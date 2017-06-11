How to govern in the new Parliament

The least bad option from here is for Mrs May to lead a Conservative government, commanding her 318 MPs. Assuming the 7 Sinn Fein MPs do not attend as before, and allowing for 1 Speaker and 3 Deputy Speakers, a party needs 320 MPs to have a majority. On most votes therefore Mrs May commanding 318 will win, as the Opposition MPs rarely all turn up and rarely all vote the same way.
There are discussions with the DUP. It seems likely the DUP will often want to support government proposals with or without an Agreement. It may be possible to reach an Agreement that effectively creates a 327 vote base for the big votes. This will not include any Conservative changes of attitude and voting behaviour towards moral and conscience issues like civil partnerships and abortion. Even without an Agreement the DUP should be willing to vote through the legislation for Brexit, and to support the government should another Opposition party bring a motion of No confidence. The government is not talking of a coalition. On Brexit there are also a few Labour Eurosceptic MPs who would never vote against it. The whole Labour party was elected on Thursday on a pledge to honour Brexit, so they have limited scope to vote against the Brexit legislation, the main Bill to be taken this year through the Commons.
I do not think another early election would solve anything. It is quite likely the voters would say they want a balanced Parliament with no overall single party majority. It is too soon for the two main parties to shift their platform enough to make a difference. In order to be taken seriously by the EU and the wider world the UK government has to accept it has sought the mandate of the people four times in the last three years in the two constitutional referenda and in two General elections. It is high time Parliament and government now got around to implementing the wishes of the people as expressed in those democratic events. We are a democratic country with accountable politicians, not a permanent political debating society shifting our views without ever implementing them. My judgement is none of the main parties want an early election, and many voters do not favour it either.
Some, especially the BBC correspondents who seem to see themselves as makers more than reporters of news, say the Conservative party needs a Leadership election. I disagree, as do most of my Parliamentary colleagues. Whilst there are Conservatives sore at the failure to gain a majority, party members see no obvious single agreed successor and no obvious simple way of getting to a successor. Taking three months off governing now would send the wrong message to the EU and others. Theresa May has three great advantages. She did help the party win more votes than at any time since 1992, so she has the biggest personal mandate in the new Commons. She is well versed and prepped for the Brexit negotiations which must take centre stage imminently. She has more support than any rival amongst the MPs. As she says she wants to be Leader she should be supported.
It may be helpful to remind you of the rules regarding a leadership election for those who disagree with me. Unless the Leader resigns, it takes 15% of the MPs (now 48) to sign a letter requesting a vote of confidence in the Leader, and then requires 50% plus of the MPs to vote No confidence. (159 MPs). When we were pressing Mr Cameron to hold a referendum there were rumours that we would put in the then requisite number of letters. We had more than twice as many MPs wanting a referendum as we needed letters. We did not do so and saw no need to. Instead we kept him in touch with the build up of numbers for a referendum. We knew for many months we could not win the No confidence vote, so damaging him by demanding a contest without winning seemed a futile and bad idea. It was when we got to 120 MPs and said we were confident we could get to 150 that he reconsidered the Referendum and agreed to one. We did not have to explain the arithmetic to him or suggest some hotheads might seek to remove him. He was rightly not unduly worried if 45 MPs had a big disagreement with him, but knew 150 would be very dangerous.
The UK cannot allow a further delay in opening the formal negotiations on our future relationship with the EU. We have already had a long delay enforced by the Courts, and a further delay from the EU which has also spanned an election. People living here from the EU want certainty, Uk citizens on the continent want certainty, businesses want certainty. That means engaging as soon as possible and getting some decisions.
Indeed. It is reported this morning that the DUP want the retention of the triple lock and winter fuel allowance for all. Good, these should never have been attacked by May and Hammond in the manifesto. They can be afforded by cutting out some of the endless government waste, the green crap subsidies, HS2, Hinkley and the likes – there is no shortage of fat to cut after all.
The DUP will be a positive influence it seems. Perhaps they can get her to scrap her “building on worker rights”, her prices and income policy, her enforced gender pay reporting, the workers on company boards, the climate alarmism and other such drivel. Perhaps even to do something sensible with the dire & deteriorating joke the NHS for a change?
It is to be hoped the DUP will get Mrs May to drop all the social democrat / interventionist drivel, or perhaps she will have to drop it anyway because Conservative MPs now insist. Certainly if they make dropping HS2, HInkley Point and the Welsh barrage white elephant, the DUP will be rendering the nation a huge and lasting service!
Absolutely right LL, the DUP could be a breath of fresh air in the new parliament.
