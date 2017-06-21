The rich and their responsibilities.

To Labour anyone earning more than £70,000 a year is rich. Many people on such an income do not see themselves as rich. It seems as if having savings and assets is also a crime to some in Labour. Yet many people save hard for their retirement pension, and struggle to repay the mortgage on their homes. They do not see themselves as rich either. They also like it if something remains to pass on to their children. Today we are witness to a big debate about who is rich, and what contribution should they be expected to make to the wider society. In the recent UK election Mr Corbyn claimed that the rich as he defined them should pay more tax to help those on lower pay and pensions.
There is no agreed definition of who is rich. People’s idea of what rich looks like is heavily influenced by how much wealth and income they have. If you have nothing someone on £40,000 a year is well off. If you own no assets someone with a £200,000 house is well heeled. Someone living in a £200,000 house with a large mortgage, family commitments and an income of £40,000 may not have anything over at the end of the month and may feel a bit squeezed. They do not think they are rich.
A better description of rich is probably one based on lifestyle than on any particular figure for assets or income. Let’s consider two widows, as I have done before on this site. One lives on her own on a State Pension and top up benefits in her one bedroom flat in prime London. It is worth £1.2m but she has no other assets and finds it difficult to afford the living costs .All the time she lives there she is hard up. Another lives in a £200,000 larger property 200 miles from London and has £1 million in financial assets to augment her State Pension. She can afford a decent lifestyle. Are either of these millionaires rich? Or does a rich person need to be someone with a £1 million plus home of their own, and several millions in investments so they do not need to work but can live on their investment income? Or is true rich a senior Director or executive of a large corporation, or a footballer, with a telephone number salary and plenty of assets from past earnings? How much more of these people’s earnings should the state take?
In the end these are political judgements which have to be translated into tax law. All parties in UK government believe in income redistribution, taxing the better off more highly to provide support for others. Governments also impose some taxes on capital, usually when assets are bought and sold. These questions are also attitudes of mind which affect how people live together in society. If you try to tax at too high a rate rich people leave the country or find legal ways to arrange their affairs that thwarts the aim of the tax rise.
Many people with savings have thought it a good idea to buy an extra property or two and let it out. They like the rental income, and have usually benefited from rising capital values as well. It does mean the rich individual has a special relationship with his or her tenants. The wealth is on show, and there can be difficult relationships if the landlord is thought to be too hard or unreasonable. Modern tenancy law has tried to move the balance a bit in favour of the tenant. In a world where the leader of the Opposition says the homes of the rich if they are not being properly used should be requisitioned for those in need, the landlord has to be sensitive to the mood. The individual who has bought a holiday home or spare property which they do not live in may be unpopular in the community where the property usually stands empty.
In this climate of opinion those with higher incomes and assets have to be well on the right side of tax law. Tax evasion is a crime and some see clever tax avoidance as equally unacceptable even though it is legal. Portfolio investments in bonds and limited liability companies have advantages over direct ownership of property or companies for the better off , as the investor is shielded from much of the responsibility of ownership by the professional managers employed. If a multinational treats its employees badly or causes deaths by lax safety management it will be the well paid Directors and executives, not the shareholders, in the dock. If you are the landlord and the tenant is put at risk, or if you own the company and the employee is badly treated, you will be in the dock.
Limited liability companies were a great breakthrough for everyone because they allowed people to put up money without putting the rest of their wealth at risk. It also now means the investor lays off the risk for misconduct on those who run the company for them, which in the current climate is also important in keeping people investing. It should not be an excuse however for no-one being to blame.
Who do you think is rich, and what more should we expect of them?
65 Comments
Who are the rich? Those with more than we have. We see their assets but not their liabilities. Whose money is it? There’s the question.
I’d naively imagined that people owned their own possessions but a comment elsewhere the other day, from a Corbyn supporter, showed me my error: “There’s plenty of money in the system but it’s all being stolen from us by politicians and fat cats.”
So there’s the answer: we would all be rich but the rich have stolen our riches. All we have to do is take them back. Incidentally, I see that assets held in BVI have doubled this year. I wonder why.
Expropriate the expropriators?
First I would like government to stop spending/wasting so much, then it would not need to claim more from the rich.
If government tax take is 40% of GDP then take that amount off everyone, companies, and individuals (including benefit claimants). Folk can then feel their and other’s contribution is fair and may urge government to reduce its expenditure. This would also do away with stealth taxes as tax would need to be levied solely on income
The spending/wasting of “government” money is precisely how some people get rich!
The rich are those with inner peace.
They are able to expect nothing of others
but everything from themselves.
Absolutely I can barely think of one prominent “rich” person whose lifestyle I would want. If they did some serious reflection I am sure they would consider their “good fortune” to be something of a curse.
What do I think is ‘rich’?
