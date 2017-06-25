Some in the press and media wish to personalise the negotiation between the UK and the EU into a battle between Mrs May and Mrs Merkel. As always on the UK side there are those who want to portray it as a fight between a weak UK and a powerful Germany. They seem to think Mrs Merkel is in a strong position, whilst they wrongly allege Mrs May is in a weak position.
It starts with EU spin trying to suggest Mrs May is in a weak position owing to the recent election. That is an odd allegation to come from the continent. Mrs May and the Conservatives received 42.4% of the popular vote in June. Mrs Merkel and her party received 41.5% in the last German election. Mrs Merkel’s party currently stands on 38% in the polls, and has not been above that for two years and has often been well below it. Mrs Merkel won just 33% of the seats in the German Parliament with her party, Mrs May won 49% of the seats in the Commons. Mrs May need not face another election for five years. Mrs Merkel has to go to the polls in three months time and looks set to do worse than last time. Mrs May can govern as a single party. Mrs Merkel has to govern in coalition partnership with the SPD, the equivalent of Mrs May having to govern with the support of Labour. I would rather be in Mrs May’s position than Mrs Merkel’s.
The posturing by the EU in response to the UK proposal on reassuring UK and EU citizens resident in each other’s territories shows they are misjudging the strength of their position. It looks as if they think delaying and being difficult could lead to the UK giving up and staying in the EU. That would be a bad misreading of the situation, and of the recent election where voters decisively rejected the Lib Dems who offered just that approach.
If the EU wastes too much of their negotiating time on making silly claims for large sums of money, and on pressing for future freedom of movement as well as accepting past free movement, they will run out of time to secure tariff and barrier free access to our market. French dairy famers, Danish pig farmers, Dutch market gardeners, German car producers and many others who would face tariffs will not be amused if that happens. Maybe Mrs Merkel’s forthcoming encounters with the German electors will make her more realistic. It will certainly remind her of how she lost popularity over her migration policy since she last asked the voters to vote for her.
There are signs that business on the continent wants their leaders to get on with it to ensure smooth trade in 20 months time. It would be good news if the UK media started submitting the other EU governments to the barrage of difficult questions over how their businesses will fare in 2019 that they give us daily at the UK end.
Very good post John. I am fed up of the media not supporting their own country and deriding us whenever they can. They feed the public misery and depressing news. Why can’t they ever be upbeat about the good things that are out there? Same with the other political parties. They need to put the good of the country before themselves for a change. I did not watch Corbyn’s speech at Glastonbury which I thought was supposed to be non political. I am sure it was full of hatred for all the great things about the UK. It would be nothing different from the usual rubbish he spouts off and all the gullible audience will be convinced life is for free!
Let’s just get on with the negotiating and just walk if they don’t want to play ball.
Totally agree. No deal – we walk away. And any so called divorce bill should be deducted from the net £10 billion a year we have been paying year on year. If anything, they owe us. But have enough of our politicians got the guts? Somehow doubt it.
Agree. The sad thing is we never grasped the ‘political nettle’ when the ref result came in. The UK and the EU are in the same position given that both sides were ‘stunned’ by the result. We still dont understand what the implications will be so time will tell. History tells us that civil wars divide nations and peoples, we are now experiencing this big time and I fear this will continue well beyond 2020.
Ditto!
Unfortunately I think JR is casting the best light on a very bad job. If a majority of 17 wasn’t good enough, then a majority of -9 is a lot worse. Theresa Maybe’s government did nothing with that majority of 17 and a full year (Happy Independence Day, btw), other than invoke Article 50. And that just makes us the supplicant. What a wasted opportunity.
I think JR and the rest of the Conservative party need to wake up. If the situation really isn’t as bad as it appears – backstabbing, Hammond being touted as interim PM, etc, etc – then the PR has to be a lot more pro-active. If it is that bad, then leaving the EU is over, just a dream, and the Remain establishment has won. And the Tory party is finished, and we will end up not as the UK but an impoverished, sidelined England still in the EU.
NickC
Tory party destroyed and with Corbyn & the communists as a government.
A year on from the referendum, we still don’t have a plan.
We’ve lost a prime minister, gained another, gone through a general election and now a weakened government had started negotiations by surrendering to the EU … and we still don’t have a plan.
It is not a fact that a majority of 17 wasn’t good enough. In truth it was. Mrs May in particular but the Tory leadership as a whole wanted a massive majority and some were convinced a general election would deliver it. It turned out they didn’t get what they wanted. But 17 was always, in truth, enough.
I’m not only fed up with the media and also with quite a few MPs who are more concerned about the rights of EU citizens in Britain rather than British citizens in the EU. Surely their prime responsibilities should be towards our own citizens; it is for the EU countries to make representations on their behalf, not our MPs and media.
