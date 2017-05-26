This election and Brexit

I have spoken to various Remain voters so far during this election. Many say to me they accept the result of the vote and just want the government to get on and do the best deal they can. Some tell me they voted Remain because they did worry about the possible economic consequences, and they are now relieved to see the bad predictions of recession this winter and collapse of confidence did not come true.
A few have told me they still cannot accept the decision and still fear there will be bad economic results in due course. They seem to think when we leave there will be all sorts of new barriers and restrictions imposed which will get in the way of normal travel, trade and collaboration across the Channel. They have perhaps been Lib Dem voters in the past and are often particularly concerned about academic and student links, research and cultural exchanges.
Let me try to reassure. The UK government has made very clear it wants a UK open to talent and university collaboration. The UK is not planning closed borders, making it more difficult for people to come here to courses in UK universities. We will still welcome tourists,visitor performers, people with good qualifications, entrepreneurs wanting to invest. The government will be generous with visas for talented and qualified people wanting to come to the UK to be faculty members, just as we are today with academics coming from the USA and other non EU countries. It will also want to see a continuation of the many musical, artistic and cultural links and exchanges that take place with EU and non EU countries today.
Nor do I expect the rest of the EU to want to stop EU citizens travelling to the UK or undertaking university work here. Under international law the EU would not be able to block people and ideas to and from the UK, nor can I imagine they would want to. There are no restrictions the EU could place just on the UK – they would have to be common restrictions against the rest of the world. I do not think the EU wants to cut itself off.
The UK has several world class leading universities and many other good ones. Their interests will be upheld by the government. More importantly, as the UK and the EU both pride themselves on a belief in freedom and on a pluralistic society, universities,individual students and academics will remain free to travel, study, work and collaborate in each other’s countries as they see fit. I want to live in a free society. Such a society does not stop free institutions doing as they wish, and allows them under the law to pursue their aims and development. Some people think government is more important and more powerful than it is, and have a very dim view of how the EU will seek to behave.
Mrs May/Hammond (and even M Gove) do not pride themselves on a belief in freedom and on a pluralistic society. Hammond has just upped IPT to 12% on private medical cover so you have to pay four times over to go privately. Gove even wants VAT on private school fees to make them pay four times. Thus killing of lots of private schools (and it would cost not raise anything anyway).
These people want dire state monopolies certainly in Heath and Education and probably in rented housing. Take it of leave it mate we have your money already so put up with it or get lost. They want higher taxes and lower more means tested benefits and want to kill the Gig Economy. They want an even more bloated and inept state sector. They want people to have little or no freedom to choose at all.
JR, why do you think it right EU students should continue to get free tuition at some of our best universities while English students have lifetime of debt? Why do you politicians think it right we taxpayers pay for your benevolence when you want our residual wealth to the point of selling our homes to pay for care! Nasty party does not begin to accurately describe May’s vindictive world of English citizens.
So T May (with the help of her lefty manifesto team – Godfrey, Freeman and Ben Gummer it seems) have managed to get her poll lead down to 5% in a YouGov poll. Quite an achievement with Corbyn and Sturgeon as the opponents, and this with the constituency boundaries still helping Labour too. Largely due to her appalling, socialist, we will tax you even more, grab your house off you, hit your pensions, rob tenants and landlords, take your fuel allowance, regulate even more, have more religious schools, strangle your company with red tape, restore fox hunting, have a prices and incomes policy and push even more expensive, job destroying green crap down your throats.
How can these “bright” dopes misjudge the public mood so? The UK is hugely over taxed already plus the government delivers very dire, rationed and delayed services in the main. We need lower taxes and better services, there is so much fat that could be cut out. No proper vision of lower taxes, free trade, less red tape and a sound economy – just more taxes, more pain, more bossing about and more rationed services.
JR can you not get someone sensible to explain to them how out of touch she and her team are and how the economy actually works to her?
So you think the reason support for the Labour party has surged from 25% to 38% is because Theresa May is too left wing?
I’m sorry to have to break this to you but there is a large swathe of people who believe the rich should be taxed more, think that the railways and National Grid should be nationalised and think that no student should pay tuition fees.
Corbyn’s policies are barmy but they are resonating with huge numbers of people. Over 800,000 people registered to vote in just 2 days before Monday’s deadline.
The Conservatives need to put people’s minds at rest about Care and Pensions issues – stressing that they realise there are complex factors involved which needed to be fully explained. They need to remind people that the Brexit negotiations begin just 11 days after the election and the May and her team are fully prepared (Corbyn cant’s possibly be). They also need to demolish some of the Labour economic manifesto policies.
The Tories are still polling at 43% which isn’t that much down on their peak. Labour, though, are picking up all the “Don’t know” floaters
People of course want lower taxes and better services, they want cheaper non greencrap energy, they want a good choice of jobs, they want more houses built more cheaply and they want less regulation, more choice and more freedom. They should get all this as they pay far too much for very little of value from the state already.
You do not promise to tax and NIC them much more during an election campaign, you do not introduce a probate second IHT tax when you still have not delivered the £1M IHT threshold you promised, you do not say you are going to take their houses off them to pay for their dementia care, you do not introduce prices and income policies or other such insanities.
Just no uplifting, real Tory, low tax vision from the tedious woman. She needs to out Thatcher Thatcher not ape red Ed Miliband and his tomb stone.
Why do you think she is doing so badly against such weak and pathetic opposition then? Why did the Tories get such a surge in the polls when Osborne promised £1M IHT then? Even though not that many were affected.
It is not good being a low tax conservative at heart, and high tax in every action. Stop all this endless waste and deliver value.
Corbyn is bribing people with their own money, they just don’t know it yet. Corbynites think “all the rich” will pay. Even if the rich stay there isn’t enough of them to fund all of Corbyn’s dreams. Venezuela here we come!
And with Corbyn as the next PM (in coalition with the LDs, SNP, etc), we won’t be leaving the EU, either. We will be in the single market at least. All down to Theresa May failing to get on with it – as usual.
