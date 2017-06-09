Time to govern

The Conservatives as the largest party will have enough seats to govern. After two major constitutional referendums and two General elections in recent years it is time for Parliament and government to make decisions and to see through the decisions UK voters have made.
As expected here, Scottish voters signalled their impatience with the idea of re running the referendum on independence. UK voters rejected the Lib Dem idea of a second Brexit referendum, voting by a huge margin for Con/Lab who both argued to accept Brexit and to leave the single market.
Given the election of 7 Sinn Fein MPs and the Speaker and Deputy Speakers, you only need 320 MPs to form the government as a single party and govern. The DUP is likely to support much of the time anyway.
4 Comments
If Theresa May is as good as her word she will put forward a Queen’s speech that helps the “Just about Managing” group in our country. Brexit negotiations should proceed with due haste and authority because, as you rightly said to a non-listening Andrew Neil, both Labour and Conservative manifestos wanted Brexit. But we also care for our schools, hospitals, appointments at our doctors’ surgeries and our crumbling infrastructure (eg roads). So well done on your own victory and your summation on BBC this morning, now down to business to govern for everyone
It does seem from the strange pattern of results that the referendum remainers have exercised their anger by supporting Labour, possibly thinking that it would not materially affect the result, but they were wrong.
May did not have to call an election and stated she would not six times. This was he only obstacle that could be placed before the negotiations started. It was her last roll of the dice to stop leaving in its entirety.if Cameron did not lie and kept his word none of this would have happened!
Didn’t Jeremy do well lol!
I’m glad you kept your seat John – they should put you on DD’s Brexit negotiating team, really they should