Good Morning,
I fully agree that the discussions of our future trade and social arrangements with the EU should be with the principal stakeholders; however it is not. We are left to talk with an organisation that has entirely different objectives, which the EU members appear not to realise.
Further, we have started half way down the schedule; we should have started with which law the UK will hold primacy in the UK, followed by sovereignty of Parliament to make our laws, followed by security of land sea and air (borders). Had we started with these then the discussions on other issues would be far simpler.
Peter, As you will know, Lisbon Declaration 17 (based on 1964 case law) states that EU law has primacy over member states law. However I would be interested in an expert’s opinion of the potential clash of Declaration 17 with the Supreme Court judgement in the Miller case. Miller looked only at amendments by the UK executive, but in principle any amendment, even by the EU, should be caught in its net.
Consider a new EU law. According to the treaties any new Regulation or Decision automatically becomes part of UK law – although the UK has no choice about Directives they are at least shunted through Parliament. According to the Miller case any change to our statutory “rights” must be voted on by Parliament.
Perhaps Parliamentary sovereignty has already been restored rather sooner than expected?
NickC, I do hope your last paragraph is correct. However, if the ‘Great Repeal Bill’ does its job, then we should rest more easily.
My point was to suggest a framework for the negotiations to proceed more quickly. We should state our position on these 3 issues clearly; about which there can be little room for change, and then the many other issues can be resolved based on these fundamental positions. However, I regret to say that I don’t believe that we will ever achieve a settlement simply because the EU negotiators have been told not to achieve one.
Well Mrs May will not be facing another election, unless the Tories are very, very stupid indeed. They did however re-elected the appaling disaster that was John Major to fight a second election, even after his ERM fiasco and total failure even to appoligise. So they can be very stupid indeed.
He went down with 165 Tory seats to Labour’s 418.
On Brexit we clearly need the member states to force the EU bureaucrats to act in their members interests for a change and not those of the bureaucrats themselves. May’s hand may be better than Merkel’s but she is doing her very best to waste it. This with her daft socialist light agenda, her robotic presentation and her moronic punishment manifesto.
Why on earth are Camden council forcing tenants out of their tower block homes while they remove the cladding just for a couple of weeks? On any rational assesment with suitable extra fire protrols the flats are clearly far saver than cycling through London for a few hours or going skiing or horse riding for the week. Why is no one in government ever numerate or rationial? I assume it is all driven by Labour’s politics and envy. Public money being usued to keep the agenda going & generate resentment and Labour votes. Doubless May will support this lunacy too.
The head of Camden Council should be forced to resign, she is not paid advance political causes. They should certainly not be given any government money for their idiotic plan. They after all, moronically, wrapped these buildings in flammable, green crap, cladding. Just take it off again and quickly and fire all the senior staff who made this huge, expensive and very obvious mistake.
Problem solved in about four weeks if they get organised.
The question that needs answering after this ghastly incident is: how is that we have thousands of lines of regulation on buildings and thousands of people employed at the public expense to enforce them – as anyone who has ever done building work knows very well – yet it is possible that only two years ago, £10m was spent on refurbishing Grenfell Tower, of which c. £3m was to clad it in flammable material?
Some of the Camden tenants (Roger Evan on just now for example) are clearly far, far more sensible than Camden Council.
Dead right – this is the depressing face of public sector management in many cases. A totally daft over-reaction to a situation where the risk could be sensibly mitigated at a fraction of the cost by ensuring that there is a fire warden management service available whilst any remedial works take place….. Oh no, in the Council’s eyes far better to spend huge sums rehousing people elsewhere and causing chaos….. This is the moden face of Orwell’s boot stamping on your face forever in the guise of the diversity sound wreckless stupidity of public sector management to make pathetic political points!
zorro
Exactly and this storey is repeated endlessly. What do they care? After all it is not their money nor their time they are wasting. It is the tax payers or rate payers.
Did Camden actually compare the risk to say that of taking a three hour flight or cycling in London for a few hours? Or did they just go on their gut feeling as usual. Best to avoid “thinking” with ones guts I find.
Mrs May won’t be facing another election period.
However we are on a time fuse to the Corbyn bomb exploding at some stage. Shadow Work and Pensions lady on Marr now, seems nice and reasonable, help the poor, remove the welfare cap to prevent brain damaged children, etc etc. She and her like will bankrupt the country, all for giving out unlimited free stuff, raising the minimum wage to the average wage and all this totally innumerate advice. This lot make Gordon Brown look sane.
ref The Cladding
This is clearly calculated as yet another political vehicle for the left to blame the alleged bonfire of red tape (promised but never happened) for making thousands of people homeless.
