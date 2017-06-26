“Who is to blame? Where does the power lie? ”

There is little limit to what you can achieve in politics as long as you are happy for others to take the credit. Some people have considerable influence but are happy to let others take the starring roles and to decide and implement the new ideas. Some with influence are civil servants, some are consultants, some are serving politicians. Much of government is a slave to the ideas of old economists and other thinkers. Much of modern government is driven by consultants who come in to recommend courses of action, design media strategies, and then take on the role of helping implement the decisions. The public never knows who they are.
Some politicians define their roles by the media. This became an acute preoccupation with New Labour, and has continued with many in government since. Some politicians have the strange idea that they can manage the media. They get upset when their agenda is displaced by events or someone else’s agenda. Too much concentration on the media can divert their attention from the day job. Often the reason they are doing badly in the media is not media mismanagement, but mismanagement of a part of government which then attracts justified pubic anger. They need to spend more time trying to fix the real problem, and less time trying to fix the media.
Advisers advise, and politicians decide. The media reports decisions and reactions to them. That is the constitutional theory. Sometimes it works out like that. There are frequently other models.
Sometimes officials decide and politicians do not realise what is going on. Sometimes officials recommend strongly and politicians acquiesce. Sometimes politicians do query an approach but are told it is the only technical, legal, practical or safe way to proceed. It then takes a strong minded and well informed politician to insist on a different way of proceeding. Sometimes the media have their own agendas and want to make the politicians follow them.
There are government Ministers who take a Manifesto or political agenda and drive it through, using officials to improve and implement. There are other Ministers who are but actors and actresses voicing the lines of departmental officials, both within and outside government.
We see in the questions about who is to blame for the Tower inferno these same issues of responsibility, knowledge and advice in local government. Is an elected Councillor allowed to rely on the technical expertise of his Council’s Building Regulation Department and the Fire Department? Does he or she ever need to challenge their technical advice and decisions? If he is told of what they are doing does that make him to blame if it is wrong? Or is he to blame even if he was not informed and it was handled as a delegated matter? Should a Councillor approving expenditures to improve the thermal insulation and look of a building have to do enough research to satisfy himself of the safety, or can he rely on the professionals designing and procuring the building to do that? The Councillor wants to take the credit for the improvement, so should he therefore take the blame if it goes wrong?
These are difficult issues. I would be interested in your views. The danger is we make the role of the Councillor too difficult so no-one good will want to take it on. The other danger is we expect too little, and the Councillors’ collective power to challenge and to improve the work of professionals and officers lapses or fails to do its job. In the worst cases in the public sector no-one is to blame. They all become good at laying off the risk, because they can claim that no one person ever took the decision. It just happened.
In the public sector almost no one is ever to blame as we see all the time. If anyone does ever have to resign they usually had almost nothing to do with the problem. They are just a convenience scapegoat, happy to take a large pay off and retire. Or the failure is alway because they just needed ever more money.
A politician’s job should be to ensure that the state sector actually acts in the interest of the public, does not waste money, does only the rather few things government can do better than the private sector and is run efficiently. After all almost no one working in the state sector cares about this in the slightest the public to them are a nuisance. Politicians fail on this and to a huge degree, most do not even try.
They usually sound more like spokespeople for the state sector, defending the indefensible and ignoring the 80% who work for the private sector.
Daft employment laws which make it very hard and often very expensive to fire people do not help the state sector nor the private sector. If you come up with a good idea to run something in the state sector more efficiently with say half the staff no one would thank you and it would never get implemented. You would be told not to rock the boat.
The main people who do ever get punished in the state sector are whistle blowers who point out how dreadfully run the state sector is, or how many are dying or inconvenienced as a result.
Blaming has become a Left-wing obsession, just as it was in Soviet Russia and Communist China. It takes the place of investigating, solving or improving. Labour, past masters at this contemptible game, are now calling the Grenfell deaths “murder” with the implication that there are murderers who will be identified and punished.
No prizes for guessing who they will turn out to be.
JR’s thoughtful essay (calling it a post hardly does it justice) ends on a gloomy note. But he’s right: in a name and blame culture covering your back becomes the priority of the powerful. Meanwhile messengers may expect to get shot.
Well if they were private sector they would doubtless execute the (unsrupulous they always are to the BBC types) landlords, but as they are state sector landlords (or underpaid, over worked “public servants” as Labour would have them and doubless unite members or similar) then I assume they will blame the Conservatives and a lack of money.
