The DUP : No deal is better than a bad deal

It is proving difficult to explain to some politicians how negotiations work. If you want to buy someone’s house you do not say you want to buy it whatever the price, and then pay up when they take advantage of your folly. If they ask double the market value you refuse.
So it has to be with political deals. A Supply and confidence agreement with the DUP would be helpful. People would know in advance that the government has a majority to get through spending plans and to see off any No Confidence motion. If we do not have a formal agreement it is still very likely the DUP will vote with the Conservatives, given their views on Brexit and Mr Corbyn. There is a lot of common ground on the EU, the Union and the economy.
The main issue that has held up an Agreement seems to be money. How much extra can we afford for Northern Ireland, and what will be the reaction of the rest of us representing English or Welsh or Scottish constituencies?
I am relaxed with or without a deal. I think the government will have a majority to pilot the main legislation through, even allowing for the likelihood that Labour will be difficult and seek to undermine the very Brexit they proposed in their Manifesto.
The overriding obligation is to deliver Brexit so however weak and vacillating the government intends to be, it must not fail in that regard.
Hear hear. Brexit is a unique policy – never before has government received a specific instruction from the people. When it has carried it out it can think what else it would like to do.
As for the DUP, if government is conducted in good faith then it will not lack support.
They will surely deliver something they call “Brexit”, but will it be a real? I suspect not if Hammond has much to do with it.
Also can we achieve a real Brexit and still avoid Labour winning the next election under “magic money tree”. “have whatever you want if you vote Labour”, J Corbyn (or someone else equally dire). J Corbyn would clearly turn the country into an economic basket case like Venezuela, in no time at all.
Just the threat of him now is damaging investment in the UK. I am far more reluctant to invest there and thousand of others will be too now that T May has shot herself in the foot.
We completed on the disposal of by far the larger(and economy sensitive) of our two remaining UK direct investments last week(phew!).Nothing to do with Brexit-we had backed a management buy-in and having achieved the anticipated turnaround,the business has been sold broadly inline with our expected timeline-but mightily pleased are we!
Agree Mrs May and our Government does not want to be held to ransom by the DUP, EU or anyone else.
Support the DUP (or anyone else) by all means if some of their policies are in the National (UK) interest, but not if it will create a greater imbalance than we already have with some other parts of the UK.
Well the DUP have improved her socialist agenda already. A shame they could not get her to withdraw from the Paris Accord, scrap HS2, Hinkley C, cut the green crap and abandon her silly gender pay agenda, workers rights and daft interventionist landlord/tenant proposals.
Good morning
The DUP will not allow Labour into Number 10. This is because of past associations between, Corbyn and the IRA.
I think it only reasonable that the DUP extort more money from England. I mean, everyone else does ! This is what happens when you create uneven power structures, with the English being totally unrepresented. The Nationalist parties will seek to use their position to get more money to spend on their supporters.
As for BREXIT I think that this a done deal. The only doubt in my mind is the final outcome. Will we be a sovereign nation once more or, as some believe, an Associate Member of the EU ? The DUP will of course seek to make sure their supporters are well cared for 😉
Skating on thin ice John. I wouldn’t be inclined to worry about Scotland and more money. Don’t they already get enough? The main focus must be Brexit, trade (when are we going to hear who wants to trade with us) and making sure we don’t give more money to Brussels. Surely the money that Ireland wants could come from the exit fee the EU are demanding from us?
If the government looks at the gender pay statistics properly and then adjusts for the different subjects and jobs that men and women, on average, choose to study and do. Plus the different work life balance choices they make, especially after having children, then it is very clear that there is no real gender pay gap at all.
Even if there were the pay of most working men goes towards the wife & family anyway. Is she perhaps suggesting that female footballers should get the same as male ones or should we let the market and paying customers decide which they want to watch?
But politicians would much rather “virtue signal” and force anti-male discrimination and the threat of litigation on to companies. Hopefully the PM is not still going “to build on EU workers’ rights” as this would just harm the workers, productivity, wages, the economy and kill jobs even further.
Most intelligent people realise where the DUP is coming from and where it’s going to. A Supply and Confidence agreement is just what the doctor ordered.
As a Catholic, I feel, oddly, very much in sympathy with the DUP over a number of issues. Pork barreling matters to us outside London. If only we could be connected to the railway system…
The biggest problem will be the unelected HoL.
