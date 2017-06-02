More gloomy forecasts that will be wrong

The gloom mongers have latched on to the slowing of the UK growth rate in the first quarter, after the UK’s good performance in 2016. They forget the timing of Easter issue which distorted consumer spending patterns. They now have to work their way round some obstinately good PMI figures. They think this means a prolonged slowdown. Now today they have to explain away a sharp rise in the construction PMI for May, up to a lively 56 from 53.1 last month. This reflects good growth in housebuilding and general construction projects. The crane count is rising again.
Usually they like PMIs, as these are more opinion surveys than hard data. They fell sharply in the summer of 2016 after the vote, but the real economy did not fall away with them and so they recovered. The latest PMIs are strong, with manufacturing yesterday at 56.7 for May where over 50 means expansion. On normal relationships between PMIs and the performance of the actual economy this points to a sharp acceleration in UK growth in Quarter 2 after a quieter Quarter 1. This is not just based on better exports as the USA and the rest of the EU grows a bit. A lot of it is domestic. Demand for services at home remains strong, with many small businesses with plenty of work and some capacity shortages apparent.
The experience of retailers can be misleading. Many bricks and mortar retailers are struggling to keep up volumes. Some are losing margin and having to keep prices down. Shop prices are still lower than a year ago despite the movement up in general inflation around the advanced country world. This is because the internet companies are taking more and more business, and are able to sell at very competitive prices. I see no reason to change my view that the UK will grow around 2% again this year. Money growth is healthy and there are sensible amounts of credit available.
47 Comments
“… sensible amounts of credit available.” eh? Isn’t the level of personal debt at a record high, before the mortgage coming into play, with the average family owing around £13k? So could it be that the action on the High St is also slowing down because the shoppers are are maxed out on their credit cards? There is also stuff in the papers today about the housing market slowing down. Mind you could always blame this on the “weather” which is a favourite excuse when supporters of the “recovery” narrative are contradicted by reality. Another “who are you going to believe me or your own eyes” piece from the Conservatives.
Reply The new homes market continues to expand well. second hand homes were hit by the Stamp duty hikes and turnover remains lower as a result
Expensive home sales have been hugely by the absurdly high stamp duty rates (up to 15%). Increased by tax increaser Osborne and foolishly not reversed by the socialist dopes May and Hammond.
A tax on tenants in many ways. Very damaging to job and personal mobility and thus to the economy.
JR, come on. Every prediction and target by Osborne failed to deliver. The central plank was eliminating the deficit by 2015. Where is the central plank in your manifesto two years on? 2025 if ever! May claimed yesterday to live within her means while slating Labour! She is hammering the savers, pensioners and strivers. Look at Hammond’s budget, socialist care policy- we are having your homes when you are buried! Probate tax as well! Alleged Tory party my arse. Goodness, wake up.
She is not credible.
Look at her appointments: Gummer an arch remainer should be no where near govt. Read Guido. Rudd on TV. Remember her vile comments only last year about remaining in the EU. Has she morphed into something different?The public do have memories.
(The election expense issue is sub judice ed)
True. But Labour’s planned garden tax is a threat to every home owner in the country. Why on Earth aren’t we hearing more about this appalling Marxist-inspired plan from the Conservatives?!
Dame Rita – how right you are to draw attention to personal debt, which is so often downplayed. But let’s not forget that for every debtor there’s a lender. The interest paid by indebted Brits is received in income by Brits with savings. So we come out even.
Of course, as interest rates are artificially low and there are six savers to every debtor, the money gets spread thin and both sides grumble like mad.
REply to reply. Yes, especially in Scotland where the stamp duty for more expensive homes is very high and is putting people off buying. The government in Scotland has seen its income from the higher rate reduced. Much like the results that will come about from Corbyn’s policies.
Reply to Reply:
The up-side of the Stamp duty hikes, is that people stay put and upgrade their property.
The small builders around here (Wokingham constituency) are loving it 😉
But it takes away choice?? Maybe people don’t really want to stay for various reasons. Other might move in and make improvements anyway. I know we have always changed something major in any property we have moved in to. People must have choice for change of jobs etc and downsizing when the children move out. Anyway, if people don’t move it suffocates the market.