Totally illogical and unnecessary to move people out of their homes by force. Labour brought them this. With firefighters on-site, limiting use of naked flames, the risks can be reduced dramatically whilst the buildings are repaired. It just takes organising and no knee-jerk panic reaction.
The re-election of Mr Major was especially lamentable as they had a perfectly able challenger to take over. Mr John Redwood was his name, as I recall.
John makes some fairly obvious points about voting numbers in the recent election and these need to be made. The Tory party and Tory supporting newspapers seem to have gone into a blind funk after the result on June 8th. So, let’s repeat slowly that the Labour Party did not win the election and the Tories did and the latter, as is normal in these circumstances, have duly formed a government. With the support of the DUP, the Tories could govern for a considerable period of time.
After the 2010 election, when all my knowledgeable friends were telling me that the coalition would not last six months, I bet that it would go for two years and the Libdems and Conservatives would then see if it was worth renewing. In fact, we were all wrong. The coalition agreed to go the full five years and I see no reason why a Conservative/DUP deal cannot guarantee stability for quite some time to come .
I just listened to the spectator podcast with Michael Heseltine – The dying of the right.
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2017/06/spectator-podcast-dying-right/
Heseltine is still profoundly wrong on every single issue. He seems to think Brexit is all about immigration and wants to solve that by turning away, for example, top scientists, business people or surgeons from India, Canada, Australia or the USA while allowing everyone one in from from the EU, regardless of their merits, criminal records, intentions, health, ability to support and house themselves or anything else. Basically a blatantly racist immigration policy of “EU good everyone else is bad”!
But then T May is wrong headed on almost everything too.
He also seems to thing things are going towards Labour, as the old (mainly Tories) die off at 2% PA and we get new mainly Labour younger voters coming in at 2% PA. But as the young age they do get a little wiser and begin to understate that Labour do not actually have a magic money tree, Corbyn only has rubber cheques and Labour destroy jobs & the economy every time they get into power. So this should balance it out. It would do do even more if May had some real Conservative vision, rather than being a pathetic wet socialist light.
‘LL
EU immigrants with criminal records and those that cannot show that they can support themselves for 6 months whilst looking for work in the host EU country can be refused entry or removed. It is that our useless civil servants and ministers do not either know the rules or, do not wish to enforce them. e.g. they can prevent Gert Vilders from entry into the UK even though he has committed no crime an is an elected member of a democratic country but, they are happy to allow people with criminal records in.
A very pleasant June, but 1976 and 1878 were hotter (even without all the extra atmospheric CO2). When are we finally going to cast off the climate alarmist religion and repeal the absurd Climate Change Act that nearly all our daft MPs voted for?
Temeratures recorded at Heathrow Airport are hardly very typical either, could just be a few jets passing the sensors or the urban heat effect. Perhaps the BBC should shut up a bit and get some real scientists or climate experts in.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/06/24/nice-heatwave-jue-1878-hotter/
Whenever it’s hotter than normal the alarmist say it’s proof of climate change.
Whenever is colder than normal the alarmist say it’s just local weather.
We would surely know if the decline in our swan population had been through global warming as the BBC would have rammed it down our throats.
We can infer from the lack of news, therefore, that they went down someone else’s !
– everything EU good
– everything Brexit bad
The BBC must not veer from this.
😂
@Lifelogic: when your country is on IMF life support (1976) it is bound to get a little hotter. 🙂
I wish you many cool (IMF-free) years ahead as a great global-Britain-mark2 !
@PvL
Thanks Peter, and the same to you.
PvL. When were in Holland recently, my bird asked “why is it that the Dutch are so tall?” I said it was to do with evolution. They are below sea level and, in the past floods, the short people drowned. She believed me for a while, then came up with the extra cheese theory. Make sure your Dykes are tall enough, sea level rise is 3mm/year at the moment.
By the way, when I drove on the M25 the temperature outside was 34 deg C. When I got home it was 30.
I like how they measure the temperature at Heathrow. They use the starboard outer Trent engine of PIA 602.
they must think the public are really stupid.
A fair appraisal of the current state of affairs and as usual the regular bogey men appear in your entry:
UK media started submitting the other EU governments to the barrage of difficult questions over how their businesses will fare in 2019 that they give us daily
For that John you will need squadrons of pigs flying over the country, it will never happen.
