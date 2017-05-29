Why more nationalisation is a bad idea

I was asked to explain why I do not favour nationalising the railways, the Post Office, the water industry and the energy utilities yesterday on the radio.It was a trip down Memory Lane to the arguments of the last century, when Labour made the case for continued or more nationalisation despite all the evidence of the damage their policies did.
Nationalisation was the best way to lose more employees their jobs, to charge customers more, and to sting the taxpayer to pay the losses. The coal industry lost most of its workers when nationalised. The workforce of 704,000 of the newly nationalised industry in the late 1940s had fallen to as few as 235,000 by the time of the election of the Margaret Thatcher government. Despite all the closures of mines and sackings, the losses mounted to be paid by taxpayers.
The railways under public ownership experienced continuous decline. In 1950 they employed 606,000 staff and had 19,471 miles of operating track. By 1976 then under a Labour government staff numbers had more than halved to 244,000 and route miles had fallen to 11,189. The market share of the railways halved, and the number of stations fell by two thirds. The nationalised steel industry too, under Labour and Conservative governments, spent most of its time discussing how to curb the losses by cutting back on capacity and jobs.
Labour say they wish to renationalise the railways. The truth is the main cost and the main assets of the railway are already nationalised. The tracks, signals and stations are owned by Network Rail, itself wholly owned by taxpayers and financed by the Treasury. Many of the delays which affect rail services are the result of signalling failures or other Network Rail caused events. It is Network Rail’s job to expand capacity by improving signalling so more trains per hour can run on the railway.
I was asked why we did not buy shares in water companies whilst keeping in place current private sector management so we participate in the profits. I replied that we have other more important priorities for public sending. In the past government ownership of industries has not brought dividends and profits overall, but losses and the need for more subsidised capital.
The main way to improve service quality and bring down prices of utilities is to increase competition. That is what we need to do in some cases, as there is clearly room for improvement. What we do not want to do is to go back to a world where customers, employees and taxpayers all get a bad deal, which was the typical experience of our nationalised industries.
Labour’s big nationalisation programme has not been costed and is unaffordable. From past experience it would lead to worse service and huge bills for taxpayers.
Yes, I remember it all too well John. Strikes in abundance and services cut off. Labour under the control of the unions. There has to be a better way of improving services without the threat of continuous strikes and look attractive to investors. What has been going on at Southern rail recently is unacceptable. The biggest problem with the energy market is that it hasn’t been able to operate a free market. Renewables have been costly and the costs have been borne solely by the consumers. Energy bills are going to go up regardless of the costs of fossil fuels which have been coming down recently and all because of wind farms, biofuels, biomass and solar and the subsidies we all have to pay.
@fedupsoutherner; Funny how strikes under Tory government’s are never mentioned, no everybody must be living in perfect harmony…not!
Jerry
What has your comment got to do with what fedup wrote?
I think you’ll find that strikes under tory governments are in fact mentioned an awful lot . The point is that monopoly industries be they public or private can be held to ransom by militant unions . As happened in the early 70’s under a Tory government when the miners went on strike demanding a 43% wage rise.
Compared to years gone by strikes are greatly reduced.
If you took away from the strikes on the tube and Southern Rail it’s tiny.
Or you could spend the night at Gate 15 because your privatised BA flight has been cancelled. But at least you have a choice next time. CHOICE is the answer rather than privatisation or nationalisation per se, as Network Rail’s situation reveals.
All because nearly every one of our (almost all scientifically illiterate) MP’s voted for the insane climate change act. Also driven by the EU and new greencrap, Al Gore, World religion and the endless desire of governments for a new excuse to tax and regulate everyone.
Three cheers for the five who voted against it – Christopher Chope, Philip Davies, Peter Lilley, Andrew Tyrie, and Ann Widdecombe and any who at least abstained.
A trip down Memory Lane indeed, and not a happy one. Another argument JR might have used is that in a nationalised industry the employer is government, which has bottomless pockets and no stomach for a scrap. The result, as we found in the 1970s, is strikes, capitulations, chaos, national bankruptcy and humiliation.
