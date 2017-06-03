Magic money trees

The parties that might form a coalition behind Mr Corbyn if enough people voted that way are good at offering to spend lots of other people’s money. There is a rivalry between Labour, the Greens, the Lib Dems and the SNP to see who can offer most for popular causes. They are much weaker when it comes to explaining how all this extra money would be paid for.
The favourite method they propose is to put the rate of Corporation Tax back up to 26% from the current 19%. They think this will bring in extra revenue. It has the political advantage of not directly involving voters in paying more, though of course the extent to which companies did pay it would be passed on to customers. They need to study what has happened to revenues in countries that have gone for higher corporation tax rates. The USA is puzzling over large untaxed profits sitting offshore and debating how far to lower their rate to be able to tax that money. They also need to study what has happened to the revenues in the UK since we cut the rates.It looks as if you need to cut the rate to get more tax from business, not put it up.
In 2010 when the Coalition took over the Corporation Tax rate in the UK was 28%. Total onshore Corporation Tax brought in just £30.9bn in the year 2009-10. This year with the rate down to 19%, the forecast is for £52.7bn from this source. It is true there has been an output and profits recovery since the bad days of 2009-10. It is also true that a lower Corporation Tax rate was designed to speed that very recovery, which has been stronger than on the continent over that time period partly because of the tax changes.
In the March 2017 budget the government had to up its forecast of Corporation Tax revenue for 2016-17 by £7.4bn compared to its November forecast just four months earlier! The Treasury’s combined pessimism about the growth of the UK economy and the impact of lower tax rates on revenue had misled them badly. They claimed the increase was mainly to do with a timing difference in payments. Yet if you compare the March 2016 Budget book with the March 2017 budget book, they have had to raise their forecasts substantially for several years. Their total CT forecast for 2017-18 is £8bn higher than a year ago, and their 2018-19 forecast is more than £9bn up. This looks like having the wrong model for what happens to this tax when you cut the rate. Going back to the previous March removes any distortion caused by their Brexit worries, as in March 2016 they assumed the UK would stay in the EU.
I do not think there is an easy option to raise billions by taking the UK Corporation Tax rate back up to 26%.You could end up with less and a bigger black hole in the nation’s budgets. Large companies are footloose in where they employ people, provide services and make things. They have clever lawyers and accountants working for them to comply with the various global tax authorities around the world by taking advantage of lower tax rates where possible. Even the USA has not proved tough enough to force the profits back onshore.
Published and promoted by Fraser Mc Farland on behalf of John Redwood, both at 30 Rose Street Wokingham RG40 1XU
58 Comments
Raising tax rates from the current, absurdly over taxed, position in the UK would raise far less tax rather than more. It would create even more parasitic jobs for lawyers, bureaucrats and tax planners and it would kill the goose that lays the golden eggs and destroy jobs and kill productivity.
If you increase corporation tax you reduce what a business will invest in expanding or new capital equipment or what it can pay in wages. Many businesses would be killed completely by minimum wage laws, business rates and such tax increases. If you tax they rich they either leave, work less, rearrange their affairs or they just have less to pay their gardeners and staff and to spend with outher businesses.
If you put VAT on school fees then many go back to use state schools which cost the state more.
From the current possition – lower tax rates will grow the tax base and raise more tax in te end. Just cut out the 50% of the bloated and largely inept state sector that does little of any use or worse.
Some people regard private enterprise as a predatory tiger to be shot. Others look on it as a cow they can milk. Not enough people see it as a healthy horse, pulling a sturdy wagon. Winston Churchill
Corbyne would kill it dead, May’s socialism light would just nobble it a bit further.
@Lifelogic
‘Raising tax rates from the current, absurdly over taxed, position in the UK would raise far less tax rather than more’
– I think the question of taxation is more cultural/sociological than economic.
Sweden has relatively high taxation. They see paying for good public services as part of public duty (similar for other Scandanavian countries, Netherlands, Germany etc). They also have relatively successful economies.
