Forecasting and the unknowns

Today I am publishing another piece with no reference to the UK or the election. I will resume normal posts tomorrow when national campaigning starts again.
Events, dear boy, events. Policy makers, governments and companies need to forecast the future as they shape their policies and decide what to do to serve their citizens or customers better. In recent years the main international forecasters like the IMF and World Bank, the ECB and the US authorities, have struggled to anticipate the banking crash of 2008-9 or the Euro crisis that followed. Many companies have expressed surprise at the turn of events from Tokyo to New York, and were not anticipating the election of Mr Trump.
As someone who tries to set out a view of what might happen next by way of important background to policy debate, it is important to think through how you can improve your chances of understanding the trends and the risks. You begin as most do by forecasting the “knowns”. You can people your forecast with factual dates for future elections, Central bank rate setting meetings, publication of important results, dates of Budgets and the like.
You can then move from this easy bit, to trying to forecast the unknown element within these events. I know the Fed will consider interest rates at its June meeting. I do not know what it will decide to do, though with many others I expect it to raise rates by another 0.25% based on what I have read from the various statements and analyses put out by the Fed and its members. Sometimes your chances of success are high because the organisation has given a steer or clear briefings in advance. Sometimes the data they will consider is available and again it may be obvious what they have to decide. I did not know Mr Trump’s budget, but a lot of what he is proposing was in his programme for government put out by candidate Trump, so it was not that difficult to guess. I did not know Mrs Merkel would decide to cancel all her nuclear power, but could see that might happen by watching the pressure she was under from the anti nuclear lobby.
There are then the unknown unknowns, as Mr Rumsfeld once famously said. No one could know that a Japanese nuclear power station would be badly damaged by a tidal wave, leading to a major change of energy policy. All you can do is adjust your view promptly if such a thing happens.
The reason some of the world institutions are so bad at forecasting economies is they have a vested interest in stability and come to believe their own reassurances. They missed the build up of excessive credit because they persuaded themselves that the world could suddenly handle levels of debt and gearing through derivatives that would have been dangerous before. Worse still, they then brought the whole structure down by lurching to too tough a stance, presumably because they did really believe all these positions were risk reducing! An outsider could see more clearly. Many of us saw the build of debt and gearing in the EU and US was excessive and said so. A few of us saw the change of stance by the authorities was disastrous. If there is too much debt around the last thing you want to do is so tighten money that people cant afford to service their loans.
So it’s all pretty much guesswork. Thought so. And the fait of nations, business and people depend upon such guesswork.
Well if the “IMF and World Bank, the ECB and the US authorities” etc. do not effect the UK then why have you cited what they have and have not done in the past in highly political articles…
Get a grip ! I cannot see anywhere in this post where JR says these institutions do not affect the UK. All he said was they called it wrong in the past. If you can’t work out ( based on a huge amount of historic evidence) that they and others consistently call it wrong then you are just not paying attention. The fact that they call it wrong a lot of the time still has a massive effect on the UK economy
You seem to want to attack JR at the moment based on not much at all. I think you should observe the election campaign moratorium and stop political campaigning Jerry
Your headline has too many words. It’s a little like saying one will “rise up” or be “going to go”. Forecasting anything other than the future would be rather pointless. Just teasing.
Some disasters were, very predictable indeed and were predicted by sensible economists, Majors ERM insanity and the EURO spring to mind. It is also very clear the damage that is done to economies by high taxes, virtual state monopolies in health, education and the likes, too much red tape, expensive religious energy, prices and income controls …..
Other things such as the climate in 100 years times are impossible to predicts with any certainty at all. This as not even all the inputs such as the Suns activity, volcanic activity, future energy systems, populations, future genetic plant evolution …….can even be known. Even if we did it would still be immpossible to predict how the complex, chaotic system with many complex feedbacks will react. All sound physicist, engineers and scientists who are not after government grant funding for greencrap research will tell you that.
Rod Liddle in the spectator today “the worse Tory election campaign ever”. Why on earth are the Tories so breathtakingly incompetent? Fox hunting, dementia taxes, more expensive green crap, attacks on the many state pensioners and soon will be pensioners, winter fuel allowances cut, more religious schools, pension pot sizes hit, new probate taxes, attacks on the self employed, mugging of landlords and thus tenants, absurd stamp duty rates, prices and incomes policies, yet more absurd employment laws, the absurd Mathew Taylor’s agenda, the high tax joke that is Hammond …..
True the magic money tree, bank holiday, Father Christmas approach of Corbyn is even more pathetic, but one hardly wants to be promising endless pain and suffering to the people in an election period. Where is the uplifting vision? Especially as taxes and red tape are way too high already. Forget “strong and stable suffocating government incompetence” we want hope and vision, real growth, far lower taxes, efficient and cost effective government, freedom and choice (as to how we spend our earnings).
Not Theresa Miliband’s dire socialist state monopolies, expensive energy, no jobs, price and income controls. Policies that do not work and can never work.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/2017/05/this-is-the-worst-tory-election-campaign-ever/
In essence T May is foolishly following Ed Miliband’s failed tomb stone agenda. Why do this, when there could be such an uplifting, lower taxes, high growth and greater freedom, real conservative vision that could be promoted?