Its time this cesspit was cleared out.
Corbyn although a lifetime outer will try and bring down the government so he can have a go.
Farage is watching closely in the wings and UKIP or similar will be back on steroids.
The British public don’t like being made mugs of.
The government have left it too late to initiate a simple Bill to reduce the period for which the Lords can delay future Bills from the present thirteen months to, say, just three months. They should have produced Bill that in tandem with the Bill to give the government further authorisation to trigger Article 50.
http://www.parliament.uk/about/how/laws/parliamentacts/
I doubt that Labour MPs would have dared to oppose such a Bill to further limit the powers of the unelected House, so it would have been passed by the Commons; but if the Lords had chosen to oppose it then it would have become necessary to use the existing Parliament Acts to by-pass them with the thirteen month delay. But there is no longer enough time to do that before March 2019, too much time having been foolishly squandered with an unnecessary and disastrous general election.
So if the Lords do have the temerity to wage the “legislative war” threatened by Farron back in March:
https://www.google.co.uk/?gws_rd=ssl#q=%22legislative+war%22+farron
the only answer will be to ask the Queen to create hundreds of new life peers, enough for the government to be sure the legislation would be voted through.
Your government should bring its own no confidence motion forward.
The DUP and others can then choose between support or a Labour minority rule followed swiftly by another election where more duped youngsters may be persuaded that Jeremy will make their lives easier.
It is becoming increasingly apparent that your leader and her cohort lack political skills.
The BBC now has it as standard operating procedure to use Labour’s language of ‘austerity’ to describe any constraint on the growth of public expenditure. As readers of this blog know the UK has not since 2010 seen any ‘austerity’ in the true sense understood by people in countries such as Greece, as public expenditure has risen every year.
The interesting thing about the hung parliament is opposition parties are going to have to take a position on each of the issues in the Brexit negotiations. Had the govt got a majority they could just have opposed everything and urged such incoherent positions as remaining in the single market and customs union whilst leaving the EU. Now they won’t be able to do that, they will be held accountable for the positions they take by voters.
Austerity, as May correctly said “is living within ones means”. The Tories have now abandoned this it seems. So we are living off the never, never or future generations and largely pissing the money away on complete nonsense like green crap, HS2 and payments to augment the feckless, endless daft red tape and the likes.
Agreed, it is total common sense. I cannot understand why there are any talks at all. If the DUP wants to bring down a fellow Unionist Party, so be it.
Minority government means minority government.
The same applies to the EU, it is disappointing that Mr. Hammond’s unequivocal no to the single market and customs union did not extend to no deal better than a bad deal.
Our political class surrender to everyone in advance. It’s just what they do. Unless they are Libya’ Syria or Afghanistan of course.
My main concern is brexit and the possibility that the new circumstances will lead to some compromise half in half out deal instead of the full brexit I voted for. I think Mrs May’s original plan of out of the customs union and the single market and control of borders and immigration and an end to ECJ jurisdiction was the right one, but I fear it is now in jeopardy and we may end up with some deal which will leave everyone unhappy.
Absolutely, let’s just get on with it. Labour’s high will not last very long because they remain a less than impressive potential government.
Let the government concentrate also on making people feel that they are working for something and not just to survive from one day to the next.
Corbyn and other malcontents to sensible normalcy cite “Making the UK into a tax haven ” as Tory Party policy.
Firstly, I’ve never heard a Tory express this desire.
Secondly, what’s wrong with being a tax haven?
Is there an EU boycott on Switzerland, Juncker’s Luxembourg and Hong Kong? Pre-Independence America secreted money away to Latin America into tax havens to criminally avoid paying taxes to the British treasury. And they still owe it us, plus interest, never mind the hooligan activty in ditching tea. They still hate paying taxes even to their own government. Not honestly paying your way in the world appears to be the American Dream.
Well the UK was indeed a very good tax haven (but only for Non Dom’s) this benefitted the UK economy hugely over many years.
But the economically illiterate IHT ratter Osborne largely stopped this. He should actually have extended these benefits to everyone instead. This by cutting IHT, other taxes and the likes, but this was way beyond his grasp of economics.
Due to the uncertainty of political careers, they may be more concerned about creating future career opportunities for themselves?
