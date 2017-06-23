The economy one year on from the referendum

The Remain campaign told us it would be bad short term news for the economy if we voted to leave.
They told us interest rates would go up. One year on the base rate is down from 0.5% to 0.25% ,and the government 10 year borrowing rate is down from 1.4% to 1.02%.
They told us the economy would dive and there would be a winter recession. Instead the economy has grown by 2% over the last year, more than the Eurozone.
They told us the stock market would fall. Instead the FTSE 100 Index of leading shares is up by a massive 25%
After the vote with the FTSE 100 rising, they said they meant the FTSE 250, the Index of domestic companies, would fall. That is up by 20%
They said housebuilding would be hit and there would be a housing collapse. Starts of new homes are up 15%.
They said the car industry would be damaged. It has instead achieved record output and record exports for this century.
I said none of the above would happen, and forecast continuing growth. I was told I must be wrong because the IMF, the World Bank, the President of the USA, the UK Treasury and the leading US Investment banks all knew voting leave would do short term economic damage.
They got one thing right. The pound did go down more – it was falling well before the vote. I always ducked that question, as I thought it might go down.
36 Comments
You are right about the pound John and the trouble is this is what many are pointing to when they do their weekly shop and find goods going up at a tremendous rate. This is what is worrying people and when they find their investments reducing. Our friend has sent all his money to NZ to invest where his son lives.
Reply Shop prices are the same today as a year ago
fedupsoutherner
Perhaps Mrs may should have made all of these very major points in her manifesto together with the number of jobs created, and put it all on posters and leaflets, instead of the stupid ideas she tended to want debated like:
Foxhunting.
Social care theft
Heating allowance means tested
Triple lock scrapped.
Immigration figures farce
She may then have got a majority which was workable.
Reply to reply. I personally tend to agree but try telling that to some people. Our friends who were against Brexit are adamant that things are more expensive. It is no good us trying to tell them otherwise.
Happy Independence Day JR. Sad to read some Tory MPs in talks with Cable! You are entirely correct the two posh shysters tried to scare, lie and used public resources to subdue us to vote their way. Today similar people doing the same and using papers and contacts to do the same. Rid these disloyal politicos from your party.
Today we read Merkel pulling the strings of Tusk and Junker to say the very generous offer by May for EU migrants is not good enough. End talks and walk away. This is a strategy to divide us and help remainers over turn our vote. This is what they will do with every issue to try to wear us down and erode our will to stay in. Walk away. Do not spend too much ch time on a wasted cause. Put forward a low level civil servant to go through the motions of politeness.
I’ve just booked 10 days in the Canaries exactly the same as last year (2016) it is £550 more.
Don’t go.
So did I (June)…..£560 reduction off the original price (special offer)…though we did book very close to when we should leave! Not possible for all clearly.
Although we have seen prices go up and down like a fiddler’s elbow within one month, in general, we have seen significant price variations in the vacation market over a three months period too, and in many cases lower prices than 2016. Our main vacation in the USA will, I am sure, be higher due to Pound/Dollar currency pressure, but this was also the same in 2015.
As UK people pull in their belts, Mediterranean vacation locations have lowered their prices to encourage British tourists back, in particular, Thompson Holidays (part of the TUI group). Package Holiday analysis software (as in the aviation industry) calculates prices based on interest and occupancy take-up rates!
I see the downward price trend increasing. Holiday package companies and hoteliers need to fill their seats and rooms….simply market forces at work!
Wait as long as you can and expect some very tasty special offers in the near future? As I mentioned earlier, £560 dropped off a holiday package within one week!
The recent drop in the value of the Pound has been yet another blow to the income of those of us who live abroad and are reliant on our pension income from the UK to survive. And frozen pensions are still frozen too!!
It’s a pity that all these facts were not shown on the front pages of newspapers. The biased BBC would not allow any of them to be heard, so no chance there.
Indeed and this despite the fact that Carney/Osborne and so many remainers are talking the UK down, the threat of Corbyn and Venezuela is now very real indeed and T May is pushing socialism and idiotic things like HS2, Hinkley (see report today), wind farms, bio fuels, gender pay reporting and other lunacies for the letting industry. This rather than some uplifting vision of lower taxes, less red tape and thus far fewer parasites.
They pound will rise they they stop devaluing the currency on purpose and increase interest rates a little and have some uplifting vision for a change.
Dear Lifelogic–Keep calm as regards Corbyn. First, I think there are a lot of people who have had a fright about what their flirting with him nearly achieved, Secondly, I think it is unarguable that the Conservative election handling was egregiously awful so if he couldn’t win against that maybe he never can. Thirdly, the Conservatives will have been given a severe shock and will surely mount a better campaign next time (Simple really: study what they just did across the board and in each case do the opposite). And finally of course throw out both May and Hammond– was and remains absurd and close to insane to have Remainers as 1 and 2. Any doubt about that dispelled by Hammond’s antics.
