Total votes cast under recent leaders

The Conservatives under Mrs May polled 13.667 m votes this time.
This is more than Labour under Tony Blair at his peak in 1997 when he polled 13.518m, and more than he polled in 2001 when he had a landslide in seats – he polled just 10.724 m.votes
Theresa May’s leadership at 13.667 m was well ahead of the Conservatives led by David Cameron who managed 11.34 m in 2015 and just 10.73 m in 2010 despite the banking crash under Labour.
It also is massively better than John Major in 1997 after his ERM European disaster, when he polled just 9.6m.
William Hague took the prize for the worst Conservative performance of the last half century with only 8.357m.votes. Michael Howard lifted it modestly in 2005 to 8.784 m.
With a rising population surely every election should produce more total votes, even if the same percentage of the population vote each time.
Corbyn did well because he energised the young and first time voters, with I believe over 2,000,000 people registering in the last 2 weeks before the election, thus he had a record turnout as well, from what I understand.
The problem you may have in the Conservative Party is that those people who voted for Corbyn may well remain energised, and become traditional Labour voters for years to come.
Afraid many people appear to have short memories of all of Labours failures over the years.
The Labour Party are publishing similar figures to show how well they did. However, I’d just make the rather obvious point that the outcome of a football or cricket game match doesn’t just depend on the number or runs or goals scored by one particular side.
It would be interesting to know by how much the number of eligible voters increased in the past seven years. Perhaps Mrs May’s lax attitudes to non EU immigration and who also gets a UK passport helped her achieve this? My husband can vote despite being a Commonwealth citizen and also having no intention to take British nationality either.
Without the voting population and the turnout conditions, such numbers don’t tell you much.
Under our system of Government it is the number of seats in the House of Commons that matters….
Your party has acted midwife to the rebirth of a Socialism that could lead to the destruction of our economy, our democracy, and our way of life. You need to get your act together. We need to see competent leadership and a clear direction quickly.
Amazing considering she neither showed what she believed in or any charisma. At least Corbyn had both. This just shows the anti hard left feeling across the country. Imagine if she had given us a Tory manifesto rather than one that could have been penned by Tony Blair (except Brexit!)
You can try to put a positive spin on it. However, most acknowledge that a presidential-style campaign for May coupled with a disastrous manifesto has destroyed a comfortable lead.
There was a bigger turnout that’s all.
JR: “The Conservatives under Mrs May polled 13.667 m votes this time.”
Yes, and think what it could have been if she’s run a sane election campaign. Getting more seats was the goal of the whole farce, No?
And 12,874,985 voted Labour. Voting has become popular – another wonder of this most wondrous of elections. Well over 2m voted Lib Dem and secured them 12 seats. Fewer than a million voted SNP but they got 35. Turnout was high at 69%. The youth turnout, 72%, was even higher. People (like me) who were amused to mock the apathy of the young have our answer.
There were 49,141 Labour votes per Labour MP, 42,509 per Conservative, 197,647 per Lib Dem, but only 27,930 per SNP member.
Implementing the Boundaries Review must now be dead for a Parliament. Distortions in representation will continue unabated.
Not as many as John Major in his 1992 triumph over Neil Kinnock though. (Figures are not strictly comparable as the electorate has grown, though 42.5% is a good share and up there with historic wins.) under our system you need a good number of votes but you also need to defeat the opposition in key seats. Managing to lose Kensington, and no doubt 20-30 similar seats, is the fault of the dire tone of this Conservative campaign and its utter failure either to defend the actual record of the Conservatives in government nor to take apart Labour’s absurd electoral bribes. What is frustrating is it wouldn’t have taken very much – a few positive gestures eg over EU residents & students, and obviously proper prior discussion of policy before lumbering into elephant traps.
The large majority of Conservative votes were cast in England and this highlights the increasingly obvious problems with the UK. It was England that voted for Brexit, again obvious because England gets the fallout most. Although the SNP have taken a pasting the Scottish Conservative Party is looking like SNP lite. N.Ireland voted clearly to stay in the EU.
Lets be honest, John. This election was a disaster for us and we will be wiped out at the next election whether it’s held sooner or later. The DUP alliance is an absolute vote killer and when the Brexit slowdown becomes fully entrenched, we Tories will get all the blame.
What is the point of your post? To persuade us that the election campaign was a masterstroke? Just when you thought people had forgotten we were the “nasty party” we decided to set dogs on foxes, take kids school meals away and steal the houses from people who had dementia. What sort of world are we living in? Perhaps we should have included badger baiting and witch dunking in our manifesto too? Where were the sunny uplands, the pitch to middle england or even just some old fashioned persuasion?