This despite the fact that it was lots of money spent on pointless insulation that caused the problem and countless incompetent regulators who allowed it.
The Leader of Kensington & Chelsea was on £180k a year. Frightening what some of these people in a ‘non-competitive’ industry such as the State Sector are paid.
@lifelogic
The state sector is about creating non-jobs and sinecures, not efficiency.
Indeed. Only government & politicians could rectify this but they almost never do so.
Burnham willingly accepted the responsibility and kudos as Health Secretary making decisions on whatever he pleased. Mid Staffs was an atrocity where about 1200 people from neglect. If this was a private company/ care home there would be charges of corporate manslaughter. Did Burnham accept responsbility? Of course not. He was allowed to hide from a ministerial code without any consequence and to remain as an MP and allowed to put himself forward as mayor of Manchester, an office the public opposed. Why was he not banned from office? Directors can be banned from being directors. Again separate rules for politicos. It must stop.
The deaths in mid staffs was more than Grenfall.
Indeed (how many if any got fired there?) and Mid Staffs is only a tiny part of the disaster that is the (free at the point of incompetence rationing) NHS. It kills thousands every year, possibly every month.
And they never got a bunch of ‘Virtue Signalling Celebs’ to make a pop song for them.
/sarc
In the case of the Camden tower blocks, there is already a promise to sack the person who signed off the re-cladding. ( Evening Standard). Now the leader says that following check done by the Fire Brigade, the insulation is not of the standard that they asked for and there is an urgent need to evacuate the buildings and tear the expensive stuff down. A figure of £66 m was given in the press. However, something is amiss here.
Firstly, the Fire Brigade itself is a local authority organisation which should have
been involved in the modernisation of the building. We do not know the details of the testing method or whether the local authority ordered the right grade of insulation. If the product is made by the same manufacturer as in the Grenfell block, there are 3 grades, one the cheapest is for low rise internal work and is normally protected by fire resisting linings, the next grade is fire resisting name FR in the Grenfell planning application and the right type for buildings over 18m high is clearly listed in the technical brochure, with a fire test certificate reference.
Before the evidence disappears, someone independent needs to find out which grade the LA ordered, whether it was fitted with fire stops in accordance with the regulations and how it was inspected by Building Control. It is unfair to blame the person who signed the final certificate if many visits and inpectors were involved and if the wrong grade of material had been chosen by someone else. It is also difficult to inspect everything after it has been built in and covered, unless a clerk of works is used and it appears the LA chose to rely on others.
The testing and inspection should also be done by an independent body, such as the BRE or Trada, before the panels are ripped of all the tower blocks in the land and the finger of blame is pointed, with ludicrous cries of murder from deliberate penny- pinching. The taxpayer has paid a huge amount for these improvements and deserves to know what actually happened.
I forgot to add that the tv news showed a flat high in a Camden block where a young mum was showing her improvements to her newly modernised home. This was on the day that it was announced that a fridge fire had caused the conflagration. I am familiar with tenants removing fire closers but, in this case the fire resisting door had been removed too. The kitchen is the main source of fires and, even in two storey rented houses, a fire door is required. If there had been a fire door in the kitchen and others to the lobby which worked, would the fire have spread so quickly to the cladding? Amd why do the tenants management associations check that flats have not been altered and are occupied by the tenant that they selected and subsidize at great expense.
If McDonnel makes political responsibilities comments about Grenfall then he should equally justifying Mid Staffs or Iraq. Far more people died and Iraq was definitely political and definitely a proper judicial investigation has not occurred. We had establishment cover ups and clever use of words to evade prosecution. The public still not satisfied.
The war on a lie was certainly a far worse outrage.
Surely, if we have people being paid in the council to advise and who are supposedly the ‘experts’ in their field then it is their responsibility to report to the top and advise what is needed and make to sure it is implemented. I thought this was the responsibility of Building Control within the council? If we have these appointed people who are being paid quite high sums of money according to their expertise then shouldn’t we be able to rely upon them to advice the top man what finances are needed and what should be done to rectify things? If a building is supposed to be checked yearly for safety for the public and it is found to be wanting then the responsibility must lie with that department and the person in charge of the department. Public safety is paramount and the people in the responsible departments are normally required to be certificated and experienced in their field. As usual the buck gets passed from one person to another until nobody is found accountable. Checks should be made, recorded, seconded and approved and if not implemented it is the Councillor who is to blame but if the checks are not carried out in the first place then it is down to the safety officer and his department.
