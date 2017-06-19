Money for local schools

Last week I reminded the Secretary of Sate for Education of the need for more cash for Wokingham and West Berkshire schools, and argued again the case for more money overall for English education, and for a fairer split of the funding. This was an informal exchange, so I am also pressing for a further meeting to repeat my message from before the election going into more detail again of the needs of our local schools.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
One Comment
Rather than seek additional funding why not address 5% of the supposed 8% shortfall. 3% extra contributions to the teacher pension pot to secure teachers’ rather generous pensions and 2% additional NI contributions which once again are going towards pensions.
Would the government not be better served equalising the pensions offered to the public sector rather than seeking to spend more of our money?
The new education settlement does not penalise any school. It merely removes over generous historical subsidies given to inner cities. Once again plenty of our taxes used to subsidise the mass immigration that brings such benefits to our economy