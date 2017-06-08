The election reduces uncertainty about the future of the UK

This election has seen most voters decide to support parties that accept Brexit. It looks likely that the Lib Dems who advocated a second referendum on EU membership will poll badly. Most people have seen that any such suggestion would undermine the UK’s negotiating position with the EU over our future relationship and leave us much weakened and diminished as a country. There is no reason why the EU should offer us better terms if we had the chance to vote down the terms agreed, and every reason why they should offer us worse terms if they think there is a chance to retain our full contributions and other obligations upon us.
It also looks as if the SNP will poll less well than in 2015 because they back a second referendum on independence for Scotland. Just four months after they proposed a second poll, they spent much of the campaign playing it down and trying to talk about something else, as they came to see it was making them less popular.
The UK has enjoyed plenty of democratic votes recently, with 2 General Elections and two major constitutional referendums. This election is sending a clear message to the next government. It’s now time for the elected politicians to deliver the wishes of the people as expressed in those referendums, and to get on and govern.
23 Comments
If the exit polls are to be believed then it looks like we may have a hung parliament. Why, oh, why did Mrs may flunk this election when it should have been a walk in the park? If labour get control with the SNP then it won’t be long before they are out as and it will be back to major austerity. Are the public really that stupid?
What a mess.
You keep giving us leaders we do not want.
@Former Conservative; Not leaders, polices that we do not want.
I think you are reading a bit too much into our motivations. Perhaps you ought to have sent some of your party workers round to ask us – your constituents – what we think.
I’m sure you will still be heading back to Parliament next week, but you and your party have not convinced me and my friends and family that you have any kind of vision for the future.
I have family who work in the City who are facing a very uncertain future thanks to Brexi. Other family members who work in education are at their wits end due to the changes in curriculum your ministers have wrought.
Theresa May’s bluff and bluster at Europe has not been convincing, nor has there been any sign prior to Article 50 of your government actually doing anything to prepare for the inevitable issues we will face (e.g training and education, recruitment of negotiators etc).
The remain vote in this area was 56% in favour of remain. I understand that you are a hard brexiter, but you represent us. We understand that we are leaving the EU, but we need to know more about what will be coming next. We expect better and we deserve better than what we have been getting from you. Theresa May’s mantra of “nanny knows best” isn’t good enough.
Finally I have to say I was disgusted that our PM did not publicly rebuke President Trump for his weasel words about the Mayor of London following the awful terrorist attack in London. So much for standing up for Britain.
Rubbish. Khan deserved to be held to account for who he shared a platform with and saying this is part and parcel of living in a city. Trump is spot on. Pity we did not have someone represent g the people of this country first and foremost.
“I have family who work in the City who are facing a very uncertain future thanks to Brexit.”
And I know lots of tax-payers who make EU contributions for absolutely no gain at all.
With 100 results in it looks like a bloody disaster for the present Conservative Party leader.
Who would have thought that such a sitting duck election just four weeks ago, could have gone wrong on this scale.
I did say I thought it was an error of judgement to call an election when it was originally announced, simply because you can never calculate for the unexpected.
The unexpected was the absolute disaster of an own goal that was social care robbery plan, and the withdrawal of any form of social help for millions of people who had paid a lifetime of contributions for the safety of such cover.
John, you may still be the largest Party, but now the Conservatives are weaker than before, and Labour are emboldened.
All sensible policies are now going to be more difficult to get through Parliament, as well as sensible Brexit terms.
Clearly the result is better than having Corbyn in charge, but what a mess.
Afraid I do not see the proposed result in quite the same simple terms as you describe.
Hear hear. Mrs may should be told she is primus inter pares, not a CEO. A strong Brexit minister be given full authority over the negotiations. I don’t like being right on this but when she was appointed pm I said that’s the end of Brexit. Delay, obsession with detail, secondary issues, loopy pet policies and irrelevant, cannot delegate, listens too long to the wrong people, no vision of uk in five years time, no understanding what Britain needs to be fully sovereign and capable of self government, a product of a parliament and government that are mere puppets of the eu. Sorry but iPad, caps too. Difficult on train. Bloody difficult woman? Just the first adjective.
