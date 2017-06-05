The defence of democracy

I wish to live in a tolerant society, where we settle our differences through argument, debate and votes. I do not wish to make windows into men’s souls. All should be free to practice their own religion, adopt their own belief system, or to exempt themselves from religious activity. All that we ask is that people who live in our society accept our basic belief in freedom and respect the freedoms of others.
We also all have to accept the democratic constraints on our freedom placed by lawmakers we have elected and laws we consent to. Where we do not like the laws we obey them for the time being and campaign for their repeal or amendment. We outlaw violence of one against another. We make illegal any attempt by force to impede another’s freedom of belief and speech. We set rules we must all obey to ban speech which can turn people to violence and hatred.
The recent mass murders in Manchester and London have made some people angry as well as worried. All of us who want to uphold our democracy are united in condemning the actions of the murderers and their assistants and tutors if they had any. Hate speech against those who had nothing to do with the atrocities and share our loathing of the murders makes things worse.
I am being urged by some to ask the government to take stronger action. There is no doubt that the government will continue to improve and strengthen its response to extremist violence. The Prime Minister spoke for the many yesterday when she said ŵe must confront the extremist ideology that fuels these crimes and must strengthen our response. We may need more people in Intelligence, monitoring individuals who arouse suspicions, and following up leads and information passed to the authorities by others. It may be that better use could be made of information collected at our borders, as we should be alarmed by individuals who go to places abroad with terrorist training camps, if we have reason to worry about the individuals intentions anyway. We need to ask how an asylum seeker from a dangerous country to whom we have granted asylum feels free to journey back to that very country that he said would damage him. Has he abused our hospitality and kindness if he goes back there? There does need to be better controls over the dissemination of terrorist techniques and incitements to murder.
There are no simple or cheap solutions to rooting out terrorists from our midst. Some were born here. Some have come here more recently, but were not known as potential terrorists when they arrived. If they are known then of course they should be banned from entry. We wish to live in an open and free society, where we welcome in tourists, friends and family for visits without too much hassle. We want our universities to offer courses to foreign students, our companies to have extensive business links with overseas markets and company personnel. I do not wish to live in an armed camp, closed to the world, because of the risks of terrorism. Our best ally for safety lies in ourselves, reporting and assisting the authorities where there are grounds for suspicion. The Intelligence services have a big task to perform, and will I am sure be strengthened further. We need to ask all men and women of good will, especially those in education and in contact with those who are exploring these evil beliefs to be ever vigilant and concerned for the safety of the wider community.
The government has introduced Terrorism Prevention and Investigation measures to replace Control Orders, which the courts had made difficult to deploy. These deal with people who may pose a threat. There are also Temporary Exclusion Orders to stop people returning to the UK if they might be a threat. There are powers to allow cancellation of UK citizenship for dual nationals who might come to the UK and be a threat. Some UK nationals have their passports removed if they are planning travel to countries where they might be seeking training as terrorists. Violent foreigners can of course be denied entry to the UK.
47 Comments
Its interesting to see this morning that four Middle Eastern countries have cut links with Qatar over ‘terrorism’ support”. Why are the Western democracies not putting serious pressure on the states to stop their nationals supporting terrorism? Qatar is particularly vulnerable here as it will be looking to the West to protect it from any future threat from Iran. http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-40155829
Mrs May also needs to apply some common sense as to how the UK is kept secure. If someone who is on a terrorism watch list and is making trips outside of the UK. Where is the money coming from for the flights? From what we know of the current perpetrators they either on benefits or hold low paying jobs. You do not need to be Sherlock Holmes to think that there is something suspicious here. Finally if you are going to leave our borders open to anyone who wants to come here you have to have basic information on them like how old they are.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-40155829
Is Qatar being scapegoated by the Saudis though?I can understand the others -Egypt and the UAE are,for instance, at odds with Qatar and Saudi over who to support in Libya.
A far better and more positive article can be read in the Daily Mail by Richard Littlejohn. He advocates positive action that can be taken rather than the rhetoric of inaction. I would urge politicians to read it, it might give them a clue what ought to be done and stop making inaccurate statements about the intent of the terrorism and by whom.
The Mancunian one took a student loan, didn’t turn up, went to Libya a few times and is now a bad debt.