Despite May and Hammond’s best efforts Corbyn will surely not win. But why on earth is she and the manifesto team working so very hard to help him? Why did she join the Conservative party when she is clearly another Ed Miliband type witthout any grasp of economics or reality?
In the Times Business today – Tory Policies slammed by SMEs – they are quite right to. They would be almost as much of a disaster a getting Corbyn.
@NickC; The Tories also bribe people with their own money, by reducing direct taxation but then increasing indirect taxation, For example I still remember the gasp that went around at work (mostly Tory voting in 1979 due to the difficulties of the 1978/9 winter) back in mid 1979 when in Mrs Thatchers first Budget Geoffrey Howe raised the standard rate of VAT from 8% to 15%. Didn’t the same budget also remove the Light Goods class from VED, creating the PLG class, meaning that many companies and the “white van man” of the time also had to pay more to use their vans for work.
Of course they ‘resonate’ because he is busy ‘buying votes’. That is basically what is wrong with our country: too many politicians feel that the public purse is there to buy their core vote. And we are too stupid because we allow ourselves to be bought.
Some do but most see through it.
@Andy; “Of course they ‘resonate’ because he is busy ‘buying votes’.”
What the hell do you think the Tory manta of “Tax cuts” is also doing – just to be replaced by either indirect, stealth taxes or reduced levels of service.
“And we are too stupid because we allow ourselves to be bought.”
Indeed you do, or so it seems…
I think TM,s plan is working. Produce an openly socialist manifesto as a ploy to lose the election.
Why settle for second best when you can have Corbyn.
No doubt Brexit will be sidelined as nothing must interfere with the globalist juggernaut.
I fear we have been duped by plans to steal the maximum. houses and repeal fox hunting.
Distractions to annoy real Tories.
Something like 83% are against fox hunting, so it is hardly a vote winner to put in the manifesto. Let sleeping dogs lie! Why “promise” to remove the triple lock too?
84% it seems.
LL – “How can these “bright” dopes misjudge the public mood so?” Britain’s last four Prime Ministers – Blair, Brown, Cameron and now May – are committed Christians with powerful (if not infallible) moral compasses.
One must tread delicately here. With great respect for the sensibilities of others, I do wonder if the modern accent on the social aspects of Christianity, rather than the doctrinal or theological, leads to a view of the world which, in a believing leader, persuades them that it is necessary to express private morality through public actions.
Alas, there’s more to politics than high moral principles. Would it were otherwise! Sir Robert Walpole, the first and possibly most successful of all ministerial tenants of 10 Downing Street, had few principles that anyone noticed. He found it more serviceable to tell smutty stories over the port.
Mr Gladstone and Mrs Thatcher were both Christians and both separated that practice from public administration. Both implied that liberalism held sway in the public realm while Christian morality maintained discipline in private, over the individual. Modern Christians, both here and on the Continent, seem to think it is their duty to exercise Christian charity on all our behalf, in Frau Merkel’s case on behalf of a whole continent, and there are only clues as to whether this Christianity extends into their private lives.
I tend to worry about anyone with strong religious views – if they fall for one belief system, without evidence, than they might fall for anything even the climate alarmist religion.
Look at what pointless wars (one on a lie) that we got into with Blair, He even felt strongly enough to converted to the Catholic church.
Completely agree with you Lifelogic.
Please tell me Mrs May isn’t seriously contemplating replacing Philip Hammond with Amber Rudd as I heard rumoured! Michael Gove, Dominic Raab or of course JR would be far superior choices.
Amber Rudd is even worse!
@Richard1; Anything is possible, look who she put in charge at the FO….
The pole suggest an overall majority of just two seats. Well done Theresa May. Please can someone finally get her and her tax mugging chancellor to see reason and stop them promising increases in taxes, benefit decreases, more red tape and more greencrap energy?
The long term care policy would have been the most radical and truely co conservative policy since Thatcher’s privatisations.
How anyone can claim that already rich 50 year olds should have their inheritance protected by taxing everyone else to pay for their parents care is anyway fair is beyond me.
Mr Redwood serves up deceitful nonsense here. It is not that the EU would wish to impose restrictions on the UK. It is that the UK, by choosing Brexit, converts itself into a third country, and promptly loses all the benefits of EU membership. That means customs controls at Calais, it means phytosanitary checks at Boulogne, it means no guaranteed access to the markets of our most important trading partners, it means no place in the Single European Sky, it means no say in key decisions on migration, security and climate change taken by the EU but affecting all of Europe. The restrictions here are those that the UK itself accepts by pursuing this uncosted, untested Brexit based on fantasies
It also loses all the disadvantages of EU membership.
Customs controls at Calais are nothing to do with the EU -the Touquet agreement is bilateral between France and the UK.
Phytosanitary checks were far more reliable when the UK carried them out itself.
You’re confusing “access to” with “membership of”. If no other countries had access to the Single Market, how would the EU’s economy grow? Not that it seems to be growing much anyway in comparison to the UK’s economy.
So no planes can fly through the SYS? I must remind the pilots next time I get on an Emirates plane!!
If we are out of the EU the EU’s migration policy and decision making on security and climate change are none of our business – we will have our own policies on those matters. And if we’re not in Schengen how does that affect us?
Let me try to help you. You say “Phytosanitary checks were far more reliable when the UK carried them out itself”. Well, maybe they were. So you imagine that UK traders will arrive at Calais, at Boulogne, at the Hook of Holland, at Bremerhaven, and when asked if their goods have been checked to meet EU phytosanitary standards, they will reply “well, they comply with UK checks, and they are more reliable, so kindly stand aside and let us import our chickens”. How do you think that will go down?
Len Grinds
From EU website
Exports of plants and plant products to the EU must:
Be accompanied by a plant-health certificate issued by the relevant competent authorities of the exporting country.
Phytosanitary certification is used to attest that consignments meet phytosanitary (regarding plants) import requirements and is undertaken by an NPPO (National Plant Protection Organization). A phytosanitary certificate for export or for re-export can be issued only by a public officer who is technically qualified and duly authorized by an NPPO .
So yes a UK exporter can turn up at an EU port with an accredited certificate and be granted entry….. Just like we already do when exporting to the 120 odd other countries not in the EU
Better being a ‘third’ country than a region within a bloated corrupt undemocratic EU controlled by individuals who couldn’t run a whelk stall.
