have.
Seems in either case they loose out by only getting around one fifth of the residue each, after funeral costs, death taxes (probate fees) and grasping lawyers.