Good, balanced article
We can act like bunny rabbits (bleeding heart appeasing liberals)
We can act like monsters (like the Nazis, like the terrorists)
Or
We can act like human beings – being objectively tough when required but not in a way that leads to greater, as opposed to lesser, danger in the long-run.
I strongly believe we can defeat this terrorism as long as we remain resolute with calmness and level-headedness.
We also need to acknowledge that we are living in a period of extreme permissiveness, more extreme than anything in the past. At the same time we are admitting people from countries where the opposite pertains. How did the government and civil servants not thnk there might be a problem with this?
I want to live in a fully integrated, post-theistic society. I want to see a Government strategy that will deliver this, even if it takes a couple of generations. Enough is enough, it is time to grow up.
I do not want to live in a post theistic society, thank you for the offer. And neither do an awful lot of your fellow countrymen.
Belief in God has done us proud over the centuries and I look forward to continuing that special relationship.
It is indeed time to grow up.
Babies and children are babies and children with young & vulnerable minds. Evolution tends to make them trust what their parents tell them however daft that is (for their own safety and survival).
They are not young Christians, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs or Buddhists they are not “owned” by their parents.
If they are allowed to make up their own minds, as they grow up, rather than being indoctrinated from birth things might be rather better. But clearly some versions of religions are far more dangerous and evil than others.
Been tried before, Hitler called his fully integrated post theistic society the volksgemeinshchaft. When you turn your back on god you end up with someone like Stalin, Mao and Pol Pot.
‘Some have come here more recently, but were not known as potential terrorists when they arrived’
Agree but this is the problem when we take in asylum seekers. Nearly all those coming into Europe as illegal immigrants claiming asylum have no papers on them. We do not know who any of them are or what their real intentions are. This is unacceptable. Why don’t they have papers? What are they trying to hide. It’s all well and good saying that we need more people in intelligence etc but how much is this costing and just how many are necessary to cope with the ever increasing numbers who are turning to violence. Why are some of these people who are known to the authorities allowed to keep their passports and why are they allowed to travel to Syria etc and then come back with evil intentions? The time has come for some real action against these people instead of all the sound bites and pussy footing around that we see each time.
We are all scared of admitting that the violence is arising from the Islamic population. We will agree that the Islam religion itself dos not advocate terrorism , yet the attacks are being made in the name of Islam. The balance between what is politically correct and what is vile and violent murderous action should be readdressed.
Areas which are populated by the Islamic race should be monitored. Mosques where ideology is discussed should not be places exempt from the monitoring process .I believe we will get on top of these hate crimes and cannot understand why anyone should behave this way and abuse our hospitality . We have given power away with our tolerance and need to see clearer.
The problem we have at the moment is in some part because we have been too limp wristed, and too tolerant in the past, when people have crossed the line.
The preachers of hate have worked their idealism into thousands of vulnerable peoples minds for decades behind the so called closed doors of meeting places, with few including the local congregation/population, politicians, police or the justice department doing anything about it, (and they did know about it) because they were frightened of being called racists.
The Human rights argument I am afraid has been misused as a protection for the few, rather than the many.
Time to enforce the laws we have on statute already, before we make up new ones, and may be curtail everyones freedom even more.
How did giving the power for councils, food standard agency and ambulance service the right to look at and monitor everyone’s internet history help prevent terrorism? Why was he power not confined to the police or better still like David Davis recommended only to the police upon application of a warrant to make sure there was a check and balance in the system. Nanny state achieving nothing to safeguard us but to make sure the thought police were in full force for political correctness. Brought to you by one (Mrs ed) May.
Key to defence against terrorism is intelligence. Yesterday Cressida Dick, the Met Commissioner, stressed how strongly we rely on the intelligence services of our allies abroad. But on Thursday all that may change.
We may elect a government whose leading members have long and deep sympathies with states and terrorist organisations which hate our allies and seek to harm them. If we do, it is inconceivable that America and Israel, to name but two, could trust Britain as they do now.
The ship of state always leaks. How could the Israelis co-operate with a Corbyn government knowing that whatever they say may be passed to their enemies in Hamas? Or the CIA, knowing that Tehran may hear all they tell us?