Too true LL.
OBR confirms today Hinckley not good value for money, negotiated by the useless Davey. You think. HS2and Climate Change Act also uselessly expensive. Time for change in direction. No more EU create our own energy policy, make I dirty more competitive.
They dare not raise interest rates even marginally as too many people are too much in debt already and the economy is being kept afloat by consumption and credit cards.
Increasing interest rates will bankrupt millions and would lead to another 2007/8 as lots of debt is on rubbish like new cars bought on personal contract hire which have no real value, especially if they have to be sold in a fire sale. Last time it was unaffordable property and look what happened there. The banks should be told forthwith that they will not be baled out again and will have to go bust this time.
“The Remain campaign told us it would be bad short term news for the economy if we voted to leave.”
No, they said it would be a total catastrophe…and emergency budget necessary. They said we would be immediately plunged into a “worse than 1930s “depression. One senior MP lost his Cabinet job straightaway, then felt he had to get out of Parliament altogther and took to selling newspapers outside Cockfosters Tube station and grind scissors sharp as a sideline accompanied by his pet monkey.
Who is the pet monkey, Cameron or Clegg?
“Instead the economy has grown by 2% over the last year, more than the Eurozone.”
And more than the gross total benefit of the EU single market to our economy.
Unfortunately it is not widely understood that the economic value of the EU single market is marginal, not even equivalent to one year’s natural growth of the UK economy at its trend growth rate, and because most of the population uncritically accept the vast exaggerations of the supporters of EU membership we are gradually losing the propaganda war.
I refer you to the glass-half-empty version from the BBC’s Reality Check team
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40382479
It’s hard negotiating with the EU when the TUC, Labour Party, LibDems and SNP are cheerleading for the negotiating stance of the EU and trashing our Country’s negotiating stance. Why don’t they go live in Greece? They can retire at 12 and half years old there on full adult salary.
The collective negative EU, TUC, Labour Party, LibDems and SNP (using insidious narratives) naysayers would rather see the UK population dragged through the mud whimpering, to exact revenge and prove a political point!
It beggars belief that these UK tax paid politicians can be so bereft of social decency in pursuit of their self-serving political agendas?
“Most career Politicans never work for the good of the people….their paid job!” Of course, there are exceptions, John!
So you’ve admitted you ducked the awkward question. That doesn’t inspire confidence. What other questions have you ducked?
Gareth Jones.
I don’t know if JR ducked what I consider to be the truth: The EU faces a massive trade war with America. The EU has been cheeky to the point of being adversarial in its tax attacks on major US companies. Also tariffs on goods produced by American fully and partially owned companies in South America, Africa and Asia ..even Russia. American investors , I have noticed, have been making rather strategic and “silly” investments in European stocks. “Silly” investments in some what I would term iffy banks in Italy, Spain, Portugal and even Germany. It makes no sense at all backing losers except if they wish to pull the plug all at once and sink the EU. Sink the Bismarck is what I say! 🙂
The BBC – Then and now
During World War 2 the BBC operated to a Reithian Directive that broadcasts were to Inform, educate and entertain. It undertook to HM Government to report news truthfully and as accurately as possible and generally did so. Broadcasts were picked up in occupied Europe, also by our then enemies who if caught listening in faced severe punishment but nevertheless thought the risk worthwhile.
Today we don’t get news as such, in that it is presented as shows rather than programmes , presenters rather than trained interviewers to ask the questions who seem to be seeking some celebrity status by their aggressive manner.
We have all seen the media at work in Downing Street and elsewhere where impertinent questions are flung at their targets in an offensive and coarse manner. ( I saw some newsreel from the 1940’s where a reporter doffed his hat before speaking with his man – don’t see much of that nowadays!)
Watching the Marr/Hammond interview last Sunday, Mr Hammond responded quite clearly to the question and confirmed that the UK would be leaving the EU, the Single Market and the Custom Union. By evening the BBC were reporting a different interpretation on this and suggesting there was a reluctance on his part to certain aspects of his statement. What’s going on?
The BBC derives its revenue from the Licence payers and Government, does not have to compete apart from customer share and is dismissive of any criticism and claims of bias.
I think I remember Patten facing the same charges but nothing has changed since then.
The message doesn’t seem to get through to Hammond . He constantly talks our case down and seems keen to undermine other members of the Cabinet ; if his ploy is to attract attention and to be in the running for the leadership of the Conservatives , then he makes a bad mistake .
Those who know their numbers ( like our host ) and genuinely believe in the future of our country outside of the EU , ought to get together and orchestrate a campaign to oust Hammond .
