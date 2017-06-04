The brutal attack in London

I have awoken to the news of the dreadful attack in London. I will observe the Conservative decision to suspend campaigning.
I send my condolences to those who have lost relatives and friends, and wish all who are injured a speedy recovery.
The earlier post this morning was written yesterday and posted on a time trigger.
Published and promoted by Fraser Mc Farland of behalf of John Redwood, both at 30 Rose Street Wokingham Rg 40 1XU
28 Comments
Wonderful news, that behind the cordon of troops and armed police, our Politicians are safe. Our prayers are with you all.
Here we go again; a limp-wristed response. Suspend campaigning. I said last time ‘what if?’
What if there are others? What if there is another attack, or two?
What if there is one on the morning of the 8th June?
Will the election be called off? Leadership by snowflakes.
Indeed a rather wet response. UKIP are right to continue campaigning.
We should treat the incident just as we would a plane crash, coach crash or a serious fire. Tend to the injured, clear up, try our best to prevent any recurrence, arrest anyone connected to it and just get on with our lives as before.
The terrorists want to disrupt as much as possible. This wet response just encourages them further. It is rather like paying ransoms to kidnappers.
The Met Commissioner says they rely on their American colleagues to “keep Britain safe”. Mr Corbyn is no friend to America and an admirer of her enemies. He is not a safe pair of ears. Were he in power, who could doubt this vital intelligence and security co-operation would stop?
UKIP’s very sensible response – suspending campaigning at this stage is what the terrorists want.
The Prangwizard: “a limp-wristed response. Suspend campaigning. I said last time ‘what if?’ ”
Of course, the Politicians don’t want to be on the streets when there are crazed armed Islamist running amok. Politicians are going to huddle behind their police special protection.
After all, we’re all in this together — David Cameron.
and
These type of attacks are just part and parcel of living in a modern city. — Sadiq Khan.
Its an appalling attack. I’m not sure what the authorities are meant to do beyond what they are doing?
Awful events. We have already seen the knee jerk calls to delay the election in effect meaning that these people’s attempts to interfere with democracy, will be successful. This cannot be allowed to happen.
It was indeed another appalling attack. I too send condolences to those who have lost relatives and friends, and wish all who are injured a speedy recovery.
We should however not suspend anything, we should carry on as normal. Other than increasing our intelligence efforts to route this evil perversion of religion out that is. Hopefully before any more incidents.
The terrorists want us to suspend our normal activities and doing so must encourage them further. The blanket media coverage also surely makes the terrorists feel, in their warped minds, that they are achieving something.
Seconded.
I feel desperately sorry for those caught up in this, but is anyone really surprised? This could happen anywhere, at any time now. It will be said ‘ we are not afraid’. Well, I am afraid for my relative who lives and works in London. I am also very angry, and I believe the Politicians of all stripes have a lot to answer for!
Ed Miliband given about 10 minutes of prime time by the BBC on the Today programme to talk complete drivel about Trump’s very sensible withdrawal from the Paris Climate agreement egged on the invariable BBC line and the interviewer. Trump is quite right and we should follow.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/02/decarbonisation-miserable-fantasy-hurts-planet-makes-us-poorer/
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/05/05/no-one-ever-says-it-but-in-many-ways-global-warming-will-be-a-go/
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/04/trump-has-revealed-dirty-secret-paris-accord-meaningless/
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/01/donald-trump-right-reject-paris-climate-change-treaty-likely/
May the Tories (and all the circa 98% of MPs who voted for Miliband’s absurdly damaging climate change act) need to get real and start to learn a bit about the real science, economics and engineering of energy. Not the religious/political movement of vested interests, “charities”, pressure groups, green loons and of the BBC.
I have yet to hear any of these puffed up climate activist types actually address the points President Trump has made, rather than just waffle about “combating climate change”, taking “leadership” etc. Is Trump right or wrong to say that the Paris agreement is a formula for spending $1-2 trillion p.a for a net result of a reduction in global temperature of 0.2C or not?! I don’t know the answer but I’d be really interested in a substantive rather than a posturing response from the Milibands of this world.
