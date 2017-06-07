“This election is about Brexit”

The Liberal Democrats could not be clearer. They dislike Brexit. They are not reconciled to the decision of Uk voters, and are offering a second referendum on Brexit were they to be able to influence government. They have said they will likely campaign for Remain again in such a referendum.
The Lib Dems have issued leaflets with “Want to stop a disastrous Hard Brexit? ” on the front, and a message from their Leader “demanding” a second referendum on the second page. They have campaigned to turn this General Election into a second referendum on Brexit by urging all who want to try to reverse the referendum decision to vote for them to secure another vote. They are wrong to suggest their opponents want a disastrous Brexit. No party wants a disastrous Brexit. Realists accept membership of the single market is not on offer for a non EU state. The issue is mutual access, not membership.
If the polls are right and they come well behind the two leading parties we will be able to conclude that most voters now accept the verdict of the referendum and wish a new government to get on and implement it in the best way possible. Many people think the UK would look silly and place itself in a very weak position if two years after telling our partners we were leaving we wanted to change our mind and tried to get old terms of membership back.
One of my few cherished memorabilia of past Liberal Democrat campaigns is their leaflet saying “It’s time for a real referendum on Europe”. Issued when Conservatives were trying to stop the Lisbon Treaty , Lib Dems then declined to help us get a vote on that but recommended an In/Out vote. Conservatives offered just such a vote after Lisbon had gone through, when the Lib Dems changed their mind again and did not support. They stated quite clearly in that original leaflet “Only a real referendum on Britain’s membership of the EU will let the people decide our country’s future. ”
Brave words. What a pity that when we gave the people that decision and they made it, Lib Dems then decided they knew better than the voters and demand we do it all over again. Funny idea of democracy.
They now claim that the referendum was advisory – though the government wrote to every household saying voters would decide. They go on to claim Leave voters were conned by arguments over the money. That cannot be true, given the endless complaints they made about the figures throughout the referendum campaign, seeking to put across their view of the amounts in dispute.
Hail the LibDems for turning this election back into a vote on Brexit.
They will have done more to define a Hard Brexit mandate than UKIP !
When Newmania said he was campaigning with the ‘beautiful’ people (LibDems) I thought it childish on more than one level.
If you think that (ex?)-remain Theresa May wants to actually leave the EU you are not listening to the same Mrs Maybe that I am. She called this election so that she was free (had her own mandate) to water it down, so that we remain tied to the EU’s apronstrings.
All because she won’t state the principle, established by the Referendum, that the UK’s independence is not negotiable. And then campaigns on all sorts of frivolous side issues (they are, until our independence is secured) rather than getting on with the job of leaving the EU for which she already had a mandate.
Reply She has said the opposite – needs strong mandate to restore our money, our borders and our laws.
JR, to restore our borders? No, she claimed the borders were secure when lying to keep us in the EU. We now know today our borders are not secure like we (you and me) advocated when she made that claim. How could the terrorist travel from Italy, telling them he wanted to be a terrorist, and be allowed into the UK with an EU watch notice on him? The other one travelled to Syria to train to be a terrorist. Which part is Mrs May not responsible for and which part of not having a secure border, putting us all in peril, does she or you not understand? If she had honour she would accept her failings and walk. Better still if your party did not have a treachery streak running through its core it would not have made sure a retainer was PM.
I genuinely hope you are elected tomorrow. You try to engage with people far more than many other MPs. You also appear to be a conservative, unlike so many of the cabinet.
If that is how you feel about it then maybe you should vote for somebody else who you think could be better trusted to take us out of the EU, that is if they ever became Prime Minister and could do that. Or just spoil your ballot paper, which is being loudly contemplated by somebody who has campaigned for many years to get us out of the EU but now doesn’t like the way that Theresa May is proposing to do it, foolishly ignoring his carefully crafted detailed multi-stage exit plan, and so would rather she didn’t do it at all. I live in her constituency and while I could not claim to actually know her I’ve seen enough of her over the years to be prepared to give her the benefit of the doubt on Brexit. Nevertheless I might still vote for the UKIP candidate, simply because on the basis that her victory is assured and he will need my vote more than she will.
