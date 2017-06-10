How did I deal with the election? A candidate’s story.

Given the range of strong reactions to the campaigns and the results, I am writing today about how I responded to the national campaign and tried to run a sensible local campaign.
In the months before the election was called the question of whether we needed an early election to bring the new PM her own mandate and extend the life of Parliament well beyond the Brexit talks came up just occasionally in private meetings amongst Conservative MPs, whips and Ministers. Some wanted an early election. I always expressed the view that there was no constitutional need given the precedents of Callaghan, Major and Brown, and no pressing political need given the size of the majority. I supported the PM’s view that we would not hold one.
She surprised me after Easter by calling one. I listened carefully to her statement in Downing Street and was prepared to defend her decision. I could see the obvious advantages for the government and country assuming she won an increased majority in having the new PM with her own clear mandate, and the Brexit Bill as a Manifesto bill approved by the electorate in a General Election as well as by referendum. I was also aware that there was a risk of losing, but no point in talking about that once the announcement was made. The polls and general mood made losing look fairly unlikely. I thought the period of the election was too long given the limited nature of the messages main parties wish to get out these days, and given the imminence of the Brussels talks. I worried about how the time would be filled and how the media out of boredom would try to liven up issues and messages the two main parties were not highlighting.
When Parliament broke up there was an unreal mood created by opinion polls showing a huge gap between the Labour and Conservative votes. I and other Conservative MPs went back to our constituencies saying to each other we did not believe the polls could stay like that and were bound to tighten. Some Labour MPs were saying to us they did believe the polls, and went away fearing for their jobs.
When I saw the campaign theme and materials based around strong and stable leadership I felt the need to say something more to my electors, and to remind them that the local election was still about judging a local candidate to be MP, as well as choosing a national party to govern. That meant not using the template second leaflet of the Conservative party which left far too little space to set out what an individual candidate wants to do and how they see things, but creating one of our own. I wrote about the economy, taxes, planning, transport, schools and the other leading matters that constituents had told me in emails, letters, and conversations mattered to them. I explained briefly what I was doing, what I wanted to do next and where I was seeking change.
The Conservative national campaign went well until the day of the Manifesto launch. When I read the social care and winter fuel proposals I was extremely worried. I contacted the centre and explained the dangers. I wrote a blog piece saying that I intended to consult about these proposals, stressing to people that I understood this would be a government consultation post the election, and there were clearly many important details missing from the Manifesto sketch. I promised to voice constituents’ worries and concerns during the consultation if that came to pass.
It seemed to take a long time for the modification to come through, saying there would be a social care cost cap. I with others asked for details of how much, and also pressed for clarification of what would constitute healthcare available free and what would constitute social care with a charge for those with money. I also wanted a figure for what was rich enough to lose the winter fuel payment. My email box was swelled with people worried or angry about the proposals. In some cases they did not understand that under the current cross party system if you move into a care home your own home is sold and the money freed used to pay the fees, nor did all appreciate that if you stayed living in your own home Councils charged for social care all the time you have assets other than your main home. I spent time writing individual emails setting out the current system as well as what might improve it.
It also became increasingly clear during the election that Mr Corbyn’s offer of so much more public spending and free offers especially to school and College students was very attractive to young voters. There was no comparable Conservative offer to young people. Telling them his whole package was unaffordable, based on corporate taxes that would not materialise on the scale envisaged and extra borrowing of Latin American proportions was not going to win over the majority, who understandably liked the idea of no student fees and written off debts. I wrote a piece on how the Labour economic policy was full of danger as well as of some good intentions.
I spent the last few days in hope that there was sufficient momentum from the early campaign and sufficient doubts about the credibility of Labour’s programme to give the Conservatives a modest majority. I was well aware there was no chance of a landslide, and thought it odd the seats the Conservatives were targetting which looked far too hard to win. Near to the poll I saw the enthusiasm of young voters and sensed the pro Labour mood. It was obvious the Lib Dems were going to be badly squeezed by Labour who had the better offer for young people. Their campaign to change the Brexit decision had bombed and they were trying to get on to other issues. I wrote about the two positives I could see in what was happening – the likely rejection of a second referendum on the EU by shunning the Lib Dems, and a move away from a second Independence referendum in Scotland by improved performance of the pro Union parties there.