So where are we going from the desperate position May has put us it? On the plus side May (and Hammond) clearly have to go well before the next election (indeed probably before Christmas), we do now have five years to play with rather than three (but only if the Tories MPs can stay healthy, hold together and cling on). Also Corbyn is not able to turn us in to economic disaster area like Venezuela, not quite yet anyway.
The betting odds for next Tory leader seem to be Boris 2:1, David Davis 5:1 and Amber Rudd 7:1. Let us hope it is one of the first two. Rudd is another second rate, lefty (ex) remainer and pusher of green crap – another T May infact. Anyway Theresa has surely put people off having another tedious, monotonous, and rather obtuse, socialist, female as Tory leader?
LL not sure about “(indeed probably before Christmas)” !!!.
My feeling is that if Mrs May starts Brexit negotiations then she needs to see them through, so that’s Marchish 2019. And judging by her performance up to the last un-needed General Election I think she need to resign and go now 🙁
Dear Know-Dice–Get Boris in charge somehow and let him handle the whole negotiation
Where are we going? Back to 1974. If Mrs May remains as leader of the Conservatives she will lose at the next election just like Heath. Her flaws are now to obvious to the electorate. If she stays for good she resembles Callaghan. To paraphrase Marx there is a spectre over Britain that of Corbynism. Just like Labour at the fag end of the 70s with Mrs Thatcher, she has no great ideas to counter it nor a majority to implement it if she had. She may even have to contend with her very own 1976 and a run on Sterling. After all why would you consider the UK an attractive proposition when the public finances are already so dire and now you have a zombie government on top?
@LL; “we do now have five years to play with”
Ever the optimist! I’ll give it 5 months, at most, a more likely date is around 20th July 2017 the way things are going…
As for your ideas about a new leader, well yes if you want Corbyn walking up Downing Street… As usual the unthinking right believe that when the electorate vote for polices in the centre or to the left what they actually want are even more right-wing policy. Does the modern Tory party never learn? 🙁
Mrs May is walking dead. European negotiators will not know who she represents or if a deal agreed with her can stick. PMQs will be a sadistic weekly pillorying which even angry Tories may soon sicken of (though the Labour benches never will). She won’t be trusted to boil a kettle without a minder. Nonetheless, JR’s arguments are convincing.
As for an election, while Mr Corbyn is flavour of the month it would be political suicide. There may, however, be no choice if events dictate. Tories may be in zugswang, as they say in chess, where any move makes your position worse.
The lessons of this catastrophe are legion. One must be that the Tories can never hope to outflank Labour by moving Left. The best answer to socialism is conservatism.
@eeyore; Yes, another election will be political suicide, not for Labour, nor the country, just the last 40 years of right-wing economic and political dogma – TINA will have not only died but been cremated and the ashes scattered. That is why the right wing of the Tory party are now fighting to support and prop up Mrs May, a leader they were openly criticising a mere 8 weeks ago…
I agree JR, Mrs May should stay at least until Brexit is resolved, unless of course she feels she cannot cope without our her trusted minders and hands in her resignation.
Never know, now the unelected gatekeepers have departed she may just see the light of more opinion and options.
Thanks for the insight about Mr Cameron, clearly the Conservative backbench MP’s are more in touch with the public and their thoughts than is often reported in the media, again outlining the mistake Mrs May made when isolating herself away from her own MP’s.
Whilst I agree Labour say they now support Brexit, they are after a completely different type of Brexit, so the battle will still be long and hard on that front.
The big challenge will surely be the border situation in Northern Ireland, because if it is porous, then that will be the way through which uncontrolled immigration, and a security threat may come.
I see Mrs may has now appointed a certain Mr Barwell as her chief of staff.
With Brexit being the most important subject on the horizon, is it sensible to appoint a strong Remainer, who thinks anyone who voted leave is a racist (his own tweeted words so it is reported) and who has never ever been employed in a job outside of politics in his life, really fit for such a position.
Has Mrs May learn’t nothing from this election debacle.
Was prepared to give her a second chance, looks like that is going to be thrown back in my face.
Over to you John.
So long as your party pulls together and stops the back stabbing then hopefully we can have a Brexit that the 17 million voted for
Dear Mr Redwood,
The DUP wants two things 1) no hard border in Ireland 2) no special deal for Ireland. 1) means custom union or single-market. 2) means that it would apply to the whole U.K.
How can this be reconciled with your hard BREXIT that sees the U.K. walking out and trading under WTO rules ?
As you, know there is little appetite from the EU side to let you have your cake and eat it. This is further reinforced by Theresa May’s inability to build relationships with her counterparts or the fact that everyone know she is a lame duck.