Dreadful news once again. Will our lives become even more restricted by this action? Perhaps internment for those that we know are involved in radical behaviour would be a step forward. There are some that argue that we would lose the support of the Muslim population but surely, if they are supporters of the UK way of life then shouldn’t they be just as keen to get this problem under control? If not, then they are also sympathisers and those that are not British nationals should be deported. We do not need people like this in our country. They take the best we can offer and offer nothing but carnage back.
My thoughts are with those who have died and those who are injured.
God bless victims, family and London.
Police, emergency services and Londoners: amazing.
Thoughts and prayers with the families and loved ones of those involved.
Time to rethink the policy we have at the moment with regards to terrorist suspects methinks.
Whilst you may be able to keep a handful of suspected terrorists under surveillance, it is impossible to do so when those numbers are in the thousands.
Given it takes about 20 people to keep track on one person 24 hours a day, when you have 3,500 suspects (a figure quoted by many who say they are in the know) that is 70,000 people needed which is the current size of the UK army.
I hear some people on the news are suggesting that the General Election should be suspended, in my view that would be a catastrophic mistake, because then those who threaten us would be shown to be winning.
It might be a very long time before we get a GE if, every time we get a terrorist attack, it was postponed.
And, at the moment, we don’t have any MPs.
If the election is suspended then it sets a clear precedent for any group who wants to suspend an election – could the election be suspended indefinitely if there are repeated attacks ?. I am also not sure why campaigning is suspended – the parties should tell us what they are going to do to help prevent future attacks so then we can make an informed choice.
You need to ask John Bercow about Westminster Bridge.
I have an email I sent him saying that the Bridge was vulnerable to attack.
I’ve chased it up with him and not surprisingly, he won’t reply. He’d have to admit that he received the warning and did nothing to protect the public
The same applies up to the top of the met police.
Reply The Speaker is not responsible for security on the pavements and highways outside the Commons. That is the role of Westminster Council and the Met Police
The thought of going to London or to any other big town is horrifying . No matter how good the Police are and the intensity of their vigilance , events show there will always be gaps and the public suffer . Nuttall is right ; we have to tackle the basics and not turn our backs on the bad influences that exist everywhere in our communities .
I am very sad for those who have lost their lives and have been injured . Tonight Manchester has to be 100% safe .
You forgot the obligatory tribute to the emergency services.
I think David Davis may be wrong, at least in theory, and insofar as Section 20 of the Civil Contingencies Act 2004 would allow the government to postpone the general election by emergency regulation without prior approval from Parliament:
http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2004/36/section/20
Then the Queen could summon the previous members to form a Parliament to pass a resolution approving the emergency regulation, as per Section 28.
Perhaps the government would prefer not to remind us that in an emergency it can use the route provided by this Act to overturn any provision of any other Act of Parliament except the Human Rights Act 1998.
However it would be absurd to do that, in fact I don’t even agree that national campaigning should be suspended let alone that the election should be postponed.
There should be a suspension of all religious activity and ceremony today across the board. It offends many not involved, which is the vast majority.
As for the suspension of political activity, I suppose the rest of us Tube workers, truck drivers, can suspend our own activities tomorrow and take our own day off work.
Ms Thornberry says “we should be brave”. Possibly she is thinking of giving us each part of her armed, well batoned, police protection squad…and a Parker pen even if nothing happens.
Interesting, I’ve just watched the news for 90 minutes and it was all about the dreadful attack in London, and the words ‘Muslim’ and ‘Islam’ weren’t mentioned once until Mrs May’s speech outside number 10.
I wrote a post here 12 days ago after Manchester about the use of political correctness after such events and the reluctance to say it how it really is because of not wanting to offend certain groups. Dr Redwood deleted that post which rather proved my point. Will you delete this one too ?
So mrs may has finally admitted that there has been too much tolerance to this extremist ideology. Next step is for the authorities to act resolutely. As i have said before in comments, it’s time for internmet now for the home grown types if on a police suspect list and for others originating from overseas countries, its time to send them home. Mosques that are preaching hatred should be found out and closed down- imams deported. We can’t afford to have people harbouring extremist ideology and seething with hatred and resentment at our secular society living freely in our midst.. it’s time to face this clear and present danger head on.
Mrs May’s statement today was refreshing. It was not reported properly by the BBC and SkyNews who perhaps were unsure how to construe it. They may not have believed their ears… as they have been set in their ways of obscurantism and probably need reassurance from one of their superiors who’ll be taking Sunday off