I had tried to get the party to run on Prosperity, not austerity. I had wanted more prominence for tax reductions for workers and savers, more messages on promoting and strengthening the recovery, more about skills, training, education and better paid jobs. I was one of those urging the promise of more money for schools in the Manifesto which we did get, but we were outbid by Labour.
48 Comments
All these things should surely have been picked up by anyone with any sort of political antennae. But in order to know what people are thinking you have to be in touch with them; the Conservative leadership has lost contact and that is why their campaign failed. Their only way of stopping the Corbyn bandwagon is to find a way of putting this right in time for the next election which must be less than five years away. It does not seem that Mrs May has the right personal qualities to achieve this.
I think they thought they could get away with it as Conservative voters rolled over without much protest with “gay marriage”. That you will remember was not in the 2010 manifesto and went way past what even Blair thought was necessary with his civil partnerships. Similarly the removal of child benefit for those on £60k plus and the personal allowance for anybody on £100k plus did not seem to ruffle any feathers. Hopefully, if they do not want to be out on their ears in October, they will be treating the core vote with kid gloves from now on.
Conservative voters didn’t just ‘roll over’ about gay marriage. Many had been unhappy about the direction that the Party was going in, so they upped and left! This happened all over the country. At an AGM in my constituency, the Chairman was despairing because several of those who had left were the ones that did the leafletting/campaigning before elections. This left many less ‘boots on the ground’ just when they needed.
It looks like Mrs May, isn’t the right Lady for the job.
I hope she can turn it around and win back the people.
I hope she’s fired.
John, out of Westminster there is a strong suspicion that Mrs. May wanted to throw the election.
Why would anyone in their right mind produce such a negative and confiscatory manifesto?
Corbyn had his finger on the pulse saying he would scrap tuition fees as you know it’s only the ENGLISH that pay them.
You preach austerity by cutting police, armed forces and the border agency as well as selling their boats.
You continue with the white elephant HS2 and Hinckley point and waste a year of net contributions to Brussels.
You then say there is no money and want to stop winter fuel allowance and take our houses whilst Scotland keep theirs.
To add insult to injury you ring fence the stupid aid bill and refuse to cancel the ruinous CCA.
You really did deserve to lose your majority.
My wife and I lent you our votes, next time it’s back to UKIP as they have some sensible conservative policies.
Very well said, Ian.
If enough people do that then Corbyn is in – unless you live in a Labour voting area
Much truth in all that.
The problem for Mrs May is that more and more people are realising that voting Conservative endangers your wealth. In their world there is no more money for pensioners but plenty for the Ethiopian Spice Girls. However I was sad to see that quality MPs like Edward Timpson did not make it.
Yes, foreign aid is just a way for ministers to prance about on the world stage, looking so very very important. Switzerland, as an example, doesn’t do this, preferring to run it’s affairs in an orderly manner for the benefit of the Swiss people.
Why would anyone in their right mind produce such a negative and confiscatory manifesto?
Public finances depend on the “kindness of strangers [foreigners]”. Promising the changes to social care funding in the manifesto means the House of Lords will not oppose the subsequent legislation; Salisbury Convention.
ian wragg; “Why would anyone in their right mind produce such a negative and confiscatory manifesto?”
Simple, the usual Tory arrogance, this time though it backfired.
@slb; Does the Salisbury Convention apply when the governing party has no mandate, just the largest number of MPs?
The first bells rang when it was stated that the International Aid Budget was not going to change. Do people in Westminster have ANY idea how unpopular that is?
Maybe it would help to publish something explaining exactly what return the country gets from that £13 Bn when just about every public sector department is crying out for a bit more cash.