Good morning
There is a difference between blame and responsibility. You may be not to blame but, you may be responsible. And comes with high office
Dear Mark–One does not need to be a pilot to run an airline
But it does help if an individual comes from the same industry! Placing an individual at the head of an industrial company, who is clearly technically inadequate, is asking for trouble.
But it does help if an individual comes from the same industry! Placing an individual at the head of an industrial company, who is clearly technically inadequate, is asking for trouble!
But the Captain of the aircraft is responsible for the aircraft, the crew and its passengers. Whatever happens on board, it is his responsibility. That’s the point !
Post scriptum–Would have thought by now somebody would have come back with, Now if one is flying the plane…(I kept mine short for fear of Moderation)
What you write about today John can be found all over this country, let alone parliament and councils. Surely all on asks of those in power and control is that they accept that with responsibility come accountability at what ever level within their organisational remit.
The poem popularly attributed to Charles Osgood came to mind the minute I started reading today’s entry:
There was a most important job that needed to be done,
And no reason not to do it, there was absolutely none.
But in vital matters such as this, the thing you have to ask
Is who exactly will it be who’ll carry out the task?
Anybody could have told you that everybody knew
That this was something somebody would surely have to do.
Nobody was unwilling; anybody had the ability.
But nobody believed that it was their responsibility.
It seemed to be a job that anybody could have done,
If anybody thought he was supposed to be the one.
But since everybody recognised that anybody could,
Everybody took for granted that somebody would.
But nobody told anybody that we are aware of,
That he would be in charge of seeing it was taken care of.
And nobody took it on himself to follow through,
And do what everybody thought that somebody would do.
When what everybody needed so did not get done at all,
Everybody was complaining that somebody dropped the ball.
Anybody then could see it was an awful crying shame,
And everybody looked around for somebody to blame.
Somebody should have done the job
And Everybody should have,
But in the end Nobody did
What Anybody could have.
Excellent poem.
Elected officials ought typically to be able to reply upon expert technical advice but they should also do “due diligence” as the lawyers would say and so question and challenge and demand explanation and assurance and have the resources at their disposal to seek independent advice when they consider it necessary. Experts giving bad advice should be held to account.
It does seem astonishing that a factor in the Grenfell Tower tragedy may have been the perhaps not fit for purpose cladding and that neither building nor health and safety regulations nor architects nor surveyors or constructors foresaw the danger arising from its use. Whether a diligent elected official could have done so must be doubted. Recall Chancellor Churchill’s fateful return to the gold standard for which he shouldered much of the blame: at the time all the best advice available was to return and he deliberated and questioned for a long while before acquiescing.
If you can find an elected official/politician who is equipped with the skills to do due diligence then you will have found a very rare beast indeed!
More likely ‘Jobs worth’ springs to mind
The government spends circa 45% of the UK’s GDP and yet delivers very little of any real value for this. Worse still much of it is spend causing positive harm and inconveniencing the productivem distracting them, killing jobs productivity and lowering overall GDP hugely. Much is spent buying votes or given to preasure groups who demand even more state.
Endless bureaucrats, endless regulations, endless red tape, endless consultants and experts. Yet they still installed (and paid loads of money for) flammable insulation round their tower blocks. Driven by the mindless climate alarmism religion.
We shall see if anyone in the state sector accepts responsibily for this, the cover up is already clearly underway.
Spent say £3 million to insulate a tower block, to save perhaps 0.25% of this in heating costs PA (so it never remotely paid back in the lifetime of the building) and risk peoples lives in the process.
I see that the HMS Queeen Elizabeth (the £ 6 billion aircraft carrier without aircraft) is finally going to sea today. Who took responsibility for this sick joke? How many lives might this £6 billion have saved if spent sensibly on better health care or health prevention? 1000 lives or so perhaps?
And does the “£ 6 billion aircraft carrier without aircraft” have any escort vessels that actually work and might make it something more than a floating bulls eye?!
No.
But HMS QE will not be operational until 2021 they say!
Consultants are an alibi for those who want to avoid responsibility for a decision. In local or national democracy, decision makers are seldom expert in more than one or two fields so they must depend on advisers who may or may not give comprehensive advice. Elected members should not be criminally liable for relying on advice but perhaps they should resign and hold themselves up for re election so that voters can decide?