Owning more than one home.
Even owning a holiday home puts most of them into the ‘rich’ category.
What I don’t consider to be rich is those, like myself, who live on a single pension and just happen to have lived, worked and retired in an ‘expensive property’ area.
The IHT cut-off of £325,000 is absolutely unreasonable in this day and age.
This should be upped to nearer £1M. Please.
£1million threshold each was promised by the ratter Osborne, but never delivered. Hammond clearly does not want to either.
In the USA a couple get about £8 million between them. So even £1m is pathetic £325K and then 40% is a complete joke. Why bother earning it paying tax on it just to have it stolen off you on death? It is a huge disincentive to the productive and make people leave the country with their money, jobs and businesses.
I think the problem is that some people have wealth due to property prices increasing faster than GDP per capita, particularly in some areas. This is a result of luck and market distortions. The IHT threshold is only part of the argument, the distortions in wealth due to luck and market inefficiencies need to be reduced without the shift to corbyn’s socialism. L
Lets be honest.
The reason there is a problem is that you spent all the pension contributions.
The state has run up £420,000 of debt per tax payer and you have hidden that from the public.
If Mr Average’s National Insurance had been invested he would have had £1.1 million in the bank. You spent it.
The public now think they can shaft the poor even more by dumping student loans on them.
It’s the lack of investment and the hiding the debts that’s the issue.
So if you want a solution.
1. Publish the debt.
2. Allow couples to share tax allowances.
3. Don’t under any circumstances allow 100 bn to go to Brussels and have to make swinging cuts in the NHS as a result.
Rephrase any money going to Brussels as cuts to nurses.
If you need cheering up on this hot day.
Here’s a list of remoaner leaders
Blair
Brown
Milliband
Cameron
Osborne
Clegg
Farron
Obama
Clinton
– all gone.
– Hope that brought a smile to your face
Not gone. Still working hard on reversing Brexit. Free to make alliances.
It did! Thank you. }:O)
All rich !!
The climate of class hatred and envy which Jeremy Corbyn and the hard left are trying to foster is both unpleasant and a huge risk to the UK during and after the Brexit process. For all his other faults and mistakes, amongst Tony Blair’s achievements was to move Labour firmly off this kind of politics. If there is a material possibility of a government headed by someone who urges Venezuela style property seizures, which business or investor in his/ her right mind, who has any choice, will remain in or come to the U.K.?
The thing is the whole system is now so rotten and resistant to reform who is going to go out of their way to defend it?
It sounds facile to say this but there is a similarity to pre-revolutionary Russia -in the end everyone (except possibly the poor deluded Tsarina) knew the revolution was coming,they just did not know the shape or form it would take and even those quickly swept away by it egged it on or acquiesced in it.
Part of the problem of defining ‘richness’ is that lot depends on age. It is natural that a person of 50 should have more assets than a person of 25, having had twice as long to accumulate them. Moreover, person of 20 with no dependents, no assets and no mortgage can feel wealthy on £70K while the same person with dependents and a mortgage on the same salary at 40 will feel poor.
I’d suggest that the solution is to tax consumption rather than assets and income.
Agreed !
Still doesn’t work. Have you seen how much parent-dependent teenagers at home or university consume ?
I would far prefer to see wealthy families and individuals and businesses left with their own money (who can and usually do invest sensibly) rather rich governments who tend to destroy wealth and any incentives to create it. Governments who so like to piss money down the drain on bureaucrats, buying votes, HS2, Hinkley C, endless corruption, corrupt overseas aid, appallingly inept defence systems & procurement, incompetent fire regulations, incompetent and uninterested police, dire social services, the appalling monopoly of the NHS and education system, the subsidies for wind, PV, biofuels, the expensive energy agenda, generating more red tape and countless other entirely damaging activities.
Hear hear!
I think that someone on £70 a year may not be rich, but they are certainly not poor! Politicians routinely earn this, and more. I have a very close relative who lives in London and works for the public sector. Salary – £24 before tax. Without help from family they would not be able to live and work in London. There was a pay freeze for 3 years, and then a 1 per cent pay rise (Politicans awarded themselves an 11 per cent pay rise)!
I dont think the very rich should be especially ‘hammered ‘ provide they pay the tax that is due, and do not squirrel it away in offshore bank accounts. These loopholes should be closed in my opinion.
Those figures should be £70 thousand and £24 thousand, of course. My error.
If you’re young with a young family anywhere near London/SE you are brassic on £70k.
Jeremy Corbyn, he’s rich.
We in the middle neither rich nor poor are the real losers.
Our savings are decimated by ZIRP and our pensions ravaged by extortionate council tax and fuel bills.
Only the very poor or very rich can afford to live in London.
The middle people have to commute at astronomical cost.
We are comfortable but wait till Corbyn has confiscated everything due to an entirely own goal by May.