If every politician on the leaving side at every opportunity talked about the way the EU is heading the real costs to this country the slow but constant loss of the control of our future in becoming a major world wide trader free to deal with everyone, and the impact that it will have on the other EU countries manufacturing and export base if the demands expected of us are too severe, would just not get reported. The only part of the discussions that will is when, we just stand up at the negotiating table and say “thanks but no thanks”
You seem ignorant that Germany is not at the negotiating table. The Commission is. The same error that led to the PM being slapped down at the recent summit. The UK is in a horribly weak position and you need to grasp that
Reply Not so. Germany was very visibly and audibly at the negotiating table! The UK is in a strong position – it was the EU complaining that their residents in the UK were not being offered enough. They are the demandeurs, not us.
Helen,
Germany IS the hand behind the curtain (albeit rather transparent) of the Commission. Think who Juncker called after dinner at #10. Merkel is worried; with the loss of our cash, the second largest net payer to the EU after Germany, and about double then next closest France, she sees the EU super-state (under the safe management of Germany) falling apart. Our vote to leave the EU can be summarised as a vote to NOT become a province of greater Germany!
For information on the EU contributions: http://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/SN06455/SN06455.pdf Chart 3.
No you are – the Commission is the political identity through which Germany ‘manages’ the European Union through its proxies in a practical sense. If you don’t believe that, look at the way Merkel forced the migrant policies on the EU. For any country to have done that on a political union, they must have effective control. As JR says, Germany is the puppet master controlling the strings of any poltical negotiation on Brexit. A good example is in the initial spats on resolving the EU residency issue for nationals. I can guarantee that any proposition made by May would have been rejected by the EU because they have no incentive to play ball whilst they think that their ‘team’ in the UK can influence/sabotage matters.
T May should leave it at that for now, and not make any further offer/concessions. I would advise her to do likewise on any other issues, and put the pressure on the EU as they will lose more as a body than us. The only thing that she should say is that all contributions stop in March 2019 unless there is an acceptable agreement.
zorro
look at the way Merkel forced the migrant policies on the EU.
The EU Council’s decision 2015/1601 of 22 September 2015 was made by a qualified majority vote: see Prof Steve Peers’ post Relocation of Asylum-Seekers in the EU: Law and Policy at EU Law Analysis blog.
Juncker has recently started the process leading to infringement proceedings against those Member States, e.g. Hungary, that have not taken their quota.
The fact that Germany is at the negotiating table adds to the common perception that the eu is a vehicle run by and for Germany.
Nothing happens in the EU without German consent at some level.
It is unfortunate that the Council nominated the Commission as is negotiating team. They should instead have hived off Barnier’s department to report directly to the Council, thus bypassing Juncker and Selmayr, who now have far too much input into day to day negotiations. It is also unfortunate that neither Tusk nor Barnier has done anything towards resolving the contradictions and conflicts that permeate the EU negotiating guidelines and position papers. They have a lot of work to do to establish a proper negotiating position.
Labour seem to agree with the EU that Mrs May’s offer on migrants from the EU is inadequate. Ok so what’s Labour’s position then? Do they think the ECJ should be the final body of arbitration as the EU demands, whilst UK courts are perfectly adequate for everybody else including migrants from all other countries? The advantage of negotiating with a hung parliament is the other parties will have to take a decision on this and other issues. If the EU persists with this demand I suggest a parliamentary debate and vote on it : should the govt agree ECJ oversight or not? The country will surely be 80% against but what about MPs?
Enquiring minds might like to have a look at yesterday’s FT and see what proportion of Conservative MPs are remainers. Mrs May may have lost her majority the other week, however she got what she wanted, enough MPs to marginalise people like JR. The fix is in.
I thought all Tory MPs were elected on the same manifesto.
Reply Some of us sent out our own leaflets with variations on the national manifesto.I did not agree with all the policies towards growth elderly in the national one.
Dear sir,
You are clutching at straws. What the continental press is reporting is the humiliation of Mrs May having to leave the rest of the EU leaders to discuss among themselves.
Brexit was a splendid vote for isolation and this is exactly what it will deliver.
Do not get your hope up on some form of rebellion from the business circles coming to save your version of Brexit.
Like many of your past predictions, this will not happen.
Best regards and I do sincerely hope the Conservatives have the common sens to usher in a new generation of leaders to replace the current one.
Reply So far my predictions have come true. I predicted the referendum, predicted its result, and predicted a good economic performance from the UK in the year after the vote. The Conservatives are not about to have a leadership election. Can I trust your best regards?
JR also predicted the disaster that were the EURO and the ERM and said “No change no chance” shortly before ERM Major buried the Tories for 3+ terms.
The problem with T May is she is now fatally wounded, robotic, was a remainer and clearly is essentially a high tax socialist at heart. Above all she offer no positive vision of lower taxes, better jobs, better housing & positive growth.