You forgot to mention that the third world country is a vital export market for the EU and so the EU better change if we want to let them continue.
Third country is just EU jargon for normal country.
Len
Having read your post anyone would believe that the EU sold and purchased absolutely nothing at all from outside of the EU designated Boundaries/borders.
That people from the EU do not visit other non EU countries around the World, and people from Outside do not visit or work within the EU.
Pray tell me is it only millions of African migrants who are allowed in to the EU who also happen to have no paperwork at all !
Norway is not an EU member state and so it is a “third country” as far as the EU is concerned; that is why for example Barnier will say:
http://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-norway-barnier-idUKKBN1591TO
“We will take into account the interests of third countries closely associated with the EU, such as Norway and other EEA countries, Iceland and Liechtenstein”
And the Foreign Minister of Liechtenstein will say of those EFTA countries:
https://euobserver.com/nordic/137936
“We are not ordinary third countries, but the EU’s closest partners and friends”
Well, the UK also seeks to be among the EU’s closest partners and friends, albeit with a different, UK specific, bespoke, treaty arrangement.
And of course Norway also has a long land border with Sweden, which border is the EU’s external border for the single market and the customs union.
So how many of those disasters have befallen Norway?
I’m well aware that certain people who obsessively want us to stay in the EEA are propagating a myth that those three EFTA member states of the EEA are not “third countries” as far as the EU is concerned, and so they automatically escape some of the legal and practical complications which are associated but that status of “third country”, but is not what the EU says and it is not what they say either.
I’m also well aware that other people simply repeat the myth without bothering to think for themselves whether or not it is true.
Yes. I was speaking to a Norwegian man the day after we voted to leave and asked him how independent Norway was because their status was being proposed for us. He was unequivocal. The EU said jump Norway said how high. ‘Independent’ in name only.
In 2015 Sweden exported $14bn to Norway, outside the customs union, but $9bn to Finland which is inside the customs union. Both countries have land borders with Sweden and are of approx the same population.
Len Grinds is wrong, there are no tariff barriers now between the UK and the EU, someone has to decide to impose them. Obviously the UK won’t so it will be up to the EU – which presumably will require 27 governments all to agree to such silly move which will surely make the EU the laughing stock of the world. And as the stats above show, its unlikely to make much practical difference. I think we can relax.
For years We were held captive in an organisation that was heading in a direction that was never discussed by Edward heath and put to the electorate in the 70s, at the first opportunity we freed ourselves from the ever increasing oppressive EUSSR.
Len Grinds
Yes we are doomed. We cannot manage. We cannot survive. What is to become of us? You and I must head for the lovely coasts of Romania or Bulgaria and rent a council house, or, go live aside those wonderful wild flower meadows of Latvia and move into an abandoned house in one of their ghost-town abandoned villages or towns. We can always fly back here if we are ill and be seen by a Latvian, Bulgarian or Romanian doctor, have one of their nurses stick a thermometer in our mouth, or just stay there in EU freedom and die like aman.
What advantages? The EU is a huge net negative, as can be seen from its dire growth rates relative to other rather more sensibly run places.
Les
Anyone would think by your tone that the world starts and ends with the EU.
Anyone would also think that you have to be a member of something to collaborate.
Here’s a fact. In economics terms the eu27 GDP is roughly (if I recall corrrectly) $usd13 trillion, admittedly a huge market.
The top 8 non eu countries who want trade deals with the UK have a combined GDP of $USD 30 trillion, something we could have without being under the boot of some sclerotic entity run by 3rd rate politicians who have their tails wagged by you know who. Add another 27 countries who want deals then the total combined is circa $usd47 trillion.
I read somewhere on Wed that there are plans being drawn up to force all remaining members into the euro, we all remember the ERM disaster don’t we remember the ERM?
We voted to become a 3rd Country, you know like the other 160 odd around the world.
The best thing I have found to cheer people up about our Brexit prospects is Dan Hannan’s book – Why Vote Leave. He is right on nearly everything – we will be far better off out. Even under the daft high tax, interventionist May. Hopefully she can be U-turned, she seem to do a lot of it but still needs more to get her off her Miliband agenda.
The more I see of Andy Burnham, the more unpleasant and dangerous his views and worthless platitudes seem to be.
So what is his solution?
Mr Burnham is very lightweight – full of soft left virtue signalling. But he is no longer a person of national consequence. He did however apparently have the sensible idea of charging drunks for use of A&E, but that foundered on the NHS being always and everywhere free mantra, however much you abuse it. No wonder it’s collapsing.
A good plan indeed, that way they might not be able to afford to get drunk out of their heads the next weekend.
Dear Lionheart–Doers anybody understand why Dentistry and Opticians are not free at the dreaded point of use?
“Hopefully she can be U-turned”
May is the continuity candidate,she will do what the leftist Establishment wants.I want radical change,not continuity and will not be voting for her(weak & wobbly as John Prescott-welcome back!-christened her yesterday).And just look at the array of non-talent behind her-Fallon,Hammond,Rudd,etc.
Not as bad as Corbyn is not good enough.
Lifelogic, Stop being so cheerful. The next PM will be our Jeremy, not Mistress May-be.
This is why UKIP is needed – because the Conservative party is so politically incompetent. How can a party that is probably the best at managing the economy kick itself in the mush politically so often and so comprehensively? It is a mystery.
Dear Nick–May is awful but Corbyn ten times worse
I read an interesting article by the chief economist of one of my investment companies (one of UK’s biggest) – his firm conclusion was that Brexit would be bring a positive boost to the economy and GDP by getting outside the customs union with its massive tariffs and artificially inflated prices. I don’t remember him saying anything like that before the vote, at the very least it seems the groupthink conclusions of economists seems to be being challenged at last. He’s discounting the idea of Corbyn being elected of course, which based on today’s polls may not be wise – May not much good at campaigning is she.
Roy
Think I may have read the same article, April 2017 edition.
“Currently many of the EU’s tariffs are designed to protect continental not UK producers”.