We are comfortable not rich but wait
until Corbyn confiscates everything all because of a stupid own goal by May.
Who is pulling her strings.
Cameron. Mrs May has just appointed Gavin Barwell as her chief of staff.
Young deprived of any opportunity to own property vote for confiscators.
Also, we in the middle do not have access to justice. The wealthy can afford legal fees. Criminals living on benefits (our money) get costs paid for by the state (our money). Middle class people dare not take the risk of losing everything in order to seek legal remedies when we are wronged, especially by wealthy firms or individuals.
John,
I think your arguments are, again, quite logical and well thought through. The problem we have is that by going over this ground again and again we’re giving legitimacy to the left’s argument to “tax everything and argue about the details”. We’re giving them the ground to start with and they don’t need that advantage: they’re offensive and aggressive already. It’s as if we’re parrying the left’s blows and assuming we’ll win on the judges’ decision, rather than attacking their core, wrapping them in knots, and taking them down, and winning before the end of the contest.
Kind Regards
Defining who is rich is a waste of time. How long is a piece of string?
The objective needs to be to incentivise individuals at all levels of society.
Following on from the definition of an alcoholic (someone who drinks more than his doctor) – maybe the definition of rich is someone who is better off than their MP. As to what we should expect from them, maybe we should expect them to be nice people – with all the moral obligations which flow from that !!
Money isn’t everything. So long as good British beer is available for under £1.50/ 500cl and the body and mind still just about function, I am not too grumpy. Jezza and his revolutionaries would classify me as very rich, but my income is about the national average. If he brings in a property or wealth tax, as Hollande did, many like me will move abroad, as they did in France. We can read and get tv on the net and import British beer, while enjoying a health service less likely to kill us than the NHS.
John, 24 hours after posting comments criticising your government as I did yesterday, and as I often do, it can’t be a coincidence that as usual they are ‘still waiting for moderation’ Do you censor or delay all comments that point out the ineptitude and anti-Englishness of your government?
He has done the same for me pointing out at what level the Conservatives consider people to be “rich” when it comes for them to paying more and more tax.
Ditto
The charges that you make against our kind host have been made by others elsewhere. That is no coincidence.
But the truth, no matter how uncomfortable, must be told. And will be told, if not here then elsewhere.
Why not start your own blog?
You can then drone on as much as you like.
JoolsB
You would really need to know how many comments he gets per day and how many people he has helping him read them. Ask him that maybe. I dunno.
Mr Redwood is busy and this is a voluntary site. Be patient. If you want better then expect to pay a hefty subscription for a secretary to be employed.
Rich is what this country would have been, per capita, if it hadn’t brought in so many extra millions to fuel the class war. Now we are stuck with that, and the numbers of new Corbyn voters reflected it. The Conservatives were winning the class war until John Major took us into the ERM and until the population was increased.
£70k requires a 5x salary mortgage to buy a Grenfell Towers flat. An abode which Labour have just described as poor. I doubt Mr Corbyn had to manage a 5x salary mortgage.
Anyone starting out in London/SE is poor on less than £100k a year.
Mr. Redwood,
Not on subject but more immediately important; can you inform us of the Government’s position on contributing to the EU ‘military capability’ plans. It is reported the UK is going to be a part of this folly, to be signed tomorrow. Our agreeing to their plans is reasonable, as long as we don’t become a paid-up member of it beyond March 2019.
Please comment soonest, thank you.
As this is a new venture, decided upon after we voted to leave, surely we must be able to opt out of paying towards it ?
In any event, most of the money will actually be spent after June 2019.
JR: “To Labour anyone earning more than £70,000 a year is rich. ”
Making the whole of the shadow cabinet ‘Fat Cats’, then.
I would say the rich are people who don’t care which party gets elected because in the worst case they can afford to emigrate.
My parents think anyone earning more than £70k p.a. are rich but not themselves – despite living in a house which needs an income of more than £140k p.a. to buy!
Anyone earning/making more than £200,000/year say, is a thief as they are charging too much for their services/products.
If that is the salary the employer is charging customers too much to be able to pay such salaries.
Unfortunately there are millions of people in the UK who have a huge sense of entitlement. They believe it’s the duty of the State to provide them with excellent Public Services and a generous Welfare system. The only fly in the ointment is that they don’t want to have to pay for this through their taxes. They are however fine with it as long as someone else pays.
The topic today is all bunkum and is just another diversion from the serious infighting that is going on inside the tory party .. and meanwhile the whole world is looking on
Hands up all those who think david davis had a good day yesterday?..and the real worry now is i see liam fox has returned to the fold but with no goodies to show? My my- and all that talk we had to listen to about new trade deals with countries worldwide.. even iain duncan smith has been wheeled out again.. taking back control and controlling our borders while we stop the foreigners from sponging off our welfare..on and on..
