Chancellor agrees with government policy on Brexit

As forecast here, the Chancellor does support the Lancaster House Speech and White Paper, approved by Parliament, which he helped compose.
The BBC, of course, cannot bring themselves to make that the headline, having forecast the opposite. So they are now trying to suggest the Chancellor disagrees that No deal is better than a bad deal. Yet he clearly stated that a punishment deal would be unacceptable and worse than no deal!
Come on BBC, accept you lost on this one.
13 Comments
Well we shall see. Perhaps you are right, but I suspect the real position is the Labour & Keir Starmer want to stay in the customs union (essentially killing Brexit dead) and Hammond does too be he wants to give the new arrangement a new name.
Hammond also needs to take the blame for the dire election result. With his tax grabbing budget, his attempted NI muggings (ratting on the manifesto promise) and the fiscal and benefit attacks in the absurd punishment manifesto.
There is an opportunity to actually do something about the BBC. Adopt the DUP’s position on it.
Conservative Home are gleefully reporting that as Corbyn is an unreconstructed anti EU Bennite who sabotaged the remain campaign and the Conservatives are terrified of an election half the country getting Brexit shoved down its throat whether it likes it or not
I rest my hopes on the fact that Corbyn`s supporters actually very pro EU and so is Business and so is much of the Conservative Party and Labour Party .Half the country as well; of course and much of the leave vote few of whom wanted to have poverty and disaster forced on them by an alliance of bigots and Communists . They believed, as they were told , they would be richer not poorer , they thought they could stay in the single market and toll pollsters that is what they want ,. They had no idea of what the Brextremists were plotting
This morning I wasted too much of my time watching the BBC (Marr, then Robinson), ITV (Peston) and Sky (Ridge). They were all as bad as each other, both about Brexit and about the fire. Then I looked at the Telegraph website and that was rubbish as well.
What a shame you didn’t take the opportunity in 2015 when the Charter was renewed, to ‘lance some of the boils’ It regularly features towards the top of organisations that the public trust which makes it even more important it is unbiased. In the last hour the DT on line has a leader about what the Chancellor said, completely at odds to the interview I saw. I think this is just another example of the Press and Media across the political spectrum being out of control which is not good for democracy.
The anti-Brexit spin the BBC have put on their coverage of the interview is worse than disgraceful.
It is actually dishonest!
I wonder if he read your blog this morning before going on the Andrew Marr program ?
How on earth do we bring the BBC to book ?
Can you suggest where we can hear or read truthful news ?
Maybe Cons need a Media Spokesman at this time, as in the Falklands.
Someone who is clever and has all the facts in his head thereby letting the others do what they have to do
Reportedly a Labour MP has tweeted ‘burn neoliberalism not people’ and Mr Corbyn has said if you make cuts you feel the consequences somewhere, in the context of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, attempting to draw a bogus connection between [Tory] ‘cuts’ and the fire. Surely we have never seen elected MPs act in such a despicable way before to try to make political capital out of peoples’ terrible misfortune? I can’t think of a case. Corbyn is also proposing the seizure of properties, also in an attempt to whip up class hatred. We have not seen such actions in Europe since the end of WW2, although we have seen them elsewhere in the world such as in Venezuela under Chavez / Maduro (a regime much praised by Corbyn) and in Zimbabwe by Mugabe. People should be warned.
The BBC’s portrayal of recent events has been biased – as usual. The election result was portrayed as a victory for Labour despite being beaten on the number of seats won. The only circumstances in which Labour won are when Diane Abbot does the arithmetic.
John, it’s just a shame that you even have to write this article. We all know there is a fifth column just as destructive in the Tory Party as the Marxist Momentum party.
Looking at the structure of the EU it is plain too see that there is no advantage in Britain being a member. We all would like to know the agenda of the parties.
Immigration is the root cause of many problems, lower wages, stiff competition for jobs, 3 weeks to see a doctor (unless you are an asylum seeker and you will be seen immediately.).
Local children being bussed 7 mile to school when the local academy is 45% incomers.
The list is endless.
The reason I make these points is if we don’t get out of that corrupt mess, we are going to be even more marginalised by the Euro area members.
I really can’t see why any sane person would want to be a member of this club.
It’s telling that only net recipients want to join, no net contributor nations.
“On the one hand he said that Britain will definitely be quitting the customs union, which will dismay business lobby groups, but the chancellor also hinted that the UK might then want to automatically opt back into Europe’s tariff-free trading block. He said that British exporters should experience trade with the EU “which feels as close as possible to the way it feels now”. (BBC.)
According to continental number crunchers, there are going to be 27 other EU states, who will demand the same deal; which according to Mr Hammond, appears free of any charges!
Not looking good for Household finances. The “leave”52%, will soon realise that they have consequentially voted to replace Osborne austerity with Hammond poverty. I told you last summer that the affects of the Brexit vote would not be felt before the second quarter of 2017. It is downhill for the UK economy from here on. Mr Hammond has turned out to be yet another neo-liberal Conservative politician, who, sadly, does not understand the power of “The Magic Money Tree”.
Reply More lies and false forecasts? We all want to keep tariff free trade with few barriers. Please explain again why French farmers want high tariffs against their dairy exports, Irish farmers high tariffs on their beef exports, German car makers a 10% tariff on their cars, and Dutch market gardeners and flower growers heavy tariffs on their exports to us? Which EU member state has said it wants high agricultural tarfiff barriers across the Channel?
The biased BBC ought to be held to account for their views . They receive financial support from Brussels and this might explain it . The Government must step in , change the management and direction and keep a strong watching brief . The dignity and neutrality that used to exist in the BBC would be welcomed by me ; I would then start watching it more often .