Thus the EU maintains a 39%tariff on wine, and tariffs on coffee beans, rice, olive oil and citrus fruit -items the UK hardly produces at all.
Similarly there is a 85% tariff on frozen beef imports, a 65% tariff on fresh beef and lamb, a 50% tariff on butter, a 30% tariff on cheese, and a 20% tariff on sugar.
Same article perhaps that you have read.?
Not good at campaigning at all and pushing daft socialist, big state, high tax policies too. Policies roundly rejected when red Ed and the Libdims offered them at the last election.
All this against such weak and pathetic oposition.
Good morning
It is not a deal we seek but a new relationship. Such a relationship needs to address the fundamental questions of what happens once we become a non-member of the EU. It is these arrangements that we must addresses.
Of course other EU countries will want to continue trade and travel as before but, it is how we interact with the EU itself which will be key.
“Some tell me they voted Remain because they did worry about the possible economic consequences, and they are now relieved to see the bad predictions of recession this winter and collapse of confidence did not come true.”
This winter?! What about winter 2019/20 and so on, when will you stop peddling the myth that Brexit has already occurred! But then of course, when all else fails, divide and conquer.
I bet you have been speaking to a lot of Remain voters in your neck of the woods, one of the most pro Remain areas in the country, but of course the one thing they fear more than Brexit is Mr Corbyn cycling up Downing Street (perhaps alongside the leader of the LDs).
“There are no restrictions the EU could place just on the UK – they would have to be common restrictions against the rest of the world. I do not think the EU wants to cut itself off.”
Indeed but then nor can the UK, except that some of the more vocal europhobes want to do just that.
“Such a society does not stop free institutions doing as they wish, and allows them under the law to pursue their aims and development.”
But there lies the rub in all this smoke and mirrors electioneering, “under the law”. Mrs May’s manifesto says “We will, therefore, continue to bear down on immigration from outside the European Union.”, but under the international law you cite, once Brexit occurs, EU students will be no different to international students, the UK will have to treat EU27 students the same as RotW students!
I also note that Mrs May wants a £450 ‘NHS’ surcharge to these levied upon international students (which, as I said, EU students will be after Brexit) but will this charge be repaid should the student find lawful employment to supplement their student living costs whilst here and thus pay UK tax or will these students be banned from doing any work? What about medical students who will most likely train within the NHS, thus helping to staff the NHS for which they have been charged a levy…
If, under the international law you keep citing Mr Redwood, the EU can not treat the UK any different to the RotW, and, quid pro quo, the UK can not treat the EU differently to the RotW how can there be anything but a hard border between the UK and Eire, and won’t that also mean NI? Are you not simply and simplistically cherry picking what best suits your Brexit arguments?
Two choices: 1. Hard border without special status when we become a third country. All goods and people checked at the approved customs at Shannon. Strong border patrols on both sides to prevent smuggling and illegal people. Loads of criminal activity – drugs – people trafficking – gang bosses and so on.
2. No border: totally free immigration into the UK at will. Totally free trade in everything from the EU as it is now. This, of course, is totally impossible because the government and M. Juncker have both ruled out being in the “Single Market”. Were we to stay in the EFTA/EEA the problem would simply not exist any more than there is a hard border between Norway and Sweden. Buy – hey! – that is out of the question.
3. Irexit. New man coming along soon. Macron will try and enforce uniform corporation tax much to their detriment. Most trade is with us and USA, so need to stay in Protection Racket.They are no longer net recipients and this will get worse. They won’t have us to stick up for them.They won’t have to have the single currency or Free Movement, so no need for a hard border.
Mike Stallard, the EFTA is a completely separate organisation from the EU. The EEA Agreement is an agreement between the EU and some of the EFTA nations, whereby those nations accept the EU’s single market with all its EU rules, including the “four diktats” (sorry, “freedoms”).
I suppose you could try looking at other sources of information and analysis than your usual two, the second of which is in fact just an echo of the first. Like on page 48 here:
http://openeurope.org.uk/intelligence/economic-policy-and-trade/nothing-to-declare-a-plan-for-uk-eu-trade-outside-the-customs-union/
“6.3.1 Norway-Sweden border cooperation”
“Customs checks cannot be wholly eliminated between Norway and Sweden, as this is one of the external borders of EUCU. However, both partners have agreed to the imposition of light-touch customs checks … ”
Both countries are in the EEA, but Sweden is also in the EU while Norway is not; so the border between the two is one of the external borders of the EU and therefore of the EU Customs Union, and therefore there are customs checks; however this has clearly not proved to be an insuperable problem.
With the political will legal and practical ways can be found to ensure that the present easy and well-organised trade between the UK and the EU will continue uninterrupted and unimpeded, and if any government seeks to disrupt that trade it will certainly not be the UK government.
Jerry said: “… nor can the UK [cut itself off], except that some of the more vocal europhobes want to do just that.” As a europhile how many have you asked? Rather than told, that is?
I have not met, nor know of, a single Leave voter who wants to cut ourselves off from trade, tourism, cultural and educational exchange with other European nations or, more importantly, the rest of the world. We just don’t want to be ruled by the EU. Or by the USA, or by India
However we should assert our independence first, by repealing the ECA (1972), and only then seek agreements for trade, security, science, etc. As an interim, we offer to trade under existing terms (and rules, because of the patriation of the Regulations), with a fall-back based on WTO rules until the EU comes to its senses.
What concerns me is politicians using phrases like “best deal”. We voted to leave the EU, this is what we should do within whatever agreements legally apply (and we read reports from Martin Howe / Lawyers for Britain that this is minimal). Agreements to do with UK citizens in EU and vice versa, Irish border, Gibraltar and Cyprus will need to be clarified, but these and best deals are separate to leaving – I would be fearful of the UK signing up to any early document (trap?) offered by Barnier et al, to create obligations that do not exist now. Leave the EU as we voted, within whatever agreements do actually apply.