As for Grenfell. McDonnell’s “murder” claim is a disgrace. Rather, let us work out how, in a country wrapped from head to toe in red tape, so dangerous a material could be used. I think the answer may lie in the PFI mentality, albeit that this building was council owned, that price is all that matters.
True alte fritz.
It will be the private company that supplied an inadequate product that is held responsible unless they can prove they warned the council of the danger of using the cheaper offering and had made a more expensive offer, then those people responsible for signing this off are culpable.
This companies sales ledger must be investigated to find out where this product was fitted over four stories full stop. All clients public or private sector buying this product must be made aware asap by the investigators. The Company will bounce and the liability will fall on the rest of the population who take out insurance.
It may not be the contractors fault. If the specification at tender stated a certain type of panel, then that is what would have been supplied. It is up to the client and their advisers / consultants, if any, to specify the type unless they clearly left the decision either out or, to let the bidders decide which tiles to use.
Consultants are an alibi for those who want to avoid responsibility for a decision.
Indeed, and worse still, the consultants very often tell the client exactly what they want to hear. This so they get instructed again next time!
Not always.
Consultants are used if they have specialist skills, knowledge and experience the client does not have.
LL
Take it from someone who knows.
This is difficult. Will it be part of the Grenfell inquiry?
Taking back causality chains for learning is one thing, for blame is another. If the causal chains go back to points in which different decisions should, not could, have been taken, then the follow up is what would be the opportunity cost to have someone skilled and prepared to be punished in that position? Finding the methodology to do this, let alone doing it sounds tough.
What must absolutely be avoided is random ‘murder’ labeling as at least one politician is currently doing.
Indeed we have Corbyn calling for occupation of other’s property and his side kick calling it murder. Also uttering the complete lie that it was a lack of money.
It was lots of money be spent very badly by incompetent idiots! Any decent engineer or scientist would have told them this after about five minutes of thought!
Should I wrap this tall residential building in flammable insulation cladding so that any minor fire can roar up the outside of the building? Oh and we also order people to stay in their flats in the event of a fire!
Er, well no, I do not actually think that is a very good plan Sir. Are you a compete idiot who has never even lit or seen a fire perhaps?
sorry- And why don’t the tenants management association…..
Where is the current mayor of London?
A non-job for another, non-person at our expense.
If you are a conductor of an orchestra you do not need to be able to play every instrument but you should be able to read music and understand what the composer seeks to achieve and therefore be able to challenge, guide, advise etc the musicians on what comes out of their instruments.
Of course Councillors and Ministers have to rely on their ‘Players’ but they should know enough to be able to challenge them etc. My problem is that they are often appointed for political reasons/expediency and the ability to parrot the party line, shamelessly dissemble etc rather than because of knowledge and ability. We have recently seen a City minister sacked because he knew nothing about the City and problems in Justice.
They then get little or no training and I wonder how much time to do all the tasks so if everything works properly all is ok, if not they will not be equipped to ‘catch it’ before it drops.
The Japanese in the 50s/60s helped by an American led the world in quality management and I was taught that they asked the question ‘why’ five times and I also learned not to always accept someone’s word but want proof or an assurance the adviser had proof. Too many people when asked a question answer ‘they think so’ not acceptable, the answer is yes or no or I will find out. If councillors and ministers had at least the ability and understanding to challenge robustly, some of these tragedies and many lesser problems maybe averted.
The bottom line is we need trained ‘professionals’.
Well there were lots of “trained” professional who all seem to have missed something that was blindingly obvious to any sensible engineer! They could not see the wood for the trees or they were reluctant to rock the group think, climate alarmist, boat perhaps!
‘Why?’ That was the first question that sprang to my mind in this case. If we go back to the beginning of the cladding exercise on all these buildings, many of which are now deemed to be a fire hazard because of the cladding, we must ask ‘why was it thought necessary to do so?’ Accepting that there are energy conservation and visual appearance benefits, who or what triggered cladding of so many buildings in the first place?
Did it arise from yet another EU directive, rubber-stamped through Parliament without careful scrutiny and perhaps also a result of the UK’s ill-conceived binding carbon save the planet legislation? It had to done and then cost got in the way, I suspect in many cases, hence the situation today across so many buildings, strangely it seems, almost all of which are in England…..
