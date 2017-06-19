Let’s try negotiating with the EU rather than ourselves!

At last today the UK will start negotiating with the rest of the EU. Some in politics and the media have been making our country look stupid by persisting in having a negotiation amongst ourselves over how weak a negotiating stance we should adopt in Brussels. Some do this because they do want to wreck our negotiation proper. Others do so because they do not understand how a serious negotiation is best handled, and doubt the underlying strength and fairness of the UK position.
We have heard siren voices tell us we need to pay large and maybe continuing sums of money into the EU. Of course not. There is no legal requirement to do so. The rest of the world trades happily with the EU without paying budget contributions or one off payments.
Some say we have to stay in the single market and or Customs Union. Of course not. Most countries that trade with the EU are in neither. We do need to leave both bodies, as the Manifesto of both Labour and Conservative made clear in the recent election, in order to negotiate better trade deals with the rest of the world. The rest of the EU stated categorically we cannot stay in the single market without accepting the laws, freedom of movement and budget contributions that go with it. In other words to be in the single market we would need to be in the EU.
Some say the UK cannot expect to get a free trade deal with the rest of the EU when we walk out. Why not? We have a comprehensive free trade deal with them at the moment, and the UK is happy to offer continued easy access to our market. The rest of the EU sells us so much more than we sell them. Why would they want to lose some of that?
Some say you cannot negotiate a free trade deal in 20 months. That is probably true, but we don’t need to negotiate one. We merely need to renew one that exists already.
Of course it is possible the rest of the EU will want to harm their trade with us. In that case the negotiations will take the form of the EU proposing barriers to their trade with us and ours with them, whilst we urge them not to. We will also of course be pointing out they cannot do so against WTO rules, which will greatly limit their scope to do damage. It will mainly come down to them imposing large tariffs on agriculture where WTO does allow such practises, and us retaliating. The UK can once out also remove tariffs on agricultural products from the rest of the world that we cannot produce for ourselves.
Tomorrow I will talk about a new range of stories the media could pursue on this topic, to get us away from the boring and repetitious “Lets water down and undermine the UK position” pieces that they all have been running for a year.
I think your penultimate paragraph needs clarification; .. the EU “central bureaucracy” will want to harm…., but the ‘member states’ and companies there domiciled, do not.
And this is OUR problem; we are talking to the WRONG people if we want sensible continuing trade relations.
Today is the day your convictions meet the hard wall of reality.
We are about to find out over the coming months if all the assertions you have built your Brexit case are true or not. Personally, i think you and many followers of this blog are in for a surprise… but we will see. Time will tell.
Good luck and may the best team win.
Surely, if they put tariffs on agricultural products then ours could be cheaper to buy from home. Or, if we didn’t apply tariffs on our goods to them they might find our good cheaper? As you say, it is good we are at last getting somewhere with talks.
David Davis would do well to listen you you on the Brexit issue. I’m concerned that the party is still very divided, if we are not careful the EU negotiators will try and exploit this. DD should invite you onto his team, I cant imagine why he hasn’t!
Alas, government is so damaged by its self-inflicted wounds that it needs general support. That means unhelpful clarity during negotiations and much noisy debate. Our hand, which was strong, is weak, our voice hesitant and even our will uncertain.
I believe JR’s position and goals are plain good sense. Others don’t. Some are genuine in their differences, but many are not and may even hope to vindicate past opposition by ensuring future failure. The Conservatives are riven again. Labour’s position seems opaque but opportunistic. Parliamentary arithmetic will dominate all.
Only those who spiritual home is a sinking ship can feel at ease.
For many years you have been a thorn in the side of the party over the EU, but for the country embarking upon its biggest mission to remove ourselves from the shackles of the European Parliament, it actually begs belief that you and a few like thinking members have not been elevated to the negotiating teams. It is time for the hatchets to be well and truly buried and send people with knowledge and experience of how the EU thinks and operates.
Hope you have a suitcase packed just in case!!
Exactly as you say:- We don’t need to negotiate one. We merely need to renew one that exists already. The only real object to this is some EU bureaucrats, who clearly want to injure their members own interests.
This to try to keep their EUSSR project on the road. Most thinks these bureaucrats do are alas against their members interests. The Euro, fishing, agriculture & the CAP, the energy agenda, over regulation of virtually everything, the land fill and recycling rules ….
Talks to start at last, thank goodness.
Now we will really see what the EU thinks of us.
Looking forward to tomorrow’s direction.
You write: ” In other words to be in the single market we would need to be in the EU”.
Norway is in the single market. It is not in the EU. It is perfectly feasible, and in line with the referendum result, for the UK to be in the same position as Norway. You might not like that, but that is a matter for debate. What is not open for debate is your claim that “to be in the single market we would need to be in the EU”. That is a palpable untruth.