The key must lie in the fact that this is a UN “requirement” apparently. Something must flow from this for our government to be so zealous in their application of this principle. I suspect it may not be something that looks good under close scrutiny.
Agree with everything said.
Mrs May has appointed the staunch Europhile Gavin Barwell tonight as chief of staff – he’s about as out of touch as Conservative mp’s get.
Good afternoon.
We know. We read many of your posts. And many of us are, and continue to be, perplexed by the fact that people such as yourself have been ignored.
You clearly fought on issue that mattered to people and in general a positive campaign.
To me modern conservatism can be summed up in just one word – aspirational. And all the things that stand in our way, high tax, over regulation etc should be removed and the human spirit of endeavour set free.
Lessons do need to be learned. And it is up to you to make sure they are.
A very useful inside summary – whilst there is no point in dwelling on the past there were some dumb ideas e.g. school breakfasts, fox hunting. As written several times Mrs. May’s judgment and political acumen are suspect. Her reliance on her aides was unfathomable – they are no Peter Mandelson. They have gone but we now have two new factors, the DUP and Davidson becoming the new Scottish Single Marketeer, assuming the lead role from Sturgeon. Both these are fraught scenarios, two tails likely to be wagging the dog and conflicting ones at that. There does not seem to be a realisation that a minority government means no deals. It is a mess of the first order that can only be resolved by a new leader, who has a few months to get the party in some sort of order for an October election.
we now have two new factors, the DUP and Davidson becoming the new Scottish Single Marketeer
30+ Tory MPs are Roman Catholic and at least 19 Tory MPs (& Davidson) are gay. The DUP are not fans of either group.
The Northern Ireland Unionists, having won 11 seats in the Feb 1974 GE, overthrew NI’s power-sharing executive. The DUP won 10 seats on Thursday. The DUP are anti-Good Friday Agreement.
We won’t go into the “diverse” preferences of some from the Libdem party who shared government with the Tories for 5 years…. it didn’t reflect on the Tories at the time, I think.
The main problem now is that the very thing that the election was supposed to iron out was ‘uncertainty’ and as it turns out that is the very thing that is biting us most- Its bad for business, bad for the markets, bad for long term planning, bad for the economy, bad for everything// Surely that has got to be the first thing that the new govrrnment has to work at to give the people some hope and direction. I also think it’s time we admitted that brexit as we came to understand it was a mistake and that we should sue for peace with our european neighbours.. we should hold another brexit referendum if necessary..otherwise where are we headed for? There are no magic money trees out there, nor are there countries lining up with liam fox to offer us new trade deals.. not that i can see anyway
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/815414/Election-2017-online-petition-Conservative-DUP-government-Theresa-May-Arlene-Foster
Poor little snowflakes, and these are the future of our great country, get a life you lost the election and Brexit if you carn’t except that pack your nappies and toys and go live in your beloved eu
Looks like you read the entrails very well. Leadership of almost anything is a matter of taking the led with you. For this they need to be informed as to destination and means. Nothing happened until you got the manifesto, half way across no mans land. It appears that it was not read by anyone of any consequence until after it was published. A grade A screw up for which we suffer the result. But for the alternative the conservatives do not merit being in government.
Thanks so much JR for this honest and honourable statement. Moderating our comments in the circumstances of this debacle, ferocious, resentful and wounding as they often were, must be among the less agreeable experiences of your career.
Insofar as I too added to your pain, I hope this sincere and heartfelt acknowledgement of your high moral courage will provide a little compensation.
The party and government will now stagger on, under a mortally wounded leader, until better arrangements can be made. There’s nothing like high office for finding people out, down to the very core of their souls. It has found Mrs May out. The truly terrifying thing is that we were within 3,000 votes nationally of its finding out Mr Corbyn.
But the Election was a farce. The Terrorist attacks, some thought, would have made people in favour of the Tory Party which many believe is stronger on Defence. All the opinion polls marked Defence and Leader as in the almost exclusive domain of the Tories.