Recently the trend has been towards a cashless society where most spending is done on cards.
Then there is the trend to buy cars on monthly low interest leases.
Then there is the extra few million people living here.
All adding to the headline debt figure.
Some say its a worrying sign.
I prefer to see it as a sign of confidence in the future by consumers.
Dame Rita, As some of the EU nationals return home, and fewer come over here, the pressure on the housing market will reduce. That will be reflected in lower house prices, which is good for our own young people who will be more able to afford to buy.
Dream on!
Er and what about their student debt?
Indeed but growth could be far better still if we had tax cuts, tax simplification, vanity project cuts, red tape cuts. a sensible chancellor, a cheap energy policy a much smaller state and some positive vision from the Tories.
Three cheers for Trump for withdrawing from the Paris Climate lunacy and three boos for May for failing to welcome it and follow his lead. Hopefully she will post the election, the public would welcome a sensible cheap energy policy.
Of course if Corbyn actually does win it will all go very negative in short order.
‘LL
To be fair to TM whilst we are still in the EU she has no choice in the matter. That is why I voted to leave. So that we too can do what President Trump has done and put his country first.
She could at least indication a sensible direction of travel but she is doing the reverse.
Mrs May couldn’t possibly do that. It would be the equivalent of a Victorian PM announcing himself as an atheist.
I see that Osborne’s Evening Standard keeps calling May’s policies ‘economically illiterate’ well he is certainly right in many respects. He should know too as he was certainly economically illiterate and an IHT ratter, pension and landlord/tenant mugger, Brexit scaremonger and punishment budget threatener too.
Just climb into a hole with John Major and the rest of your type please.
Lord Howard criticised Trump over Paris and once stated that Mrs Thatcher was the first leader to propose a UN convention to limit climate change.
No doubt, vast majority of Tories oppose Trump on this except they’re reluctant to come out as they’re trying to stay close with Trump over Brexit.
However, they need to be careful, as they could lose a tonne of votes if they don’t speak out against Trump on this.
With Trump its probably best to whisper in his ear if you want to get him to change direction, rather than shout at him in public and try and win a handshaking contest.
You’re probably right.
The guy is seriously insecure (like we all are, except he’s President of the United States). Shouting at him won’t help. Still, I can understand people’s anger.
Trump is right and the rest of the world’s politicians are wrong. Nothing wrong with renewables, when they can compete on a fair basis without a rigged market let them.
It’s most of the world’s scientists and politicians as well as leaders of leading US companies (including Exxon Mobil) who all think / say Trump is wrong. Even Rex Tillerson is pro Paris Climate.
You’re way out here. But it’s not just that you’re at odds with people such as Tillerson, Lord Howard, and all the scientists, politicians and business leaders, but also what you say is terrible PR for the Tories when we need all the good PR we can get at moment with general election coming up.
Regards
I think that the majority of normal people agree with Trump and May wouldn’t lose any votes even if she openly agreed – climate will change without human intervention.
It’s usually vested interests and celebrities (who fly a great deal) who absolve their consciences by pushing this agenda – and those who have built their career on funding.
Theresa May is clearly one of those types of people who are good at climbing the greasy pole, but hopeless when they actually get power. The Conservatives seem determined to lose the GE (failing to capitalise on a real Leave especially) with all their policies all over the place.
Although it grieves me to say it, I can see Jeremy Corbyn as the next (in a coalition) PM. Then we get fake Brexit (even faker than the Tory Brexit), a united Ireland (in the EU), independent Scotland (in the EU), Gibraltar and Falklands given away, no nuclear deterrent, and a Venezuelan economy, etc ed.
Good morning
People are buying new build homes because the tax payer is subsidising them. Take away that and you will see how bad things really are. People are maxing out on expensive little boxes and have little cash to spare. If the USA being to raise interest rates we will see just how precarious the UK economy is. And with the UK effectively propping up the EU in terms of trade and offsetting their unemployment figures things for everyone could turn out real bad. And it is because of this that I suspect an early HE was called.
More dire figures from the NHS today I see. It can never work as currently structured and with Labour it would be even worse still – as the economy and tax receipts would clearly collapse. Hopefully the Tories, after the election, will finally grasp the nettle. Though I rather doubt it under May.