Facts
HIGHEST TAX RATE: Sweden 60% UK: 45%
GDP PER CAPITA: Sweden: 50K UK: 42K
DEBT % of GDP: Sweden: 38% UK: 85%
You are quite right that it is extremely difficult to tax companies’ cashpiles which are kept offshore. On the other hand if the cashpile is just sitting there and doing nothing there’s no immediate need to tax it. The government can borrow it back via the banking system at very low rates of interest. Just about 1% on 10 year Gilts for example. When that company then tries to spend the money there’s then another opportunity to apply taxes.
You are also quite right that there isn’t “a magic money tree”. It’s actually been replaced by a Bank of England computer. It’s much easier to create a few billion with a few strokes on a key pad than to actually climb ladders and pick £50 notes from the highest branches!
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/01/30/bank-england-pumps-5bn-firms-20bn-banks-keep-interest-rates/
Cash piles are rarely “sitting there doing nothing”. They are invested or deposited at banks, they then lent them on to others who invest them.
Even if they buy a block of gold or work of art (which does sit there and do nothing) the money still goes to the seller of the gold/art who does something with the cash.
Still 1:4 on a Tory majority, surely worth a punt for your 25%. No further deterioration than goodness, despite the best lefty efforts of the daft Manifesto, May and Hammond. I remain confident that not that many voters will be taken in by Corbyn as Father Christmas. His weak defence policy (I will render Trident worthless at a stroke), his magic money tree economics and his government will own and run everything approach. He cannot, after all, even run his own party properly let alone the country.
A vote for Corbyn is a vote to put the country into the hands of the state sector unions. It will put the 20% who work in the state sector before the far more productive 80% who do not. We will not get out of the EU with Corbyn+Sturgeon.
Does anyone really want a government composed of people as daft and totally misguided and innumerate as Corbyne, McDonnell, Abbott, Thornbury, Rayner & Long-Bailey? Does anyone in England want the SNP and Niccola Sturgeon to be ordering Corbyn and the UK around?
T May’s daft socialism is quite bad enough thanks. A Corbyn and Sturgeon government would be hugely damaging.
Does anyone really want a government composed of people as daft and totally misguided and innumerate as Corbyne, McDonnell, Abbott, Thornbury, Rayner & Long-Bailey?
And the reality of having Cameron, May, Osborne and Hunt having their hands on the levers of power was not any worse? A doubled national debt, unsustainable levels of immigration and an enfeebled police and armed forces. You are yet to see the worst of these policy errors come to fruition. For me a Corbyn government could not be any worse.
Wishful thinking seeking to raise more tax from Companies who can simply move Registered offices anywhere around the World.
If you are going to tackle this movement, you need a Worldwide agreement, which would take years of argument, even if there was a will.
The only real way to get more tax in is to get the majority to pay either through income tax, a sales tax VAT, or to tax services so far excluded, which is the way the last few Chancellors have moved.
In all cases it is the customer who pays for the indirect sales tax on the price of the goods they purchase, hence the growth of the alternative economy.
I agree with this, there is no way really to successfully impose a tax on companies when they can simply relocate funds via transfer pricing and the like.
To my mind a better aim would be to keep the corporate tax low but find ways to encourage and grow the bulk of income and wealth creators to come here and stay. Lower taxes. lower regulation, ready access to education and training, a pleasant environment for families and a good infrastructure and services base.
We should be parlaying the currently successful sectors, such as finance, to incubate and develop a wider set of successful sectors across the country, not just focus on London and a few academic centres. As it is this country has allowed several strategic industries to whither while overspending and overprotecting the short-term, almighty City.
No – The only real way to get more tax in is to lower rates, simplify taxes, cut red tape, encourage the wealthy to live in, stay or come to the UK and invest here, to cut the green crap energy costs, to make the UK really competitive, to relax planning laws, cut the size of the suffocating state sector and kill many of the essentially parasitic jobs in tax, bureaucracy, legal services, HR consultancy and the likes. A largish U-turn for May/Hammond and the complete opposite of absurd Corbynism.
Also get real freedom and choice in heath care, education, housing, vocational training …….
Magic money trees have shallow roots and will die in the first drought. But don’t we know where the money will really come from? Borrowing, inflating, expropriating – who needs arboriculture?