Driven by the green crap religion of course! Lets spend £10 million on cladding to save perhaps £10,000 PA in heating bills for the block.
So that is a return of 0.1% on capital (before interest or depreciation) of say 8% PA. Great investment chaps “invest” £10 million and lose 7.9% of this per year!
Even worse than HS2, windfarms or Hinkley C!
Blame = whose insurance picks up the tab. The issue is surely the ability of the installation to retard fire, as required by the regulations. Ultimately I guess it will be settled by the lawyers, at stupid cost. Meanwhile, let’s hope the remainder of the problem is sorted in time.
Thousand of expensive unproductive lawers make a fortune and yet all that was needed was one sensible engineer to say no we do not want them wrapping in flammable inulation (to save virtually nothing in heating costs)!
Advisers advise, and politicians decide. The media reports decisions and reactions to them. That is the constitutional theory.
So when it comes to the 12.5 trillion pound debt mountain run up by the state, it looks like you’re blaming the advisers.
Just like all bankers taking the can for the sins of a few, and those voters who defaulted on their debts.
Somehow I don’t think it’s going to pan out that way. The politicians in power who get forced to reveal the £420,000 per person debt that’s been stuffed down the back of the sofa get done.
But then again, you’ve elected a speaker who was warned about a security weakness on Westminster bridge in advance. He’s got away with that .
As much as people (including me) like to blame the councils for everything, in the case of Grenfell Tower there are a few possibilities; none of which the council members could really be responsible for. On the fire spread itself:
If the cladding didn’t meet British/EU standards, it shouldn’t be available:
* If it was, the people selling it are partly responsible.
* If the cladding didn’t meet those standards, the designers still chose it, and the Main contractor still purchased it, and Building Control passed it; the designer, MC, and Building Control are responsible too.
If the designers chose a cladding that met standards and building regs, but (depending on the type of contract)…:
* was over-ruled by the Main Contractor who purchased cheaper cladding: The MC is responsible (and arguably the designer to a lesser extent for not raising it with the authorities).
* the MC changed the cladding without anyone’s knowledge: The MC is responsible.
* the Client (the council) ordered the MC/designer to use cheaper cladding: The Client is still not responsible. Clients don’t necessarily have technical knowledge: it’s what they pay the MC and designers for. If they insisted a certain type of cladding had to be used, the MC and designer should have refused.
If the cladding passed all standards and was installed correctly, then the regulations and the manufacturers are responsible.
If you want to blame the councils for something, it’s their over-reaction to the whole sorry saga.
There must be a point, usually at the head of an organisation, at which responsibility is taken. In a technical sense this person who maybe a political appointment cannot be expected to know everything that regulates the working of the department he heads. He or she has the responsibility of appointing or in a political organisation of accepting the competence of those who serve as experts in particular disciplines.
The problem comes within the ethos of the organisation being managed. Failure in private industry usually means you leave. Failure in government among advisors, civil servants and consultants does not seem to lead to them seeking new employment. At worst they move sideways. The perception is that at this level there is no acceptance of responsibility. They never appear in public for a judicial grilling from the likes of Paxman, they stay well below the radar and let the minister take the flack.
In terms of the Tower Inferno,
1. What standards, BSI or ISO apply to cladding. Are they adequately written and who is responsible for their application.
2. Who or what organisation has responsibility for vetoing anything outside laid down standards.
3. Can financial considerations overrule safety regulations and who takes responsibility for doing this.
4. What responsibility rests with contractors who accept for commercial reasons to do things outside laid down standards.
This is for the enquiry judge to decide. Conformation that the control system failed is seen in the speed with which decisions on other sites are now being called into question. A politician local or national choosing to take responsibility is a moral one. If either were founts of knowledge in their area of responsibility then they would not need armies of civil servants, advisors or consultants. I will judge the outcome of this judicial enquiry on the numbers of civil servants, advisors and consultants who are told to seek other employment, with their failure noted in their career logbook.
Speaking of the cladding issue even a school boy would tell you it’s criminal to use plastic for cladding.
Who wrote the building regs. Who tested the material.
Why was the cladding necessary. We’re not allowed to mention it was the ruinous CCA which is responsible.
Hinckley Point has just gone up another £3 billion and another 2 years extension. Yet again politicians and civil servants wasting money on untested technology.