Step one encourage all who can to insure or go privately, start charging at the point of use for all who can afford to pay something and cut taxes to compensate.
Do the Tories actually believe in freedom of choice or just dire, state run, socialist (take it or leave it, you have paid anyway mate) monopolies? The latter it seems.
There is a huge shortage of qualified doctors and nurses – in the thousands in both categories. They are not there to employ and most if not all trusts etc have vacancies they cannot fill.
Those politicians who say they will employ thousands more to reduce waiting times etc should be asked on what medical tree they think they will find them?
As far away as Mongolia at the moment. My other half is working with a doctor from there.
JR why is Jeremy Hunt completely invisible in your campaign at the moment?
Indeed. Only this morning they reported severe shortages of GP’s in Scotland. In my local town they have advertised for a GP for months and not had one application.
Interesting that as the world rushes to condemn President Trumps withdrawal from the Paris accord – you really need to get a virtue signalling confirmation out there – no-one so far seems to have addressed the actual point Trump has made: that even if the Paris targets were to be met by 2030 (highly unlikely absent some dramatic technological breakthrough) and are then maintained for the rest of the century the actual effect of all those $trillions will be max to reduce global temperatures by 0.2C. I.e. The benefits aren’t worth the cost. The argument that it’s economically bad for the US as the US will miss out in new green industries is clearly bunkum – there’s nothing to stop companies and entrepreneurs investing in these technologies, it’s simply that the government isn’t going to force higher energy prices and restrict development of the US’s energy resources. It would be good if the BBC would allow some debate on the actual argument Trump has made rather than just interview people talking about how terrible it is.
Well said, The Chinese are keen for the USA to sign up so they can flood the market with PV panels which will require subsidy.
Working on a renewables power project in the USA it is interesting that the ROC for generation is only $3 per Mwh. This makes the pool price for electric around $38 per mwh. Contrast that with £107 we are paying for renewable energy and £165 for offshore wind.
Trump is not going to put the USA at a massive disadvantage with manufacturing overseas which don’t have massive energy costs like the EU.
It is interesting that industry is exempt from the renewable subsidies in Germany, only domestic bills are covered. Hence millions in Germany in fuel poverty.
If any other EU country tried it on the ECJ would cry foul.
Sorry I meant condemnation
The squeeze will eventually come when interest rates start to rise, as we have been living in cloud cuckoo land with historic false low interest rates for rather too long now.
Indeed I am surprised it has lasted so long.
Those who have maxed out credit cards and have huge mortgages, will I am afraid start to suffer first, Brexit will know doubt get the blame, but that will be wrong, as it will happen in other Countries as well.
Once interest rates start to rise, then the Country’s deficit and overall debt will also become more expensive to sustain, so the burden on taxpayers will also rise.
When will it start to happen ?
Your guess as good as mine, but sure as eggs are eggs it will happen at some stage, lets just hope it’s not too harsh too soon.
Quite soon you can see the pressure ZIRP is already having on the pension funds and insurance companies
How disappointing to see that May did not follow Trump’s lead in dumping the climate change act. I suppose this means more expensive energy is on the cards for us and for Europe. Is this what the Conservatives mean when they say they are on the side of business and especially our heavy industries?
The shops need to get smarter and give people a shopping experience the internet can’t offer. Department stores especially those in smaller Towns should offer local clothes designers and small boutiques the chance to catwalk their creations at weekend events and then let them have pop-up shops to sell their goods.
They should have wedding fayres and promote their homeware departments. Pre-Prom events, where have all the marketeers gone? We don’t train enough sales and marketing people, so the sales industry ends up with college dropouts without qualifications in the main. M&S need a new clothes designer they should beg George to come back.
If shops are empty for more than three years owners and Councils should really think about repurposing them and look at their local rates.
.. and there is the climate change hysteria. It’s the sun and overpopulation folks – suggested tweet.
‘The latest PMI s are strong ‘
Not according to the BBC yesterday who forecast recession is on the way !
Internet shoppers ( including my wife ) ought to be aware of the off-shore advantage that Amazon have . It is very convenient to have things delivered to your door , avoid driving and parking costs , but , it is at the expense of the small local retailer who is disappearing fast .