And isn’t there a general rule, that small government can be paid for by the rich but big government demands a severe general taxation on everyone.
Interviewers have much to answer for. They love to quiz politicians sternly on their spending plans. Never do they ask what plans they have for making money: “Mr Windbag, how will you boost our national income? Give me six practical schemes your party has for increasing Britain’s wealth within one year.”
The follow-up: “What! You don’t even have one?”
The money can only come from the productive or from borrowing on the backs of the productive. But the productive can move or stop producing and many will do.
I see from last nights Question Time Question and Answer session that Mrs May thinks the young will be paying the Tax to provide Social Care for those who need it, and that this burden is rather unfair.
Perhaps someone should remind her that those of us of a certain age, have been doing that all of our working lives, as that is the whole point of a scheme with Shared Responsibility and shared risk.
Older people also pay tax, we are not exempt from it, the rates are the same for everybody.
Other than this Social Care Fiasco, I thought she made a decent effort to explain herself.
Corbyn by comparison was all over the place, started of reasonably well, but became a car crash eventually when put under real pressure.
What a much better format this is when the general public ask the questions, and politicians have to give answers direct.
Far better than the so called leaders debate which is like a screaming bear pit.
For once I thought Dimbleby was also fair with both leaders, drilling down when he thought answers were evasive and not clear.
Young people also need to remember the amount of money the NHS spends on catering for their hedonistic lifestyles. A&E tonight will not be full of pensioners under the influence of drink and drugs. Nor will they queuing up outside the GUM clinic on Monday morning either.
The rates are not really the same as the old tend not to be paying NI as the tend to have investment income rather than earning not that I want to give Hammond and more daft ideas.
Yes a law of diminishing returns seems to operate when tax rates are raised beyond what is considered by the payers to be an acceptable level.
It struck me last night watching the Question Time interrogation of May and Corbyn that much of what they wish to achieve for the UK is not that different. What stood out was the difference in the way in which they hoped to achieve it. The Corbyn route of high taxation and state control would in my judgement defeat his goal. Bare in mind that historically it has never worked and has left us impoverished as a result. The May route of low taxation, encouragement, curbing excesses, and equality of opportunity, has a much greater chance of success, human nature being what it is.
It is only when you arrive at the nuclear deterrent that a glaring abyss appears. Corbyn makes it obvious that he would not use it even in retaliation which effectively removes it’s deterrent qualities. Qualities that might make a maniac led country such as North Korea think twice.
The audience seemed better balanced, if inarticulate in parts, and Dimbleby never let it get out of control. It will be a choice of philosophies on Thursday next.
@agricola; Many in academia have cast doubt upon or have even debunked, the Laffer Curve.
agricola
“The audience seemed better balanced” (ie The BBC audience” ). The BBC says upwards to a third of any audience is “undecided”…days away from an Election with articulate people educated to at least sixteen years of age, studied at various levels to enable them do their jobs, listened and watched for years political news and debates, read news in papers and magazines for decades, seen movies with political background themes based across the globe Undecided??????? If so, the BBC should see they have potty training before they leave the studio
Higher rates producing less revenue is especially true when taxing the rich. They may be paying say £ 500k PA in tax so you up their tax to £ 510k. But if one in say 50 of them then decides, as a result, to leave you lose more in tax than you gain from the others plus you lose there spending, vat, businesses, skills and there cleaner, gardener, nanny lose their jobs.
If Labour wins they will engineer a Brexit reversal. Thier corporation tax policy will see firms leaving for Irealnd and this of course will be blamed on Brexit.
Let a clarion call go out for an independent England if this happens. Timee we proper conservatives found our voice.
I will come into politics for such a cause and do my bit.
You would see significant disappointment in a Labour Govt as huge numbers of self framing refugees and migrants all supposedly with a perfect right to enter Corbhns Human rights beacon, pour into Britain and so Corbyns house building won’t touch the sides. The south east will become gridlocked. The starey eyed Corbyn supporter will feel betrayed on housing, the economy and taxation as Labour will never collect enough from higher earners.
I suspect mortgage rates will rise, something alien to the young. Why the Tories have not pushed this very powerful line one can only guess.