This was TMs mission, she was a Remainer so needed to sabotage Brexit.
“The election reduces uncertainty about the future of the UK”???!!? Please ……
Mrs May had a working majority of about 30 before the election, now it will be down to about 5 with the DUP. One certainty – Mrs Maybe won’t be PM by next week. The other certainty – we won’t actually fully leave the EU (aka Hotel California).
What is shows is that you should not go into an election promising people a punishment beating in the manifesto (and indeed NI muggings just before the election). Especially when the opposition is promising them he is Father Christmas with a magic money tree. You are also far better off with a leader who has some positive vision, sensible policies and at least a little charisma, rather than one with only the ability to monotonously repeat the phrase “strong and stable leadership”.
May after the last election made a joke, ‘Can Boris Johnson stay on message for a full four days’. Give me someone with vision any day, over one just endlessly repeating the same vacuous “on message” phrases.
I blame (the vat on school free enthusiast/socialist) Michael Gove for knifing Boris in the 2015 leadership and May for pretending Ted Heath in drag and pushing socialist drivel. Give us a leader with some positive, conservative vision and some efficient management of the bloated state sector – it will not be easy now given the wafer thin position.
Still on the positive side at least Nick Clegg and Alex Salmon have gone.
Cameron lied to us that was the main problem, he then went back on what he said he would. May was appointed by treacherous Tory remainers, against our wishes, she lied and we have this situation planned by Tory remainers who put EU before country.
“The election reduces uncertainty about the future of the UK”. Does it?
Corbyn offered the voters a magic money tree mirage and a con trick and Theresa May and Hammond just offered them more kicks in the teeth and more pain.
More voters fell for the Corbyn mirage (or did not fancy the kick in the teeth) than I expected. May has left the next leader of the Tories a very difficult tax indeed.
Dear Lifelogic–I told you it would be much closer than you thought–Maybe the next leader (has to be sooner rather than later–else how negotiate with EU?) will get some kind of supportive sympathy vote. Simply has to be Boris. “Perfection spells paralysis” and he is our best shot, like it or lump it.
@LL; Wrong way around, it was May who offered the uncosted magic money tree.
JR as I said on Tuesday something must be up if the bookies were offering odds on Boris being PM on the 1st of July. Mrs May failed to see that a vast bulk of the population is living through a period of great economic dislocation. Did she really think anybody cares about fox hunting? As I noticed when I was living in Poland during the 90s, during such times, voting behaviour becomes very volatile. As quickly as Solidarity took power the reformed communists were just as quick to take advantage and seize it back. If you are serious about winning in October its got to be David Davies this time.
We shouldn’t be negative about the Election result. The positives for the Tory Party are
Disaster !
Brexit is not happening now. Not in any true sense and it won’t be the Tories doing it.
This was deliberate.
I am very surprised by how many voters fell for the Corbyn con trick and his blatant attempt to buy votes with pork barrel politics. Promises he could clearly never have kept.
As Corbyn did not win he will not even be seen to fail to deliver. He will not even be seen as the con tick he is. The Tories will now struggle to do anything sensible at all whoever leads it.
It is a complete disaster. What a socialist, plonker May has been. Was she actually trying to lose perhaps?
The Tories now have to rely on people like Anna Soubry! At least Ken Clark has retired. They can do little about the hugely pro EU House of Lords.
It could have been worse I suppose with Corbyn as PM and Sturgeon in power. But it is very bad Indeed. I still blame Gove for stabbing Boris. At least he could win elections and was a leaver.
Oops…looks like your crystal ball is faulty 🙂
What now?
How’s your day Mr Redwood ?
The UK position is now so weak & muddled that the EU officiels are afraid there will be no one with a clear mandate to negotiate with.
Please sort yourself quickly so we can get on with the nasty business of Brexit. The sooner this is done, the earlier the EU can focus on a further round of integration.
The EU does indeed appear as a beacon of strength & stability compared to the UK right now.