Under Mr Corbyn things could be yet worse. Government and unions would make common cause to plunder the real enemy, the taxpayer. Even that that wouldn’t buy peace. The strikes and humiliations would continue just the same.
In the past JR has rather downplayed Mr Corbyn. He has known him in Parliament for decades, where he was one of the harmless eccentrics. As he draws near to power, though, he looks anything but harmless. He is not like other Labour leaders. A Corbyn government would not be like previous Labour governments.
You are totally right on nationalisation. No argument.
And the Labour want to make Diane Abbott Home Secretary, Lady Nugent Foreign Secretary, John McDonnell national treasurer and Tom Watson adviser! I do not think so.
According to a recent survey, some 68 percent of people questioned believe that Theresa May should reveal her Brexit strategy more clearly before polling day on 8 June.
I am a conservative voter – always have been like my Dad and Grandfather before me.
I am not prepared to give Mrs May carte blanche to reinvent the wheel over Brexit though.
Mike Stallard
I have heard of generations of family voting for one Party. I find that astounding. No Party stays the same. The personalities and their input obviously change. It is a world truth that if one party rules the roost for too long it corrupts everything local and national from top to bottom. A democratically elected one party state or Authority is sickening and lessens ones respect for ones fellow man
When I was a student I used to like travelling around Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union. Inevitably I used to come across members of the CPGB and the New Party (a neo Stalinist splinter group that still exists). I remember quite a few admitting that they always voted Conservative at elections. In that a vicious right wing government would further alienate the workers and quicken up the inevitable revolution. Similarly this time I am quite minded to vote Labour. The Conservative manifesto just seems to be the same prescription that Labour are offering, though in more limited doses. We cannot go on living like this forever. So hopefully Corbyn & Co will bring the nation to the brink and then we will find our true successor to Churchill and Cromwell. Then the dross that has inhabited No 10 in recent years will be swept away for good.
I would not give TM carte blanche but hasn’t the government already described their strategy on 2nd January 2017.
If instead you mean tactics and detail then would that be wise before actually starting the negotiation and on what basis are those questioned or you or I qualified to judge?
Dear Mike–Don’t understand your “reinvent the wheel”–This has not been done before, nor even close
Unfortunately the current Conservatives are just politically correct, big government, high taxing, red tape pushing, gender pay reporting, greencrap pushing, interventionist socialists. Just not quite as bad as Corbyn. This as they have a sensible wing of circa 100 MPs to pull them back to sense occasional.
Why not do what actually works for a change? Cut the size of the state and get people to spend and invest their own money – they do it far more efficiently after all.
Charles Moore today makes the point that the Tories have lost the art of communication. Well perhaps, but their main error was that they arrogantly chose to go into the election essentially promising to deliver higher taxes and lower pensions (together with daft left wing inventions, green crap energy, worker on boards, gender pay crap, a prices and incomes policy, tenant mugging, gig economy mugging and yet more red tape).
Unsurprisingly the public (who are taxed to the hilt already, yet still receive dire public services in return) wanted the complete opposite.
“May to send out “ad vans” telling voters she must lead Brexit talks” I read – (rather bossy in tone should she not be asking for their vote) – it reminds me of her rather unpleasant & childish “go home immigrants” ad vans in Hounslow(?).
The adds should say – “Vote Conservative and we will deliver – lower taxes all round, the abolition of IHT, far better services, stong defence, law and order, more choice & freedom.
An economy that actually works – rather than Corbyn & Sturgeons basket case version of Venezuela.
As far as I’m concerned she has revealed enough of her negotiating position for the moment; she cannot unilaterally decide what the outcome of the negotiations will be and it would be pointless to try to specify every detail. Your problem is that you don’t like her strategy as already outlined because it doesn’t involve staying in the EEA, which is the exit strategy recommended and demanded by your mentor. So now you and others have turned against her and are siding with the EU and its supporters in this country, even while claiming to still support withdrawal from the EU.