I forget to say (above) that Heseltine also thought increasing the minimum wage was a jolly good plan to encourage managment (to fire people I assume). Clearly he thinks people, whose work is worth less than £X per hour, should be banned from working by law. Great plan, should do wonders for the economy and developing people’s skills.
Noone really cares what the continental press say. The fact is that T May will always be presented in this way as the UK is alone in removing itself from the EU. But you know, we don’t really care or mind that much because we are doing what is best for the UK in the long run, so please spare us your platitudes 😀✌️.
zorro
So speaks the voice of Brussels. I think Mrs May has a very strong hand as the other parties will have to take a definitive stand on all the issues. This will out the Quislings who want to defy the referendum result.
If they vote for ECJ oversight on immigration for example we will understand that they wish us to be a vassal state.
Tabulazero
Isolation from the rest of the world? We don’t mind being isolated from the EU political project, thanks. We won’t be isolated from the rest of the world, as will be the EU.
“What the continental press is reporting is the humiliation of Mrs May having to leave the rest of the EU leaders to discuss among themselves.”
1 = 27
For once, something to feel very very proud about.
Hasn’t it happened before, more than once?
“Sir, thus it is . . . As three to sixteen hundred, so is the proportion of an Englishman to a Frenchman.” (Samuel Johnson).
By the way, anyone know what language the 27 were doing their discussing in?
Haha. Do you think Esperanto will be compulsory in all EU schools soon?!
Yes, in (pidgin) English, that’s why they can all know about the travails of Mrs May, and why the big majority of us do not have a real clue of how much they laugh at us.
And to think that the teaching of languages is without doubt the one that suffered the most in the last two Education budgets.
“something to feel very (x2) proud about” … as we are/were proud of the Charge of the Light Brigade?
If I was Mrs May to shut you European naysayers up I’d make Farage a Lord and put him in charge of PR.
I would agree with you but for the nagging feeling that they are being fed negative stuff by your colleagues and others with different views not helped by the almost total lack of coordinated aggressive pro UK/Brexit news feed that helped the Leave campaign before the vote. Why for instance were the comments about Hammond and the Customs Union not shut down immediately they were made? In your (collective) shoes the minimum I would be doing is employing a multi lingual researcher to do nothing but look at the larger EU countries newspares/tv to see if their stance, especially as you say, from the perspective of the real affected parties, is different from Tusk and Junkers and get it into the U.K media because I do not believe that their tetchy instant non to our offer on immigrants rights would be agreed with in Poland. Incidentally they are at odds with the EU over migration, why aren’t we using that as a way to seek their help on our position?
No surprise ES castigating Andrea Leadsom in the interview with Emily Maitlis. For what it is worth I can never remember a more biased BBC interview.
There is no doubt in my mind following what I have read to date that May, Hammond and her Govt will succumb to pressure from big business and other fervent pro-EU lobby groups and keep us in a Norway-EU style arrangement
Quite simply, the UK will never be an independent sovereign nation with control of its own borders and a nation in which its parliament and laws reign supreme
We are being led into a political trap, not by Merkel, but by May and Hammond who are determined to keep us, in some way, in the EU (full or indeed partial)
I’m sorry Mr Redwood but unless you and your LML members in the Conservative party issue a direct threat to bring down her Govt then the sovereignty and independence of the UK will be lost forever.
JR,
What is your red line or Rubicon position?
zorro
I hate to agree with this idea of a political trap, but I believe you are right, Duncan.
‘Our party broke itself over the Corn Laws – and effectively shut itself out of power for 10 years. Our party broke itself over tariff reform and shut itself from power for 10 years.
Our Conservative Party could break itself over Europe – with consequences which would deeply damage Britain and give comfort only to our opponents.’
– from Douglas Hurd’s speech to the Conservative Party’s 1992 Conference.
The UK media does not have to travel to the continent for a story when there are strongly held opposing views on BREXIT in both main political parties.
It is only when we have our own house in order that we can focus on splits in the EU.
Is the Government really going to walk away from negotiations on any issue in the current political climate? Such a move would likely trigger another general election with all the risks that would bring.
To use British FPTP arguments (when actually less than a hundred votes in relevant constituencies to the CP would have ensured a victory to Theresa May) to comment on the German essentially proportional voting system is either a lack of honesty or a lack of intelligence. I do not know what I prefer to think JR is displaying today.
Mrs May is indeed in a weakened position..the EU leaders have absolutely no idea of what the British are looking for.. so I can’t understand how you could equate the British position with the European one.. thing is the Europeans are getting on with it.. and the only thing holding them up is the crawl pace of the British. The reality is that the Europeans are sick of us and want us out asap..future trade deals or no future trade deals?