Tne queen in her speech is even talking about getting the possible deal from brexit and foraging for new trade deals across the world.. more bunkum
Politicians must analyse why in a country such as the UK, where “rich people” have been in existence for many thousands of years. Since Time began for humans, that Richness is the enemy
Why do people appear not to accept it? So many play the lottery in the hope of being rich. Many work overtime and faster for more money. Many buy a home and see it grow in value.So, ..the question is “Why do British people hate themselves? Are they being helped along the way by some force internal or external to forget their thousands of years of human experience? Why are they not mature, accepting Life?
Good article – please can you do a sequel?
“WHO IS CONSIDERED POOR?”
To what extent should the taxes on the rich be given to the poor and should there be any individual cap on the individual amount and if so on what grounds?
What I detest is the fact that we have to justify a living wage when we have worked all our lives to obtain it and are then compared to people who have done nothing and have been ‘well off’ on the state . I also object to benefits being doled out for those who live in a cramped condition, have unkempt houses , but collectively acquire a lot of money to ste themselves up out of the Country in palacial residences.
Looks like we’re heading for another genrral election the DUP are playing hardbsll and are quite prepared to allow the govetnment to fall. Despite what they avow it will suit the DUP to have a very much softer brexit so that the NI farmers are not put too much out of pocket. Its all about the CAP payments!
I’m not sure being rich is all it’s cracked up to be. You are more likely to get your wife kidnapped, tortured and held for ransom so I guess that is a plus.
Off- topic, this should have been started last summer, or maybe autumn, and now it will have to be handled with even greater care and sympathy or the opposition will pick up on every hard case and accuse the government of callously persecuting innocent people:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jun/20/eu-citizens-in-britain-to-be-asked-to-register-for-post-brexit-status
“EU citizens in Britain to be asked to register for post-Brexit status”
Dear John–On the subject of money I originally thought a coalition with the DUP a thoroughly good idea, but now I am not so sure: do I understand correctly that when it comes down to it they want to be bought? I hope I am wrong.
Earn 25,000 and the state leaves you with 20,280
Earn 50,000 and the state leaves you with 36,700
Earn 75,000 and the state leaves you with 51300
Earn 100,000 and the state leaves you with 66,0000
Earn 200,000 and the state leaves you with 116,000
Then 20% VAT on near everything you buy
Further taxes on buying and selling a property
Further taxes on taking out insurances
Further taxes on alcohol tobacco road fuels owning a vehicle and having a TV set etc
I think the state takes enough off us already.
Its time for the state to stop thinking every solution to every issue is just more state spending.
Another stuck needle piece by Mr Redwood. What was that story about someone fiddling while Rome burned?
Re the hard-up widow in your example – if she owns a £1.2 million flat then she has options to improve her cash-flow situation.
If she wishes to remain in her prime location London flat then she could consider equity release. However, if she is willing to move out of London then she can buy a cheaper property and invest the balance to augment her income – £600k will buy a nice house with garden and the other £600k can be invested to produce an additional £21k per annum income (assuming dividend yield of around 3.5%).
The hard up widow lives on State pension plus a top up (pension credit?) – this raises the question of whether someone owning £1.2 million of assets should be getting money from the taxpayer when she could increase her income by better utilisation of her assets? The second widow presumably would not be entitled to a pension top up because she uses her assets to provide income?
Someone earning £90,000+ per annum in pre-tax income.
I listened to our host’s thoughtful speech in the House this evening and found nothing to disagree with.
The emphasis on fishing and agriculture was a shot across the bows for the EU and possibly our government should they think for one moment that control over our territorial waters is something that is negotiable.
Before the referendum I said here that the government should commission the production of a new, modern fishing fleet designed and built in Britain for the specific needs of our various fishing grounds.
These new boats should the be leased on favourable terms to experienced British Skippers on condition that they employ British fishermen and a proportion of British youngsters as apprentices who will provide us with our next generation of fishermen and skippers.
Planning for this should start now so that the EU knows we are serious about taking back control of our fishing grounds and the boats will be ready to go to sea as soon as control is re-established. The cost will be peanuts compared with overall Government expenditure and a fraction of our annual net contribution to the EU budget for just one year.
The jobs created in boatbuilding and fishing will be very welcome in some of the most deprived parts of the Country. The policy will also make it difficult for Sturgeon as she would naturally want to oppose a policy incompatible with membership of the Single Market yet would do so much for the economy of Scottish coastal communities.
Mode of transport is a good touchstone of wealth. These days you are truly rich if you can afford to fly by private jet or have a private chauffered car or your own yacht. The middle class is those who can afford taxis regularly (i.e. Even for commuting) if they wanted. Those who can only regularly travel by public transport or by driving their own car are working class.