Governments negotiate. Parliament legislates. That is the way it has always been. We will have to choose who will make up the Government we want to negotiate. You don’t get to have to approve their every move.
Another one bites the dust …
http://www.eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=86490#disqus_thread
“… to save you the embarrassment of compounding your own stupidity, I’ve banned you from this site. I have no obligation to afford space to someone who cannot even be bothered to make a coherent case before launching into an ill-judged attack.”
But they know what went wrong last time. This time they’ll get it right, cross my heart and hope to die, would I lie to you, etc… 🙂
Sure!
It will be an even worse idea with Corbyn and his revolutionaries.
The Labour (Marxist wing of the party) will form the government and the unions (Marxist wings) will run the organisations for the principal benefit of the employees. There will be a return of the ‘closed shop’.
There will be purges of moderates, ‘the counter revolutionaries’ as they will be defined by the leadership.
The slogan from will be ;
‘We are the Masters now!’
Quite correct and Mrs May is helping Corby with her openly socialist manifesto.
Labour lite or the real thing is the choice.
This is all true, but it’s difficult as a Conservative voter to get that enthusiastic about Mrs May’s approach when she plans to continue to waste £100bn + on the 2 great white (green?) elephants of HS2 and Hinkley Point, is planning energy price controls (instead of addressing the green taxes and subsidies which are the real controllable variable in energy costs), plans to load more silly, pettifogging regulation on business and doesn’t seem to see a need for radical tax simplication and reduction to spur investment and enterprise. The sensible social care policy proposed was a move in the right direction, but that has now been abandoned in a strong and stable panic.
Still I suppose it’s not my vote being courted, it certainly isn’t going elsewhere. it would be inconceivable for anyone rational to vote for Corbyn, Farron and the LibDems are useless, and the UKIP / Green lunatic fringe beyond a joke. Mrs May is very fortunate in her opponents! Longer term though, to make any success of Brexit, there needs to be a change of direction in the Conservative Party.
Dear Lionheart–Very unfair and unwarranted about UKIP, who served their country’s needs well–Hardly part of the lunatic fringe–And they may need to come back–If such a need arises I think you know they will
“it would be inconceivable for anyone rational to vote for Corbyn” – true
but it would also be inconceivable for anyone rational to vote for Theresa May/Miliband – but for the lack of any sound alternative.
Good morning
Leaving aside the arguments for or against nationalisation I would like to point out that the UK taxpayer is subsidising private industry such as energy and the railway companies. We also nationalised bad banks
Tje taxpayer has been the sop and it has been government that has facilitated that
Another area of government largesse is im the creation of quangos. I here Mrs. May wants to create a Terrorism Czar. So when it comes to another security failure out PM and MP’s are once again firewalled from responsibility.
Please do not complain about length of comments, you often cover a flurry of topics, length is needed to reply.
Two points that you have not mentioned regarding the railways, both of which were instigated by Tory governments, the 1955 modernisation Plan, and the Beeching Reviews (commonly known as the Beeching axe) of the early 1960s, so quite why you appear to be criticising the loss of employment and loss of track miles etc. that went along with both of those policies I’m not quite sure, as they would have happened had the Conservatives won in 1964 – indeed had Douglas-Home been returned we might have lost an even greater number of route miles due to the second far more devastating report from Dr Beeching.
Another point that you do not mention in your article, central to your dislike of renationalisation, is that your entry into national politics was as an advisor (to Mrs Thatcher) specialising in denationalisation, thus you are hardly going to admit to being fundamentally wrong even if it was fundamentally crystal clear that an industry worked better in public ownership.
“The nationalised steel industry too, under Labour and Conservative governments, spent most of its time discussing how to curb the losses by cutting back on capacity and jobs.”