And yet with high inflation, financial institutions having had to rebalance portfolios (people’s pension), productivity not improving (no shake out, no need for riskier projects) we have Carney refusing to increase interest rates. Without normalisation we can never be confident that things have normalised. Move this guy on and sort out rates, especially as Hammond is going to further fiscally loosen.
They control the BBC and most of the MSM are on their side. A powerful alliance of money-people, ex politicians, media/celebrity classes – civil service and EU politicos are arrayed against us.
They also limit who we can have representing us – hence you are here and not there.
The general election is definitely being read as “May went to the country for a stronger mandate and ended up with a weaker one.”
You need a one-liner to reassert the referendum result and there isn’t one. A master stroke, giving us May !
A second referendum will come this way, I assure you and older people are sick of all the voting.
They are in the mood to let the ‘snowflakes’ have it. Let the Eloi vote for Morlocks.
PS Conservative candidates in university towns are particularly at risk. Shouldn’t students vote from their homes instead ?
Why are the Brexit supporting MPs not speaking up more about the benefits of leaving. I know the BBC and other media dont want to talk to to anyone but remoaners. I read so much information on the net during the referendum, such as how much per head of capita each country pays and receives. Why cant these positve facts be shouted fron the rooftops.
Helen Taylor
Just think what the Corbyn street mobs would be like if they couldn’t stay at home and watch the “victory” in the election reeled out for them like gruel to oarsmen on a slave ship. If telling them the lies they want to hear keeps them out of trouble ……”
You must realise Helen, these people are puddled.
Yes sure john.. you know everything.. so would you riddle me this then..will brexot be reversed or what kind of a brexit are we going to get now? Last evening mrs may offered a deal to the eu about the eu migrants, mind you it was a minimalist offer with conditions attached..not a great offer really since it was offred by way of negotiation.. anyway the europeans don’t seem to be too impressed.. not a great start by mrs may and not looking good for the future talks.. so john what do you think now will david davis be able to get to grips with things in a better spirit or are we just careening our way to the exit. Personally i think that talks are futile because despite what the eu bureaucrats and politicians say they are only being polite..delivering A50 has sealed our fate and there is no way back..so we might as well get on with it..only now waiting for liam fox and his new global trade deals announcements.. think we will be waiting!
Why is the PM pitching herself headfirst into the Brexit negotiations? Is David Davis not being trusted? The PM hardly has a gleaming record of late in terms of………well, anything really.
The pound, in July 2008, was at $1.99 and dangerously high for our exporters. Under the Labour Government it FELL to a low of $1.39 in just six months (I have the FX price charts) and rose gradually to $1.72 by July 2014 under a Conservative Government Not that this is so relevant but it proves the point that politics alone cannot control the world markets. Since that date, our Pound has been falling and exports have been rising.
So, in this last cycle, the pound was falling BEFORE the referendum was even announced as this down trending wave pattern started way back in 2008.
To suggest the recent fall is because of Brexit is a false statement supported by NO facts. It is a lie.
Now your overall analysis, John, is difficult to dispute, so I do wonder why the Conservative Government and the Brexit Team in particular, is not spreading these facts across the electorate AND to the General Public. Knowledge IS Power.
Why is there such a reluctance to put down the opposition? For that is exactly what they are doing to the Tories at every step. Time to fight back with hard facts.
So, I do think it is time Mrs May dumped the likes of L Crosby and co and contracted The Saatchis or their heirs as did Mrs Thatcher to help her sweep into power.
They are the real promotional experts not those who live in the Cabinet Office and I am sure it will be money well spent/invested.
I want my country saved and our National Sovereignty re-established and that will never happen under a Socialist Government. Never has and never will.
Good evening.
You missed, World War 3. I especially liked that one. Guaranteed to put the willies up us – NOT !!!!
Spin and more spin..i don’t know why you bother..the vote had already been taken and wr are leaving..brexit means brexit..out of the whole thing including the customs union..wr want to be completely free and don’t want any kind of trade with them..nothing..no tradr with eu countries so i dont see what the problem id.
Send all of the eu migrants home..thats it they are not wanted here by the majority..just as we voted.
There will be no cakes for anyone.. only salt and vinegar.. the rest is all waffle and spin
Dear Mr Redwood,
My most ardently remain friend (who is both traditionally English and very international) focuses on prices and exchange rates when pressed and in this respect he is right. CPI is up 2.9 per cent, producer prices up 3.6 per cent and manufacturers’ input prices up 11 per cent, although the last two have now topped out.
Why has sterling fallen so much? Could it be something to with Mr Carney’s Bank of England halving its base rate and keeping it at this emergency level even though UK inflation is currently double that of the eurozone and close to the top of its target range?
The message to the markets is clear. The Bank is more concerned to bolster the value of financial assets than to sustain people’s living standards.
Quite how making consumers more anxious about their future can be construed as supporting British business, as Mr Carney constantly claims, is a mystery to me.