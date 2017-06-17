The Grenfell Tower inferno

As feared all too many people died in the fire. The government has rightly set up an Inquiry. We need to know what caused the fire, why the fire spread so fiercely and rapidly, and what differences in the building could have prevented it or lessened the impact. We need to know if people were given the right advice on what to do on that fateful night. It is harrowing to hear of what happened and to learn that even now we do not know who died and where they died. Relatives live with dreadful uncertainty and are now warned that if their loved ones have died they may not be able to identify the bodies. We all are grieving for those lost and are appalled by the extent of the losses.
A full independent Judge Inquiry is needed and has been agreed between government and Opposition. However, these take time and do not satisfy the immediate need for some answers and urgent action elsewhere if other blocks are at risk. We will need statements from the government, Councils and housing management companies about the safety of all the blocks in the country. The government needs to advise Parliament if it wants to change fire regulations or issue any new guidance to Councils. Individual Councils need to review their housing and debate the matter in each locality. They are the main owners and purchasers of social housing with planning and building control functions that go to heart of this matter. Management organisations need to talk to tenants and review their homes, so they can either reassure or improve their safety.
I am glad the government has said it is now reviewing urgently all tower blocks and will report back. It has said it will make sure all those who have lost their homes from the fire will be housed by the government. It has made emergency money available to the local Council and has helped set up a local co-ordinating committee to deal with all problems. It has made money and other assistance available to those who have lost their homes.
Many say the new cladding put in to improve thermal insulation, cut tenant heating bills and improve the appearance of the block for residents and the wider neighbourhood may have speeded the progress of the fire. If this is so it follows that other buildings with the same system need safety improvements, and future improvement schemes need reviewing. It looks as if fire alarms and response systems were not good enough or did not exist. It would be prudent for all other public sector landlords to review their estates – and private sector ones as well for that matter.
Ensuring the safety of tenants or leaseholders should the overriding priority. Local and national government needs to work hard and swiftly with that in mind.
This tragedy is now completely politicised. Expect the same with all events in which Labour detects capital to be made.
We are now seeing the beginnings of a politics of hatred and violence happily long, long absent from the British scene. This is copybook Marxist destabilisation. Its leader has mounted the tiger. Expect a summer of rioting.
I completely agree.
We are starting to see the media treat Mrs May in the same way as President Trump is being pursued in the US. It isn’t a pretty sight and is a disgrace.
Anyone who has a measurable IQ knows that a Corbyn government will destroy the economy in a fraction of the time it took Brown under Blair. Yet this seems to be what Sky and BBC News editors want to bring about. Do they really want to see the country put under the control of the IMF because that will be the inevitable outcome ?
Of course they will tben proceed to blame it all on Brexit.
The Conservatives need to recognise thst the country has a revolutionary in charge of the opposition who has set up a classic programme to undermine confidence in governance.
He and can no longer be treated as some harmless misguided democrat. He through his supporters who he encourages will continue to foment dissent. If leaders of parties who claim to value freedom do not speak out and he senses weakness and complacency he will prevail with his extreme programme and our democracy will be lost.
JR, you are correct in what you say. Your party failed to keep us safe from three attricities where Labour exposed May’s cuts to police as being a factor. A narrative that stuck and cost you dearly in the election. Do not be surprised they will use this every time to justify their mad economics.
Now your party needs to demonstrate what they are doing to keep us safe, enough is enough mantra by My needs to be brought alive. Authentically and sincerely. You need to act quickly Labour is importing its hard left wing activists into crowds as they did with Corbin’s visits around the country before the election. SNP deployed the same bulky boy tactics in 2015 against Farage.
May needs to choose appointments wisely, she failed so far. Best she get you, Jenkins and others of your ilk in govt. get Tebbit for party advice on strategy. Swinging to the left will lose all your vote base. FFS your party needs to wake up. Drop the uni kids without life experience, good at theory bad in reality.
A placard urging “Torys out, Corbyn in”at a protest over a horrific accidental fire really says it all. Whatever happens now Theresa May is sure to get it in the neck and the mass media are sure to cheer it on. Perhaps her biggest mistake was refusing to dance to their tune over TV debates and interviews etc, now they have it in for her at every turn.
Indeed.
Another ill thought-out scheme from the Blair government 1997-2010, but you won’t see any placards saying that. Labour politicians from that era seem to have gone to ground on this one.
Corbyn’s followers are indeed driving a politics of hatred, envy, entitlement, expropriation and violence. The Tory’s duty to the country is to ensure this dreadful man and his evil idea never get into power.
The Labour party is mainly funded by the state sector unions. Yet the people mainly at fault in this dreadful tragedy are almost certainly, well paid state sector employees in the fire and building regulation departments infected with the green/fashion religion.
