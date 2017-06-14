Sworn in as MP for Wokingham

Today I was sworn in as the newly elected MP for Wokingham. It was privilege. The solemn ceremony is designed to remind MPs of the seriousness of their job, and the role of Parliament is making government and authority accountable to the people.
I am most grateful to all those who voted for me. I wish to live up to their trust. I am also conscious that it is my duty to represent all the people of my constituency, however they voted. I will be taking up the issues which emerged strongly in the election, including money for schools and for social care.
A shame so many MPs treat this with such complete contempt as we saw will the expenses racket and endless failure to keep promises.
The people of Wokingham are very lucky to have an MP as sound, diligent and sensible as you are. How can we get more please, and get rid of the career politicians, crooks and other dross?
Unfortunately q
As you have been technically unemployed at least eight times in the last twenty seven years, does the MP’s Pension fund credit you with being continuously employed, for those twenty seven years? There are a lot of people in Defined Benefit Pension Schemes who become unemployed, who will be interested in how the MP’s Scheme treats its contributing members in such cercumstances.
Reply I am not contributing to the scheme
Your election result showed the Conservatives can win, but only if candidates promote the correct policies and show human concern about poor ones.
The elected representing all their constituents is a major feature of a working democracy. A truism not appreciated in all countries claiming to be democratic, having gone through the process of an open election. It was the case in Egypt prior to the military taking over. It was true in Spain until recently, where winning parties considered it was their turn at the trough. Attaining such a level of democracy is a task in progress throughout much of the EU and at it’s heart in the Commission. We in the UK should not get complacent because true democracy still has a long way to go here despite technology giving us the means.
An MP in a beleaguered government. Remainiacs in charge after a PM deliberately throwing the election as she is against Brexit.
Forgive the public at large for being disillusioned with the establishment as they treat us like fools.
Well done on Vine radio 2 today. Chukka Unna talked a load of nonsense indicating that the UK wasn’t capable of ruling itself and we are where we are due to the munificence of Brussels.
people like him make me puke.
Did Corbyn swear allegiance to the Queen?
Thank you for all your hard work, John, both on your own patch, and for the Eurosceptic cause. Thank you also for your excellent blog ‘speaking for England’, and your generous and fair moderation of comments. I have learnt a lot from it – including that I had no need to keep paying the TV Licence fee after age 75!
Today, however, we all keenly feel the terrible devastation and trauma from the fire in London, the latest in a line of tragedies. The only thing I can say at this point is that Londoners of all roles and ethnic backgrounds displayed something of the lovable qualities of our people. I also thought the front-line BBC reporters were very professional, too.
I wish you well in the new parliament.