BBC in overdrive because David Davis says he’s not 100 % sure of a trade deal. Who is 100 % sure of anything.
Those who were variously burned to death or poisoned by cyanide gas in the Grenfell Tower inferno were the victims of the indecent haste to implement insane and ruinous savetheplanet regulations emanating from the Brussels regime. The insulation attached was specified to meet not only contemporary regulations but the higher standards anticipated when buildings will be ‘nearly zero-energy’ and all energy will be generated by savetheplanet technology; as a result the cladding was not only flammable but would have accelerated the spread of the flames up the building.
It seems that members of parliament are on the whole two stupid to realise they are the victims of various international conspiracies against the European peoples, to destroy their economies, to destroy their demographies, to destroy their national identities, to involve them in ruinous and unnecessary wars. On the whole from the PM down, they are too stupid to see that those who are part of these conspiracies can be found at the very heart of the governance of our country.
@Ian Wragg
I am 100% sure that the BBC is not fit for purpose.
Local government is moribund, ineffective, archaic and there are way too many councils and over 6000 councillors. In the 1960s the “Establishment” was derided and satirised but nothing has changed although the recent referendums potentially brought about some real change in democracy post war. Yet the EU vote is not being accepted by many politicians who should know better. A Labour Government failed to achieve an elected second chamber. Devolution not to include England remains inexplicable and unacceptable. Central Government e.g. Treasury mandarins does have too much control and local government should be more regional and self funding, leaving the EU, scrapping VAT and having local sales tax should then be a serious alternative to business rates.
The Grenfell fire has highlighted some serious flaws in our basic governance and the more fundamental issues of housing and a rapid and to many unsustainable population growth.
‘to many unsustainable population growth’
– I agree. First we need to tackle immigration from outside Europe with people who are more different in terms of culture than immigrants from inside Europe, with 45% of EU immigrants with a job to go to versus 22% for non EU immigrants.
BTW, trade deals with countries outside the EU, are inevitably going to include deals on increased immigration into the UK (India, for one, has been demanding increase in visas in exchange for post-Brexit trade deal).
@Ed Mahony
isn’t this what is usually referred to by “liberals” as racism?
How much would be saved if tax and NI were rolled into one? I believe resistance is because Ministers are worried that would show how much we are really paying in tax as if we are stupid and therein lies the problem. Politicians and paid officials have still not come to terms with or worked out how to deal with the transparency afforded by the internet and that it never forgets and has enfranchised everyone at the input of a password.
The Remain campaign was and is predicated on a belief we are all stupid. The quality of the comments on JRs blog shows this is misguided and ultimately, in terms of civil unrest, potentially dangerous.,
There are indications that if there is to be blame to be apportioned it should be restricted to those who approved the tests used as the basis of the current building regulations.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-40396887
“Whilst the cladding met building regulations the fire service said it did not meet the latest Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) test criteria.”
The “latest” government test criteria, under which so far there has been a 100% failure rate for samples of cladding taken from a variety of towers across the country.
Are the DCLG criteria mandatory or advisory ? Because in law that is a very big difference.
Why was the insulation fitted in the first place?
Not to reduce the energy bills of the residents, any savings were incidental.
The primary aim was to meet the CO2 reduction demands of the Climate Change Act. Phasing out of fossil fuel electricity generation, then the ultimate closure of the old nuclear plants means supply cannot meet demand. It was therefore an attempt to reduce demand on a dwindling 24/7 electricity supply.
John, rather than evict all these people from their home and find new homes would it not be cheaper and better to employ a security firm to act as a fire picket in the blocks, finding all these houses with an already overloaded system would seem impossible from the outside.
To much like common sense for our political class and it’s consultants and advisers. All people out here are saying this. They,ll catch up…… eventually.
On the off chance it might get passed moderation, Google the following inside quotes.
“You Cannot Run a Public Service like a Business, and Here’s Why Scriptonite / April 4, 2013”
Politicians don’t understand the difference between Social Efficiency and Cost Efficiency; in fact, Conservatives are totally blind to it, proffering simplistic “market competition” solutions to everything.
On a Venn diagram, the private sector is totally enclosed by the Public sector. The former can’t exist without the latter making the rules to sustain it from self destruction or market dominance by a few big players, like has been allowed to happen in the UK.
