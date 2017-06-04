The Conservative secret tax plan

There is a well buried secret in the Conservative Manifesto. It says the government will raise the Income Tax threshold to £12,500 by 2020, and will increase the threshold before you pay 40% higher rate tax to £50,000 by 2020.
I don’t understand why we do not hear more about this. The Manifesto explains why it wants to bring tax down. It sets out a vision of a “Strong economy built on sound public finances, low taxes, better regulation and free trade deals with markets around the world”. This vision is exactly the one most of you write in to demand, apart from the few who write in every day to condemn whatever I have said.
As we saw yesterday, setting a lower tax rate can bring in more revenue. It certainly has with Corporation Tax. Cutting the top rate of Income Tax from 50% to 45% increased the money taken from the better off. Mr Brown when Labour’s Chancellor always thought you got most from the rich at 40% and who is to say he was wrong.
The government would be well advised to review the more discretionary taxes with a view to setting rates that bring in more revenue. Taxes on capital are regularly avoided by most people because they are transaction related. Many people refuse to sell their shares or their property because to do so would incur a tax charge.
We have seen how many fewer transactions there are in the property market after Mr Osborne’s big increase in Stamp duties. It is true revenue from SDLT edged up £0.7bn in the first year after the hikes, but it is also true that transaction volume plunged. A lower rate would be very likely to bring in more revenue, and would do less damage. Currently many people are stuck in property too big or too small for their up to date requirements, but do not wish to incur the high charge of moving.
Capital Gains Tax revenue is stuck around £9bn, a small sum given the large accumulated wealth of the country as a whole in shares and property. Asset markets have gone up a lot in recent years so there are plenty of gains to be taken. The truth is many portfolio investors tell their managers not to take gains above the tax free allowance. Many people who own a second home will not sell it when they cease to use it much, as they have no wish to share 28% of their gains with the Treasury. They hold on thinking the family might want it, visiting it when it is no longer what they really want to do. It would be better if they did sell and the home was used by someone who needs it.
Published and promoted by Fraser Mc Farland on behalf of John Redwood, both at 30 Roe Street Wokingham RG40 1XU
35 Comments
What matters is overall government spending (which is mainly wasted) relative to GDP. This needs cutting significantly. It can only be done by cutting out all the endless government waste, lowering and simplifying taxes, attracting and retaining the wealthy, cutting red tape, encouraging investment and going for cheap reliable energy.
Grow the tax base, encourage people not to use the NHS or state schools, encourage those who can to provide for themselves. Low simpler taxes give more revenue not less. Some damn vision is needed from these daft Red Tories.
I log on to my betting site to place largish bet on a Tory Majority at 1:4 (as it was yesterday) only to find it is now 1:10 – I have missed my chance. Still Corbyn would have cost me millions in devalued properties, a collapsing economy, redundancy payments, higher interest rates, the garden tax. more corporation tax (no actually less as the business would be far less profitable) and all the other insanities. Perhaps I should be grateful to Corbyn and Sturgeon for being so unelectable to the English and Welsh.
The appalling thought of Corbyn, Mc Donnell, Abbott, Sturgeon taking over has won it for May. This despite her daft attempts to throw the election. Now we need the sensible JR wing to explain some real economics, engineering, business and science to her. To kill her mad soft socialist agenda, kill the prices and income policy, kill her absurd Stamp Duty rates, her workers on boards, her gender pay drivel ….. and get her to follow Trump on cheap reliably energy too.
A bigger tax base is what we need not higher tax rates and endless government waste dear. We do not want Ted Heath in drag, we want someone with vision who is even better than Lady Thatcher was as cutting taxes, at growing the economy, at running a tight efficient ship and restoring UK democracy.
Particulary this morning, after the appalling events at London Bridge and Borough Market last night, we need Theresa May to also adjust her stance on more state faith schools. We need fewer cleavages in society, not yet more please.
Well done to the police for shooting the three terrorists so quickly and efficiently. Let us hope the government can also up their intelligence activities to prevent more of this warped, religious driven, insanity and murder. Let’s also hope we get some effective action, rather than the usual pathetic platitudes, from religious leaders and our politicians.
An increase in inheritance tax thresholds is badly needed. At the moment governments are shamelessly stripping assets from the elderly.