Much as the privatised industry has been doing since privatisation then…
Turning to the water industry, you say “The main way to improve service quality and bring down prices of utilities is to increase competition.”, can you explain just how that can be brought about when even a national grid of the nations non-purified water appears problematic, hence one area of the country can be suffering floods and another have a water shortage. How could someone in the South East of England buy purified water from the North West for delivery through the existing pipes in their street?
“Labour’s big nationalisation programme has not been costed and is unaffordable.”
There is no cost in renationalising the railways, even more so if the polices is carried out over a period of years as franchises come up for renewal or review etc and you know this very well. But on the issue of manifestos that have not been costed, when will the Tory party publish their manifesto costings? Stop throwing stones whilst your party lives in a glass house Mr Redwood!…
The motor car was to replace the railways and the recent return of passengers to rail was unforseen.
@Anonymous; Nonsense, I think you need to investigate one of the politicos of the day for why he was favouring road building…
On your very last point where you say thete is no cost in renationalising the railways, are you going to steal all the trains and equipment off the existing train franchise owners ?
@Edward2; I take it you mean the rolling stock etc. that has not been subsided by the state in one way or another, on very favourable terms? Of course market value should be paid, but what should that market value be…
As I’ve said before, renationalisation would not be my chosen solution to the mess that was John Majors privatisation folly, I woudl prefer a 1923 style grouping that also involves geographical railway companies taking control and responsibility of the track as well as all passenger and freight trains in their area but if that is not on the cards then renationalisation is the way to go to sort out almost 25 years of an utter omni-shambles.
Agree totally but you haven’t said why nationalisation doesn’t work, (political interference?) this is almost just a history lesson. Equally the cliche about competition in the utilities. Actually there is masses cerainly in gas and electricity where I switch at least every two years. What I have never heard from politicians is how? High barriers to entry, wholesale prices the same for everyone. So any improvements are only at the margin. You might explain how your policy of price capping, roundly condemned when it came from the other side will improve competition. If your argument is that history shows that nationalisation doesn’t work why don’t you acknowledge the same is true of price controls?
Actually the Labour pitch is very seductive. For a one off capital outlay, they buy all future dividends. Your Party needs to explain why this won’t work. Your difficulty is that this will mean explaining that the problem is politicians, using that argument to persuade us to elect another set of ermm…………. politicians!!
Nig 1
I agree there would be no problem with Nationalisation if such organisations were to be run effectively, efficiently, and on business like terms with continued investment.
The reason they never were, is simply because of politicians who wanted their own placement to be put in charge because, they could be manipulated by the very politicians who put them there.
The biggest nationalised industry is the NHS, but because it deals with health, illness and suffering, most politicians think it should not be privatised.
The NHS suffers with all of the same problems as any other Nationalised industry.
It lacks proper investment, it has poor and ineffective management, it appears inefficient, is subject to political interference, and is not a true National service. Indeed it suffers with exactly the same problems that we have seen so often with other past Nationalised Industry failures.
There is actually nothing wrong with Nationalisation of life basic services, if they were to be allowed to run on a commercial basis.
Once again the problem is with politicians trying to resolve commercial problems, with a political mindset.
Thus we end up with the half baked privatisation scenario which is the railways, or commercial organisations such as Power and Water which have to report to a Government quango.
Correct @Nig1
It is tempting to believe that not having to pay dividends to shareholders will save the consumer money.
Past performance suggests that this is not the case but why? That is the narrative that will combat the policy.
Price controls hits those who do shop around, government, if it must interfere, should really just make it easier to switch. Mandating companies to share consumer usage data when contracts are expiring with their competitors who can then send a quote and a phone number/url to switch to each user would increase competition more than price controls.
Need to get round data protection but otherwise the costs are borne by the companies as marketing costs sending out the quotes.
One Labour is running these industries they will be loss making in no time at all.
The dividends will all then be negative, they will need endless subsidies.
As, obviously, at present there are no public subsidies to the private train companies???