Well, what were the EU leaders doing on January 17th when Theresa May gave her Lancaster House speech? If they missed it, the transcript is here:
https://www.politicshome.com/news/europe/eu-policy-agenda/brexit/news/82451/read-theresa-mays-full-speech-outlining-britains-12
“Theresa May set out her vision for Brexit today. Read her full speech here. ”
Or, if they prefer, they could read the February White Paper here:
https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/589191/The_United_Kingdoms_exit_from_and_partnership_with_the_EU_Web.pdf
If life in the EU were so wonderful, the UK would not be full of young people from southern and eastern Europe doing the jobs which are not available at home.
That is indeed a puzzle and something which remains unquestioned in the media. 1.5 million British retirees in the EU (for the sun) and 3 million EU workers and shirkers in the UK (for work and benefits). Yet we’re supposed to be the ones going down the tubes???
A very clear and interesting post as per usual: thank you.
Regarding your final paragraph, this is just what Mrs Leadsom meant the other evening isn’t it? Perfectly reasonable, one would think. And Tim Farron’s predictable reaction? Utterly contrived outrage having deliberately missed the point.
David davis on Marr this morning says he is not completely sure we’ll get a deal with the EU but he is pretty sure..that with looking at the body language i am pretty convinced now that we are sunk.
Interesting eh. Mr Davis (and Mr Redwood) said we would easily get a good deal with the EU because we are in strong position. Not happening is it?
Mr Davis (and Mr Redwood) said of course the EU will want to trade in goods and services with us while agreeing to restrictions on immigration. Not happening is it?
Mr Davis (and Mr Redwood) said we won’t pay the EU a penny. Mr Davis gave up on that on day 1 of the negotiation.
Mr Davis (and Mr Redwood) promised us quick and easy trade deals with the US, India, NZ etc. Not happening is it?
And meanwhile the eurozone is enjoying high growth rates than the UK, and banks and other companies are moving to Dublin, Frankfurt etc
Sorry but Mr Davis (and Mr Redwood) have sold you a dud
Reply I have always said No deal is better than a bad deal and we might end up with that. It is still likely after 20 months of posturing huge EU will decided eyes do want tariff free access to the UK after all.You must have a miserable life being so relentlessly negative
No deal with the EU, no deal with Ireland, no deal with Trump’s USA, no deal with China, no deal with India, no deal with Australia …..
That’s the Redwood vision and you call me negative!
Reply There will be! We always explained we can’t sign them before we’ve left the EU
Reply to Len Grinds. I second your sentiments John. There are times I feel despondent but do you know what? I have faith that things will eventually iron themselves out as they always do and we will have a great future. The pain will be worth the gain. Well done for keeping spirits up John.
What isn’t happening is a reversal of immigration of folk from all over the world who seem to still want to come here. Can we address why that is sometime please?
“you must have a miserable life being so relentlessly negative” some kind of a Leadsomite comment?
Dear Mr Grinds,
Move to mainland Europe quick. Get out now and get to the promised land while you can. The UK is going down the pan and we’ll all be worse off than if we lived in the Central African Republic. We’re all doomed – DOOMED I tell you.
Alternatively you could stay and use what I presume is your vastly superior brain to actually make this work well for our younger generations. Or you could sit behind your computer and snipe bitterly every time you pick up on a bit of possible bad news on the BBC or in the Guardian.
In truth, the MSM has been getting to me of late too.
Whoever controls the news flow controls the general morale.
It is this which demoralises me – not the drip-drip of anti Brexit sentiment emitting from the BBC in just about every sentence it utters, but that they can do it.
Also that every inch of ground is having to be fought for at home – before we even get to the EU negotiating table.
There should have been a large Tory majority at home now, confident enough to take on the BBC. That bit should have been easy – but we tripped over a daisy and dropped the egg and spoon at the finishing tape.
When you are constantly being told you are impure, wicked and stupid for supporting Brexit it’s hard not to start believing it.
David davis admits he was one who encouraged mrs may to have a snap election and then he chuckles..god bless him..hope he doesn’t chuckle too much when he is over in brussels..
David Davis the Chief Whip to the then PM, John Major and who helped steer through the Maastricht treaty.
I think he should chuckle too. People are still marching in here to live. Not for our weather, I guess, so why????????
I’m no expert on German politics, but I observe in the UK that the two main parties obsess about being polarised on their views, whereas in reality they do virtually identical things when in government. A slender majority is more critical in a system where the other side cares only about their political success and hardly at all about the country they are supposed to represent.
