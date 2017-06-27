Being in the media and being powerful are not the same thing

Some people write in to this site complaining that I am not on the national media enough. Some seem to think publishing things here is some kind of secret society, a way of me keeping things hushed up instead of putting them out there on the BBC. This is a silly way of looking at it. When I publish here anyone can read it. If I said something unpleasant or wrong it would soon be taken up by the better known media. Many in the media read this site without going on to quote it. It nonetheless gives them useful background. Some do quote it or use it.
It is a mistake to confuse being in the media a lot and being powerful. It is true powerful people with important roles will be in the media a lot. Any Prime Minister will be news, because the office confers great power which they will exercise. Lots of people who run departments, quangos and big companies are never in the media though their decisions affect many. It is also true people with important offices who in practice exercise little or no power will also be in the media. The media rarely probes why someone in office writes, speaks or acts as they do, though many people in such roles are but actors and actresses reading out other people’s lines. The media rarely probes this situation. There are then many people who get into the media a lot because they say controversial or difficult things, though they may have absolutely no influence over government and events at all.
It is popular with the media to report splits and disagreements within parties. They will both condemn a party for being split, and at other times complain it is brain dead if it does not have enough arguments about the best way forward. The media both says it wants more open debate, and tries to make that impossible by declaring anyone of us who holds a different view from our leadership to be disloyal. There are times when the media does more than report splits. They often seek to create them. It will invite two people from the same party who are not in disagreement to create a disagreement in a studio to illustrate some thesis they have of what is going on.
There are of course factions and splits within major parties and sometimes these matter and should be reported. Again there needs to be some assessment of numbers and influence. Today Anna Soubry is a much quoted and much interviewed MP, because the media expect her to be critical of the PM and of the Brexit policy of the government. She may be good box office, but it is difficult to believe she is influential given the difference between her views and those of most of the party.
I do not usually complain about the media. Some of it is just a freak show, seeking the extreme, the bizarre and the unimportant for greater drama. If I manage to stay off that it is probably good news. Over the last week I have produced at their request articles for the FT. Guardian and Sun. I have also been on several radio and tv shows. Some of these try to make it as difficult as possible for their guests to put forward an informed and sensible case. There seems to be a hatred of new arguments and facts at the BBC , and a wish to endlessly repeat the old, stale and often simply wrong.
I think as a body we the general public rely on people who have power or influence on power to get our message across. Apart from the internet we have no access to the wider world of mass media. The internet has had the same effect on the global society as had the printing press eons ago.
Now a message can be made and read by hundreds of millions with a click of a mouse. Real power to the people. Perhaps that is why done seek to control it. They want to be in control of the narrative. What people see and what they say. Not for any good but because out of fear of losing control, power and their own influence upon us.
Donald Trump has played social media brilliantly and outed Fake News with the bias of the respective media concerned. Direct contact with the public. It drives some mad. Why is ITV and BBC not having his extreme vetting success at the Supreme Court as main headline news, like they did when he lost?
Our host shows how social media makes valuable contact with the public. At the moment we have Bradley’s options instead of ITV news and Kuensberg rot for BBC news. We are now able to find out real news and facts without the bias filter of the lefty liberal media or political elite. People like Dennis on this blog site has given immeasurable insight to facts that we might not have have been directed towards as first staging post.
Well done JR and Well Done Dennis. And well done to Donald Trump for making the masses realise that news outlets are not accurate or impartial as they should be.
We have to put up with Tripe from Jerry, Newmania and PvL, but they are fake news.
So why is there (seemingly) “a hatred of new arguments and facts at the BBC”?
The doctrinaire BBC has taken the view that issues we,here,find contentious are “settled”.
Off topic JR, giving benefits to children who have never set foot in this country will not go down well post Brexit. Cameron promised us it would stop and failed. There is no justification for giving benefits to people who do not live here or have the same standard of living costs as here.