Exactly, why pander to those DUP types.. as arlene foster once famously said herself if you feed the crocodiles they will keep coming back.
With the DUP it is all greed.. just another form of sinn fein..ourselves alone
When it comes to the dup what do you expect? generations of successive british governments have been pandering to their every wish.. and now we see the result
A deal with the DUP means no Corbyn ; it is essential we do everything to stop any sort of rush to Labour Politics and their brand of Communism .
We have been over generous with the Scots in the past at the expense of tax payers in England , Wales and Northern Ireland ; now it is time to re-address revenue allocation and favour those who are a genuine part of the Union . If the DUP support our ambitions for a successful Brexit then I have no objection to the sort of demands are making .
N.I already gets more money per head under the Barnett formula than anybody else.
The English get nothing and pay for it all. Enough is Enough !
Yes ,and if offered to the ROI they would not be able to afford it such is the degree of subsidy already in place .
So we are stuck !
If we pay even £500 billion to Northern Ireland and get a real Brexit and avoid Corbyn it will be well worth it!
A bargain in fact!
I noticed that coverage of the Queen’s speech indicated it promised various things for the devolved administrations. My immediate thought was ‘what about England?’ and I won’t have been the only one. You do right to signal that no deal is better than a bad deal as the English, already chafed by the Barnett formula, will be likely to react badly at the next election if they see yet another hefty bribe paid out while England’s social care and NHS struggle.
We will check out of the EU in March 2019 but when will we take back control?
Hammond & Co want a long term perhaps never ending transition to our independence.
In addition the House of Lords, SNP, Lib Dems and Comrade Corbyn all will be unhelpful not to mention our friends in the EU.
The obstacles would be formidable even if we had an overall majority. The pressure at the top of government must be enormous. Consequently there must be a temptation for many ( and it will grow ) to kick BREXIT into the long grass and come to all kinds of agreements with the EU which mean we never take back control never really leave.
Most people pay no attention to the details of international treaties and so will be unaware that it’s commonplace for them to include transitional provisions.
This is why it’s so easy for the pro-EU media to stir up unnecessary public concern about the very likely scenario that our new treaties with the EU and its other member states will include provisions for the gradual implementation of some aspects. But provided these transitional provisions are clearly “time bound”, to use the description adopted in the DUP manifesto*, and the stated periods are just a few years, then there is no need to get wound about it.
* On page 24 here:
http://dev.mydup.com/images/uploads/publications/DUP_Wminster_Manifesto_2017_v5.pdf
“23. Effective, time bound transitional arrangements where necessary”
I would get a lot more worried if it was not a matter of transitional provisions in the new treaties taking us out of the EU but instead treaties taking us to some kind of supposedly transitional state such as continued membership of the EEA, which could be presented by its advocates as a temporary or interim arrangement but then could easily turn out to be the final destination.
The DUP is keener on Brexit than the average Conservative MP. Perhaps, they have seen Mrs May replace Leave ministers with Remainers, without telling David Davis. Now she is reported to be accepting and unusual invitation to participate in the new EU defence conference and, incredibly, is going to sign up, committing the UK to expenditure into the future and possibly replacing NATO with German and French lead defence and merged armies.
The DUP may well be thinking that it would be unwise to enter into an agreement with a prime minister or party that is showing all the signs of ignoring the referendum or otherwise being totally incompetent.
The DUP is keener on Brexit than the average Conservative MP. Perhaps, they have seen Mrs May replace Leave ministers with Remainers, without telling David Davis. Now she is reported to be accepting an unusual invitation to participate in the new EU defence conference and, incredibly, is going to sign up, committing the UK to expenditure into the future and possibly replacing NATO with German and French lead defence and merged armies.
The DUP may well be thinking that it would be unwise to enter into an agreement with a prime minister or party that is showing all the signs of ignoring the referendum or otherwise being totally incompetent.
What a perfect excuse for the Conservatives to sit back and not propose any changes the to taxation and governance of the UK, we’ve only just had a budget, it will be nice not to have the deckchairs moved around again in October and March.
If you want to ease of austerity somewhere it will be interesting if you keep the motion simple if Labour vote against it you can make political hay.
There are many thousands of Labour voters I know that are hard Brexit types if Labour shenanigan about the Brexit deal sit back and watch the dominoes fall. Open them up such as the best chess players do by exposing their demands and who votes for what and let their local populace know by key social media targeting.