The UK Media seems incapable of any objective examination of the EUs strengths and weaknesses. It is accepted “wisdom” of reporters that everything the Brexit team and wider Tory party do is useless or too little too late, yet there is little if any coverage of the unfolding EU dramas with Italian banks, brushed under the carpet again, the forthcoming German elections, whether Macron has done anything other than talk, and the bail-outs for Greece. Whereas Juncker & Tusk are still smarting over their inability to keep us in the club, country leaders are more accepting of our Referendum result and the need to find a trading solution. That explains why the former keep up their daily snipes (that go unchallnged in our media) whereas the leaders of Poland, Netherlands, Ireland, Germany and others are more measured in their comments and even critical of Tusk’s stance. Thank you for this latest post.
Mrs Merkel definitely IS the EU. Any photo of the so-called Union shows her at the front/middle which is the normal position of Leader of anything. By declaring it a Union she is just trying to divert away from the fact that SHE wants to rule Europe.
Good morning.
How many more times, this is about regulation not trade. The negotiations are between the EU and the UK. They are about things to do with how the UK will leave and what arrangements are in place such as the land border between the EU and the UK.
There is no exit bill. The EU however are trying to maintain power over us and making our courts subservient to theirs. This must not happen.
Whether one is right or wrong in predictions on the Brexit deal remains to be seen .In the meantime I support Johns’ views most strongly . The ability to make our own rules by people we have elected is paramount ; the bureaucracy we have had to put up with from Brussels has been sickening .
The German economy was built on the back of the Marshall Plan ; their success was the outcome of generous financial backing at a time when we suffered severe austerity conditions . We have repaid our debts ; the Germans have not repaid theirs . Merkel can stand on a platform and proclaim all sorts of things ; I am old enough to remember World War II and will never forgive how their present power position has been achieved .
In fact the prewar and postwar debts were “forgiven” to the tune of a 62.6%
reduction.
The German economy was built on the back of the Marshall Plan ; their success was the outcome of generous financial backing at a time when we suffered severe austerity conditions .
We received over twice as much Marshall Plan aid as (West) Germany, Bert.
Maybe Mrs Merkel’s forthcoming encounters with the German electors will make her more realistic.
>
We should play our hand after that election. Just the way they do.
I am very concerned at the negative slant that is placed on all Brexit news, particularly on the BBC which is supposed to be impartial.
I should like to see Mrs May giving a monthly update on Brexit negotiations directly to the British people, unfiltered by the hostility and negativity of much of the media. A 15 minute Brexit News from Downing Street would put us in the picture, help us understand the government’s position, and build a rapport between the PM and the people of this country.
Mrs May has had much hostile criticism of late, much of it unfair. She is clearly happier behind a desk rather than grandstanding. I hope her positive qualities will emerge in these negotiations. She is resilient, diligent, able to master detail, and resolute in pursuit of her goals. Let’s not forget that she negotiated Abu Hamza’s removal when others had failed. She faced down a belligerent USA and prevented the extradition of the man with Asperger’s on alleged hacking charges. She also brought in legislation to outlaw people trafficking and slavery. There are now regular successful prosecutions against these cruelties thanks to Theresa May. She has many flaws, but she is a woman of integrity and honesty (no expense fiddling!) who deserves our support as she embarks on her momentous task. I wish her well.
We live in the touchy-feely media age. I don’t think that Winston Churchill would have come across very well either.
It looks as if they think delaying and being difficult could lead to the UK giving up and staying in the EU. That would be a bad misreading of the situation, and of the recent election where voters decisively rejected the Lib Dems who offered just that approach.
I’m not sure I take much comfort from the election result. All it demonstrated to me is that the electorate can be incredibly fickle and is liable to change its mind quite dramatically if negotiations don’t go well. It’s true that the Lib Dems didn’t have a good election but that’s probably because Labour hoovered up the young “remain” voters. We know Labour will swing behind whatever is popular at the moment. Don’t rely on Labour or those who voted for them to support the government if the going gets tough.
Mr. Redwood is loyally supporting the Conservative party leader.
However, numbers do not tell the whole story. Most would agree that Mrs. May has been weakened. Many speculate on how long she will last.
Consequently opposition at home and abroad feel emboldened.
A generous offer on the position of EU citizens gets knocked back at the start of talks.
I cannot help feeling brexiteers are on the back foot. We need a lift from somewhere.
It seems the talks are likely to get nowhere and walking away for WTO terms might save a lot of time.
Unfortunately I get the sense that the relentless opposition is softening us up for no Brexit at all.
I have just read the comment in the Sunday Daily Mail that Hammond is being suggested (and supported by some Conservative MPs )as a 2 year leader stop gap leader . I am horrified at this suggestion . I sincerely hope that influential right wingers in the Party will ridicule and prevent this happening .
Reply That’s not going to happen. Don’t believe all you read in papers
In the UK there is a variety of politics. In Germany there is only German politics.