My parents and grandparents travelled extensively in Europe before there was any question of the EU and I have even visited many of the Iron Curtain countries before the wall came down albeit with visas, so this travel question is a myth. However I think it was your then education minister Nicky Morgan who specifically said, in another Project Fear piece of dissembling, that students travel across Europe would be at risk, this to an audience of young people who had not had the experience to know better. I have heard first hand that the vote to leave was viewed with utter dismay and I am still hearing this is a massive negative. HMG needs to do a massive hearts and minds job to win back the 18s to 25s who are a vital part of our community.
@Nig 1; Indeed but people are not worrying about de facto travel but the ease of such travel, someone with a valid UK passport can decide this morning to drive to Greece, by tonight they will have packed, bought a night passage via rail or ferry and go, after Brexit they might well need to apply for visas, thus need to plan well in advance.
Visas were not required pre EU for travel around Europe.
Just a passport.
No. Travelled all over Europe, except iron curtain, my passport was my visa. In any event I do not hear these people whining about the visa requirements for the US.
Because the 18-25 group has a load of rubbish fed into them at school/collge/university.
Indeed many have and by the BBC.
Peoples fears have bee stoked by the outpourings of a number of EU leaders aided and abetted by a fifth column of remoaners. The EU would seem to be somewhat more restrained as zero hour approaches, and the remoaners realise that their boat has left.
I do not agree with you when you say ” The EU prides itself in a belief in freedom.” Examine them, they are mostly new to democracy and only pay lip service to it in the structure of the EU. Judge them by their actions. Their contempt for referendums, shared by many in the UK, Their attitude towards anyone who thinks outside their box.
They benefitted from a dose of the latter when the Donald landed in their midst. I was delighted that he spelt it out to them yesterday with an attack on their free loading tendencies. They the EU are the ones who will have to face up to the reality of the UK leaving, and face up to the damage they will cause themselves with anything less than a pragmatic approach to our departure. If they get it wrong it is the people of Europe who will give them the ultimate raspberry as did the people of the UK to UK politicians. We in the UK are a bit further down the democratic road, though with still a distance to travel.
Is there something within this piece that is off the Redwood message. Please explain.
This country needs to be weaned off cheap immigrant labour and GDP growth driven by increasing population.
Barista visa? How skilled do you need to be to make a cup of coffee using a machine? Fruit picking? Develop a machine.
Business finds a way. It adapted to cheap recyclable labour which drove our living standards down. It will adapt to not having an endless supply of cheap labour.
The government’s access to work scheme makes it attractive to make adjustments and employ the disabled (thus reducing the employment gap). There is plenty of labour already in this country. Adjustments and training are all that is required. It will cost us less in the long term.
@NS; “This country needs to be weaned off cheap immigrant labour and GDP growth driven by increasing population.”
We would also need to be weaned off cheap, mostly, imported goods…
The Customs Union is not about free trade without; it is about protection within and most of our trade is without.
The two are not entwined @jerry
However, I would feel very comfortable if less tat were consumed in this country
Why ?
Good to see JR is still confident of Brexit at all, with Mr Corbyn now just five points behind in the polls.
One of the first things a Corbyn government will do is change the rules to make sure it can’t be removed. Seasoned infiltrators all, they’ll start with party funding regulations and move on from there. It’s their duty to the people to make sure the evil Tories can never wreck everything again.
Next it will borrow half a billion pounds and treat us all to a big party. We’ve seen that before. We’ve also cleaned up the empties and vomit before.
Will Mr Corbyn negotiate a good Brexit deal for Britain? I guess we’ll get the same sort of deal we’d have got had he been negotiating with the IRA, and the same we’ll get when he sits down to talk with Isis. A man who believes in running Britain’s foreign policy so as not to offend Muslim suicide bombers is “strong and stable” in a way we are not yet used to.
@eeyore; “with Mr Corbyn now just five points behind in the polls…”
…any smear will do, it seems. 🙁
Sorry, Jerry, don’t quite follow. No smear intended. Where’s the smear?
@eeyore; Your last paragraph.
Says Jerry, the poster who’s majority of posts are smears… Try not to be a hypocrite Jerry
Yesterdays story. EU spends £1.6 billion on universities in Britain.
No it doesn’t. The UK taxpayers stump up the cash to be alocated as the EU sees fit.
This nonesense should be shouted from the rooftops especially to LimpDumbs who see Brussels as a philanthropy project funded from space.
It’s good to see immigration falling although the figures are largely guesswork as we don’t count them in and count them out. I think ASDA has a more accurate idea.
@Ian Wragg; Then the Tory government has not increased funding to schools, the NHS, the MOD etc (to record levels) either, the tax payer has…. The Tory party should thus stop lying!
You’re very silly Jerry
I’m flattered that I annoy you so much you have to make stupid rebuttals to all my posts
Yes, I was a submariner on nukes in the 60’s keeping you safe to spout such rubbish.
@Ian Wragg; Another of your well thought through abusive rants! Heck, what do you not understand, governments (and that includes Tory governments here in the UK and Proxy governments such as the EU) do not have any money, their only money comes via taxation of the people – or so the right wing monetarists keep telling us…
A concern I have is the shortage of staff that may ensue for the less-regarded jobs that are nevertheless essential in our society.
I have worked in social care with some amazing people from other countries (EU and non-EU), who fled some appalling situations, arrived here with nothing but absolutely excelled in difficult jobs that, frankly, many British people view with disdain. Social care would collapse without these immigrants, but their lack of formal qualifications would make them unwelcome according to some of the respondents on this blog.
David L
I thought all Political Parties were going to allow selected (controlled) immigration to continue.
Thus where there is a need, which cannot be filled with UK labour, then recruitment will be allowed from outside.
Thus It should be an encouragement to up skill our own workforce before we look abroad.
Seems sensible enough.
‘Social Care’ come to my Mother three times a day. They are all local people, not one is from the EU.
JR, I don’t know if in your general remarks regarding an openness to talented people coming to the UK you were including sportsmen and women and sport’s coaches? With sport being such an extremely popular passion and pastime here, it would have been fitting to have given sport a particular mention. Sport’s fans would have been reassured by this, given the many players and coaches now working in the UK – football, rugby, rowing, athletics and the occasional cricketer.