Can we believe what we read in the papers? What has come out would suggest that NI and to a lesser extent Wales, get a bad deal out of Barnett. Would be interested in your views on this.
Hammond is a genuine threat to full Brexit. The guy needs reining in. Pro-Brexit Conservative MP’s need to use their leverage to threaten May and Hammond or else
How will we know if we have the left EU and reverted back to being once again a fully independent, sovereign, self-governing nation?
Will there be a definitive document to confirm and prove our exit beyond argument?
I have grown to despise Hammond and May and their tedious media games. it defies belief that a Conservative Chancellor could even play such games with our nation. The guy’s a disgrace to our country
Hammond also clearly loves to increase taxes and tax complexity at every turn, just like Osborne (and attack the gig economy and continues to rat on the IHT promise).
The Queen said yesterday:- “My government will continue to improve the public finances, while keeping taxes low. It will spread prosperity and opportunity across the country through a new modern, industrial strategy.”
Well for this we need lower & simpler taxes and far less red tape and other misguided interventions – so Hammond must surely go and please take “lets run down the UK at every turn” Carney with him.
Two very silly discussions on Today radio 4 just before 9.00 even by BBC standards.
The contributors nearly always all have BBC views – so lots of people on the wrong side of any argument all basically agreeing with each other.
First, John Simpson absurdly saying 2017 was the worst year for Britain in my lifetime. What a silly remoaner he is. Going about Terrorism, Joe Cox, Grenville, Carney running the UK down and the likes, no sense of history, scale or perspective at all.
Then we have Jon Snow and someone else on Universities and who should pay for student fees. “Society” he said (as lefties always do). “Everyone in higher taxes” is what he means.
He even said that university fees (as opposed to grants, benefit the rich). Quite the reverse Mr Snow. If you revert to grants the people who gain are the higher earning graduates, who now do not have to pay back the loan. The lower paid ones do not pay back anyway. Also those usually lower paid who did not go to University at all, through higher taxes. Can he really not see that is plan taxes the poor and benefits the rich?
Needless to say no one pointed this out to him.
Philip Hammond has today said that he wants a three or four year transitional period for leaving the EU. His metaphor is that when you move into a new house you do not move everything in on the first day!
Er – yes you do! Although it may take a few days to unpack etc.
He needs reminding that we voted in the Referendum to leave both the single market and the Customs Union, as does Mr ‘talk down Brexit’ Carnage at the Bank of England.
Playing the lead fiddle out of tune does not improve the outcome!
I am concerned at Mr. Hammond’s comment on the Today programme about ‘transitional arrangements’.
On the Marr show he clearly stated no deal is better than a bad deal and that we are definitely leaving. All fine though the media mostly chose not to listen and cherry picked the speech to suit their agenda.
Transitional arrangements can drag on too long or – worse – become a status quo by default.
This must be avoided at all costs.
It’s the potential for an unsatisfactory, but supposedly only temporary, arrangement to “become a status quo by default” that is really worrying.
No problem here. Agree to DUP demands, close out Brexit in the UK’s favour! Once Brexit is completed, renege on promised agreement and we are done.
….I mean, it is not like the UK Government has not had vast experience in double-dealing…..isn’t that what the UK Governments have done in the past to its citizens, said one thing to win the election and then when in office do something completely different?
There is no political moral high ground here….so unless one wishes to bring down the Government in a “Day of Rage!” with a million people, chuckle!…..let’s get on with Brexit PDQ!
Providing the DUP don’t actually vote against government (e.g. a 5-5 split or 10 abstentions) the government should still win any vote, shouldn’t it?
This assumes Sinn Fein don’t take seats.
The Government should always spend enough in Northern Ireland to balance up the economy with the rest of the UK. There is no particular reason why unemployment has to be any higher than anywhere else in the country. We are all in the same currency union.
Of course, if the Govt overdoes the spending in NI, or any other region, we’ll see higher than desirable levels of inflation. So a sign of too much spending/too little taxing is too much inflation.
So on that basis would you say it is London and the SE of England that needs more spending/less taxation or Northern Ireland?
I’m just wondering if the Government is caught between the Devil and the DUP 🙂
If dup are, as they always claim, to be part of the conservative and unionist family then surely they should be more than willing to help mrs may and without extra payment