Future changes all have caveats. They only apply to married couples with children.
The furore over social cap floor/cap was unnecessary. Upping the floor is a good idea and perhaps should be higher and as much as £250k, but with no cap and a totally unrestricted IHT allowance to £1m, sort of promised in 2007. Equally higher net worth should not be protected by trusts, farm ownership etc but be subject to a flat rate with no exceptions.
‘At the moment governments are shamelessly stripping assets from the elderly’
– as far as i understand it, it only strips them of their assets when they’re dead. So it doesn’t affect them, but their family.
This country has a huge national debt. The young have huge financial pressures. And dementia is a massive burden on the country’s finances. The government has to do something radical at least until we return to more ‘normal’ economic times. What else do you suggest the government do?
Well, I would suggest that the government do not take so much money from people so that they can accumulate wealth to look after themselves in later life.
Alternatively, of course, the government could not have accumulated such a large debt, not have saved the banks by fleecing the people, not spend money on useless weapons systems from the USA (Trident….), not support expensive wars to destabilise the Middle East….and if it is to print money, which it does, at least spend it on infrastructure of benefit to the country rather than just the City of London.
Sorry, but the record of “your country needs you” is long worn out; the Tories, as ever, attack the middle class and cry “patriotism” whilst the “rich” do very well indeed.
The political tide worldwide is anti the smug establishment (Brexit, Trump are examples of this change…). The times they are a’ changin’….and very much need to.
May is very much not the change needed; neither is Corbyn but win or lose he may be the catalyst needed for the emergence of another Thatcher. And she most certainly was patriotic and understood that people want to “get on”….but then she wasn’t a Tory really.
Smart reply there Ed – top of the class stuff.
Agreed.
Good morning
Who earns the money ?
In a Command Economy like the former Soviet Union the state owned everything and managed everything. There was no need for save, invest or build something because the state would just take it.
Slowly but surely we are moving in this direction. In order for the state to keep its promises it has to take from those that have in order to give those that have not. But sooner rather than later people begin to push back and they do it in a variety of ways.
When it comes to big government, more is definitely less.
Not just those who do not, but all EU citizens who have an absolute right to the same irrespective whether they paid into the pot or not and whatever time of life they decide to live here!
Yes, excellent policies. Shout them from the rooftops. I’m all in favour of plans to cut taxes and “leave the people’s money to fructify in the pockets of the people” (Gladstone).
That is one reason I deplore tax-fixing deals between governments which seek to set up oppressive monopolies denying people and businesses choice in the market-place of regimes to live under.
To deny choice is to deny dignity. If you value freedom you’ll be a tax-cutter. So no fructifying with Mr Corbyn!
(I am aware of the damnable outrage at London Bridge. It should not stop the nation’s great business this time. That really would be giving in.)
Indeed it would be a huge advantage if they cut the absurdly high Stamp Duty (up to 15%) and CGT. Allowing properties to change hands without such absurd mugging of people. The 28% CGT is not even indexed against inflation anymore – it is far too high a rate.
The government raise less tax not more by having rates so high. They also damage the housing market, reduce supply of properties and harm the economy in the process. Though rather less than Labour’s “we will just steal your property off you or halve it in value by giving part of its value to your tenants” – Their lets steal of landlords proposals and their garden tax insanity.
The stamp duty hike was poorly thought through. We need a swingeing property tax on non U.K. residents and companies. Also, if 2nd homes are charged higher duty it is time to require declarations about property ownership in other countries with severe penalties if not admitted to. This could also free up some social housing as I know people who have subsidised tenancies from housing associations or councils but have a very nice house in their country of origin. Etc ed
I mean residential property of course not commercial
Absolutely right. All these rates need to come down to inventivise investment and growth and to raise more revenues. Corbyn had had it extraordinarily easy in interviews with his ridiculous claim that an incremental £50bn pa could be raised from only the top 5% and ‘corporations’. Quite why the Conservatives aren’t pointing out these issues more is a mystery.
Every homeowner in the county is now in peril from Corbyn’s planned property and garden tax. People need to wake up and look at what’s happening in Venezuela to see what’s in store for the UK if the conservatives are not re-elected.