A government that understood that would know it can use its currency issuing power and its fiscal policy, to make its private sector first and foremost, deliver the goods and services it wants for social purposes, at the price it wants to pay.
After that it is free to create whatever it wants, but within the rules set by the public sector. That is if the legislators bothered to make any in-between Punch & Judy parliament sessions.
First and foremost we have far too much government and far too many politicians
Politicians ( and the public sector that supports them) seem to believe that all answers, solutions and investments are down to them….. They are NOT
They should be seeking to do far far far less than currently. Government at central and local level should be ring fenced. Handling a few vital public services and they should be assessed and rewarded on the quality of their service.
Politicians and the public sector are not remotely innovative, creative or ground breaking. Everything comes down to more money. We never ever get to hear from the leaders of quasi government organisations about the leadership of their organisations we only ever hear about austerity, cuts and so called underfunding. They are NEVER challenged in the media about the waste and unjustified jobs like diversity officers etc.
We need far more localism in our government structures and far far less centralised command and control
I find distinguishing between accountability and responsibility useful in work. Responsible people do things (e.g. provide technical advice to local authority councillors), accountable people get things done (councillors authorise and progress-monitor technical works). We really need to await the public inquiry into Grenfell before allocating blame as the inquiry is likely to be extremely thorough. There can’t be many councillors with sufficient technical knowledge to challenge technical advice about cladding etc on buildings. Equally, technical advisors give advice based on current standards only.
Google RACI Matrix
Responsible
Accountable
Consulted
Informed
All very good questions from JR. To me the only missing angle is the financial one. When the dotations from the Central Government to the Local Authorities decrease, it is fairly obvious that savings have to be made one way or the other. Those can be made on all sorts of budgets (schools for example, or monitoring of building projects, or road repairs, or …).
The strong incentives for saving are likely to result in “cutting corners” going from full to no knowledge of the potential consequences.
Also in this particular case, why a cladding not allowed to be used over heights corresponding roughly to a sixth floor in the USA (the height of the highest ladders) appears to be used over the full height of UK buildings.
Why, at which stage and with which understanding (if any) of the potential risks was the decision taken? Who is responsible? Is there anybody to blame?
It could be put to those who have over the years created the country’s debt, those wanting to reduce the deficit, those financial officers in Local Governments trying to square the circle of shrinking budgets, …
At the end, we all bare some responsibility in the society that we have created through our votes.
John, I think it is perfectly possible to have clear lines of responsibility.
Trouble is, such a sensible regime is impossible while we have media which insists on being a player rather than a reflector of events.
The result is that politicians, local or national, are taking far too much account of media opinion before they come to a decision.
The priority should surely be to make decisions based on the democratic wishes of the People and not on the preferences of unelected journalists.
The BBC could play a crucial role in providing unbiased facts without opinions, speculation and campaigns. Because of its vast budget, it is the only viable long term employer for journalists and therefore tends to have a heavy influence on journalism across the spectrum as they ape the BBC style.
The BBC should stop treating itself as a newspaper with an angle. It should not have an angle on the news. It certainly should stop its use of speculation, running order, choice of interviewees (including “experts”) to emphasis a particular angle but should present facts on a more formulaic basis.
There are plenty of examples where the electorate have wanted one thing but the media wanted the opposite.
This should not be happening. If we had plural media without the dominance of one player, I am sure there would be an aggregate equivalence to the views of the population and those of journalism.
The obvious example is immigration where for decades, we have presided over large scale immigration which has been favoured by the BBC but not favoured by the electorate. Another example is the eu. The BBC was obviously in favour of the transition of the common market to the political organisation it became and so it happened without any authorisation from the People. If the BBC had not existed I am sure we would have left the eu years ago (or it would have been a very different organisation).
We cannot say if decisions that affected the safety of the residents of the horrible Grenfell tragedy were unduly poisoned by media interference but I suspect that we will draw all the wrong conclusions and apply the wrong solutions because, once again, they will be made to please the BBC.
A splendid assessment of the BBC by Kenneth !
If it turns out that decisions to clad were driven by CO2 targets, then I would say that the “science is settled” BBC are culpable.
#28Gate
ONLY IN POLITICS:
“Who is to blame? Where does the power lie? ”
” Did people understand what leaving the EU actually meant?”