Spot on about the negotiations. Add to the pot, hubris, egos and an over inflated view of self worth encouraged by a media not seeking news but controversy. David Davis is a serious player. Let’s hope that that HMG shows some corporate responsibility for a change supported by an aggressive Alistair Campbell type figure to get their message over.
If we are in such a good position because the EU sells more to us than we sell to them, then obviously they should be offering to pay us to continue to trade.
Why do you think this is not happening, Mr Redwood?
You say we should merely renew the agreement that exists already. Incredible! I thought you wanted to leave the EU, but now you are happy to sign up to the current deal – unlimited immigration, power of the Court in Luxembourg … what an amazing conversion!
The trouble is John, Britain leaving the EU is a body blow to the movers and shakers of this world.
The Goldman Sachs and Bilderburger of this world so desperate to do away with Western culture and diminish our standing are outraged.
The Paris accord designed to transfer hundreds of billions from the developed world to the basket cases under the guise of saving the planet is just another EU type con trick.
We have more to fear from those wihin, never mind Brussels.
There is apparently now majority public support for: ‘soft’ brexit (undefined); staying in the customs union;and a second referendum on the deal. All positions incompatible with getting a good deal under brexit. How can this have happened? Part of the explanation must surely be the total failure of the government under Mrs may both during the election and before to offer any positive vision of brexit beyond platitudes.
What for example has happened to Liam Fox? We haven’t seen or heard from him for months. Are no Countries interested in trade deals with the UK or is Dr Fox just not competent to have made any progress he can report on them after a year in his position?if the first maybe people are right we are better off in the customs union.
The Conservatives need to start fighting the campaign they just didn’t do in the election, including a positive vision of brexit and a robust debate on the economy.
I trust David Davis takes Johns’ thoughts with him to Brussels today . Facing the threat of a “huge fine” from the EU is intimidating and unrealistic . The countries in Europe would face a considerable drop in their income / jobs were they to lose the benefit of our market and many have voiced their concern at the stance the EU has indicated it wishes to take .
A calm and diplomatic approach is needed and I hope this will be the case .
We now have to imagine a Commission headed by …. Sir John Major….. almost a guarantee that nothing will happen whatsoever, except that he will manage to get A50 revoked and say that he’s done a wonderful deal to get us into the Euro via an ERM arrangement.
Desperate stuff still by Remainers.
May’s stance is correct – NO deal is better than a bad deal. If the EU know we will accept a bad deal, this is what we will get. Philip Hammond was wrong to undermine her yesterday by saying the opposite. If the EU want to punish us by imposing tariffs, they will be punishing themselves more. We need strong leadership in the talks with the absolute aim of coming out of the single market, customs union and NO divorce bill – no ifs, no buts.
I have little to add to this very good summary of the real position.
People like Clegg, are being entirely disingenuous in claiming we should and could remain on the SM and CU.
By contrast we heard a sensible and coherent position from Labour in the form of Starmer’s interview with Marr on Sunday. McDonnell and the Momentum mob must have been furious that the shadow Brexit Secretary missed an oportunity to attack the PM. Perhaps there is some hope for Labour after all.
Unfortunately while I write the last paragraph and after excellent interviews with Michael Gove and Boris, the Today programme interviewed Clegg.
The BBC needs to realise that the man is now a nobody, he’s lost his seat and like Mandleson who they interviewed earlier, he has no official position.
They only turn to them because, unlike Starmer, they can be relied on to follow the BBC’s disgraceful policy of attacking its own Country’s negotiating position.
It is difficult to see how David Davis can bargain in Brussels with confidence when Hammond & Co desire a deal at almost any price and behave as a fifth column. Any deal arrived at under such circumstances is unlikely to survive for long.
The result is it has become more likely we will leave the EU in March 2019 without a trade deal and without Theresa May as PM.
It all seems a grand plot to make sure the Britsh people never ask for or get a referendum on any subject again.
Undermining the democratic vote every day, several times a day by MPs who should have first been put under a legal oath NOT to undermine the Will and Vote of the people.
Putting a cross on a piece of paper and having it honoured has never been so tortuous in the history of the UK Parliament
“Grenfell Tower disaster, a symbol of broken Britain.” Headlines Politico. Everything you need to know about how badly managed the UK has been for the last three decades, is summarised in the the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.
“Five minutes walk away from the block of council flats, a five bedroom semi-detached family home is for sale. Asking price: £15 million. Side by side, oligarchs and uber drivers. One set living in the most expensive streets in Europe, the other in rented flats owned by the local council, who opted not to retrofit a sprinkler system in the homes of its poorest residents.”
Our amateur Punch & Judy parliament has not considered it necessary to build a national civil defence system for Grenfell tower type incidents; like the US FEMA system for instance. There are a lot of Grenfells about, they are mostly occupied by the bottom 30% income groups. Groups that have no interest whatsoever to a 1% serving, neo-liberal conservative government.