The tragedy in Kensington

I have just heard of the tragic deaths and injuries in the flat fire. I send my condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my best wishes to all those injured for a speedy recovery. I thank all involved in saving people from the fire.
11 Comments
Indeed an appalling incident and worse still I suspect it was a totally preventable incident.
Surely it was exacerbated by the green religion, the exterior insulation and the surface cladding. Apparently with instructions to tenants to stay in their flats and await rescue! Doubtless some politicians or bureaucrats (probably infected with the green/fashion/religion) who made the final financial decisions. Rather than some sound engineers and fire experts.
It is usually superficial appearance over logic and reason every time with these people.
Doubless someone will say “it is too early to speculate”, “and lessons will be learned” and the usual guff – but “speculate” is what you do before you have all the information and rightly so.
Rather a lot of cladding and insulation that might now have to be removed & rather rapidly – from countless tower blocks all over the place I suspect.
Thoughts with those who suffered.
Clearly the cause, and resultant speed of fire spread will need to be investigated properly by those experienced in such matters.
Let us hope reasons can be found, so that future tragedies can hopefully be avoided.
I couldn’t agree more with your sentiments. It is not just the residents who have suffered but the emergency services personnel who will have witnessed scenes no one should have to.
Early eye witness reports say that the recently installed cladding on the external walls of the building caught fire at the initial source and then rapidly spread it over the entire building. I am sure the renovators would only have used materials approved by Building Regs, surely the regulations don’t permit flammable insulation panels. I hope this is investigated thoroughly and not whitewashed due to a conflict with the green agenda. I have an interest as my sister lives in a very similar high rise block in Chester which has just been clad in insulating panels of unknown ( to us) composition.
It looks like the worst fire in a high rise ever. From the floor plans shown in the Guardian, it appears that the flat entrance doors open directly into a single lobby and fire escape stair with lifts. There are strict regulations about escape routes and distances and, for such a high block, it is surprising to see no alternative escape.In my experience when inspecting social housing projects, the tenants almost always removed or blocked fire door closers. Exterior cladding systems should have fire stops between floors and party walls, but these do not seem to have worked. Building regulations are administered by the LA for their own projects and the attitude is very different to a private application.
In south London it was found that, when a block of flats caught fire, residents were told by the Fire call centre to stay in their flats, and some of those that did perished, but those that ignored advice did not. The fire also spread outside the building. Lessons were to have been learned.
Isn’t it about time the British Army, RAF and Royal Navy got the hell back to Blighty to protect our country, using their personnel and available machines to cover terrorist attacks and floods and fires and other civil emergencies?
Fire engines with hoses and ladders 10 floors short of the fire from below is a pathetic response despite getting to that short point in 6 minutes.
Clearly there needs to be a public enquiry and the owner of ‘the’ fridge should not be blamed.
On the face of it, it looks like less than third world standards were applied across the board. Another question would be as to why was it so imperative that all those living in this block should have been housed in a location in such a strategic location near the beating heart of a major economic hub and the capital of the United Kingdom.
While I agree with everything you say, let’s hope it does not become one of those “Lessons will be learnt” incidents which in effect means that everyone covers their backsides, does little, and waits for the next one.
Nauseating to hear on the back of deaths and woundings that we get the political “Community Brigade” talking of “The close-knit community” . Even in fairly stable northern England council housing estates many people do not knowthe name of their next door neighbour. Colleagues who have worked far more than myself in London, and every day, always related that no-one knows anyone else. ( These were terraced or semis )”The next door neighbours haven’t a clue what they even look like. In blocks of flats you don’t actually see or hear anyone on other floors. The “local pub ” is full of people in groups, and it is far from full of local people anymore, four or five to a group and theri partners may have just been tonight’s pick-up , many only knowing a first name, of their one group. Few people are “regulars” in the sense of the Cornation Street pub the Rovers Return . This idea of “The community” where everyone does different jobs is bringing silly naive “progressive”politics into a very sad situation. Give it a rest! Show some respect for the grieving!
Is seems likely to me that the powers that be have made huge errors with tower block fire safety. With the insulation, cladding and the stay in your flat instructions given. Hopefully we will not get another Hillsborough type of cover up.
Many such blocks have rented been similarly clad three large ones in Swiss Cottage I saw being done and wondered about fire safety at the time. Providing a way for fire to go rapidly up the outside of a building seems an absurd oversight.
Recently ( not rented)