The one question I would have put to Corbyn on taxation: What is Eire’s corporation tax rate? If he knows it is 12.5 %, how does he justify it?
The Conservative Party have ignored their core vote since 1990, the West Lothian question has been ignored and it has been naive in not addressing it with an English Parliament.
I have many Scottish connections but I have come to the sad conclusion that times have changed, the vast majority of the Scottish electorate are very deluded in supporting the SNP and I would not be concerned at all if Scotland was independent of England, especially as it increasingly affects England’s future. Let us have an amicable divorce.
Dear Richard–Labour don’t have a Corporation Tax policy–When Corbyn says that any and all of his Santa Claus spending will be funded over and over again by an increase in Corporation Tax he has diddly squat idea how much will or won’t be raised, and more to the point he couldn’t care less. Unfortunately for the rest of us he has correctly worked out that this is an effective policy from his point of view because not only do most people who might vote for him not begin to understand but they just like the idea of the ghastly Corporates (same as bosses and the rich, right?) being taxed more, end of analysis–and will vote for it.
@Richard Butler; Eire already has a much lower CT regime, why have not more companies already made the move?
The message is quite clear – at the tax levels we have, receipts increase for lower rates due to the Laffer Curve effect. We have seen the same with CGT in both directions – less money in as it increased, more as it fell – and with income tax, where more money comes in from the richest following the cut in the top rate. Corbyn and other Labour spokesmen have been given a very light ride by interviewers on their assumption that increased rates would raise more revenue.
Why aren’t we hearing about and debating the garden tax, Labour’s real secret plan to rip homeowners’ wealth from them to fund their spending binge?!
How about experimenting with VAT? That could be reduced to 15%. According to Arthur Laffer this should raise more revenue. I think he could be right but I would explain it as a classic Keynesian stimulus which would get the economy moving and raise more revenue in other taxation groups too.
The danger is that if the economy gets overheated, the Government receipts look good and politicians then think they have even more money to spend. That’s not the way to look at it. They’ll just add to inflation if they do that. The govt needs to do the opposite of what everyone does and spend more when they less and vice versa. This seems counter-intuitive at first but makes perfect sense when you think about it.
Also politicians need to think more about WHERE money is spent. Money spent in the more prosperous regions probably will cause inflation. But won’t if it spent in the depressed regions.
Reply The evidence implies the optimum rate for revenue raising is 20 % or higher not lower.
With the vast majority of the population on welfare of some kind it’s not surprising that Corbyn is doing well.
We who make a positive contribution to the tax system are in a minority.
Gordon Brown did a remarkable job of netting the voters to make them susceptible to bribery.
You baled out the banks by printing money so the coalition of chaos will print money to give sweeties to all.
QE is coming back to bite you.
‘With the vast majority of the population on welfare of some kind it’s not surprising that Corbyn is doing well’
– The only real way to solve this problem is for a bit of moral teaching about the 10 Commandments, love thy neighbour and public duty (Christian virtue).
It’s the lack of Christianity in this country that is leading to all its problems both social and economic. Politicians can offer sticking plaster. Only God can really sort everything out.
A post I can agree with 100%
The ragtag coalition on the left is getting far too much publicity considering they represent less than 50% of the electorate.
This was so evident in the minor leader’s debate where the audience seemed to have been selected to represent all parties equally. This was obviously a deliberate ploy to make the night difficult for the Conservatives and UKIP.
Are we surprised that the BBC stooped this low ? Of course not.
Mrs May should concentrate on the “Magic Money Tree” over the last few days of the campaign as it hits all the parties on the left.
I haven’t yet seen any figures to say if the extra money Corbyn says he can raise from the 5% of high rate taxpayers is enough to cover what he intends to spend it on ? Why not ?
Facebook this morning had some posts where friends of mine had “liked” posts referring to Mr Corbyn six times dodging of the use of the nuclear deterrent and repeatedly failing to condemn terrorist groups on the QT special last night. I have just had another look and guess what? They are nowhere to be seen. Plenty of posts though saying what a great bloke Jeremy is and how that awful Mr Trump has decided to end the world. It looks like more that just the BBC swamp need draining to borrow a phrase.