In my area many premises have become ” charity ” shops because rates are high and trading volumes low . This trend has been going on for several years and the town centre is dying . Nearby – in Didcot , my wife incurred a £25 parking fine because she entered the parking area of the Supermarket 2 minutes earlier than she should ; having done her shopping in the first 2 hours of free parking , she remembered something and then returned to get it – result – £25 !. No wonder she uses Amazon .
Bert I forecast exactly this a decade or more ago.
We used to have a small but knowledgeable owner of a camera shop in Wokingham many years ago. (JR will know who I mean)
His prices were fair and keen, but he could not compete with out of Town or out of Country discount sheds.
His advice was often sought by keen camera purchasers, who then wanted to think about it (purchase from the web).
Inevitably when they had problems with the equipment they had purchased elsewhere they tried to use his services to return the goods to the manufacturer.
His answer was the same as mine when I was in business, you did not purchase it here so may I suggest you take it back from where you got it !
Unfortunately serious family illness and high costs eventually meant closure.
Bert, even the charity shops are now having to pay a portion of business rates, we are also forced to pay over £500 per annum for waste removal.
many people are dumping good on charity shops rather than take them to the tip.
Bert Young
I have some sympathy for small retailers, but not much.
Locally I wished to buy a certain very popular pain killer but specially made avoiding the possibility of heartburn for continued use. The price on the internet was 30 pence ( thirty pence ) per packet. The local chemist tried charging me £8.60p for two packets taped together “They are special” ) and were said to have been prepared for a customer who failed to turn up.
I could cite decades of instances of masssive overcharging and substandard goods sold by small corner shops who years ago took no pity an a virtually captive group of ignorant customers.
If the Conservatives do as badly in the the general elections as opinion polls appear to indicate and the left does take command of the country then expect growth to be considerably better than 2%. The left will be cock a hoop as the left harvest their magic money trees and liberally dole it out to all and sundry who can spin a victim hood yarn and quickly make it’s way onto the high street.
The law and rule books will quickly be thickened as new protections for workers et al will be added so as to immensely enhance their rights and privileges. The electorate and vested interest except of course those hated wealth creators will be ecstatic as they rejoice in the largess and new protections that are showered upon them by a benevolent government.
It will be short lived of course as inflation kicks in, productivity plummets, the new high growth rate suck in more immigrants(who will quickly find they are also joining the ranks of the unemployed) to take jobs indigenous people have even less need to to leave their comfortable sofas for. Entrepreneurs and innovators will stop their wealth creating ways, the state will have to take over more and more of the means of production and have to introduce ever more liberty destroying laws to enable it to do so. The new high growth rate will descend rapidly into negative growth rates. Bankruptcy, shortages and discord will follow and the UK will follow the path that all socialist governed states take and become destitute, anarchic and impoverished.
We buy almost everything, apart from groceries, from Amazon. They are going into groceries I believe. So, we’ll no doubt buy from them when they do.
Off topic … are the Tories trying to throw the election? Why was Amber Rudd on the TV debate the other day. She comes across cold … uncaring … indifferent to the problems faced by those whose benefits have been cut. There are so many things that can be lobbed at the Tories – and she does not have the replies. David Davis would have been a much better choice but, I suppose, a woman scared to appear delegating to a man would never have done.
You, unbelievably, are going to lose this election. Seems surreal.
Oooh, bonus on the Captcha. Didn’t have to select anything.
The housing bubble and car purchase bubble is hotting up worldwide. It will be worse when it all crashes because one way or another financial entities have worked around subprime rules and are now lending at Grimm’s fairytale deal levels. Canada anbs the USA have already openly got bigger “bubbles” than just prior to 2008 “But it won’t lad to a crash because “blah blah blah” Well some older fund managers are not taking the risk with their clients’ money and their own reputations and are getting out of the mortgage and even private rented lending sector as fast as they can.
Credit card companies ditched many of their excellent payers some years ago. They wrote letters saying their customers should either use their credit cards more often and where there was actual credit on cards gave their customers a choice of three charities to give the money to (comnpulsory ) or spend more money on the card. That isn’t to say present card holders are bad customers or bad payers. But if much is owed on them now, and it is, it would suggest our economy is going to take a big hit….timescale unknown but the advance of online retailing can only make a crash come faster and be more profound.