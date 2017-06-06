The choice in this election

The polls and the debate show the election has come down to a simple choice. Do you want a Conservative government, or a coalition led by Jeremy Corbyn seeking to implement much of the Labour Manifesto with help from the Greens, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Welsh Nationalists and other parties who share some of Labour’s policy agenda? Polls may be wrong, and people may change their minds in the last couple of days, but any other outcome in terms of likely government looks remote.
Both front running parties accept the verdict of the people in the referendum and will get on with implementing Brexit. Both accept we cannot belong to the single market and customs union given the stance of the rest of the EU and the need for the UK to open up many positive new trade relationships with countries outside the EU. Both parties want the best possible access to the EU market and accept we need to offer similar privileged access to our market to secure it. Both parties want to reassure all EU citizens living in the UK and all UK citizens living in the EU that they are free to stay. Both accept that there are various collaborations, joint policies and working arrangements that we wish to continue with the EU.
The difference between the two is over how to secure these shared objectives. The Conservatives will not offer a legally binding guarantee to all EU citizens here until we have the same for our citizens in the EU. Labour favours the unilateral approach. The Conservatives say a bad deal is worse than no deal, and are prepared to walk away if only a bad deal is on offer. Labour is insistent on wanting a deal and has not been prepared to say it would walk away. The question is therefore a simple one. Which is the negotiating strategy more likely to succeed in securing a good deal for both the UK and the EU? Anyone with any experience of negotiating is likely to agree that the Conservative strategy gives the UK a strong hand. The Labour position gives us a weak hand. Why wouldn’t the rest of the EU decline to offer a sensible deal, expecting the UK under Mr Corbyn to pay almost any price to secure our very limited negotiating objectives about access to the market and security of people. These are things that they need to offer to secure the same for themselves, but they would of course try to extract a higher price from a weak negotiator.
Both major parties say they wish to keep the UK secure. Mr Corbyn has been required for the time being to accept the purchase of replacement submarines to keep the nuclear deterrent at sea as the Conservative government is doing. He however has undermined the whole point of the deterrent by refusing to state that he would ever use it in extreme circumstances. If dangerous enemies in the future think the deterrent would never be used we have no deterrent and we are wasting a lot of money on the weapons and subs. Mr Corbyn has a history of voting against measures designed to deal with terrorist attacks on the UK. The Prime Minister has made clear her wish to strengthen the UK’s defences against extremists who commit mass murder on our streets.
Mr Corbyn has a hugely expensive programme which he wishes to pay for by taxing companies and the rich more, and by borrowing a bit more. It is unlikely he would be able to collect the extra revenue he seeks from companies. The present government has been able to collect a lot more from companies by lowering the rate and making the UK a more attractive place for business to invest and employ people. A big rise in the tax rate might have the opposite effect. In the 1970s when Labour last tried high taxes on the rich and companies we had a brain drain and severe economic problems. Later Labour governments kept individual tax rates down below today’s level, whilst they faced less aggressive corporate tax competition than today from other countries.
So my conclusion is simple. If like me you want a Conservative government then you have to vote for one. A vote for any other party is a vote for a coalition led by Mr Corbyn. Such a coalition would do economic damage and be a weak negotiator with the EU.
JR I want a conservative government which will not be provided by the Conservative party aka Continuity New Labour. There is no assurance that we will receive competent government either. You failed on the immigration targets and on eliminating the deficit and still managed to double the national debt. While on the face of it Cameron has created another failed state in Libya. With the latest terrorist activity the Home Office does not know even if one of the perpetrators comes from Morocco or Libya? Its obvious certain members of the Labour front bench cannot be bothered to master their brief, however they cannot possibly do any more worse that what your lot have achieved since 2010.
The Green, Welsh Nationalists and the Libdems are, fortunately, all fairly irrelevant. The choice is very simple the dire, high taxing, expensive energy, dopey, PC, prices and incomes policy socialist Theresa May with a strong majority government or the far worse Corbyn dog being wagged by the appalling Niccola Sturgeon & SNP tail coalition. What person in England wants that?
The later would be at least 1000 times worse. None of his many “magic money tree” promises could be delivered, the economy would collapse, investment and the rich would leave, no one would rent out properties or invest in anything …..
The former will not be all that bad (as the sensible wing can hopefully turn May back to some sort of reality) or just replace her with an actual Conservative perhaps.
Last night I heard Norman Tebbit’s sensible words on PM. Is it too late to have him come back or be cloned? What a contrast with Cameron’s dire choice of Conservative Chairman the token Baroness Warsi.
You can now get a 3:10 odds on a Tory Majority, it still looks like a safe punt to me. Despite May’s best efforts to throw this election.
Much as I don’t agree with large parts of Mrs May’s manifesto, rest assured, both myself and my husband will vote Conservative. The thought of the SNP getting anywhere near running this country fills us with horror, same goes for the Lib Dims. I just wish Mrs May would be more like a true Conservative and start to adopt some sensible policies regarding foreign aid, which could be put to good use here in the UK, and the ridiculous energy policy which is pointless and will cost billions.
Good morning
This is not about getting a good or bad deal from the EU, they can only give us what the treaties allow. It is not about so called hard or soft BREXIT , it is about tying up loose ends. The EU have made it clear, until we tie up these loose ends they will not talk about trade.
This is about choosing the next government for the next five years. A choice between, as I see it, between Old Labour and New Labour. A choice between going back to the 1970’s or the late 1990’s.
Not much of a choice is it ?
How can anyone want the country and the economy run (into the ground) by a team of inumerate, socialist baffoons like – J Corbyne, N Sturgeon, D Abbott, J McDonnell, A Eagle, A Raynor, (white van) Thornberry and R Long-Baley?
Just their past stances on Defence, Ireland and Law and Order should completely rule them out. Quite appart from the fact that the economy would clearly collapse under them within weeks.
Corbyne might be a nice old man to have living next door and to buy the odd jar of jam off, but as a PM?
Very persuasive but alas our choice has been made less certain by your Mrs. May showing us weak and vacillating rather than strong and stable during the campaign, exacerbated by maladroit, evidently ill-considered policy stances. The present Conservative leadership have need of adult supervision from people with better experience of government than much of the present Cabinet.