Creating a stable government

The current position in the Commons should allow a stable government to be formed. There are 650 MPs. If you take out the 7 Sinn Fein MPS who do not attend, and the Speaker and three Deputies who do not vote, there are 639 voting MPs. 320 is a majority. The Conservatives have 317 (and 1 Deputy Speaker.)There are 10 DUP members, and one independent Unionist who are likely to vote with the Conservatives. That gives the government a majority.
In the last Parliament we regularly won votes by 40 to 50, well ahead of the nominal majority. It is difficult for the Opposition to get all its parties to the same view and then to get them all to turn up to vote. As the main Bill to be in the Queens Speech this time is likely to be the Repeal of the 1972 Act and continuity of EU regulations in UK law, there will be some Labour Brexiteers who will vote with the government whatever contortions Labour is going through. Labour fought the election on a Manifesto pledging Brexit, and agreeing this meant leaving the single market. They are keen to see employment laws from the EU transferred into UK law. On these bases they need to vote for the government Bill.
If they do as they promised the Brexit bill will sail through. If they play politics and find ways to oppose, the government looks as if it has enough votes. There is no need for the government to propose lots of contentious legislation to make life more difficult.
The arrangement with the DUP will not be a formal coalition, and will not entail Conervatives changing their views on moral and religious matters. They will want to be more involved in UK politics and have a strong dislike of Mr Corbyn for his past views on Irish matters.
38 Comments
An actuary with a mortality table might tell you something else. How long is going to be before you need to bring MPs in on hospital trolleys to vote like in the late 70s? That does not auger well for strong and stable government for the next four years.
if it is Ken Clarke in the hospital the strength and stability on Brexit might improve
Dear Rita–What do wood-boring corkscrews have to do with it?
If the Tories can keep Labour’s economic lunacy out of office for five years I will be grateful.
I see that the dire failed PM Cameron is now calling for a soft (no) brexit.
https://www.ft.com/content/7c7d51b8-503b-11e7-a1f2-db19572361bb
PM yesterday had some lefty female economist on suggesting the way to solve the deficit was for the state secotor to piss even more money down the drain as the private sector was weak! And why is the private sector weak? Because they are over taxed, over regulated, have expensive religious energy forced onto them and have to carry a bloated & largely inept state sector and the many feckless who cannot be bothered to work much, given the system thst pertains.
Also much of the economy is a virtual state monopoly. The dire NHS, the BBC, much of housing and most of education for a start. Much of the private sector is so constrained by government lunacy and endless interference that it cannot be run very efficiently either.
For all that has been claimed about Gove, we had him on the radio talking about “climate deniers”. That doesn’t augur well for cheaper energy.
@Lifelogic
It looks like Mrs May agrees with Mr Cameron, as she loads her govt with Remainers.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/13/david-davis-stripped-hardline-brexit-minister-department-clear/
Maybe Gavin Barwell’s position as Chief of Staff will be reconsidered in the light of his poor performance as Housing Minister (esp. on fire regulations).
The Conservatives need to start work on the next manifesto now, let’s hope there isn’t an election for 4 or 5 years, but we need to be ready for one. The manifesto should remember that it is free markets, supported by low competitive taxes, deregulation and free trade which generates prosperity. It’s not good trying to outflank Labour on the left as Mrs May seemed to be trying to do, Labour will always win an auction of fruit from the magic money tree. I hope clear thinking ministers and backbench MPs will be involved in this and there will be plenty of open debate. The process on the last manifesto with a couple of advisers and Mr gummer Jr writing it in secret was absurd and was asking for failure.
Lifelogic
You need to subscribe, in order to read the article. I am not going to subscribe to articles which I myself can write and indeed your good self could write and probably better. Many on here write better Comments than you see day-to-day in artcles in the media.
If we had similar access to historic data and articles, we would put journalists out of work. What’s more JR is better in his writing than all of us. JR should create a London Evening paper. Osborne is nothing to beat. He’s a bad egg walking
Are you sure the likes of Soubrey and Morgan will vote with the party? The BBC were making it sound as though the DUP will only vote on their terms regarding Brexit. They also went on about Euro clearance houses being taken from London causing the loss of 80,000 jobs in the city. It is as though they are waiting for the second referendum on Brexit. I wonder why?