Off topic, but topical:
I have just witnessed the unedifying spectacle of Clegg attempting to garner votes for the Lib Dems from the dead of Manchester! He was saying that Brexit could (always ‘could’!) mean that the UK will be cut off from the EU Crime and Security Database!
I attach a clip from an article by Alasdair Mcleod, which I suggest gives the true state of security matters post Brexit:
“The EU is also likely to be side-lined in security matters. The US and UK work closely together on intelligence, with GCHQ by far the most important listening post in Europe. While cooperation on terrorism between Britain and the EU member states is unlikely to be compromised by Brexit, there is little doubt that in NATO-related intelligence generally, the Americans will work increasingly with the UK, and less so with Germany, France, Italy and the rest”.
@Doug
Agree with this. Some are seeking political votes on the backs of terrorism and it stinks. Clegg should be ashamed of himself. Just what would they propose to do to counter terrorism. I haven’t heard much. Nobody has actually suggested internment for people who travel to Syria/Libya to train in making bombs etc or not letting them back into the country. I understand this is not allowed under international law. The government is working closely with the security and intelligence available so Clegg should shut up. Nasty little man. He is deliberately praying on the fears of people.
These are supposed to be our friends and allies. I can understand that in some cases a country may be concerned to protect one of its sources of intelligence and may want to be very careful about passing on certain detailed information, but apart from that kind of consideration it would be inexcusable for the government of one country to stand back and allow terrorists to slaughter innocent people in another country just because there is a disagreement over the best arrangements for trade between the two. Is that what Clegg thinks of the continentals, that they are so stupid and spiteful?
“What we do not want to do is to go back to a world where customers, employees and taxpayers all get a bad deal, which was the typical experience of our nationalised industries.” Was??
In a short while NHS staff will be balloting on strike action, because they don’t like offering a bad service, are poorly paid, and see the answer as screwing more money out of taxpayers.
I think you need to explain why your statement doesn’t apply to the NHS and how come clinical services are better in public ownership, or say that it is not. The key remaining nationised industry is never confronted as a failure and therefore the Labour nationalisation arguments for other industries have traction
Reply We all support free at the point of use so there are no revenues for services to privatise.
Nationalised industries suffer from the threat of strikes; privatised industries from the loss of value to the country through profits diverted to shareholders and executive pay.
Either way, there is scant incentive to invest and modernise, and the employees have little incentive to do a good job, as their input is treated with little value, despite being on the front line facing down customer irritation.
I favour a third way, where the business is partly owned by the employees, who then have power to respond to customer complaints, have an incentive to divert profits into investment and executive have to be transparent about the value they bring to the business. They can vote for a bonus if they want to, so their success rewards the people who actually earned it.
Nationalising the railways would cost a lot of money? – -and HS2 is doing what? That is costing billions – just for one train system that only the rich will be able to afford to travel on and they will still have to travel by other means at either end of their train journey. It doesn’t matter which party it is – -they both waste the taxpayers cash – just on different things.
It has seemingly only worked once in the case of Lloyds Bank. In this case the management were incentivised to get back to private ownership asap. In all other cases it has been an abject failure because there is no incentive to do more than collect this weeks wages.
I wonder which type of nationalisation you are against. Actually large swathes of these industries are already nationalised, but the owners happen to be foreign governments which seems o.k., but ownership by our government is taboo. Maybe this means that our politicians are incompetent and not capable of running a whelk stall. I think we can agree with that – look at the mess which is the NHS re-organised by your government at a cost of 3 billion for a far worse result than when you started and at far higher cost.
As Jerry says, we badly need a water grid in this country as we get drier in the east and wetter in the west. I t will never happen under present private ownership because investing in large projects is not what they do. There are reckoned to be hundreds of billions of excess profits in private hands which they will not invest and its not because of Brexit, it’s been going on for donkeys years. Mostly it is SME’s and entrepreneurs who invest, not the great dinosaurs. No doubt in the end, when it’s hand is forced the government will do it and hand it over to the priavteers to milk the profits from. Why is it that power companies who make billions will not build their own power stations? We do it and hand over the profits to foreign governments. It’s lunacy
Not going so well now is it John. you may yet come to regret alienating moderate Liberal England , the very second there is any other choice in fact . If you think you are the only one who will adopt a scorched earth attitude to getting your way think again
Anything but Hard Brexit Corbyn wil,soon be gone Brexit is forever
John Redwood’s “Public Enterprise in Crisis: Future of the Nationalised Industries ” published in 1980.