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2017/05/spectator-podcast-may-manifesto/
The 2012 “future of the eurozone” mentions “break” and breaking up over 25 times and betrays wishful thinking. The continent still hasn’t collapsed. 🙂
Do we [the UK] want it to collapse? – No 🙂
What’s going to happen with Greece in June/July – Same old fudge?
Not sure what you think constitutes collapse, maybe try asking the Greeks for a definition?
Always amused by the thought of those trying to forecast the unknown, unknowns.
No doubt someone somewhere is trying to develop a computer programme that can forecast the unknowns, and will then try to convince a government to spend Millions on it, so it can be ahead of the game in its own budget forecasts. !
However as I have said before, Human nature has a strange way of making a nonsense out of many so called sensible programmes, Politicians who ignore this very important factor will do so at their peril.
Some policy idea’s of late by all Parties, have proven that fact once again.
Some policies of late
Apart from the British Bobby now armed and looking like Robo Cop and troops surrounding Parliament, Gramps would have considered he called it wrong on the direction of things. *sarcasm*
What a bloody mess. (Numbers left out ed)More from the-cult-which-must-not-be-named queueing to join the EU ferry service.
I speak in common with tens of millions and you know it.
Reply I am not ignoring you. I do not accept postings which make false allegations against many people. Of course we wish to protect ourselves from violent terrorists.
They are targetting our children: first sexually and now with bombs.
How does surrounding Parliament with troops protect our children ?
Telling us to stand firm whilst hiding behind troops is a bigger cock up than dementia tax.
Napoleon,surveying his predicament in June 1815 (and alluding to the end days of the Byzantine Empire),told his argumentative followers:-
“Let us not follow the example of the Late Empire,which pressed from all sides by the barbarians,made itself a laughing stock for posterity by being occupied with abstract discussions while the city gates were being rammed”
We are not quite there yet but it would be helpful if the city actually had some gates to be rammed.
I notice organisations involved in forecasting who have a woeful record of accuracy (eg. Met Office) are now using a new formulation to absolve themselves from criticism: instead of saying “It will rain tomorrow” they say “There is a 70% chance it will rain tomorrow” then when it doesn’t rain they say “Well, we said there was a 30% chance of that so we were still right”.
There is a difference between forecasts and guesses. Working out what will be in Trump’s budget from what he said while campaigning is a guess really, albeit an informed guess.
There are two general types of forecasts: ones where you have some sort of theoretical model of how things work, and one where you don’t.
In the former category are many broadly scientific phenomena where we have models of the underlying laws and relationships. For example they forecast how much fuel to put into a plane based on knowledge of how far it has to go, and its weight, and speed, and what safety reserve they need and they have equations (models) to tell them.
In the latter category are a range of forecasts where we know virtually nothing about the underlying effects but we forecast on the basis that what will happen in the future is the same as what happened in the past – we just numerically fit past data and project forwards in time into the future. These forecasts may be useful but they are unreliable and potentially dangerous because some influence not seen in past data may now be very important. My understanding is that almost all economic forecasts come in this category.
What is so objectionable about the struggles of the IMF and World Bank, the ECB and the US authorities is their inability to anticipate events after they have happened
(Also, it would be comforting if the Bank of England governor asked his no doubt large and expensive forecasting team why with all its resources and access it is so much less successful at seeing the future than you and a few others have been whilst incurring, I presume, very much less cost.)
Sir, I know you are not currently an MP but if you have a way of making a few suggestions to the Prime Minister of how she might recover the lead that she had in the polls before the manifesto was launched might I suggest the following:
1 Remove the ridiculous ring fence around the foreign aid budget and cut it by 12 billion or so.
2 Use the money saved to improve homeland security and enhanced border checks.
3 Immediately remove the passports from anyone currently fighting a Jihad in Syria or Libya and deny them entry back into the UK. Given that we hear that we are all united and stand together there would not be any problem for the peace loving amongst us. Any that object to this should start alarm bells ringing and showing us where these extra resources should be deployed.
I noted at the weekend that Mr Corbyn was asked repeatedly to condemn terrorism by the IRA and refused to do so. We have Manchester shook by an appalling act of terrorism but it won’t stop them voting for the red rosette on June 8th.
If there is too much debt around the last thing you want to do is so tighten money that people cant afford to service their loans.
That’s true. But on the other hand, the response to the GFC in 2008 involved lowering interest rates which only encourages even more debt. Since then interest rates have been consistently cut. Last year the supposedly independent BoE cut Bank Rate to an all time record low of 0.25%to encourage more borrowing to stimulate a depressed private debt-ridden economy. In other words, we encourage yet more private sector borrowing to compensate for having too much previous borrowing. So what next? Negative interest rates?
I think this is known in the economics trade as New Keynesianism. I doubt very much if JMK himself would have approved though!
The same cohort of New Keynesian economists – and their models – are still running the show, still following the same erroneous rules that brought us the 2008 Crash. They are still embedded in Treasuries; Central Banks; IMF and academic teaching. They all have a collective interest in making sure they all continue to get paid, flogging the neo-liberal economic myth, that heavily favours the top end of the Gini curve. Google “Where Danger Lurks: The Dark Recesses of the Orthodox Mind”
Last year the ‘worlds best banker’ decided to lower interest rates, based on his prediction of economic stagnation. The fact that this had not occurred apparently had not been noticed. Now we have negative real interest rates. It would be a good idea to keep predictions in line with the present. Perhaps it was done in order to suit government borrowing.
JK Galbraith….”The only function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable”.