Not only have we got the appalling speaker back again but I see that BBC favourite, and wrong on almost everything, Ken Clark is still there too (as Father of the House) not long back we had the dire Ted Heath in this role. Nothing ever seem to change much. I thought he was finally going to retire but alas not it seems.
It is surely rather clear now that Parliament and the Lords will totally ignore the will of the people over Brexit, As I always expected them to. Any real Brexit is surely now dead in the water due to Gove’s knifing of Boris and May’s total incompetence, her punishment manifesto and her robotic, zero vision, socialist, election campaign.
Radio 4, needless to say, is to have Ken Clark on this morning shortly and the great Labour intellectual “thinker”, Rebecca Long-Bailey too. Should be good for a laugh, I suppose.
The BBC is largely responsible for the dire, lefty state of politics and government in the UK, they distort politics hugely to the EUphile, big government, climate alarmist, PC left and they do it every single day.
So long as the government is sensible with its policies and frugal with its legislation, then the opportunity for opposition will be limited.
Your biggest problem will be with Brexit and trying to keep your own remain MP’s in order if the EU will not play ball with sensible negotiations, then no deal (WTO terms) would really be better than a bad deal.
Can I suggest that whilst the government goes about its normal business, someone sensible in the Party starts to make a note do some research and give some thought to some progressive and attractive ideas to put in the next manifesto, so that it is not a panic document drawn up at the last minute like the last one.
Just in case we end up with another election
The big flaw in your argument John is you are assuming all the Tory MPs will vote with the government on contentious Brexit matters – Sourby, Clarke, Scottish Tories and co. That seems very unlikely.
Good morning.
Even with a majority in their own right things are never easy. I mean, look what happened over the budget. I believe the PM called this election to get more MP’s and to nullify this threat. If so, it has backfired. The Legislature and Opposition has never been more powerful. The PM and Chancellor are going to have to watch their step 🙂
Thank you JR for this summary of the arithmetic. As you said the other day, the electorate shows no wish to entrust power to one party. It’s fair to interpret that as a distaste for bold and provocative legislation, even under free votes. Fox-hunters will have to wait.
There’s clearly a distaste too for further austerity. Mr Corbyn offered a programme of wild financial imprudence and found it went down very well with a certain sort and age group. I quite like the idea of taking them at their word. Their elders will get the benefit but they’ll pay the bill.
Then when Mr Corbyn enters office there’ll be no money left and he’ll have to practise austerity. That’ll teach him. What’s not to like?
Time for the Conservatives to go into coalition with Labour on the Brexit negotiations. The differences between the parties is not as great as they pretend – both want to honour the referendum result, get the best deal for the UK, preserve tariff free trade, a soft Irish border. The objections I’ve heard that Labour put up to the Tories on Brexit appear artificial – like they are concerned about worker’s rights being watered down afterwards.
The real opposition on this matter is the bureaucracy in Brussels and a combined front led by David Davis and Keir Starmer (who seems to be a clever guy) will have the overwhelming support of the Commons.
Brussels hates and despises democracy – don’t let them take it away from us again!
If we do not leave the Customs Union we have not left the EU, and may as well not. Yes there needs to be a system for keeping and growing frictionless import/export, and agreement must be early to allow businesses to adjust supply chains, but the soft Brexit still in the Customs Union is no Brexit.
What’s the betting that Sinn Fein turn up to spite the DUP, to say nothing about Tory MPs who are determined to ignore the referendum result?
And when we have Hammond joining the likes of Cameron, Major and Heseltine all creeping out of the woodwork again in speaking out about the need for a “soft” Brexit – we should be looking for a new chancellor.
Long-Bailey was as clear as mud on the Labour “Brexit” position (just now on Radio 4). “Impediment free access” (to the single market) seems to be Labour’s new buzz phrase.
Unforunately the EU is nothing but endless “impediments” to almost everything as is government in general. They are like a malignant tumour of bureaucrats cells that feed off the creation of endless “impediments” and regulations. That is just what bureaucrats do, they create parasitic jobs for more bureaucrats and inconvenience the productive at every turn.
JR, the opposition parties are the least of all clean Brexiters worries! More frightening for the implementation of a clean Brexit is the Enemy Within. I am thinking of the EU Commissars for various UK constituencies. Can you imagine many of them voting to end the SM & CU? – They would sell their souls to Juncker!
Making good on the Referendum will be a defining moment for the Tory party. If it fails, or fudges, JR, you could find yourself leading the party after the next election with as many as 6 followers – if you are lucky!