Labour, the Greens, the Lib Dems and the SNP money menus are educational. When these parties’ votes are counted, it will tell us which particular voters of the UK need much better schools and more intelligent teachers.
PS After Sturgeon’s push for ever more public spending can we have any hope that Mrs May will sort out the Barnett Formula once and for all ?
Well you can certainly be sure Sturgeon wagging Corbyn will be far worse still on this issue!
No chance.
All true and lessons apparently lost on Chancellor Osborne. So now we want people’s QE and lots of it. Let tomorrow take care of itself.
Yes the Tory manifesto is nothing but a “magic money tree”, because there are no costings, and now people like Fallon expect us to believe that there will be no tax raises during the next five years of a Tory government – such a fundamental pledge would have been central to any previous Tory manifesto, now it is tacked on by whisper in the last week when a hung parliament if not defeat is looming.
Reply It is all costed and the Income tax pledge is central and clear in the Manifesto
Beware of what you wish for, Corbyn, McDonnell, Abbot, Thornberry et al have not even run a corner shop so how anyone economically literate thinks they can run a country successfully is beyond me.
Odd they all represent London constituencies, all comfortably off, whilst they regard themselves the champions of the poorer regions and the less fortunate.
The likes of Atlee, Bevin, Bevan, Dalton, Wilson, Callaghan, Healey were titans in comparison to the current lot.
@JR reply; Liar! “Income Tax” is not mentioned once in the manifesto, the only such pledge appears to be that your party if returned to government woudl keep taxes as low as possible, not the same pledge at all. Stop taking us as idiots, anyone can use the search facility of a PDF reader.
If there had been a pledge to not raise income tax why has Sir Michael Fallon and others had to make such a pledge with just five days to go with your party loosing support. Also, even if this pledge is some how buried in the small print of the manifesto, is this not another U-Turn from Mrs May, after all she had previously scrapped the Tory parties 2015 commitment not to raise VAT, National Insurance or income tax.
Weak, wobbly, the lady appears very much for turning, U-Turn if she wants to…
Also you keep saying that the Tory manifesto is fully costed, anyone reading the manifesto can plainly see that there are no meaningful costings included. So (once again) please give us the link to the Conservative website were we can download the Conservatives costings publication. You won’t do so because you can’t do so, because there is no such document. Only a, now, out of date HMT “Red Book” available via the HMT website..
Reply Withdraw your remark re liar. The Manifesto pledges raising the Income Tax thresholds for standard and higher rate tax as well as pledging low taxes.
Government policies are fully costed and set out in the last Budget book. The social care policy is to launch a Green Paper which will then cost the options. You can’t cost the policy until you have the figure for the care cap.
The Tory manifesto isn’t costed – it doesn’t say what the cap on social care costs is so it is impossible to calculate by how much the state will have to top them up.
It may be possible for a small council to do the kind of detailed costings that are being demanded but it’s impossible for central government. The council’s income is largely independent of its spending. But this isn’t the case for central government.
If we recruit a police officer he may be paid £30k p.a. But he/she then pays back £10k in tax and NI to govt. He/she spends the rest and the Govt’s VAT and other taxation receipts increase too. There’s a strong multiplier effect. So what’s the cost? £30k p.a, £20k pa, £10k pa or nothing at all?
I’ve just read Donald Trumps statement, about which the world is up in arms. But no-one seems to be addressing the simple, straightforward points Mr Trump made. Ed Miliband had 10 minutes of prime time on Today yesterday, though he was puffed up with righteous indignation he was not asked by the BBC whether any of the following points made by Mr Trump are true regarding the Paris agreement:-
– it will cost $1-2 trillion pa from 2030, ramping up until then. all the money actually committed is to come from developed countries, a hugely disproportionate amount from the US. It is a wealth redistribution scheme by another name;
– the Science tells us that the actual effect on the climate of full implementation of the agreement will be c. 0.2C by the end of the century – ie a negligible benefit though for huge cost
– whilst huge energy restrictions are placed particularly on the US and to a lesser extent on Europe, there are no such restrictions on countries such as India and China, meaning we will simply see a transfer of emissions to those countries
– the ‘business case’ for channelling billions to green industries which wouldn’t otherwise exist is bunkum – the money obviously comes from alternative uses. Either the Paris agreement saves the word from global warming – and no-one seems to dispute it does no such thing – or there is no point to it.
