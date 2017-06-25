Constituency email service

The Parliamentary email system has been the subject of a cyber attack. Yesterday I was able to get access to my Parliamentary emails and to answer them. Today the system has been closed, so I have no access. I am therefore unable to provide the same day reply service I usually offer, and will answer them as soon as I have access again.
Anyone with an urgent query should notify me through this website and leave me a contact so I can get back to them.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
8 Comments
MPs are top priority for our Security Services. One is sure they will l keep on top of it.
Like all government IT systems it’s probably rubbish and cost a fortune. Surely we should expect secure systems for our lawmakers.
You should expect almost nothing of government their fire & building control “experts” even allow the wrapping of council tower blocks in flammable insulation cladding, they fund absurd renewables, build HS2 and Hinkley C and even buy aircraft carriers with out arranging aircraft for them.
They care not what they do nor what value they get, so long as someone is paying and pensioning all of them well.
Soon to be lawmakers, hopefully.
Bad news but perhaps not unexpected, as cyber warfare has become a cheap option of getting into and perhaps take over another nation’s nowadays total reliance on data communications.
It gives others the potential to prevent normal traffic, to interfere with it and/or use it as a platform to spread misinformation, propaganda and so on. Let us hope that in this case a better prevention scheme can be quickly identified and set in place.
Doubtless the House of Commons’ email system was running the same unpatched version of Windows XP that our Trident strategic nuclear boats use – unbelievable, but true.
Meanwhile, you are correct in asserting that council tenants buying their own homes does not affect the total supply of social housing – but unfortunately, the councils were not allowed to spend the money on building new houses, central government made them use the proceeds to keep council tax down.
When the parliamentary system came under attack the steps taken by the authorities to protect the system resulted in external email access being denied. Not caused by obsolete OS.
Politicians are so full of themselves.. if they ard so concerned tgey should change back to writing mail by letter and sending by post..registered if necessary..jeez whst a load of proma donnas