India and China will help the world economy this year

There will be no campaigning today in the General election. Parties wish to respect the memory of those killed so cruelly in Manchester. I provide a blog today about an unrelated subject.
Between them India and China account for almost two fifths of the world population. Both have in recent years been growing quickly. China enjoyed a major growth spurt based on industry, exports and heavy investment. More recently India has moved ahead of the slower Chinese growth rate based on a more balanced growth, coming from a lower average income level.
China is now the world’s second largest economy thanks to the size of her population and the dominance of her industry. She makes half the world’s steel and similarly large proportions of many manufactured goods. There are constant fears expressed in the West that China will experience a hard landing. Commentators who missed out on predicting the western banking crash think China might have one of her own. It’s an odd argument.
They usually compare total economy debt in China with state debt in the West. If you compare total debt with total debt as a percentage of GDP China is still below a number of western economies. It is true there are potential bad debts within the Chinese nationalised sector. As the Chinese authorities own both sides of the transaction they can sort it out without bringing down the banking system.
Meanwhile India is getting the taste for modernisations and reform from Mr Modi. Following his successful conversion of a lot of cash into bank account money, he is now turning to sales tax reform. He wishes to sweep aside numerous complex transaction taxes imposed on a state by state basis and replace them with one GST India wide. It will greatly simplify doing business across borders within the country.
It looks as if this year again both India and China will make important contributions to world growth.
And despite this wealth, India receives £150 million in aid from us.
Both China and India are not averse to real austerity to control debt.
“I provide a blog today about an unrelated subject.”
Nonsense, Globalisation and its effects, as the title of your article suggests, is as much a part of this election (Brexit, if nothing else, has made it so) has anything else. To your credit, you did cancel your intended article yesterday, far more than some blogs and political websites did – both left and right.
No Campaigning today.
Perhaps your LibDem opposition candidate should be informed of such by his Party if this is the case, as his team were busy delivering leaflets to houses yesterday (I got one through my letterbox)
Perfectly understand the reasons for such a suspension John, which shows compassion, respect, and thought for the victims and their families, but what if we have more incidents, would we continue with the ban, and perhaps eventually cancel an election because of such continuing action.
If so then the terrorists are winning, because we have changed our pattern of life under their threat and action.
The best form of respect would be to catch and punish the bastards that are causing or planning such action, so that others are saved the pain and suffering that they and their families have had to endure.
Once this election is over, its perhaps time for a rethink on policy and the way we investigate and treat known suspects of terror.
Yes, I did think twice before I submitted this.
Reply The main parties have all agreed not to campaign and I respect that decision.
So when will our foreign aid budget fall???
It sounds like Mr. Modi is doing his satisfactory best to create a single market, to which the UK will have access. Rejoice!