If you are interested in racing, please note the number of horses and jockeys who live and come from Ireland. That, as you know, is about to come to an end as all animal products will have to be checked at the border after 30th March 2019.
For an educated man Mike you don’t half spout some rubbish. racehorses are sent all around the world from the UK and Ireland, Gulf States, Singapore, China Hong Kong, |USA and Mexico to name a few. Life will go on pretty much as usual, business will see to it.
Do you ever have any original thought on this subject?
John
Doubtless you would also have spoken to many about the Social Care house and wealth robbery plan.
The Conservative Manifesto has simply been a disaster.
But that’s what tends to happen when you rely upon taking advice from pet advisors, instead of taking advice from back bench MP’s, who are not in the Westminster/Downing street bubble.
It is suggested not even Cabinet Members were aware of the contents until it was published !
Will that manifesto be the largest ever own goal in political history ?
Agreed. But ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ get back on that topic and hammer it. Vast posters linking Venezuela’s economy, the Labour manifesto and pictures of Abbott and Corbyn visiting and their comments in praise of it.
I fear it will be mone of the most significant ones, AJ. I believe May is blissfully unaware of how disastrous her policy of pulling the Party to the left of centre is. She could win hands down with tax cuts, abolishing HS2, Heathrow expansion, the Climate Change Act, and adopting true Conservative policies. Those tory backbenchers who can see what is wrong must be utterly dismayed. I believe they really have to do something, forcing her hand. The problem, in my view, started with their weakness in the past facing up to David Cameron, and putting Party before country.
Quote: Will that manifesto be the largest ever own goal in political history ?
If my conversations with pensioners is anything to go by, the answer is an emphatic Yes!
The Winter fuel allowance removal affecting so many millions of pensioners begs the question as to what will be the cost of the likely increase in pensioner hyperthermia cases be to an already overstretched NHS?
If say 10% of the affected 9 million pensioners become ill as a result ending up either at the GP or worse hospital then the costs could easily dwarf the so-called savings if a hospital bed is charged out at a few thousand Pounds a night in NHS costings. Even ‘spread-sheet Phil’ ought to have seen that coming.
When the election was announced I thought the best strategy for the Tories was one of two: Say as little as possible about anything or make it about Brexit and only Brexit.
Three things were clear from her early days in office: all her non-Brexit domestic initiatives fell well short of what UK needs to become a self-governing sovereign nation once again; secondly, she does not take her cabinet colleagues into her confidence; third, she lacks the clear insight and boldness essential to taking swift, decisive action to achieve a good Brexit and to rebuild the country.
She now shows herself to be not ‘strong and stable’ but stubborn and rigid. Being brittle, she is liable to sudden fracture, aka U-turns and hissy fits (calling an election).
The 3 complaints being cited by callers to LBC since the Tory manifesto are;
1) The Care chaos
2) Fox hunting blunder (she set a tone of other worldly Tory toffs with her comment)
3) School dinners withdrawal
I am Mr Brexit but in reality most people are far more engaged with the 3 blunders above
Her inability to deal with Islamists is my major concern.
It suits , Labour, LibDems, and the SNP to have our people lacking personal and national self-confidence. Then we are dependent on them and others to hold us under the arms at each side so we can walk and limp with their assistance in our personal and national life. But always but always dependent. I hear those parties are having interactive workshops for their members where they are trained to sit on the floor and shout “Woof, woof, woof! “upon which they are thrown a digestive biscuit “Good boy! Good girl!”
I don’t know how anyone can be so confident as to how all of this is going to work out, here we are being told that students, academics, professionals and other elites will continue to pass freely into and out of the country and yet I read in another brief how over 100,000 EU nationals with their varying skillsets have already voted with their feet and left Britain in the past year? The perception is now well established and accepted- that it is not the EU that is leaving the UK but rather the other way round- the UK is now seen by EU nationals as being a not very welcoming place to be- and as everyone in politics, business and government fully realises that perception trumps reality every time- we just have to accept that we have a bad press in all of this and it remains to be seen how it will work out. We know from various statements that the EU side is very determined to ensure that nothing will be allowed in any future agreement that will encourage cherry picking of any kind including of elites or otherwise that could damage the image of the four freedoms of the EU- and that is going to be a real problem for us when it comes to the talks- so I believe nobody can guarantee a confident forecast or even a half forecast in any of this.
Who cares what the EU thinks.
I turfed out my old dark blue passport the other day ; it had many additional “stuck on” pieces showing how much I had taken in Sterling for each of the many trips I used to take throughout Europe . There were never hang ups or difficulties at the various borders ; friendliness and co-operation always seemed to be the by-word .
One thing was certain there was always an atmosphere of respect for we Brits . Having looked back and now looking forward , I see no reason why the same relationship should not continue . The controls we had at our borders were strict and respected ; our Universities and businesses were open doors to talent and I would think this ought to be the same once we are out .
Wrong Bert– too many insults and other forms of personal abuse have been hurled at the Europeans by our gutter press and low class politicians in the European parliament during the intervening years.. they have not forgotten and will not forget. Times have changed..we will not be welcome back in Europe again
@Bert Young; That was then, this is now… Some Brexiteers want to, as others in the EU27 see it, put barriers up against their citizens entering the UK (how else will the UK control our boarders, stop migrants etc?), it would not be difficult for the EU27 to reciprocate in a way Spain already acts at the boarder with Gibraltar. No one is refused entry, it just takes hours.
Mrs May and the Tory Party need to list OUR culture’s Dream Makers and then promote the British Dream, only. You cannot address other people’s mashmallow dreams or confusion will reign.
It is interesting the first line is always left out of the following 1 Corinthians 9:22 (King James Version)
“To the weak became I as weak, that I might gain the weak:
I am made All things to all men, that I might by all means save some.”
So we have the weak LibDems, the weak Labour, the weak SNP with their “No, no, no its too hard! It’s too hard! 🙂
Here’s a few quotes from the investment company economist I mentioned above:
“The overall increase in UK consumer prices due to the EU’s protectionist policies is estimated to raise UK prices by close to 8% eroding personal incomes in real terms by a similar amount”.