The Lib Dims are hardly worth a mention. I have never witnessed a bigger bunch of overgrown schoolboy twerps in my life. There has been so much hand wringing during this election I can’t see why anybody would vote for them. If I see Farron or any more of them with schoolchildren during this election I will be wondering if they aren’t trying to get a place within that school. They are a disgrace but of course Clegg wants his place in the Eu together with the nice fat pension he can pick up afterwards and the lifestyle it will offer courtesy of the British tax payer. I don’t know why he and his wife don’t go and live in Europe. Most of us will be glad to see the backs of them.
How does the old song go – ‘They smile in your face, all the time they want to take your place, the back-stabbers’.
The Lib Dem line is dangerous, incoherent, duplicitous, and they say one thing to one person, and something else entirely to the next, but CAUTION! They’re not on their own!
I am deeply troubled by the prospect of having to vote for the least worst option to stop the other two, but there isn’t a UKIP candidate standing in this constituency.
Tad
The lib dems must see this mess we are in due to European membership as a good thing. At one time I was drawn to the lib dems. Liberal meaning free and democratic meaning the will of the many .Not so ,it seems.
The name Liberal Democrats is clearly entirely satirical.
The election is not just about Brexit. Our security and safety is above Brexit. Both main parties have demonstrated they put foreign countries, foreign nationals, foreign religious ideology ahead of our own citizens safety and have the absolute gaul to use our taxes to do so.
Which party do you consider to be the least damaging (security, financially and culturally) to our country and citizens is the real question. Sadly the election is not about a preference.
Indeed the Libdems will surely come nowhere in this election along with the greens. Their politicies are simply wrong on almost every single issue.
It is a great shame that Professor Stephen Hawking backs Labour – ‘because Tories would be a disaster for NHS and police’. Can he not see that Corbyn would take the economy directly into a black hole and would thus be far more of a disaster for health care and the police/law and order in the UK?
The maths of this should be quite trivial for him after all.
Hawkins was at least sensible enough as recently as March 17, to call for Corbyn to step down “I regard Corbyn as a disaster,” the Cambridge University academic told The Times.
If you you want better health care, law and order, defence and a sound economy (and not to be rules by the Scottish then Conservative is the only way to vote. Let us hope that May can be controlled by her sensible wing and her daft socialist streak can be put out to grass post the election. If not she should be.
It is indeed largely about Brexit but also it is about:
Relative economic competence, having a majority government or a coalition of chaos, about sensible taxes and hugely higher taxes (that would kill the economy and raise less tax anyway), about sound law and order and solid defence, about encouraging UK investment and hard work of killing it, about a fake Father Chistmas, dream world figure or economic reality, about the politics of envy and bitterness or fairness and justice.
On everyone of these issue May (hopefully controlled by the sound wing of the Tories) is the only option. Corbyn would indeed be a disaster.
“This election is about Brexit”
Absolutely right on the money, if it was not about Brexit, the Conservative Party would be really struggling.
So important that we get the best deal possible on Brexit or walk away, because we want our Country back in our own hands, under our own control, where we can decide our future, in the future.
Whilst I think Mrs May has been in charge of an absolutely dire campaign, all of the other possible alternatives are unthinkable if we want to remain even reasonably solvent as a Nation.
Alan, the phrase (not just from you) “… the best deal possible on Brexit …” misses the point. The principle, established by the Referendum is that the UK decided to be independent. Independence is not negotiable. Deals come after independence.
Once that is openly stated and acknowledged all the rest falls into place. Any “deals” with the EU (on trade, security, etc) then become merely the stuff of normal diplomatic negotiation that we might have with any other country or bloc. And will, I hope. The “deal” with the EU then ceases to loom large like the Sword of Damocles.
Well, I agree that it will become part of normal diplomatic relations, that is
relations between the UK as a sovereign state and other sovereign states or organisations of sovereign states. But to get to back to that normality we have to escape from our present complex entanglements with this abnormal political project designed to destroy national sovereignty, and preferably do that with minimum economic and other costs. That is why the government should have been much more careful about explaining what it meant by “walking away” from negotiations on the basis that “no deal will be better than a bad deal”, rather than leaving it open-ended and so allowing opponents to do their usual trick of grossly exaggerating what it could mean. If you listen to the likes of Farron you might think that we would not even have any diplomatic relations with the other countries after we have left the EU.
Nick C
Absolutely agree with the point you make, but it also makes sense to try and move on with how best we can continue to trade with the EU on new terms at the same time without making a compromise on actually leaving.
Hence the reason I am happy to walk away without a deal, as in my view we have already given our notice with article 50 being sent.