It is ironic that idealistic young people such as respond so eagerly to Mr Corbyn were the chief victims of the outrage in Manchester. Truly they have no conception of their own interest, even in matters of life and death.
“It is ironic that idealistic young people such as respond so eagerly to Mr Corbyn were the chief victims of the outrage in Manchester. Truly they have no conception of their own interest, even in matters of life and death.”
I have a son who fits that description, he went through his schooling being spoon fed the idealistic views of the leftie luvies and even after the recent terrorist atrocities seems to think shows of ‘solidarity’ such as lighting candles, laying a sea of flowers and referring to the perpetrators as cowards will make it all go away.
My thoughts are with all those affected by the recent attacks and I worry about the kind of world our youngsters will be confronting in future.
@eeyore; What a load of utter out of date nonsense. IS was not born out of the actions of Hamas, never mind the IRA, it was born out of the actions of the West’s right wing politicians in the UK and USA. For every action there will be a reaction, we are seeing that reaction.
You attack Mr Corbyn (because that is all the Tories have left, play the man not the ball, we are all likely to get sent off anyway) but forget that Corbyn never supported such terror groups (he is 100% pacifist [1], he will not even kill an animal to use as food…), he merely said that we need to start talking to them – he was proved correct as that is what both the respective UK and Israel governments did.
[1] hence his views on first strike, funny how so me on this site want the UK to be a Greater Switzerland post Brexit, were are the Swiss Nukes, never mind first strike
Well said. Let’s hope it rains on Thursday and they stay in their safe spaces.
So you don’t want young people to play a proper role in the election. Do I have to understand that you consider only Old F.rts to be intelligent enough to cast a vote? Welcome back to the 18th century.
It appears that one of the murderers was previously reported by neighbours and the authorities knew where to go to make arrests after many people had been mown down and stabbed, but not blown apart this time.
In yesterday’s post, I suggested a cheaper way to intern known terrorists without upsetting liberals as much and preventing ‘schools for terrorism’. I hope you will let it be seen.
A pity Corbyn and the Labour Party are in full on mode of making political capital out of this attack, blaming it on the reduction in police numbers. In a BBC interview this am Yvette Cooper breathily asserted the same thing. Unfortunately the BBC interviewer didn’t challenge her about the 20% increase over the last two years in intelligence and related resources which surely are more specifically relevant to this.
Some people who post here think Mr Redwood should be in a government position.
If he had had to make a speech yesterday would this have been it? With the nation and oour lives under daily threat and attack would it have inspired us?
A couple of my pieces which I intended for yesterday seem to have gone missing.
As corporal Jones would say ‘They don’t like it up’em’
Not directed at you Mr Redwood as I know that you voted against such interventions but your first paragraph is double speak. You want people here in the UK to have such freedoms yet our governments (both Lab & Con) did not and still don’t want to allow people in other countries such privilege – both Afghanistan [1] & Iraq now have major problems when it comes to being breeding grounds for radicalisation whilst Libya and now Syria have become not only recruiting Sargent’s for IS but their training grounds.
Mrs May was utterly clueless yesterday, trying to sound storing and stable yet coming over as weak and incompetent, she should have respected her own (national) electioneering suspension rather than make a knee-jerk political address.
How would even a Great Firewalll of the UK, replacing the internet with a North Korea styled Intranet stop radicalisation via press and broadcast media reports, are we going to censor our own news media, are we going to ban the use of Satellite TV receivers (which are not just FreeSat or Sky), never mind the use of SW radios, and thus non UK regulated broadcasters beaming their reports/propaganda directly into the homes of their audience? When will the Government start to deal with the real problem, that of their making, not try and fix the stable door once the horse has bolted.
[1] I’m not for one moment suggesting that the UN & NATO should not have responded after 9/11 but our fight was with Bin Laden and his group, not the Taliban, how ever much we disagreed with how they ran their society.
Internment is noticeably absent from discussions on the BBC. It has been widely advocated elsewhere.
Maybe the establishment propaganda channel has been asked not to mention it?
It would have an immediate impact by preventing the most dangerous from being able to carry out attacks.
May is part of the problem.
My step-daughter would like this piece. A few years ago she explained to me that her son wouldn’t be following his father into the army, because the armed forces were no longer necessary, all disputes could be solved by rational people applying logic. She didn’t believe that there were lots of irrational people who didn’t believe in logic.