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/13/door-still-open-britain-remain-eu-macron-tells-may/
Mrs May had better not be thinking of trying to keep us in the dreaded eu, I voted OUT and I knew what I voted for, I want to be no part of the eu in any form, you keep hearing from the London leftist snowflakes who want to keep us in but that would be nothing compared to the voice of millions across the country if she goes against the people who voted out
Sinn Fein MPs were at Westminster yesterday, sizing up office space. Looks like you may not be able to rely on them not voting in future. Though whether they’d swear allegiance to the Queen is another matter.
“There is no need for the government to propose lots of contentious legislation to make life more difficult.”
So we don’t want to hear any more about preventing opinions and factual knowledge contrary to the official public discourse as promulgated by the the lying MSM (stopping ‘terrorists’ using encryption). Incidentally, has anyone seen any, any at all, CCTV footage of any of the recent ‘terrorist’ events?
Good Morning,
For those wishing to ‘get on with leaving’, perhaps a little more patience? The good news is that the ECB is running out of firepower to keep the weaker EU nations from falling off an economic cliff. (perhaps this why Brussels is seeking a departure tax from us..) If the pundits are correct, the euro/EU collapse will occur within our remaining 21 months, so all we have to do is wait it out and not waste time on pointless discussions.
Ken Clark just now on radio 4, “we actually had an excellent coalition under David Cameron”. Well, perhaps “excellent” if you have pro EU, big government, high taxing, red tape pushing, climate alarmist, anti business, IHT and cast iron ratting, EUphile, anti-democratic, tax, borrow and piss down the drain views like Ken Clark, Cameron, Osborne, May, Rudd, Green, Greg Clark, Nick Clegg, Soubry, Hammond, Morgan and the rest I suppose.
It is so important that the EU referendum result is respected. Anything else will be seen as a circumvention of democracy by a political elite. We now look to politicians like yourself John with an abiding respect for democracy to force May and the europhile Hammond to respect the wishes of the British people and get us out of this political and economic straitjacket that is the EU even if that means threatening a civil war in the tory party.
The people want Brexit, not this nonsense termed ‘Soft Brexit’ but BREXIT
I hope John is right . The stability in Government is desirable and necessary if we are to have a credible and respected place in the world . It does mean that the Government is going to have to look over its shoulders with most of its moves , consult more and be aware of the “rumbles” that do occur . This is , by no means , a comfortable position for any leader to be in and “tip-toeing” around will imply delays and watered down legislation .
Frankly I do not expect Theresa to last it out . She has been torpedoed . Any leader who has made the sort of errors as she has will be subject to criticism and doubt at every turn . On the other hand it is difficult to see who another leader could be of the Conservatives . For the time being she has to remain in place , suffer the consequences and then step aside at the right moment . It is a tricky time and we can only hope for the best .
“Creating a stable government” The last one was not stable. Mrs May said so. Hence, the Election.
Mrs May does not do stable government.
You are not telling the truth. The Labour manifesto – at page 24- declared it would retain “the benefits of the single market and the customs union”.
Only two parties promised to leave the single market – the Conservatives and UKIP. They did not secure a majority of seats. It follows that the will of the people is to remain in the single market.
Reply The official Labour position was to leave the single market
How can one have a stable approach to BREXIT with that slacker Hammond as Chancellor?
Quite right. The BBC seem to be in major melt down mood over this. Alastair Campbell has blown a gasket, and Mandelson is tying himself up in a gordian knot. So good to see a more balanced perspective.
“If they do as they promised the Brexit bill will sail through.”
Maybe through the Commons, but there are already noises that many of the Lords will not accept that the Salisbury Convention applies.
Did students get two votes or not ?
I know my boy did !
What are the checks ? Is there any way that the student vote could have been corrupted ?
This is the only way I can see out of this mess.
The Head of the Fire services spoke on TV just now an says she……” has never seen a fire before on this scale ” ( 30 years ) Oh dear.
Time to recruit fire officers from abroad. …
keeping in mind that in the movie Towering Inferno ( 1974 ) the fictional Fire Officer said actually quite rightly “I do not know why admistrations build blocks so high. We cannot successfully deal with fires above nine storeys”
I hope you are right.
If she can get Brexit through that would all I would ask.
There is no stable government- consider this- the seven Sinn Fein members could march into parliament at any moment they like to mess things up?