You’re quite right, but the politicians have managed to retreat into their comfort zone and make the whole argument about economics and trade deals. Fortunately, Mr Redwood seems to appreciate that for most of us who voted to leave the EU, the point was sovereignty, control, and the ability to determine our own future, be it for better or worse. If EU membership was solely about trade, the vote would surely have been overwhelmingly to remain (apart from in fishing communities and small business communities). But it wasn’t!!
A good deal would be nice, but independence with no deal wins it every time.
I very much agree.
We are leaving. We will be a, ‘Third Country’ in less than two years. This fantasy of a so called, ‘deal’ worries me. What we should be talking about is not trade but, how will an independent UK deal with the EU ? What about the land border between the UK and Eire ? This and much more need to be discussed. This blind alley of trade talks is dangerous nonsense. It is misleading people on important issues regarding governance.
Yes, I think I said it yesterday, this election is about Brexit. When it is done and dusted do not get over excited about selling what remains in the Conservative manifesto. Brexit will change the battlefield and government will need to react to it. Best of luck personally and in general for tomorrow. Incidentally the Lib/Dems never have been either Liberal or democratic. Better re-name them Las Oportunistas. Mrs Clegg can help you with that one.
This will be my last post for a while so I would like to wish you all the best John in the election tomorrow. I sincerely hope, for the sake of the country that the Conservatives get in with a decent majority and we can move forward to making this country prosperous in the wider world again without the shackles of the EU. Good luck to you and your party.
Indeed it is about Brexit but not just Brexit, it is about every other single government department too (besides their own involvement in Brexit), such as Early years education, DLA payments or NHS elderly care provision for example, and how these polices that have little to do with Brexit are implemented.
As the saying goes; You can foll some of the people some of the time, you can’t foll all of the people all of the time. This is were the Tory party have arrived at after 40 years of picking off one group after another, hence why their support appears to have collapsed, why from talking about landslides the party is talking about loosing their majority – all because they are intent on servicing the wishes of the 1% and not the 99%, attacking the grey(ing) vote, most of whom have done the right thing but want to leave help their grandchildren [1] after their deaths, £100,000 doesn’t go very far between two, three, four or more…
[1] note the plural, note the generational shift
Another knee-jerk omni-shambles on polices from Mrs May yesterday, her Manifesto say that the UK will remain in the ECHR but now Mrs May says she will rip up the human rights laws to fight terror if necessary – a political oxymoron, do one and the other promise is vacuous!
Funny how other EU member countries manage to deal with terrorism from within the ECHR, no I’m not suggesting that they are terror free, but then the EU27 do have far closer ties within Europol, use of EAWs, and the Schengen Agreement etc. than the UK does. Oh and on Schengen, how can one EU28 country put someone on the Schengen “watch” list in the last 7 years and another country apparently not take any notice of it when the person arrived by a commercial airline into the UK – that is not a problem with the Human Rights Act, that is incompetence (or perhaps under-staffing) within the UKBA over seen by the Home Office…
Reply As the PM has said, she can do what she needs to do within the framework of the ECHR which she has decided to keep for the next Parliament.
Jerry
I also see the Labour Party in some chaos as well this morning with Mr Corbyn sacking Dianne Abbott.
Her replacement is apparently on record as saying Corbyn is “untenable as Leader” only 12 months ago, and resigned her then shadow cabinet position to back it up last year.
Clearly not too many Corbyn supporting candidates to choose from inside the Labour Party to fill the senior positions.
What I do find amazing in this election is how both Main Party leaders have hogged all of the media coverage themselves, its as if neither trust anyone else in their Party to make statements, perhaps probably because they are all rather confused on future policy.
@JR reply; Well your reply, if correct, just makes the situation worse for the current government and PM! If what Mrs May wants to do can be done from within the ECHR framework then why has she, as either the Home Secretary or now as PM, not done so before, the problem of terrorism has been in her lap for SEVEN years now not seven weeks….
Reply Glad you can always find a way to criticise!
after their deaths, £100,000 doesn’t go very far between two, three, four or more…
I think you will find it goes a bit further than the £23,000 that is currently the case.
The Tories more than quadruple what a person can keep and get castigated for it.
I do think it was handled badly though
Glad to see a comment on the idea that if negotiation does not go as we wish, we ask the EU if they will kindly let us back in, let bygones be bygones. Somehow, the interviewers never manage to ask that question.