Could the BBC and other media please ask all those virtue signalling protestors at Mr Trump to address the actual points he has made.
@Richard1
Hell will cool to -50° before that happens.
The BBC is fully committed to Agenda 21.
Good morning
All political parties are being generous with what is other people’s money. And it will not end well.
Finally some “we will not increase income tax” messages from Micheal Fallon. About time the Tories are a party of lower taxes or they are nothing.
In the next 5 days they need to get this message accross. The message that despite May, Hammond & Osborne, the NIC fiasco, the IHT threshold ratting, the probate IHT tax II, the increases to IPT, the attack on pension pots and state pension, the absurd Stamp duty rates, the mugging and landlords and tenants, the attacks on the gig economy and the rest – they really are for lower tax rates and a larger and growing tax base.
If they were for deregulation, sensible employment laws and cheaper energy too even better.
Also to bang home the message that Corbyn & Sturgeon’s huge increases in tax rates and magic money tree agenda will actually raise less revenue not more, will destroy jobs and kill the economy in very short order.
Dear Lifelogic–Best I understood, Fallon said “absolutely” no rise in Income Tax over this Parliament–What am I missing?–Why if it’s absolute is it not in the Manifesto??
They can’t spend the same pound twice.
If they put up nmw/now costs and pay differentials, reduce four days trade with public holiday close downs, increase holiday pay, nest, employers ni (and we’re still yet to hear if they will be putting up employers ni for having the audacity to actually build and grow a business and hire people) then corporation tax will reduce and as I said you can’t spend the same £1 twice. As for “small businesses complained last time and employment has gone up” the rate was set low and has incremented gradually and carefully allowing business to adjust – this is a massive increase of 25% and will have repercussions because not all small businesses will be able to comply.
Consequences of the nmw and extra employment taxes has been the rise of the gig economy which brings in even less money to the exchequer. The danger is our young people without experience believe he’s planted the money tree and they won’t be the ones paying.
The UK will suffer more if it does start educating its people politically.
We should be worried that so many people on whom we depend are nevertheless wholly susceptible to Corbyn rant, pant and chant speeches or who buy into blaming their miserable lives on the English. Are you not worried to have your car brakes serviced, tyres changed with wheels balanced by someone who votes for a politician who says “The rich get richer the poor get poorer, this is the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. Millions of our people are starving”
Personally, I live in a Labour area and I’ve just enrolled on a car maintenance course with my local college.
Alas UK schools, the BBC, teachers and the exam system largely ram a left wing, big state political agenda full of climate alarmism, greencrap and government know best drivel down the throats of our children.
Can we just teach them Maths, Physics, Engineering, Science, Logic, Finance, Business and some sound Milton Friedman, real economics to them please.
@Car fear
I hope you’ve checked out the voting intentions of the tutor.
Based on the dumbed down standard of work at many garages nowadays, I think you make a good point.
I’m ambivalent about CT tax reduction. If my company breaks even, we won’t pay any at all, although we would have paid huge taxes in the form of employer’s NI and business rates. Furthermore, although capital investment has reliefs, buying stock in anticipation of good orders is fully taxed.
If the government wants to stimulate business, don’t reduce CT (which significantly benefits already quite well off shareholders) but remove stock in hand from the CT calculation and reduce employer’s NI.
Looking at the BBC programme last evening I think that Corbyn is coming across as the more credible. Mrs May, on the other hand, is looking shifty, devious and defensive. So its come down to this now- who to believe? With the Tory plants in the audience introducing red herrings into the debate like the nuclear deterrent and the IRA the public can see through and knows that there’s only so much muck that can be thrown. I would not normally vote labour but given the Tory sleight of hand as shown by their abysmal manifesto this time it’ll be anything but conservative- time for a grand coalition
Watched QT last night and there’s only one true leader Mrs May to lead our great country, I wouldn’t trust corbyn and his cronies as far as I could throw them, as for defence of our country how can you trust a man who wouldn’t retaliate if some one nuked us, the guy is a danger to our country along with all the other muppets and snowflakes
The voters might be better off asking the party leaders not what they would do if elected but what have they actually done in their careers which makes them fit to be the head of a government?