Odd that 37 years on JR is still fighting the same battle. As if we have not had enough drama of lost jobs, lost societies and ruined lives of peoples throughout the world. Socialism and nationalisation have done us bad.
I started my toying with progressive ideas of socialism at a young age long before the book. I and many others were full of zeal and idealism , also very genuine, important. I recall how our elders and betters led “workshops” as they were called to instruct us in Marx, Engels etc. Looking back I see those wry smiles on their faces and other body language. I didn’t know what it meant. I was young in body-language understanding. I now know. They led us for their own gain at our loss. I do not forgive. They knew what they were doing.We, younger people, did not.
So I have no respect for over 35 years of age , very well educated and intelligent “Socialists”. They know it doesn’t have a cat in hell chance of workingand they know young people do not have that experience to know the truth they secretly know. Despicable people!
The difference in reaction to the Labour and Conservative manifestos speaks volumes about our mental capacity. What it says is that we are motivated by self interest, short-termism and either have no understanding of economic realities or don’t care expecting the expensive consequences will be born by others. Labour’s offers of copious amounts of largess and lots of somethings for nothing was widely held to be wise, caring and and responsible from which their popularity soared.
The Conservatives offer of sustainability, prudence and for us to accept some of the burden of funding which was received with howls of derision and inevitably to their popularity diving. So it is no surprise that nationalisation a method of production that has proved every time it has been introduced to have failed miserably has not lost it’s popularity. Pointing out as you do its short comings is generally going to fall on deaf ears. It appears the stupid only listen to the stupid and that is far too many of us.
@Antisthenes; “What it says is that we are motivated by self interest, short-termism and either have no understanding of economic realities or don’t care expecting the expensive consequences will be born by others.”
Socialist have been saying that since 1979 about Thatcherism…
I don’t use the railways -thank goodness, and now don’t wish to . The gossip from the commuters near me all tell of the extreme frustration with delays , costs – including the cost of parking . It never used to be like this ; rail travel during the 50’s to mid 70s was straightforward , reasonably priced and quite a pleasure .
Nationalisation is not the way to go ; Government was never and could never be efficient as management . Privatisation ought to be the right choice but the current choice of operators of the rail system , the numbers of them and the discrepancy of standards , suggests a review and overhaul . It would probably be better if there were no more than two operators altogether .
Labour’s belief that nationalisation is the be and end all of everything shows how ignorant they are and how supplicant their approach is to Union dominance . Margaret understood the underlying threat to the operating efficiency of this country ; she stamped her foot down and re-established faith in privatisation . Theresa ought to take another read of her books and follow her principles ; we must go forwards and learn and understand from the past .
“Government was never and could never be efficient as management.”
Agreed, but that doesn’t stop an industry being state owned, run “not-for-profit”, with an independent (or at least arms length) board of management.
I believe there are some things that should never be privatised, like the air we breathe, like water supply that is essential for life to name a few. There are other things like public transportation that I think the jury is still out on. But lets go one further and consider energy providers and if we think we are getting a fair deal with so called competition? Well I for one don’t think so- this mantra that we have to be shopping around all of the time only works if you’re sitting at home all day with little else to do because it does not suit the old and infirm, the people who are not into computers and the internet nor does it suit people who have very busy lives. Hands up those who suspect that prices of petrol and diesel in smaller regions towns etc around the country are not being fixed on golf courses- because I do- competition is definitely not working in some areas and for that reason central government should impose caps on essential items. So called shopping around is only making fools of people – there should be better regulation on all of this stuff including caps if necessary
I agree with a free market driving down prices but how do I switch water supplier? Also the electricity market is pretty phoney – I still get the same electrons from the same generators whoever sends me the bill. Now if I could choose only reliable fossil fuel / nuclear and avoid subsidising wind, solar (and, God help us, tidal barrages!) plus extra transmission grids etc, then I might see a real cost saving.