Do not worry Corbyn will not get in despite May’s lefty incompetence and the BBC’s best efforts. Very few in England want a Corbyn dog wagged by an SNP/Niccola Strugeon tale. The voters are not daft enough to fall for his pathetic magic money tree, Father Christmas act.
No student debts, council house for all, higher wages, four more bank holidays, nationalised everthing, more money for schools, more money for the dysfunctional NHS, the homeless, state sector workers, free school lunches, free child care, in fact free money for almost everyone …….. all paid for by circa 50,000 rich people who will probably already have left or taken evasive action – taking their money, investments, hard work, good ideas and jobs with them.
These manifesto tax cuts will not be self funding because they are not compatible with the balanced/surplus budget policy. The UK economy just isn’t large enough and productive enough for the population it needs to support, due to three decades of Thatcherism. Unfortunately for the UK, the conservative party is ideologically constrained from using the magic money tree.
Expect another hand brake turn on tax and or deficit, like yesterday’s on housing. CCHQ suddenly found out that Social rented housing, is different from Affordable rented housing. Naturally, the manifesto meant the more expensive version.
Reply Margaret Thatcher left office 27 years ago so it’s absurd to carry on blaming her for something she did not do.As always you remain silent on the European disasters of the ERM and the Euro crisis which did damage our incomes and jobs a lot.
How much of the raise in the higher rate threshold to £50,000 will be funded by raising the upper earnings limit for NI over £50,000 Mr Redwood?
Two thirds of the recent threshold raise was taken away again by the increase in the upper earnings limit from £43,000 to £45,000. Surely this was an increase in tax which contravened your 2015 manifesto.
Notable that the predominantly self employed media did not cry out about the attack on middle England after making such a fuss about the removal of class 4 NI rates for the self employed.
Your party is as addicted to tax and spend as Labour, it appears that even is Mrs May and your party get back in she will be a lame duck as her mandate will be reduced not increased. You are fortunate that Mr Farage took a break from politics otherwise UKIP would be giving you real pause for thought as well as Labour making gains.
I live in a house which I used to let and would like to move, as the council is making the whole part of town residents parking and halving the number of spaces, though selling permits to all at £150. I would have to pay £140k CGT, though the real value of the gain over 25 years is 40% of the nominal value.
After reading about Jezza the Red’s plans for property and tax rates, while visiting a very nice part of Holland, I wondered whether I could emigrate there and claim refugee status. My bird had bought a book on this, as her tax rates would be sky high if he creeps in with bribes to non- taxpayers and yoof in debt. A quick look at their tax rates dampened this idea.
Dutch taxes are apparently- 0-20k eros- 37%, 20k-33,600-41%, 33600-57600-41%, 57600 and over-52%. Very high for low earners and a bit higher for high. Mortgages are allowable.
Stamp duty should be adjusted so that home owners trading down in the market pay little or no tax to encourage them to free up large properties.
‘As we saw yesterday, setting a lower tax rate can bring in more revenue’
Sweden pays considerably higher tax (60% highest rate) than in UK.
Sweden has higher GDP per capita than UK by a fair bit (about 7% if memory serves me right)
Sweden’s national debt is way, way lower (at least half) than the UK’s.
OECD judged Sweden’s healthcare best in world in 2010 with only 600,ooo Swedes taking up health insurance.
BTW, I’m in favour of lowest taxes possible. But at same time, I want to look at other countries to see what they’re doing right, and in Sweden (and other countries) there’s a sense of patriotism / public duty in which people are more happy to pay for good public services than in other countries. This isn’t socialism (socialism imposes). This is just people loving their country more, at least when it comes to public services. So taxation is ultimately about cultural/sociological factors not economic ones. At least when we look objectively at Sweden as opposed to look at this purely ideologically.
‘as opposed to look at this purely ideologically’ – apologies, didn’t mean to say that, and i don’t think that either
“But at same time, I want to look at other countries to see what they’re doing right, and in Sweden (and other countries) there’s a sense of patriotism / public duty in which people are more happy to pay for good public services than in other countries. This isn’t socialism (socialism imposes). This is just people loving their country more, at least when it comes to public services.”
I think you will find that this altruistic attitude will be eroded in Sweden now that their government has decided they should become a multicultural society.
When you were looking up Sweden’s taxes did you come across any details about the feckless or net recipients. How many long term unemployed do they have? How long can you claim unemployment and what is their disabled ratio Ed? Does Sweden have quangos and what is their per capita net contribution to the EU?