“Many EU tariffs are designed to protect continental, not UK, producers. Thus the EU maintains a 39% tariff on wine, and tariffs on coffee beans, rice, olive oil, citrus and tropical fruits – items the UK hardly produces at all. Similarly there is an 85% tariff on frozen beef imports, 65% on fresh beef and lamb, a 50% tariff on butter, a 30% tariff on cheese, and a 20% tariff on sugar. Currently the EU has a 25% tariff on US pick-up trucks and a 10% tariff on car imports …. Eliminating these tariffs would therefore enable UK consumers to buy goods directly from countries outside the EU more cheaply”.
JOHN, THIS IS SERIOUS NOW. The Tories must educate the public that mortgage interest rates rose 4 times in quick succession on Blair taking office. Under Corbyn and his Communist advisers rates will soar.
@Richard Butler; They rose even faster under John Major, and never so high!
John Redwood,
Sir, as regards the General Election Campaign it has been a colossal disaster so far. The Tories now have a Poll Lead of 5% (a fortnight ago we were polling 20%) and there is every likelihood of this trend in the polls continuing so that in the days running up to polling day we have Labour leading. Policies should have been discussed widely and consulted upon before putting them in the Manifesto….rather than discovering (too late) how wildly unpopular it is to take people’s homes off them and then backing down…which makes a mockery of the prime Minister’s claim to be “Strong and Stable”.
If the polls continue to narrow and the Conservatives actually lose their Majority, Theresa May HAS to be relieved of her post- the Election was called with the aim of increasing the Conservative Majority to help with Brexit negotiations and it is now looking like calling the Election was a big misjudgement (which, of course it would not have been had such a contentious disastrous policy NOT been put in the Conservative Manifesto).
In the event of a Hung-Parliament outcome this is what you must do- in order:
1) Get the Conservative 1922 Committee together to get rid of Mrs May- quickly (but after she has gone to the Queen to seek permission to run a Minority Government as we need to stop Jeremy Corbyn getting his “Coalition of Chaos” from forming a government).
2) Nominate either yourself or another no-nonsense strong Conservative like David Davis or Graham Brady and get the Conservatives to elect one of you as leader.
3) Whoever is new leader should form a cabinet of proper Conservatives quickly and the programme should include:
a) Leaving the EU quickly and not paying this “Divorce Bill”
b) Raising the State Pension Age to 68 to pay for proper care and put extra costed £ billions into the NHS.
c) Slash the £60 billion Quango budget to put more into front-line Police (including many more armed police on the streets and around vital infrastructure), more money for front-line Education and health- and to increase the Defence Budget.
d) Halve foreign Aid and use the proceeds to raise the Income Tax threshold to £15,000 ASAP.
e) Abolish the 45% Income Tax band and cut the Budget Deficit by deciding not to pay the EU this “Divorce Bill” and by deciding nothing will be contributed to the EU beyond 2018- on the grounds that the EU owe Britain money. These measures would strengthen the economy, encourage inwards investment and reassure the Credit Ratings Agencies we were serious about reducing the National Debt.
f) Promise to bring back Capital Punishment for terrorists who kill and for child-killers. This would be popular with large sections of the electorate and would act as a deterrent against heinous crimes.
4) When the Opposition votes down this programme of policies in the Queens Speech (which they will), the Conservatives may have to go into Opposition to give the country a taste of what a Socialist Coalition of Shambles actually means. This is because a Minority Government that gets voted down in its Queen’s Speech cannot trigger a new General Election because of the Fixed Term Parliament Act.
5) Going into Opposition will be a necessary part of allowing the Conservatives to regroup and tear the Socialist shambles of a Government to shreds. We should have enough MP’s (even on the worst possible projections of Polls likely to occur in coming days), with the help of the Ulster Unionists and sympathetic Labour MPs like Giselda Stuart and Frank Field to STOP Jeremy Corbyn inflicting some of the most dangerous and irreversible-harmful policies.
6) After a year Jeremy Corbyn’s high taxes and borrowing will likely lead to big economic problems. We then hammer the weaknesses and inadequacies of the Government of Shambles (he will be selling Britain down the river in the EU negotiations), then we approach sympathetic MPs in other parties to table a Vote of No Confidence in his Government….I have no doubt that we would win if we did this late 2018.
7) Then Jeremy Corbyn would have to go to the country. We Conservatives campaign ruthlessly on the platform outlined above, win a big Majority and take control of the EU negotiations (we leave and withhold any promise of “Divorce Payments” made by Jeremy Corbyn- assuming they have not been made) and we take control of the economy- selling off any newly-nationalised utilities to pay off debts left by the Coalition of Shambles.
I think this is now looking like the only way forward if we lose our Majority. It’s the back-up plan in the light of the shambles that the Conservative leadership have made of the Manifesto, complete with the U-turns.
Ian Pennell
What do you expect, we’ve had wall to wall social media messages from Labour about their cornucopia of giveaways and only the rich will pay! Only those earning over £80,000 and more so the top 5% it won’t affect the majority, has he made any promises over inheritance taxes? Oh! let’s not worry about what happens when we’re dead.
To boot we’re having a minimum wage by 2020 of £10ph from the age of 18 wonderful. A near £20,000pa minimum wage – will we also have a pension and benefits boost by the same % otherwise what will the rampant inflation do to social costs? Will he be holding down mortgage interest rates? Never mind, don’t worry about that only the rich will pay; only companies, bankers and City types will pay, but not the self-employed don’t you worry people (the only people that can be laid off with no notice at all) moving along… the small companies that employ the money creators you won’t be affected, oh scratch that we’re all going to be nationalised – nationalised contracts, benefits, rules and regulations, extra holiday’s paid for from these greedy rich people, what’s not to like – we’re all going to be working for Jeremy with his JC complex of feeding everyone out of one loaf and a fishy. Paradise awaits people what on earth are we waiting for.
Ian Pennell
Only skim read but sounds good.
They need people to actually tell them what to do as you have done.
Like the oldstyle number/letter layout too.
Might need to tweak 3 (f)
as it would unfortunately not act as deterrent
and would be seen as cynical if just a sop.
