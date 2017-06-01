The Hugo Chavez factor

Others have reminded us that Jeremy Corbyn is an admirer of the late Hugo Chavez, the author of Venezuela’s current economic and social misfortunes. Mr Corbyn praised his socialism and singled out for favourable comment the way Mr Chavez shared wealth and changed Venezuela’s society. He has been quieter about all this over the last couple of years, as Venezuela has slipped into deep recession, hyperinflation, and social disorder. There are no official economic numbers because they are too embarassing, but the IMF and others think GDP fell by more than 10% last year and continues to fall. Imports halved and supermarket shelves are often empty.
Mr Chavez nationalised a large number of businesses, including the all important oil industry. Venezuela used to be a relatively well off economy, based on huge oil reserves exploited by commercial companies and taxed by the state. As nationalisation tightened its grip on Venezuela’s oil they fell behind in paying contractors, in getting work done to expand and replace, and in pumping enough oil for Venezuela’s financial needs. This week they are in the news because a government which has run out of foreign exchange has had to sell deeply discounted bonds to Goldman Sachs to raise some dollars, bonds issued by the nationalised oil company backed by the very oil revenues that are needed for the future bills of the Venezuelan state. There are regular reports of massive food shortages with people going hungry. Now we are told of state violence on the streets against the opposition who seek a change of President and policy.
Mr Chavez gave large sums to the poor by borrowing and by taxing others more heavily. Today this generosity has been badly eroded by rapid inflation, and made worse by the physical scarcity of basic goods to carry on a normal life. Is this really the better way, the socialist dream, that Mr Corbyn recommends? Surely it should be a warning to us all. Nationalising might end up with bad malfunction, as with Venezuela’s crucial oil industry. Too much generosity with printed money may just destroy the many through hyperinflation. If people go hungry and are unable to change their government by normal democratic means you do not get an egalitarian paradise, but an authoritarian government trying to stop a civil war born of desperation.
Perhaps Mr Corbyn would like to revisit his enthusiasm for Mr Maduro, the heir to Mr Chavez, and tell us what he has now learned about socialist policies. They were as well intentioned as his, but they have miscarried mightily. Venezuela shows you cannot make the poor rich by making the rich poor. You end up making the whole society poorer, whilst the very rich and the large companies simply leave or stop investing.
9 Comments
Mrs May refused to turn up to the leaders’ debate.
There is nothing more to say about who is, and who is not, showing leadership during this campaign.
Watched the party political broadcast by the Labour Party last night also billed as the great leaders BBC debate, the audience couldn’t have been anymore left wing if it tried, no wonder Mrs May didn’t want to take part, then there’s the endless coverage the Labour Party is getting from the BBC , we can only hope that Mrs May pulls something out of the bag and win this election or we are doomed if we are left with a lab/lib/snp/green coalition, Brexit would not happen under it or could this be Mrs May goal
The Conservatives are losing this election. It is too late to ask pointed questions of Mr Corbyn, or to remind people that he is useless, dangerous, has no judgement and admires strange and bad people. He has traction. Mrs May has blown it.
If the election is lost, Brexit is lost. A Corbyn-led coalition including SNP and LD will grovel to rescind the A50 letter, whatever the cost, and blame the unspeakable fiasco on Brexiteers’ “lies” during and after the referendum.
Labour have pledged to borrow half a trillion pounds. They can have a big party with that and leave a truly enormous mess behind. An independent Scotland (and independence plus the £ will be its price for co-operation) could buy itself years of bogus prosperity, then hand the bill to the English taxpayer when it falls apart.
Because immigrants vote Labour, we can expect the borders to be flung open and the taxpayer forced to fund the destruction of his own culture and society.
I should be glad to be reassured by those who judgement is better than mine that this is alarmist nonsense. If the tide did go out out on Brexit, freedom and Britain, though, it would be many long years before we saw it flood in again.
Your part has had effective control of the country for seven years. Considering my household’s financial situation, I’m not willing to give you five more years.
Wages have eroded in real terms, the cost of everything has increased yet we keep being told that inflation is less than 2%. My children will be facing massive debts once they complete university and then will face a huge struggle to find homes when they graduate. We’ve just sold my parents home to pay their care home fees of £2K/week. If I want to see a doctor I have to wait three weeks for an appointment. The roads are falling apart.
You’ve got a cheek. It’s awful now despite the amounts of tax I’m paying you.
The Tory attack dog, and we all know who is orchestrating this, really is hitting an all time low now, must be in full panic mode! How about spending some time Mr Redwood doing what you do best, put some costings upon the manifesto you are standing on, that way your party might just remain in power come 9th June.
In the words of that Kenny Rogers hit song, just what is Mrs May going to do to redeem herself and make people stop thinking she should be wearing a yellow rosette – especially after last night. People might not like Corbyn but he takes the political (and personal) ruff with the smooth.
Good morning
Sounds like the EU.
Churchill heaped praise on Stalin and Soviet Russia when it was politically fashionable to do so. And TM supported staying in the EU but now says NEED IT means BREXIT and, “No deal is better than a bad deal”, whilst signing us up to some of the most expensive energy ever. Courtesy of a French State owned company built with Chinese money. All because unelected EU officials deem fossil fuel dangerous.
Those who live in green houses should never throw stones.
My phone has been upgraded and has taken on mind of its bloody own. 🙁
Venezuela is simply another, but later example of how the Socialism dream always eventually fails when the money runs out.
It always starts off well, but after a few years the cracks appear, and then those who have the money and ability to earn it, simply move away to somewhere else in order to retain it.
The problem that is now starting to arise in the World is that even so called democratic, so called developed, so called capitalist type countries are getting close to the limit of money Governments can extract from their people without actual confiscation of some of their wealth.
Once again its human nature is at work, something the politicians always seem to forget.
Has our huge foreign aid cash generosity (investment) over decades actually really helped many in the long term ?
I had the pleasure of teaching two young Venezuelans English. You are dead right.
What got them was the danger of car jacking.