Tories, for instance as seen by the SNP, are the group personification,avatar or archetype of “the English” or “The British. Those one or two of Labour who express love of Country, are seen by the SNP as Red English or Red British or as they tell it “Red Tories.
But in Merkel’s Germany the Left, Right, Centre are merely aspects, as it were, of the “statue” of Mr Germany.
Mrs Merkel if she wins, will have 100% of the “vote”
It is true that Labour, SNP, Plaid Cymru, and LibDems have undermined the British strength at EU negotiations and weakened Mrs May who is a reluctant but hardworking Brit.
There are a few comments here tegarding the fire and the cladding used. I haven’t heard a word in the media questioning why these buildings have to have cladding. I believe this is a ‘green’ issue. Whether by our own govt or more likely by eu edict it seems it is a ‘saving the planet’ issue. I think the cladding was put up for green insulation and nobody even considered that peoplr’s safety is more important than being green
Cladding is there as insulation to help with the energy heating bill
The Left wins every way – and always.
There will be a migrant amnesty. 40,000 residents ? And the rest ! Who will be able to refute claims “I lived in that block.” ?
The problem with Britain is this:
It is too fragmented. We can never have another Churchill because we are too disparate. The common consensus is Blairist ‘middle ground’. We are stuck with it.
You are ‘evil’ if you disagree with it.
UK media has to personalise the EU negotiations as between Mrs Merkel and Mrs May.
Not so many of our people know who Mr Tusk is, what he does, and whether he could be, without any satire, the boyfriend of their children’s Sindy doll.
Throughout our entire Common Market and EU membership we have never as a people been a real part of that organisation. We do not know nor do we care about the Government of the EU.
Most Remoaners for example, cannot name five EU bigwig politicians, nor their titles nor their work. They cannot tell you if the EU has an equivalent of the House of Lords, or a Cabinet, or an Embassy in Beijing. Nothing.
And that is quite deliberate.
😉
I think the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby should call a meeting. Participants from all religions, Islamic,Hindu, Methodist, Catholic and others. They should be set the task of working out a common approach the C of E should take in interpreting the Gospels and how to conduct affairs in the Church of England. It will take some of the poison out of religious debate in the UK. Why should the General Synod be discriminatory on the attendance and participation by White Witches for example. They are human beings!!!!
Somebody should point out to Welby that there has been a special Commons select committee dedicated to closely following the process of leaving the EU, and with a Remainer Labour MP as chairman in the last Parliament.
http://www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/commons-select/exiting-the-european-union-committee/
Plus there are other cross-party committees in both Houses whose deliberations will often touch upon some aspect of our withdrawal from the EU.
There is no need to set up a new cross-party “commission” to keep the government on the rails during the withdrawal negotiations, these bodies already exist and it is really just a matter of making sure that both the government and Parliament listen to what they have to say.
Listening to Lord Price today being interviewed by Andrew Neil was a real eye opener in what was otherwise a master class in winding down the clock- ‘what ever you say say nothing’.. the translation being.. we don’t know where we are and have absolutely no idea where we’re going.. all according to Lord Price
Of course Merkel is the dominant figure in the EU, she is the Empress Angela. That doesn’t mean that she is omnipotent and will always get exactly what she wants, but it’s for sure that it will always be difficult for the UK government or indeed anybody else to get the EU to agree to anything that she opposes. We’ve seen in the past how the leaders of smaller member states especially will tend to look to her for leadership and gravitate to her policy position.
This seems a very strange approach to the problem:
http://www.conservativehome.com/video/2017/06/watch-davis-eu-nationals-will-have-effectively-the-same-rights-as-british-citizens.html
“Davis – EU nationals will have “effectively the same rights as British citizens””
That is not how I would put it: I would prefer to say that as a general rule EU nationals already settled here will not lose any rights they enjoyed on the cut-off date.
The Archbishop of Canterbury is as useful as a ring-pull on a safe.
In EU/UK negotiations, I bet the 27 are really sorry now they didn’t take Henry VIIIs advice then they would have the Archbishop of Canterbury on their side too.
The talks have barely started and our left wing media just will not provide a balanced report on how things are – they hone in on the least thing to make Ms May look bad.
After BREXIT if the Tories survive, and I hope they do, we want the BBC handled, for a start!
Interesting fact: gay marriage is not allowed in Germany and Mrs Merkel is opposed to it. So how come Labour and the LibDems and the SNP aren’t heaping the same abuse on her as they are on the DUP ? Rhetorical question, obviously.
The all-consuming problem for some in the Tory Party is to prove Mrs May is more FOR fox hunting than Mrs Merkel. Our whole future and civilisation could depend on such a consideration. Boom! Boom! (as opposed to Bust Bust I guess )