“Signing off” something in the real world of Health and Safety is absolutly and legally clear. The names of the persons to blame are printed and personally signed .END OF STORY
The issue of coastal and river flooding is sadly just the same as that now supposedly under review for tower block cladding. Government, LA,s, Environment Agency, River Authorities must have manuals telling them the excuses to use for inaction. When the proverbial hits the fan no one is responsible or accountable for the simple fact that no one was ever given clearly defined responsibility with a budget and the tools to do the job. LL is so right, were this a private business it would have clear lines of who runs what and who carries the can. Sadly it is the opposite when the state is ‘responsible’.
“Much of government is a slave to the ideas of old economists and other thinkers.”
Unfortunately that is not so – if it were they would be ‘slave’ to the ideas of Adam Smith, Frédéric Bastiat, Jean-Baptiste Say, Richard Cobden, F A Hayek, Milton Friedman – to name a few – instead of worshipping their economist god John Maynard Keynes and Karl Marx to bring ‘social justice’ – whatever that is.
Then we would have free market capitalism, not central directed economies, corporatism and crony capitalism; we would have free trade not ‘trade deals’.
We would be considerably richer and more content. But then we would have little need for the plans and schemes of politicians and their flocks of advisers, doing ‘what is best’ (how do they know?), and what they think is ‘right’ (right for whom?)… and repeating the same failures over and over again.
Reply They are slaves = just not to the old thinkers you like!
Keynes’ ideas don’t have to be used to provide social justice but they can be. They are primarily directed to ensuring that any economy runs at its optimal capacity. They were first tested out during WW2 when the mistakes of WW1 were sought to be avoided. Then Govt spent what it consider necessary for the war effort without regard to the wider macroeconomic consequences. They simply created too much inflation.
There was a smarter Keynesian approach in WW2 which enabled the resources of the economy to be fully utilised in the war effort but without causing excessive inflation.
Guilty people in this context know who they are. The Head of an MBC knows who they are or has immediate access to their names, job titles, signed documents.
“debate” is okay as an exercise for law students about what measure of guilt, type of punishment is required.
A lowly trades union shop steward perhsp doing a Health an safety check in an MPs office picks out certain things which he believes should be reviewed by others of greater expertise or which he himself feels is on immediate danger in line with his own knowledge and training. He MUST sign his report. You borrow money, you MUST sign the application. There are no PPI “refunds”in Health and Safety. It is far more exacting than a loan application. Divorcees will recall that no-one asked concerning their marriage signing:Who is to blame? Where does the power lie? YOU are to blame. The power lies with YOU, obviously. ( in the UK in a traditional British marriage in C of E …one has to add nowadays )
UK law makes ts impossible for company directors to delegate away their health and safety responsibilities.
This suggests there will be no hiding place for health and safety directors HMOs and local authorities.
If the BBC is the only source for information that is being sought, then tread very carefully. He who pays the piper calls the tune….and in this case the EU, which is never going to be trusted to bring an unbiased opinion. Shock horror!
I can suggest many other media outlets that will provided a less biased agenda and more informed unbiased opinions, though this itself is becoming rather difficult these days.
In general the MSM can no longer be trusted to present informed facts…it is now the presenter of its own facts/narrative/bias…bought by the highest bidder? Sifting through journalist dross is quite a challenge!
Hmm, the Romans were here before us on this “Who checks the checkers” problem.
Off topic: Are we being softened up to continue paying large sums of money into the EU for a ‘transitional period’ ? This conveniently bails out the Germans from making a fair payment to those who suffer in the EU from the German imposed rules they have to follow.
There’s no huge shed on the Isle Of Wight that holds our taxes for future use. Taxes and the issuing of bonds destroys high powered money. Government spending creates high powered money.
We’ve ran budget deficits for nearly 300 years. Do the math that huge shed would have been empty 299 years ago.
You can’t do a reserve drain ( taxes and issue bonds) without doing a reserve add ( government spending) first.
Not even Einstien could have achieved that feat.
I would like to see the role the EU had in the fixture of this dangerous cladding.
I have read that it was installed under an EU Directive to Save Energy and cut Carbon Emissions but cannot find any details of the required materials nor any specifications.
If the EU did indeed Direct these installations and did not specify actual high-spec materials to be fitted then it is they who are negligent and it is they who must be held to account.
The body language of Labour in PMs Questions just now has changed fundamentally to a massive downside, and suddenly, even and especially from Benn and Cooper. I know why.
Corbyn is acting cocky bit no longer is.