I have always voted Conservative. Not this time! Mrs May refused to participate in the televised debates. She has staged fake rallies in remote warehouses, with invited guests only. On the few occasions on which she has allowed herself to be questioned by journalists, she has been evasive, and has simply trotted out prepared slogans.
No, I will not be taken for a fool. I will not vote for someone who has shown contempt for our democratic process. Who wins this election is less important than the health of our political process
“Who wins this election is less important than the health of our political process”
In other words the proof of the pudding is the cooking and not the eating.
Are you REALLY saying you would prefer Corbyn, Abbott & Sturgeon?
That’s the risk at the moment and it’s too close to call 🙁
I just don’t want May to take any win as a ratification of her dopey manifesto…
And to Mr Corbyn, my “human right” is to walk the streets of this nation without being attacked by religious zealots…
You have nothing to fear with Corbyn. Labour cracked in 1976 and when confronted with the reality of how a government finances itself they will roll over like SYRIZA has in Greece. Remember SYRIZA were touted as being Greece’s answer to the Socialist Workers Party. Mrs May this morning has proclaimed that she will dump all the human rights laws, if it facilitates the “war on terror”. Alright then why is that not in manifesto if it was so important and presumably that means we are leaving the Council of Europe as well?
But do you have a kitten to guarantee your human right?
@Pauline Janes
who was your favorite Tory Prime Minister, and why?
Churchill for all the good reasons Johnson states in his book. But like a Tory he had a treacherous streak and became a liberal for a while. It showed me his principles went before party. Nowadays Tory party interest goes before national interest.
You will pardon me if I don’t believe you Pauline.
I have always considered myself Conservative although I have recently voted Ukip
I shall vote Conservative this time because the thought of a Corbyn/Sturgeon coalition fills me with dread. I am surprised that someone who has ALWAYS voted Conservative could even contemplate risking that outcome
I think you’re flogging a dead pony here. Anybody can see the Libdem position is ridiculous. A shame that some in your party reinforce their message.
Dear Sir Joe–Trouble is it’s not a dead anything for a chunk of the population. The papers have largely ignored the Liberals (I cannot face adding Democrats) as a busted flush but 10% or so seems significant to me and it is a great pity (somehow JR needs to improve his PR and Communications) that JR seems unable to get more stuff like today’s in the popular press. The Liberals are dissembling buffoons (or baffoons per LL).
Reply During an election period the press takes its political articles from the leaders and official spokesmen of the main parties.
Why are you wasting the last day of the election campaign talking about an inconsequential party with an even more inconsequential leader, instead of promoting Tory policies including on Brexit (or isn’t there any to promote ?).
If Farron loses his seat tomorrow I will jump up and down with joy. He has shown himself to be neither Liberal or democratic.
I will vote Tory tomorrow because the Corbyn/Abbott alternative puts the fear of God into me.
Oggy
“Why are you wasting……”
Perhaps the LibDems maybe a busted flush Nationally, but they have been making it all rather personal in Wokingham, with lots of fake claims about Conservative policies and indeed JR himself more recently.
They have gained traction locally because the Conservative Council have been so arrogant and useless in so many areas in recent times.
Unfortunately people have short memories as the LibDems were also useless especially financially when they had some power within the Local Council years ago.
The men-who-point-at-potholes have certainly been inundating us with paper and waffle to no avail. I agree with your comment about our council – the council have just whacked up our CT by 4.9+% and the LibDems want to spend even more.
Indeed if Farron and the pleasant but totally misguided green dope in Brighton are kicked out it would be excellent news. If Corbyn/Sturgeon gets in I will have sell my remaining UK assets and get all my money out asap.
“Pleasant”??? Are we thinking of the same person?
I don’t believe that this election will be just about Brexit, in the minds of the public. It will be about personal safety and the
state of our public services.
I dont deny that Brexit us very important, but so are other things, that urgently need attention.
“This election is about Brexit”
What a shame the policy wonks close to your leader did not understand this when trying to take advantage of the polls to ram through misguided initiatives in the manifesto.
We fought hard for article 50 and the acceptable exit position we would have negotiated has been put at unnecessary risk.
Shameful
Yes it is about Brexit. Given the result that most of us seem to want and come June 2019 we as a country need to have a radical re-think on where we are going politically.