Patriotism does not overcome the feeling of being mugged!
Ah yes, Sweden an example to us all! A country prepared to sacrifice its women in order to allow those of an entirely different culture to settle, and whose prosecutors do the bidding of another country.
I remember the Headmaster of my secondary school pointing out that Stockholm has a magnificent City Hall….built whilst he was rather busy fighting the Nazis…. He was, incidentally, staunch Labour, no anti Social Democrat he!
Indeed, a country to be emulated….
Ed
As I told you and posted the FACTS yesterday your figures on Sweden are totally inaccurate . Oh and Why are you comparing a country smaller in size than London with the UK ? If you want to do that why not choose Hong Kong or Singapore both of which have vastly lower taxes and stronger economies than Sweden?
Ed
You need to do some research my friend, not just read headlines
The number of UK high earners paying the hidden 60 per cent rate is set to double by the end of the next tax year. Taxpayers earning between £100,000 and £123,000 a year lose their tax-free personal allowance, and therefore face an eye-watering marginal rate of 60 per cent. It will affect at least 800,000 people this year, up from 588,000 in 2010-11. If that pattern continues, a million people will be dragged into the tax band by the end of the next tax year. So MORE people in UK pay 60% tax than people in Sweden who pay the highest rate which is in fact now down to 57%
Yes, when domestic property prices have risen due to proximate land value, and people hold and do not sell property that they other wise would it does show that the tax system supports/encourages a market failure. This is where the (perhaps only) reasonable Labour policy of a Land Value Tax would take effect (I realise that the calculation of land value needs to be better done than a finger in the air estimate). All parties need to move on from just discussing tax levels to a fuller discussion of purpose and structure.
I agree with your comments John, and I think we all recognise what has been promised, the problem is all the small print and the constant increasing of taxes on more and more elements of the economy, a particular trait over the last 25 years by Governments of all colours.
So called stealth taxes appear now in every single Budget.
The fact that my personal allowance will go up by £1,000 in the next 5 years was simply dwarfed by the simple few paragraphs about Social care and the fact that I will now be excluded from any help at all until I get down to £100,000, when a 3 bed semi in Wokingham is valued at £500,000.
Labours calls for a wealth tax will just put many pensioners who are so called property rich and cash poor into massive debt.
I am not surprised at today’s blog . Low taxation should always be at the heart of any Conservative manifesto . Whoever put together their present manifesto ought to be kicked into the long grass ; it was an attempt to pull in Labour voters and it has failed . Opinion polls cannot always be believed , but , there is a trend and it does not auger well for Theresa’s ” Strong Leadership “. I am horrified at the thought of a Labour coalition .
Hammond’s Autumn Statement got things off to a bad start . At a time when initiative building and optimism for the future was required , the opposite was the case ; the snap election was then called in the belief that Corbyn would be ridiculed to death ; he hasn’t been . Corbyn has developed a sympathetic following and the result is now nip and tuck .
So why can’t you say there will be no tax rises?
IR35 has been a complete disaster. Look at the tax take from the 100-200K earners. It’s halved.
What’s happened is you forced lots of small business out of business, forcing people to take lower paid jobs with corporates.
The corporates aren’t subject to IR35 and they just offshore their profits. The small businesses pay their taxes here.
More complete economic incompetency from May and Hammond doing what’s best for their mates in the corporate world.
Under a ukip government the tax free allowance would go up to £13,5oo p.a.
IHT would be raised to £1m per couple before being completely phased out.
They would also scrap the Tory Probate Tax.
The UK’s productivity is 30% below that of France (BBC R4 World of Business 08/04/2017). This is because UK employers have access to unlimited cheap labour subsidised by our non-contributory health and benefit systems and therefore have no incentive to improve productivity.
If an industry or individual company believes it needs cheap non UK labour then it should pay health and benefit insurance for these employees and these employees should be on temporary work visas only.
Otherwise :
Continually importing very large numbers of migrants who are not paying tax at least at the higher rate will eventually mean the end of non-contributory health and welfare benefits. This is in addition to the detrimental social and environmental effects of a rapidly increasing population.
Continually reducing the percentage of voters who pay direct taxes will eventually lead to a Venezuelan type government.