Another thoughtful piece with nothing to disagree on. Nonetheless as we saw in the Rochdale grooming and Tower Hamlets corruption scandals and the blind eye turned to Sharia courts, inhumane killing of animals, unequal treatment of women and verbal attacks on homosexuality, the fog of political correctness gives me no confidence that we will get anything other than some cosmetic tinkering. There are also questions about our allies in the Middle East sponsoring terrorism and the role of MI6 in recruiting people to fight Assads regime and who are now returning to the UK.
We now learn that like the Manchester bombers, the people responsible for London Bridge had been reported to the terrors hot line and the police yet nothing was done. As I said above, no confidence whatsoever.
So Mrs May says ‘enough is enough’. All she is talking about is the internet and just watch out for attacks on ‘the right’. She said that last week so nothing new. And nothing about arresting imams or closing mosques.
Why has she allowed tens of thousands of our sworn enemies into the country? When she talks about extremists I imagine she includes people like Pamela Geller in the US who is banned but who simply talks about the dangers of islam. May banned her but she hasn’t even threatened lives. Taking the soft option. Fake toughness. Part of her appeasement strategy.
May, as with the rest of this government attacks the wrong people. And the BBC is already turning the narrative claiming that people have reported individuals to the police. These claims ought to be treated with grave suspicion and and in any event will be used against them in the propaganda war.
Here’s one simple and cheap way of stopping terrorism. Don’t let them come here. Here’s another. Stop allowing known terrorists to live here. Here’s another. Stop supporting terrorist groups in Libya, Syria and where ever else. Doesn’t seem that difficult to me.
Cheap, simple and a very good start.
Add on prosecute people with ISIS flags, those who preach violence and those who abuse our policemen/ servicemen – apply the law equally to all communities.
All of us have to abide by our laws . No religion has the right to establish courts that impose laws outside of our system . No religion has the right to preach and encourage violence and hatred . The advocates who perpetuate hatred are as much to blame as those who carry out attacks . Enough is enough and all those guilty of these infringements should be punished and , when possible , sent where they belong .
Society has to be governed as well as respected for it to work . The administrators of the laws have a tough and demanding job and must be supported at all times . The normal political 5 year time scale ought not to interfere and change the job of security and the administration of law .
The terrorists have seen just seen thanks to BBC and Sky News that just three of their amateur untrained fighters can make 2000 British run away without even the use of a gun or grenade…just implements for carving the Sunday Roast.
Start what would appear is common in some private schools, miltary training in all our schools. We need our people combat-ready , psychologically and physically able to defend themselves as the government admits it has failed, will continue to fail and promises to fail against terrorist attacks because it “is impossible to defend against soft targets!”
All above by JR today is good and I fully agree, however we shouldn’t forget that unfortunately from time to time in this world ideologies, including extreme ideologies, rears its ugly head like Pol Pot and the Khmer rouge, like Rwanda, like Stalinism, like Nazism, like the bouts of genocide in the Balkans, etc etc for which there can be no reasoning- these were extremist movements that just couldn’t be reasoned with. And so likewise today we have in our midst extremist radical Islamism fuelled by religious intolerance and hatred to contend with- unfortunately this kind of extremism will just have to be rooted out, faced up to and challenged, it cannot ever be reasoned with-
It is time to have a list of countries which British citizens/residents are prohibited from visiting without special permission. Whilst we can’t stop people from going to these counties, we can stop them returning if they have dual nationality, or interning them for committing a crime if they don’t.
We should also refuse re-entry to anyone who has been given asylum here but subsequently visits their home country; if it is safe enough for a visit, it is safe enough to go back permanently.
We also need to re-examine the Human Rights laws which seem to prevent us from doing anything in many cases on the basis of “family life”. Surely an individual’s human rights should be not seen to be more important than those of others to live in safety. I’m sure we could afford to send an individual’s family with him to wherever he is being deported!
We have far too much brutality in our culture. From Politicians dropping bombs to Jihadists beheading children. All this comes through the that evil little box called the TV.
And the computer game.
Actions speak louder than words, so it might be appropriate if the Prime Minister were to start by closing down all the Sharia courts she allowed to be established in this country whilst at the Home Office.