So why did not our people rally behind Mr Churchill-Mrs May? The clueS are in the question.
Is the Tory Party going to make a mistake now ongoing? Media and ordinary people know Mrs May is finished. She would have to give everyone a million pound lottery win to survive.
The choicesof the right man for PM are
John Redwood
Boris johnson
Ruth Davidson
The choices for an unsad Chancellor of the Exchequer are
John Redwood
Ruth Davidson is a relative outsider and young. Do not be seduced by youth and her capturing those seats under difficult circumstances. She is inexperienced, just as Cameron was. She needs to prove herself over some time, I would suggest. She very much has her own agenda, and I believe that it does not suit her to be too closely associated with the Tories in London, so she is going to prove to be a thorn in the side of Theresa May and her successor, just as bad as Sturgeon maybe.
It’s good to get an inside story from a candidates point of view . I could sense your frustration over the manifesto and the reason why you honed your own case to your electorate . During the period of the campaign I challenged my local Conservative MP on why I should vote for him ( he was a ” remainer ” although not a Ken Clarke ) ; he responded in a typical vacuous way , so , I challenged him again . The response was once again unsatisfactory to me and I decided to call it off . In the end I voted for the |Conservatives and not for ” him “.
There are not enough John Redwoods around who are strong and confident enough to impress ; they are badly needed now to help and guide the Conservatives back to a sensible and reliable Political force .
Thank you for your sincere comments, although with perhaps some degree of post rationalisation!
I would mention that my student daughter has confirmed to me that Labour made a very strong and compelling pitch for the student vote via social media. She said she received nothing at all from the Conservatives. That is a major, complacent failure.
The Tories have neglected demography in that many/most of the population – not just ‘the young’ but also all those who are well into middle age now – have no personal experience of such events as Labour having to go cap in hand to the IMF in the 70s and the 3 day week. Blame for the 2008 financial crash seems not to have been assigned to Labour and Mrs May really should have seen all this.
The alliance with the DUP is bound to run into problems and another election looks highly likely later this year or early next year. The momentum is now with Mr Corbyn and it is very worrying indeed that he looks well capable of gaining office as PM at the next election.
I do hope you can exert influence such that lessons are learned quickly and your next Leader and campaign are far more positive, professional and persuasive to all groups of voters.
Reply No, that is an honest recall based on notes I kept at the time.
I see you got twice as many votes as your nearest rival JR in you Constituency of Wokingham.
Given the general returns for the Tory Party this was excellent and excellent in any case. Congratulations!
Look, lesser jounalists than Andrew Neal would make mincemeat of Mrs May. If they didn’t, then their professional competence would be questioned by the viewer. Tory voters would wince uncomfortably. I’m sure she is a very decent person. Good. But politics is about perception by the numerous. I believe she cannot return from this setback of hers.
I wish for herself, and for the Country, and I’m not a Tory party member, she would step down quickly. it would help heal the wounds with Scotland if Ruth could step in as temporary Leader and then be ratified as Leader a little time later. Obviously I would prefer your goodself JR as PM but in the circumstances I feel you should be Chancellor just now and then PM later. I don’t see why you should retire early. You’re beginning to look the part of PM the Wise, which is what we need eventually.
I see Corbyn’s body language is getting more clever. He’ll fall over his shoe laces soon.
I may attempt to join the Tory party to get to vote for leadership. I see it is my duty and I have precious else to pay back my Country. I may be rejected. I have a history of honesty.
Your account is interesting but of course no surprise to those of us who have followed your thoughts here – it must be hard to bite your lip and stay silent about the gross incompetence of others in the national campaign. As soon as the social care bit of the manifesto was published several long-term Tory voters I know said they wouldn’t vote for May and they didn’t, that was a key turning point.