Certainly this is a tragedy that could have been avoided and urgent action needs to be taken to re-house those affected and ensure that tower blocks using the same insulation are made safe NOW. Public inquires always take too long and their findings and recommendations are never implemented in full
Should we question whether the £5 million pounds being made available by the government is enough, bearing in mind that some £250 million would have been spend on “International Development” this week and next week and every week.
I remember a certain Nicholas Clegg saying “how proud” he was of of the Parliament putting 0.7% of GDP in to International aid. Should we really be spending that level of borrowed money abroad, when even a small proportion of that spent here could transform the lives of “the poorest in our society”?
Reply The £5m is for immediate bills for displaced families. There is additional money going to the Council.
You completely miss the point JR, as does your party. The public want their govt to put them before others, after all we pay for it. Stop this rot of putting minority politically correct dogma and causes before the majority of your own people and core vote. Did any of you learn anything about the voting pattern around the world last year! Wake up and change, not carry on and ignore the people. We are fed up with out of touch, stupid corrupt politicians.
It is like you all have your fingers in your ears and will not listen to the public. Sense the general mood.
This happened in Remain London with its cheap workforce crammed in cheap housing. The cladding was to appease the eyes of Notting Hill Remainers nearby.
There should be no residential property above 9 floors as the fire brigade cannot rescue people above this.
Reply The cladding was mainly to meet new insulation standards and to lower fuel bills for tenants.
Reply to
And where did these new standards originate from ? I think we can all guess. And as for lowering heating bills, if we did not have the Climate Change Act which drives them up, perhaps those poor people might not have needed such cladding which may have been the cause of their deaths.
‘This happened in Remain London with its cheap workforce crammed in cheap housing’
– To mention this tragedy in the context of the EU Referendum is appallingly bad taste. Similar to those Marxists who are trying to politicise this tragedy and trying to hound Mrs May from office.
Was it an EU directive? If so expose it for what happened! I suspect it was part of the Climate Change Act or EU directive on environment. Expose it.
Reply to Reply: So you can say that it is a direct result of all the green energy/climate change nonsense?
Reply to reply:
1 New insulation standards dreamt up by whom?
2 There is a risk reward balance here which should have been analysed. In this case the risk outweighed the reward.
HARD-LEFT activists were blasted for “hijacking” the genuine outrage over the Grenfell tragedy.
Supporters of Jeremy Corbyn fan group Momentum were spotted during the invasion of Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall.
This is definitely designed by commie Corbyn/McDonald/Abbott British haters, well you can keep your cesspit London but don’t try your marxis tactics up north
It looks like another unintended consequence of following the green blob.
Anyone advocating plastic as insulation should be jailed. We never learn. Polystyrene tiles of the 60,s burning houses down. Nothing changes.
We are going back to 1977 when I left Britain in disgust after endless union inspired thuggery. Corbyn and his communist mate are determined to destroy Britain with the Tory party egging them on with their wishy washy lift wing manifesto.
We are doomed.
For many who survived the trauma will remain for a long time and for those who perished a dreadful way to die. It has been reported that 600 people lived in the 120 flats, which if true is a major concern. Forty year old residential tower blocks should be demolished not refurbished. This disaster is the tragic side of the housing problem.
Here is your first example of how the public housing stock cannot cope with immigration running into the hundreds of thousands for years. If you want it at this level you are going to have build more houses.
A wise summary of events, John. The political fall-out is menacing, and the fact that elements on the Far-Left are capitalizing on the tragedy is revealing. One hopes the nation at large will discern what’s going on, and come out on the side of law and order, freedom and dignity.
Support for the PM and Her Majesty’s Government by the silent majority is now crucial. There needs to be sober reflection on root-causes, and swift and transparent remedy.
There are two paths set before us; terminal and destructive chaos: or reflective humbling and sincere making amends. It starts with every one of us.
We seem to be back to the days of rent-a-mob, encouraged by Corbyn and McDonnell and actively assisted by the mass media. Spontaneous protests will not usually feature uniform mass-produced placards, clearly there is an extraneous organisation behind them.
To be honest if I was Theresa May I would be somewhat tempted to simply resign and hand over the reins to Corbyn, then we can see how he and his chums get on. But I don’t suppose she will do that, I guess that her sense of duty is too strong for her to just walk away.
What we need is rather more sound engineers, builders and scientists and far fewer lawyers, green priests, magic money tree economist, politics of envy politicians (and PPE graduates).
Doubtless it will be the lawyers and bureaucrats who end up with all the money for pushing paper around and not the sensible engineers who could actually solve the problem relatively cheaply and quickly. There is a lot of insulation & cladding that needs to be removed quickly I suspect.