They are an insult to the established laws of this land and all the values we hold to be true and good in this once fair land.
We need fast armed response everywhere and not just London. Perhaps a home guard made up of ex military and ex firearm trained police. A friend retired this year – thousands lost in tactical firearms training and expertise for the police – at only 49. We cannot afford this.
We are at war. We need to start acting like it.
The British Establishment having adopted a “community of communities” design for this country(aping Lenin’s design for the Soviet Union-at least Stalin knew that would be a disaster and rowed back from it)know full well this can only be held together by authoritarian means which is why our freedoms have been diminishing under the guise of the rule of law.
So, what’s the plan? We all get surveilled and still these things get carried out?
I don’t feel your last sentence, “We need to ask…” is strong enough. We need to DEMAND….
If the Met have 2000 Officers in 70 teams dealing with Islamic terrorism as the Telegraph reports today the issue is not resources, but how they are applied. Corbyn needs calling out on exactly how his 20,000 would help.
If suspects were tagged (after due process), both these attacks could simply have been hampered by making it illegal for a tagged person to rent a vehicle.
It could similarly be made illegal for a tagged person to travel in a vehicle (possibly excluding a bus) with another tagged person. Computer tracking could highlight abuse, and allow targeted action.
The powers may well exist now. Use them.
A democracy should have a Militia. We are denied our right to have a militia.We have no democracy.
No, not a Territorial Army. Most of them resigned when the Gulf war and Iraq war turned up. Real proper men and women for a real proper militia.
While you await the moderation and publication of my contribution today I would suggest you read Leo Mckinstry in the Daily Express today. He sums it up very well as inept political leadership, and as ever the man/woman in the street carrying the burden of their ineptness while being asked to carry on life as normal. I would predict serious civil unrest if politicians fail to come clean, fail to admit there is a problem, and fail to tackle it in an effective manner.
Internment.
We’ve had enough of ‘the assailant was known to the security forces’.
Dominic Raab MP is always on the box.He seems to have been appointed Tory Party spokesman of sorts.He is very good on TV.His historic thing about British workers being idle “Once they enter the workplace, the British are among the worst idlers in the world” reflects the mindset of a couple of Tory party members I’ve met, but totally opposite to two more. His ideas about Indian workers working hard and being aspirational surely accounts of why India governed the UK as a colonial power, established the mechanisation of our textile industry, pioneered the building of our railways and why every High Street in India has a fish n’chip and tripe and cowheel stall as we migrate there in our droves. Not many Indians, although flattered, agree with him. But he was young then. I used to be daft too.
Unfortunately, our British businessmen are our and THE problem but not for socialistic reasons. They are just incompetent, full of their own importance, and have suffered by never being otherthrown a couple of times in anti-them revolutions. They think and act as the world owes them a living.Even one of the most idle peoples of the world has moved in and taken over much of our industry as a result, even to the corner shop and small retail food outlet and take-away. ..and of course HighTech for,apart from being supremely intelligent, requires most times just sitting lazily on your bottom and chilling out.
Reply We have many well run and industrious enterprises, and world beaters.
……the government will continue to improve and strengthen its response to extremist violence……
Concrete barriers around every place where people might congregate. Who’s winning?
It isn’t just a question of the defence of democracy, it is a defence of our culture and the British way of life.
Be in no doubt, we are in a war – a global war. A war of ideologies. We have an alien culture in our midst that is so different, they might as well have come down from Mars. And at its roots, lie ridiculous beliefs, customs, and precepts handed down from generation to generation, that effectively inhibit many of its own people. And such people who have not the strength of character to choose freedom over oppressive rules and edicts, and willingly submit to them, are susceptible to misguidance and capable of absolutely anything.
I cannot imagine any of my friends or family ever allowing themselves to be so brainwashed that they would ever submit to any of its rules that surely amount to superstition, and yet, we are supposed to accept and respect this wayward culture lest we get put to death. That is something I can never do.
And if anyone thinks recent events are the end of it, they are seriously and dangerously deluded. It’s just the start, as predicted by some of us all along. Multiculturalism does not work.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
Hello John, Why is my post at 5.55 this morning still awaiting moderation? Have I said something that is not allowed?