Reply There is now competition in water for commercial users. It merely requires permission to use the pipes as a common carrier, which retail customers currently are banned from doing.
I find it hard to believe that a nationalised railway would provide a more reliable or cheaper service for rail users. The employees might get paid more, which is the point of course.
Roy, best you ask the people of Germany or France what they think, after all most people outside of those countries regard both Deutsche Bahn and the SNCF as world renown state owned railways…
This is a case of apples and pears. I do not see how your thinking works out. You are writing about a time when million of people were working for the war effort, and lived on food banks and coupons, there was no money for train tickets and millions of tons of steel and coal for war. Even the if the con party had of been elected back then, and let millions of people lose there jobs, which back then supported 4 to 8 children, because private companies were going bankrupt, because of no income from people. So how would you of done it. Sacked millions of wages earner with kids on day one. From 1950 till 1980 labour sacked three times as many people as you sacked from 1980 to 1990, and how would you of found millions of jobs overnight with no money. Would you of sent millions of workers home with no money or job like in the 80s, and then pension them off as sick never to work again not because they could not work, but because there was no work where they lived
“The main way to improve service quality and bring down prices of utilities is to increase competition.”
I agree but where is the competition in the railways, the water companies and the Post Office ?
I have never agreed with the selling off of assets which are monopolies to create privately owned monopolies, a situation made even worse by the fact that some of these private shareholders are companies themselves owned by foreign governments.
This is once again entirely the wrong argument
Why is our politics so out of date and behind the curve
The issue isn’t nationalisation v privatisation
Large private industries witness BA, BT, and many others are as bad as nationalised industries. The issue is that 1) They have monopoly or near monopoly status 2) They are to big and try to manage from the top 3) They are not in touch with their customer/user/patient/citizen
As a free market small government libertarian unusually I’m not against public ownership I would be very unhappy with privatised Police or Military services for instance. I’m reasonable OK with the state providing health care and education services and maybe other infrastructure services.
What I’m against is bigness , i.e. one massive organisation in a monopoly position.
It doesn’t work in the private sector and it doesn’t work in the state sector and in the digital 21st century it is even less effective
Any state provided ( nationalised) services should be broken up and run locally
Interesting that Indian Railways have been State owned for 164 years, employ over 1.3 Millions and show a small profit each year. It is managed by Indians. Now look at Jaguar and Rover in the UK who are now a huge success since an Indian Company took them over.
It seems the message here is that UK State run enterprises always fail when Brits are running them.
Maybe we should employ Indian Industrialists to manage Network Rail?
John Redwood,
The only positive about Labour’s nationalisation programme is that, should they win power and do this and bankrupt the country, a following incoming Conservative Government would have lots of State-owned assets to sell off to help pay down the National Debt, so the spending cuts and tax-rises that might be needed to restore fiscal sanity need not be as electorally-repulsive as they might otherwise be.
Which brings me to another point. At times like this, when we want to be able to show how Conservative policies are to be costed, it ought to be possible to make a case for selling off some State assets to the highest bidder- in order to fund some of our policies when there is little or no fiscal room to raise the necessary funds otherwise. If we did this to fund some of our policies (in addition to pledging to use repatriated money from the EU, cutting green subsidies and foreign aid in order to provide further funds), then the Conservatives would not be in the appalling mess they are now- after the worst Manifesto ever.
Theresa May is facing Jeremy Paxman in front of a live audience. She needs to demonstrate how Conservative policies will be costed- perhaps you could enlighten here with some of these methods as to how to do it before “The Big Grilling by Paxo”!
Ian Pennell