Can we continue to accept the polarisation of society that we have now or do we want a totally British society, based on well tested criteria and comprising the very varied base of origin we have. Can we afford to continue to accept the doctrine of political correctness that I see as a major factor in the hamstrung leadership we suffer in the UK at present where it permeates just about every civil organisation we have. The detail of it’s failure has been all too distressing over recent years. As an example of how deep the rot is name me any political party of substance that has more on offer than more of the same and keep going about your business as if what we are experiencing is to be accepted as normal with vigils, flowers and hollow words. Those we will have in Parliament on Friday can start the process right away, if not involved in Brexit, ready to hit the track running in June 2019.
Dead right, Narrow Shoulders. And waited half a lifetime for it. The choice now seems to be lose it, or entrust it to a bunch of incompetents who couldn’t be relied upon to negotiate a cup of tea.
I totally agree, Narrow Shoulders. They decided to take advantage of the existing core of likely Conservative voters such as myself to introduce some ill-judged “policies” in the manifesto and thought they could get away with it. What an insult- and the campaign has gone downhill since then. Talk about “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory”. If they actually end up with a smaller majority than before they will have asked for it. Good luck Dr JR and I hope you will be successful locally and appreciated more by your party in government (assuming they do manage to win.)
Agreed, it was taking a stupid and largely unnecessary risk.
Insofar as there was any necessity it would have sprung from Farron’s explicit threat of a “legislative war” against Brexit:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4365322/Remoaners-threaten-campaign-halt-Parliament.html
“Remain campaigners have threatened ‘legislative warfare’ that will grind Parliament to a halt on the massive Great Repeal Bill unveiled by David Davis today.”
“Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has vowed to go into the Parliamentary trenches over the Bill.
He said: ‘We are going to launch a legislative war.
‘We will grind the Government’s agenda to a standstill, unless proper and rigorous safeguards are given over the great repeal bill.
‘The ball is now in the Prime Minister’s court.'”
That was on March 30th, and Theresa May did mention* it in her statement on April 18th:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-39630009
but after that it was barely mentioned as the main reason for the election.
* “In recent weeks Labour has threatened to vote against the final agreement we reach with the European Union. The Liberal Democrats have said they want to grind the business of government to a standstill.
“The Scottish National Party say they will vote against the legislation that formally repeals Britain’s membership of the European Union. And unelected members of the House of Lords have vowed to fight us every step of the way … ”
“So we need a general election and we need one now, because we have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done while the European Union agrees its negotiating position and before the detailed talks begin.
“I have only recently and reluctantly come to this conclusion. Since I became prime minister I have said that there should be no election until 2020, but now I have concluded that the only way to guarantee certainty and stability for the years ahead is to hold this election and seek your support for the decisions I must take … ”
That should have been hammered home day after day during the Tory campaign, that the people were only being put to the trouble of voting a fresh general election because these people, some elected but mostly and unelected, would not accept the result when the people voted in the referendum.
It’s also about security and rejecting the weasel words of Corbyn and others who’s condemnation of other terrorism in the UK and around the world in the past has been so inadequate. Col Tim Collins Spoke on the Today programme at approx 07.55 this am and explained very clearly what an irrelevance is the BBC / Labour party line that the London Bridge attack was the result of a reduction in police numbers due to ‘austerity’. I recommend listening to the clip. He explained how the IRA were defeated by pentetration by intelligence agencies and how this and similar work today is the key to our safety.
Agreed, smart policing is what we need…
The trouble is the LimpDumbs position is similar to many Tories and Labour politicians plus the odious SNP.
If May gets a decent majority which she desperately doesn’t want, she will be able to water down Brexit using pro EU politicians as cover.
We are used to being lied too but this time it won’t work.
Agree that the Lid Dems are utterly untrustworthy.
Problem is that so many of them are sitting as Tory MPs.
Tory manifesto says remain in ECHR, but Mrs May is now u-turning.
Are you feeling a little disorientated?
Indeed and as Government Ministers.
After reviewing the online newspaper comments I can report there is a pretty universal dislike of The Conservatives – and that’s the Conservative newspapers!! I haven’t even been on the BBC or Guardian.
I hope the Conservatives get in, but only because The Labour Party are weaker on terrorism than The Conservatives.
After the Conservatives win this election do not think you have a mandate. It’s only because nobody wants to give The Labour Party a mandate. The Conservatives are about to be put under more pressure than any party since the War and it has nothing to do with Brexit but the unwillingness to protect the public from Islamic terrorists and funding of hate preachers by the Saudis.
