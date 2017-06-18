Blog postings

By johnredwood | Published: June 18, 2017

I am extremely busy this week-end as there is a lot going on that matters to Wokingham and the wider nation. If people persist in offering multiple postings and long postings it may  take time to moderate them. I am not slowing them down to censor them but slowing them down because I do not have the time to moderate them. The dreadful inferno at the flats needs proper attention. The Brexit talks tomorrow are an important and fast moving story.

3 Comments

  1. fedupsoutherner
    Posted June 18, 2017 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

    Quite understand John. Will still read your blogs though as they are informative.

    Reply
  2. alan jutson
    Posted June 18, 2017 at 2:07 pm | Permalink

    Perfectly understand, I hope you are being encouraged to take part and have some input into the Brexit negotiations, even if only in an important backroom position.

    Reply
  3. Bert Young
    Posted June 18, 2017 at 5:02 pm | Permalink

    Insist on one reply per blog and stick to the discipline .

    Reply