To make Brexit work = work *very hard* at Brexit
To sabotage Brexit = don’t work *very hard* at Brexit (as simple as that)
Throw in prevarications such as delays to sending a letter and a General Election geared to just about anything BUT Brexit…
There didn’t need to be any tactical skill in derailing Brexit.
This was done deliberately.
Britain is about to be fleeced.
agreed and some
There is no reason for a young person to vote Tory in the post home-ownerist era.
They will resent carrying the elders’ debt.
For every greedy landlord voting Tory there are umpteen renter serfs NOT voting Tory.
Don’t try another election.
Your party will be obliterated.
WHY DIDN’T WE GET A CONSERVATIVE LEADER ?
A fascinating insight and proof, if any were necessary why the vast majority of regulars here support and admire our host. At least Timothy and Hill are now gone.
As I have said elsewhere, It is going to be very risky to try and replace Mrs May, given that she “won” the election on a very personal campaign. Labour and the Lefty press will have a field day saying that a new leader would not haver a mandate. On this occasion they would have a modestly justifyable case but the stakes are very high.
I am not sure that any likely Conservative replacement is going to beat Corbyn and his Magic Money Trees. I know it seems impossible to imagine, but I don’t think the young will listen and the rest might just feel they could give him a try.
Better for experienced hands to man the pumps and assist Mrs May to remain in power.
With good PR and wise advisers she might again be seen as a credible figurehead.
Chris S
Oh c’mon. Mrs May is toxic. She effectively wanted more than a vote of confidence from the electorate. She got a thumbs down. They did not request it. She was voted out.
Not resigning as PM will not be forgiven.She is a liabilty and a laughing stock
PS Gavin Barwell looks to be a good appointment.
Yes if you are Jeremy Corbyn
Remainer May has appointed fellow Remainer Gavin Barwell, who lost his Croydon seat to Labour.
Good PR?
It appears the Aides have gone perhaps consigned to history as the two individuals who have done huge damage unlikely to be forgotten or forgiven. David Davies should go at the earliest opportunity to be be replaced quickly by a much more effective ‘negotiator’ and Theresa May should go now – lets not dwell on failure. Onwards and upwards reclaim the initiative.
I see that Theresa May has appointed Remainer Gavin Barwell as her new Chief of Staff.
Another worldly wise politician who went straight into politics from Cambridge.
Plus ca change…….!
I’ve often wondered why you don’t have more influence in your party. I often read your posts. My impression is you’re diligent, (relatively) open-minded, and thoughtful. In cabinet (or shadow cabinet) you’d be a public asset, not just a party asset. I rate that well over charisma, or political ruthlessness.
I ‘m still struggling to understand why anyone would vote for a terrorist supporting owner of a magic money tree ………….
TM has learnt nothing from the past few days events. Still not listening and surrounding herself with more remainers. If she stood the whole cabinet on its head with dedicated Brexit personnel then she might, just might get the people to see a way forward. We need new faces with qualifications to meet the job specification and dedicated to playing to win the extra time that a bad manager and coaches has inflicted upon us. We have lost trust and faith in the majority of the last cabinet and we need players with strong hearts, legs and lungs because they will be required to play totally out of their skins. We have to try and deliver what the 17 million voted for otherwise we will be toast.
Off the wall maybe, but what price to get Farage on board as a consultant negotiator? Might even get his supporters back on our side to help fight Corbyn the state we are in we need all the help we can get
Send every tax payer a bill for the state debts.
Break it down
Mr Smith, your share of the state debts are.
1. State pension, £250,000
2. Civil service pensions £83,300
3. Losses on insurance £13,300
3. PFI, £10,000
4. Borrowing, £50,000
5. Nuclear clean up, $10,000
Total debt taken out on your behalf, £416,700
Then see if the public want to pay, or if they want more debts.
You’ve been told in advance what the consequences of hiding the debts are, time you came clean.
Stuffing bills down the back of the sofa is the issue.
Can you pay your share John? Can you pay it now?
New number ten chief of staff who is a fanatic open door immigration and remainer, sounds like your problems are just starting.