I too am very pessimistic. But things might yet be salvaged if the token women could be given a rest and the intelligent men put out there. They are all invisible at the moment. We all know who they are: the ones who have been too highly educated and have experience of life outside the bubble etc. The one woman government and campaign is a disaster. Quite apart from her being exhausted. I suppose it was some 30 year old man who thought it a good idea.
As labour are closing in on victory we can only hope that there are enough labour MPs prepared to jump ship if elected. Of course some of these have already stood down and others might think of their careers. I noted the pointless high risk strategy of calling an election when it was called and my fears are growing. Even if the Tories win any small confidence in May has been destroyed.
The EU has laid down its negotiating position clearly and publicly. We have two choices. The first is to go along with their proposals. The second is not to. In which case, on 00.00 30/3/19 we will be thrown out. All arrangements until that date will simply cease.
Article 8 tells us this. The words “third country” mean that, yes we are under international law through the WTO, but that is nowhere enough to allow free travel either of goods or people to and from the EU. Mongolia will have more trading rights than we have.
It is no good just writing off anyone who questions the orthodoxy as a Remoaner or whatever. I am a Brexiteer.
If we must go along with the EU negotiating position then it is clearly not a negotiation.
If the North group were constructive then people would likely react more positively. But you are not, your group demands we acquiesce to the EU demands, that we must be the ones to suffer and are abusive to those who question that orthodoxy.
We are not limited to the choices you present.
Dear Mike–We are not being “thrown out” or even close–We are escaping by the skin of our teeth.
Certainly when we leave the EU we will become a “third country” as far as the EU is concerned, like 160-odd other countries around the world. Your first mistake is to suppose that this would necessarily be a dreadful fate which we should at all costs seek to avert. Your second mistake is to believe that we could avert it by arranging to stay in the EEA after we have left the EU. Now you have added a third mistake to your usual two by thinking that this is the consequence of Article 8 TEU when that is not the case:
http://www.lisbon-treaty.org/wcm/the-lisbon-treaty/treaty-on-european-union-and-comments/title-1-common-provisions/6-article-8.html
“Article 8
The Union shall develop a special relationship with neighbouring countries, aiming to establish an area of prosperity and good neighbourliness, founded on the values of the Union and characterised by close and peaceful relations based on cooperation.
2. For the purposes of paragraph 1, the Union may conclude specific agreements with the countries concerned. These agreements may contain reciprocal rights and obligations as well as the possibility of undertaking activities jointly. Their implementation shall be the subject of periodic consultation.”
It is often said that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing, but in your case it is a lot of wilful copy-cat ignorance which is far more dangerous.
Fog in Channel: Brexiteers isolated from Britain’s duty to save Europe (Niall Ferguson).
“There is an enduring myth that The Times once published the headline: “Dense fog in the Channel: Continent isolated for three days”. In reality, this was always a joke — “just the sort of story that is invented by an Englishman and told by Englishmen to amuse other Englishmen”, in the words of a letter to The Times published on November 3, 1939.
The principal reason that this joke evolved into a false “fact” is that it was being cited at that time by Nazi propaganda as evidence of insufferable English arrogance and “the absurdity of a small island imagining itself so important that the Continent should be isolated from it”.
Nothing changes
You’re right acorn, the continent is still run by a bunch of undemocratic demagogues who are trying to build an empire against the wishes of their own people.
“Nothing changes”
Do you mean that the Germans are making another major misjudgment?
Can an election be cancelled / postponed ? ( current critical threat to national security ).
May allowed to retire early along with Rudd.
Whoever takes over to be red pilled.
@sunnyday; The Tory party could try but all that would do is ensure a Labour landslide, when ever the next election is allowed, the electorate do not like being taken as idiots
I think Rod Liddle in his Spectator article sums up admirably what he considers to be the worst tory election campaign. To give a flavour he refers to the:
“robotic incantation of platitudinous idiocies” by key people. Theresa May’s Andrew Neill interview responses come to mind.
The situation is hugely serious for the Tories, and Fraser Nelson is now questioning whether Theresa May will “blow this election”. Judging by the blogosphere comments that are being hurled back at the Tories, I suggest the answer is “Yes”. What a disgrace to throw away a potentially commanding majority, simply by apparently listening to close advisers and going for a centre/left of centre manifesto. This is not what voters want – there are millions of votes available for a true Tory government, but if May is going to ape labour then many voters feel that at least Corbyn is more sincere than May, nor does he seem to indulge in the “robotic incantation of platitudinous idiocies”.
If the Tories lose this Election or if they increase their majority just in single figures, then let no-one say “Oh bad luck” or “Hard Cheese” or “The other party had a good campaign”. Let people declare honestly the Tories are unfit to govern and could not hit a barn door with ten shotguns at point-blank range.
What a terrible election campaign! Rubbish! So many shots to the foot they resemble a Monty Python clipperty-clop coconut banging assault on a French castle.
In January, Trump told Michael Gove, who was a prominent figure in the leave campaign in Britain, that he thought the EU was a vehicle for Germany and that the UK had been “smart in getting out”.
“I believe others will leave. I do think keeping it together is not going to be as easy as a lot of people think,” Trump said at the time.
“Tusk said,there had been a change of heart, telling journalists: “I was positively surprised by President Trump’s comments on Brexit because it was clear for both of us that in fact the EU27 is more united after Brexit than before.
“I tried to convince him – and I deeply believe – that Brexit is very important and dramatic but just an incident, not a trend. And President Trump agreed. It was for me a very positive moment in our discussion.”
acorn here. You can forget the special relationship, Trump can’t even spell it. This tells me that TTIP is not dead. Trump is doing handbrake turns just like our own El Presidente T. May. The UK will be dead in the Atlantic water if it is outside of a a US/EU TTIP.
I suspect that the prominence of UK Universities will rise after we exit. Provided we deal with this current recent intolerance of free speech with them.
The EU has a long history of paying for propaganda, paying news outlets on the agreement that they promote the EU in a positive light. I dare say their tentacles of influence extend way beyond my knowledge. That interference in:
Information
News
Education
Will promote the excellence of independent European University education that exists in the UK but won’t in the EU.