Your kind of “la la la” thinking is what got us in this dire situation in the first place. The thought that Theresa is capable of negotiating a settlement with the EU is laughable.
All very true, but as with most of what Mr Redwood writes when it comes to numbers, irrelevant. What matters is MPs, not votes. Hillary Clinton got more votes than Trump, but she is not president.
Three responses to this piece of spin:
1. Our population has increased hugely in recent years, so one would expect the party with most seats to have gained more votes than winning parties in the past.
2. There was a relatively high turnout this time, so of course the numbers voting were higher.
3. First past the post causes distortions and is not terribly democratic. But the Tories (and Labour) won’t do anything about FPTP because both have benefited from it in the past and hope to continue benefiting from it in the future.
I note that Scotland rejected the SNP because of inyref2. This happened in an election that was expected to bring about Brexit. We were told it would split the UK.
I also understand that the Tories won 55% of seats in England.
there is no upside to governing from here. The Tories will not be able to do it properly and are damned if they do and damned if they don’t.
Better to hand over to Corby to form a coalition of chaos and attempt to govern. Meanwhile regroup, find a decent leader and write a decent manifesto ahead of the next election. Those who voted Corbyn should find out what it means.
Mostly however I cannot see a Tory strategy from here other than damage limitation which will not get them into government for another generation.
Didn’t win much of a majority did it?
Well yes, but that is almost entirely due to UKIP voters coming back to the Tories (now that the party finally has returned to sanity over the EU (this against May’s initial judgement).
The point is that May only got 2% more of the vote than Labour. A labour party under the appalling J Corbyn (whom even most Labour MPs think is totally useless) and who wants to follow Venezuela’s economic agenda.
Thatcher got 43.9% against Foot’s 36.9% so 7% and Foot and Labour at the time was far, far more electable and sensible than Corbyn! Foot was at least quite bright.
A punishment manifesto was a completely idiotic idea, as was Hammond’s punishment budget and the attempted NI mugging just before the election.
Erm, the population has increased.
Doesn’t matter that she won more votes than any previous Conservative PM! What matters is that she allowed herself to be’ managed’ in her decision making by a 30’s something and 44’s something pair of advisors with no practical political experience and did not see through THEIR mistakes but more importantly allowed herself to by-pass those in her Cabinet (it appears)to have shut them out of any sighting or discussion on that crucial document (the Manifesto) prior to publishing it and THAT is a DISGRACE. Her colleagues after all were her TEAM. Why and how she remains is beyond belief! Lame Maime has in this one unbelievably critical error in stupidity damaged our political reputation around the world. What of overseas investors after this – take some time to win back confidence in the market. Salvage this situation now: REMOVE HER.
And even better than the 1931 elections? Have you related your figures to the actual UK voting population at the time? I guess not. So my little friend, I’ll give you only a C for such a lapse.
And still no majority. That’s the problem with FPTP – about time this antiquated system was overhauled. In safe seats votes other than for the sitting MP are worthless, whereas in marginals they are over-represented.
Last time UKIP got nearly a quarter of what Mrs. May got and only one seat.
As regards the earlier polls from 1997 etc. the population has increased by about 4 million I would say.
Never mind, keep whistling, but its still dark.
Just imagine what vote share a Conservative leader with charisma and inspiration could have commanded in the election just gone.
it’s not the performance of Theresa May I’m worried about, but the worrying numbers of people in this country who have been beguiled by the deceit of an end to austerity (what austerity?!).
A lot more people are voting now so its not quite correct to make comparisons in this way- there are a lot more younger ones registered now than ever before- the brexit shook them all up so whatevr way we think about it now i’m afraid putting our future vis a vis in the hands of a government beholden to the DUP is probably the worst solution. Neither will changing leadership to Boris help either as he’s on a solo run and as i suspect he cares little about the rest of us. What’s going to happen with the brexit talks is now the big question- and there can be no kicking the can down the road on this one- so we better sort ourselves sharply- because spin and bluster is not going to work especially with the EU europeans.
That is putting a gloss on it. She made the “unelectable” electable
The voting numbers ought to be read in the context of the character of the main Opposition and on that basis 14 million votes standing against Mr. Corbyn’s Labour Party would look poor.
Not that numbers matter more than confidence and perception and those strongly suggest the chief whip should leave Mrs. May with the traditional bottle of whisky and a revolver. She cannot credibly lead your party into another election and who knows how soon one may be forced? It is time for the people’s Blue Boris whose task above all else is securing Brexit but whose immediate task is to rid us of the maladroit Hammond and Rudd.
Here we go again..corbyn talking nonsense (on marr BBC) about what he’s willing to accept from europe and what he’s not..dream on jeremy..because they have also been listening to your double speak and along with theresa they have your cards well marked.