If The Conservatives do not sort the Islamic Terrorism problem out then they will be leading this country into a very dark place as the only parties willing to counter the extremism will be political extremists themselves. But the British public will vote for them because they need to be safe on their own streets.
Not sure about that, I thought the Sun & Daily Mail were pretty strong against Corbyn…not admitting that I would read either 🙁
don’t’s forget the British jihad seekers allowance.
Withdraw their benefits.
If they had to earn a living they might have less time of their hands to do the Devil’s work, and it might even help them to integrate into decent society.
On Friday morning, it will be interesting to see the number of voters and the majority for some JR in Wokingham: where will his majority be? 61.4% as in 1987, 46.1% as in 2005, or in the 50s as in 2010 and 2015.
Will people be essentially voting for the PM or will they also consider the past “activity level” of the MP?
Reply Some confusion of percentage of votes cast with size of majority in these figures.
“This election is about Brexit” That’s how it started. Now it’s about terrorism too. The Labour Party are poor to excruciating bad on both. I guess we’ll be subjected soon to a Labour leadership campaign again. Excitement beyond man’s capacity to cope.
For me the election is about England, most of our leading politicians do not recognise warnings or are in denial in several fundamental areas e.g. NHS. Nigel Farage is the only reason we had a referendum, if Corbyn wins it will be meaningless.
The UK since devolution and in its present format is unsustainable. Neither major party has addressed in their manifestos the undemocratic HofL. Its replacement is a key factor in keeping the UK together. I cannot get my head round spending billions on the Palace of Westminster with the farce of the “Upper House”. In my book immediate enforced retirement of Peers at 70 with a commitment to make it a Senate representing the four countries on international issues after the next parliament would be a vote winner and ensure a better organised government. The Commons would become the English Parliament. With extra domestic powers for ALL four nations friction would be less.
I could elaborate more if Corbyn gets to power, just to say we would be economically doomed and it would be a fitting end to the dreadful governments since 1990.
The LibDems are a bewildered and lost party ; the rot had set in well before Clegg , but he certainly , was a nail in the coffin . Any politician , or Party , that turns its back on democracy is blind and cannot hope to attract votes ; their ideals are twisted and built around a few misguided and idiotic individuals .
Tomorrow is a fight between Labour and the Conservatives ; both of them have focused on their leadership and attempts to steal votes from each other . Corbyn has a very weak profile from his links to the IRA and his inability ” to press the button ” if required ; Theresa followed a non-Conservative manifesto and lack of enthusiasm for debate . The result is a considerable narrowing of popularity of both leaders .
It will be amazing if Labour win ; they would have to achieve such a %age turnaround that borders on the impossible ; they can only hope for some sort of cobbled together coalition . The Conservatives ought to succeed , but their success will depend on the reliable more grey haired support they have traditionally always have had .
I wish we had John Redwood as our local candidate ; he represents what is best in Conservatism and has always been consistent in expressing his views . He ought to have had more of a significant role in guiding his Party during this campaign . I wish him well and success for tomorrow .
Dear Dr Redwood, I’m a plain speaking Yorkshireman, a fact which evidently you don’t appreciate or like at times as quite a lot of my posts go ‘AWOL’.
But I do wish you well tomorrow and hope the Tories are returned with a substantial majority as the alternative doesn’t bear thinking about.
The election campaign should have been about Brexit but Theresa May and her advisers decided to try to ram through a lot of other proposals/policies that are, quite frankly, not Conservative. Whoever had that idea lacked basic common sense and lacked an understanding of what true Conservatism is about. That is unless there is a deliberate agenda to keep the “Conservative” party well to the left. As other commenters had made clear here, the Tories are not popular in the country, and a win will be because the alternative possible PM would be a disaster. The Conservatives have only themselves to blame, and if they had used common sense and employed basic grassroots Conservatism they would easily have won back the Labour voters that Thatcher won over, plus the very considerable number of UKIP voters. The left make the loudest noise in this country but I would suggest that the (usually silent) majority in the country are more of a right wing persuasion wanting freedom from government interference, low taxes, incentives to get on in life, a spirit of entrepreneurship instead of being stifled by regulation and red tape. I suggest also that the Islamist terrorist problem could have been prevented by properly resourced controls of our borders and a refusal to embrace mass immigration. One can go further back of course to Tony Blair and his disastrous leadership, taking us into the Iraq war. That, more than anything else, was, I believe, the source of the terrorism we are experiencing now. problemgeneration of wealth by giving .