How do you propose to solve this situation ?
Please can we have a second round Run Off election, like the French. Just the Top Two popular vote getters, Labour and Conservative in this election.
If the UK had even a slightly modern election system, with a Primary Election, this current mess wouldn’t have happened.
I agree with your argument that Mrs May should remain to see through the Brexit negotiations. Provided the parliamentary party retains its self discipline about retaining power then surely it should be possible to do so in order that the negotiations are concluded in a mutually satisfactory way.
Mr Corbyn ran a successful campaign, confounding his critics. But the fact remains that his brand of socialism is not a majority view, either in the HoC or the country at large. Provided the Conservative party adjusts it’s legislative programme to reflect the realities exposed by the election campaign then it will have the chance to survive longer than many expect. Who should lead the Conservatives into the next election is entirely another matter.
I would have thought the best strategy would be to form a joint Brexit strategy team with Labour (Brexit is in their manifesto after all, and to implement their economic policies they’d needs to be out). This has the advantage of locking them into to the resulting massive failure when the EU offer a big bill and nothing else due to May’s hopeless weakness.
It was just about the best possible outcome. The Tories with no majority so the government won’t be able to push through any extreme policies. Jeremy Corbyn not in power.
“… the BBC correspondents who seem to see themselves as makers more than reporters of news …”. The BBC might not be the best media company in the world (although probably it is) but their journalists do a far better job than our third-rate MPs (especially those who do nothing but whine about the EU and the BBC).
As ever the arithmetic says it all and at the moment the as you say the best option, out of a pretty tricky hand, is for the Conservatives to grit their teeth, get behind Mrs may and get on with the job. Doing that is the best way they have of demonstrating that they are indeed the better party of Government. They should keep in mind, and waste no opportunity to tell the world that with the DUP they could kick out a Corbyn Government any moment they wanted. Why has nobody else in the party made anything of the polling statistics you set out so clearly and which are actually quite powerful?
Hestletine, Corbyn and the paper pundits this morning on Marr sums up the problem the country has in that until the politicians grab the nettle and take on (destroy) the BBC we have not got a snowball in hell’s chance of winning the hearts and minds of the electorate.
Today the programme was something akin to a firing squad. Fallon playing the priests role.
For goodness sake. The election went badly but at least we still have some kind of positive ending in that we still have a Conservative government. Clue is in the word Conservative and it is now time to start acting like one. Mrs May took advise from the wrong people. She must get some Brexiteers behind her and with more power. You, yourself JR should be at the helm giving advice. Your party MUST get behind her now regardless of their differences (Anna Soubrey) and work for the good of the country. No more delays are needed. The public are getting sick and tired of hearing about Brexit but seeing nothing concrete and could indeed get sick of the whole thing. The last thing we all need is another election and another great debate on leadership of the party when there are far more important things to discuss like the future of the UK. If May doesn’t get on with it now then people are going to think this whole debacle was planned to wrong foot Brexit. Many think that now. We are not in as good position as we were before but if the party actually acts as one then maybe things can be salvaged. Stop fighting amongst yourselves like a load of school children and maybe the public can start to respect politics again. I hope the DUP manage to get the Tories to overturn some of what was in the manifesto because that is what lost them so many votes. JUST GET ON WITH THE JOB IN HAND BEFORE YOU BLOW IT TOTALLY.
PS to previous.
NOT ONE MENTION OF THE PLANS SET OUT BY THE EU AND THE REAL COST TO THE UK OF IMPLEMENTING THEM WHEN THEY GET VOTED THROUGH,
It about time that the people who have the media’s ear to change their tact and at every opportunity remind the electorate staying in we will be paying a hell of a price and end up as a federal state within the United States of Europe. Until you get all those who want and believe in Brexit in the high positions within the government we are dead in the water with no rudder.
Theresa May has three great advantages. She did help the party win more votes than at any time since 1992
…
Anyone would have
I fear the political landscape has changed and is unlikely to return to former days. Our PC, left wing dominated education system, left leaning media and mass, uncontrolled immigration has seen to that.
Corbyn supporters via social media and modern, instant contact and misinformation have engaged the young people in such a way and in such numbers, that it is resembling a religious cult.
In the face of this situation, the last thing any Tory government should do is turn against it’s core support.
May’s hammering of ordinary pensioners and Luke warm support for the type of Brexit that the majority of Britons wanted and voted for, was unbelievable.
These left leaning policies were so out of touch with core Tory voters that you left with the idea that May is completely detached or that she really didn’t want to win the GE.