In almost all cases except T. May the answer would appear to be: nothing.
Magic money tree is yet another useless “soundbite”
( soundbite being a soundbite too )
Your mortgage is going to go up ( insert figures )
This affects you young people, oldies having paid it off.
You’ll get your Yoonie fees paid
but you wont have a job when you come out.
There is good and bad in Lab & Cons
This election is about and only about Anti Globalisation
You/We have a week to “wake up ” the “sheep”
Even if the Conservatives win the general election with or without an increased majority it will be with less than a 50% vote of the electorate which tells us that the majority of us favour left wing policies. Despite the overwhelming evidence that they only lead to impoverishment and the ruin of any nation that embraces them too enthusiastically. This sad state of affairs is mirrored by most states to a greater or lesser degree. Those with a greater degree we watch decline rapidly or have failed completely and those with a lesser degree decline slower but the destination eventually will be the same. Impoverishment.
It appears many peoples of the world are all going to socialise their societies to the point of self immolation and keep doing so until they recognise the error of their ways. The West currently is determined to do so and the possibility exists that the UK is shortly going to be one of the foremost countries to embrace this masochistic tendency.
Why is it so difficult to tax big concerns? The argument is that they simply put their money offshore or they will go abroad. Surely if you are of this tax raising mindset a simple sales tax would be the easiest way raised at the till or invoice. Small businesses could be easily exempted.
The big internationals don’t want to fund the services they use like roads, police, education of their employees and the myriad other things we taxpayers provide and they are shameful in their free loading. They soon want the fire service to turn out if they have a fire though, for instance. It should be a case that if you make money out of the British people who have worked hard and paid their taxes then you pay some back to them. If not, you are no use to us and may as well go. Simply employing people here on low wages is not good enough, so they can’t say they pay taxes through the payroll – that is part of their employees compensation package and not a business tax. NIC goes towards their benefits etc. which a lot of firms rely on to pay low wages. Whichever way it goes, the taxpayer will pay anyway, these things are never absorbed, so why not just put a penny or two on income tax and be done with it if that’s what they want. It all amounts to the same in the end.
Having written the above, I see Alan Jutson said the same thing earlier. Don’t always read through all this stuff as lots of it is just cut and paste from earlier comments anyway, especially one contributor who says the same thing almost every post.So fair play Alan, I agree with you.
It is interesting that JR introduces his piece with a deserved analysis of the Labour/Lib Undems/ SNP/ PC expenditures which have been “fully costed” but of course cannot be ‘fully paid for’ under their proposals (UKIP is passed over I hope because it does not fall into these errors). JR then moves to and closes with the Treasury’s model(s) and mis-predictions. When I took up my first professional appointment over 30 years ago with Big4 – actually No1- Consultancy in the City of London and spent time having to advise businesses over the next 20 years on national economic policy and engaging with Whitehall, it struck me that the principle Opposition to any Government in the UK was the relevant Governeent Department with a Treasury watchdog constantly supplying contrarian policy to rational sense. The measure of good government and political leadership I suggest is to have politicians who have had a thorough grounding in the real world, rather than ‘bag carrying’ or ideological careers (or wholey in academia) to inject reason into the administrative machine.
“Wouldn’t it be nice” Trump said at his 10,000 people rallies in regard to Russia “If we could get on together, wouldn’t it be nice?!” Similarly
Wouldn’t it be nice if Theresa May, brought up in a vicarage, would say “Wouldn’t it be nice if we stopped enticing NHS workers here from poor countries in the EU,and name them.Latvia, Estonia, Portugal, Lithuania, Croatia , Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, and allow their grandparents medical care and the minimum of respect and dignity in their old age,to stop gloating like a Corbyn how they are here and not there? Wouldn’t it be nice?!