Lib Dem leaders are memorable characters aren’t they. Every one of them. We all remember Jeremy Thorpe, Jo Grimond, Charles Kennedy, Menzies Campbell, Paddy Ashdown,Nick Clegg ( he did alot for students).
Best of luck tomorrow- I still think that you will get a 40-50 seat majority. I would prefer lower because you need to hold her feet to the fire. Her political and operational judgement has been badly exposed during this campaign. I do not trust her and think that she would marginalise the sensible wing if it was a higher majority as would have Cameron. Her comments on changing HR law are risible bearing in mind that she most recently wanted to stay in ECHR as opposed to staying in the EU but out of ECHR during the referendum. She is the easily malleable securocrat candidate seemingly uneasy with any real electoral contact….
zorro
Whatever happens, Chairman May is damaged goods ! If she had to face someone a little more formidable she would have dumped by the Tories long ago.
As I have hinted in various ways before, I believe the issues surrounding this election go far deeper than is generally realized. Nevertheless, I’m extremely saddened to see so many in ‘self-destruct’ mode. I may be wrong, but I do believe Mrs May has done her best for the country so far, and is far and away the most credible candidate for PM. The problems facing the country are indeed perplexing, but how perverse it is to blame her for them all. Who among all her detractors think they could do better? Put yourself where she stands – it isn’t as easy as you think! IMO, she should be accorded much more credit, good will and moral support than seems to be the case at present. We might disagree on detail, but surely the first priority is to escape the increasingly ominous portent of captivity under a neo-Marxist Babylon, either under Corbyn, or the EU. Please do not be under any illusion: this may be our last chance to retain our freedom as a nation. I am deadly serious!
I suppose most Conservatives, including Mrs May, and nearly all Lib Dems would, albeit for quite different reasons like this election to be “about Brexit” and nothing else.
But the electoral system doesn’t work like that. Elections are always going to be about what the electorate want them to be about. Brexit might be one aspect. But, most voters have had enough of the Brexit debate. That was last years argument. The result was a vote to Leave. Mrs May had a more than adequate majority to see her through to 2020. There was no need to have this election.
But she was entirely within her rights to call it if she felt it necessary. Those rights don’t include the setting of the agenda though!
Farrons line is to say he wants to be able to look his children in the eye and say he did everything he could to stop Brexit.
I suspect his children will one day say that they, like Canadians or Australians think having grown up in a proud independent nation was completely normal and positive.
Lyn Brown ( she is a Labour MP ) has stepped in for Diane Abbott. So, on the Opposition Bench the face Lyn Brown may greet Amber Rudd. It will be yet another joy for her.
May’s brand is badly damaged.
Which is very good (as long as she wins) because it empowers the Tories who can’t count and know who pays the bills, and makes a good Brexit much more likely.
There’s even the possibility the Labour movement will do well enough to be totally destroyed by Corbyns retention.
Domestically, use the next parliament to implement Boundary reform, and ideally introduce some form of Poll Tax, so that the bottom half of “taxpayers” who are in fact a net drain on the rest of us don’t have the right to accept a bribe paid for by someone else, which is what Corbyn offers.
I meant CAN count, not “can’t” in the first sentence!
” Lib Dems then decided they knew better than the voters and demand we do it all over again. Funny idea of democracy.”
Isn’t that exactly what the EU did when it got a vote it got a vote it didn’t want? – No wonder the LDs love the EU so much.
‘If the polls are right and they come well behind the two leading parties we will be able to conclude that most voters now accept the verdict of the referendum and wish a new government to get on and implement it in the best way possible.’
I do not think that you would be right to assume any such thing. I was, and still am, devastated at leaving the European Union. Mostly this is emotional – being European (politically) is a big part of my identity, and without it ‘British’ seems an identity that is smug, parochial, and far too obsessed with re-fighting WWII – but leaving the single market (and that IS ‘leaving’ – ‘access’ is not good enough) will also be very problematic for my profession, and could cost me my job. So I like the LibDems’ stance, and would vote for them if I could. Unfortunately I live in a constituency where they are a distant third, and our Labour MP is vulnerable to a Conservative surge (I’m sorry, I’m not a big fan of your party!). So Labour it has to be, even though I do not really trust them on the issue that matters most to me. I imagine that a lot of people are, in their different ways and with different results, making the same sorts of calculation – the LibDems’ tragedy is that there are too few seats where they are really in contention, and a lot of people like me, who would like to vote for them, will be voting Conservative/Labour to keep the other lot out.
It is a sad fact about this election that I know so many people who think that the issues are important, but can see no party that is addressing them properly – and have no enthusiasm for the party they are supporting.
I remember the LibDems’ duplicity at the time of the debates on the Lisbon Treaty. In fact I have a recording of the debate which featured William Hague’s demolition of the LDs.
Much of the left comprises of those with problems stemming from such things as envy, eccentricity, adolescent idealism, unsubstantiated doomsday belief type syndromes and belief in impractical ideologies/visions . The Lib-Dims excel in childish eccentricity, their belief in impractical visions, global warming and avow the opposite to what their name would suggest. They are anti democratic and authoritarian in nature and not liberal at all. Tim Farron like all the lefty leaders spouts nothing but childish nonsense and whinges like a spoilt teenager.
Entitlement and dependency is the all pervasive driver of the West today which is causing us to follow the socialist progressive path as that will we believe will deliver us a fairer, homogeneous, prosperous and peaceful society. Championed by the likes of the Lib-Dims and every other misguided left wing party from Labour to the nationalists. In fact it is a vice that is sending us in the opposite direction as we see from the damage done by following this path on a daily basis. Brexit is only one battle of the many to come to defeat the avaricious beast that is progressive socialism and every time that it’s adherents gain power it is a major battle lost by the followers of liberty, free will and unrestricted choice.
Off subject. I came across a chart which shows the UK as the highest contributor to the Paris agreement per head of population. When the US withdraws we will be second in total contributions after Japan. Other European countries lag far behind.
Presumably, this is another area where Mrs May is not totally clued up and that is why she is keen for us to be largely wasting money overseas.
I also realised last night why no-one in Westminster will even talk about some form of internment for people supporting a foreign ‘state’ that is committed to murdering us and has done so frequently. Ian Dale, on his evening programme yesterday, thinks that to do so would mean we would become ‘fascist’. Well, as ex-rights lawyer, Sadiq Khan says, it’s part of living in a city.
JR, you wrote the following : “Realists accept membership of the single market is not on offer for a non EU state”
In which case the so-called ‘realists’ are in denial of the facts. Single market membership *is* on offer to non-EU states. Single market membership is held by Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein via the EEA agreement. Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein are *not* EU states (and probably won’t be for the foreseeable future). There is no need to continue to repeat this factual error. Staying in the EEA will make Brexit much much easier for the UK, whilst ensuring that we achieve the one thing that matters – independence from the EU. You have not seriously engaged with the EEA option on this blog, but I would encourage you to do so.
Reply You have to accept payments in and freedom of movement! Do try and follow what we have debated here for a couple of years.
Just got two more leaflets through the post from the Labour Party, from Northhamptonshire. The last one was from there too. They were general as they hadn’t a clue who my prospective Labour MP might be. No mention of Corbyn. Photos of a female OAP and on another a doctor. Neither of them are candidates. Had one from the prospective candidate earlier. No mention of Corbyn. Is Corbyn still leader?
The Labour Election campaign nust be costing them dearly.
It really is time that we all recognized the fact that all of those on the left; Green, libdem,SNP, labour, have only their interests at heart………… Socialists to a man – they pretend to offer something of value but lack any common sense.
The Tories are not always perfect, but at least they are not yet destructive or dogmatic and do not preach craziness.
It really is time that everyone understood that the hard left parties above are irrational at best and will never create a decent society for us.
In all the years I have been able to vote and there have been more than a few! I cannot not remember such a lack lustre, inept, bordering upon mindless campaign being presented to the electorate by our party.
That all said John I wish you the very best for tomorrow.
Hopefully for the country those stars who sit with you on the back benches will be elevated to higher positions because if we did not need them in the past we really need them and their drive and experience now as never before.
LibDems are neither Liberal nor Democratic. Just a sounding board for all the BBC’s favourite viewpoints, in order to gain maximum (favourable) publicity. Speaking of which, I believe that the BBC’s bias during the run-up to this election has made it’s position untenable, the Conservatives owe it to democracy to stop the TV Tax.