Secondly, the figure of 3 million EU citizens is being branded about. However, NI numbers three times higher than the estimated figures produced by Govt. We want the real facts not covering up for Cameron’s mass immigration policy implemented by one Teresa May, now Amber Rudd. We need changes from the HS Rudd to make us safe. I hope she will tell us what she has actually done to achieve this.
Because of the people who dictate the narrative. It doesn’t suit their agenda to admit that anything good ever came out of the non-leftist side of life.
The BBC stopped being truly impartial years ago, as evidenced by the obviously hand picked audiences for programmes such as Question Time. I remember one where they had the BNP leader, Nick Griffin, on the panel, and he wasn’t allowed to get a word in edgewise. Surely he had a right to be heard, since he had been invited, but he was shouted down at every turn, with no intervention by Dimbleby. Silly, really, because he would probably have shot himself in the foot if allowed to speak out.
If you employ people who seem to be solely readers of the Guardian, and don’t do anything to ensure that your employees represent a true cross section of the public, you get the BBC as presently constituted.
Well they only seem to employ dimish art graduates with appallingly PC views, often a with a chip on their shoulders, who read the Guardian, believe in catastrophic climate alarmism “as settled science”, love open door immigration, think there is a gender pay gap (other than the one entirely dictated by gender choices and supply and demand). They think UKIP are contemptible racists, think Corbyn really does have a magic money tree, hate business people & all landlords (other than “social” ones) and want to see ever more tax and ever more regulation of almost everything. They even love the dire and totally incompetent free at the point of non deliverery NHS.
They see “equality” (regardless of merit and enforced by the state, as a jolly good thing) rather than the incentive destroying disaster it is.
A particularly inane line of questioning on the BBC to ministers and others is ‘is no Deal better than a bad deal?’. Is it really the case that Labour and pro Remain politicians want to say to the EU that however bad a deal is of course the UK will sign? What if the EU ups the demand to €200bn? Surely these people and their BBC interviewers have some concept of a cost-benefit analysis and some appreciation of basic negotiation tactics?
@Richard1
I haven’t seen any evidence of such.
Nor me nor do the Libdims, the remainers in all parties nor indeed the fools who thought wrapping tall building in flammable insulation to save a trivial amount of energy in heat loss was a good plan.
The influence of the established, mainstream media is declining anyway.
Being powerful and being influential are different. Getting a message or indeed a presence to as wider audience as possible often is invaluable.
Robbie Williams, a fairly untalented musician has made a very nice living by being in the public eye often. Nigel Farage too made progress through visibility and repeated exposure.
At least Nigel Farage can stand up in his parliament and speak clearly, producing both a coherent argument and entertainment for his listeners, and not a little discomfort to those puffed up clerks who were his targets!
So sad about the BBC; a once great institution who now wants to make the news rather then report it.
Nigel had a popular narrative which the BBC didn’t like.
I think he’s waiting to pounce.
Conundrum. I’ve just renewed my gas and electricity contract.
The electricity price has risen 24% but the gas has reduced by 11%.
When I enquired as to why the operative told me it was entirely due to subsidies for renewable energy and smart meter roll out.
The gas is one quarter the price per mwh than electric and government policy is to phase it out by 2030. My bill would rise from around £85 per month to about £220.
Talk about eat or heat.
The BBC reports news in a way that reflects it’s Guardianista view of politics. It has a corporate message which irrespective of it’s charter it wishes to get to the public. By controlling it’s recruiting it ensures it’s own propaganda in perpetuity. It furthers it’s view by selectively inviting those who support it’s view to enhance this view. Those at the point of a gun that it occasionally invites to put the other side of the story are interrupted and over talked like white noise to ensure their message does not get across. Such participants need to be more robust if not blunt with their interviewers to the point of ridicule and direction to shut up.
Spot on! BBC political news coverage, interviews and opinion pieces are a disgrace with but a few honourable exceptions. The most notable honourable exception is Andrew Neill.
‘There are times when the media does more than report splits. They often seek to create then.’
This is becoming increasingly evident in the majority of subjects the media report on, it’s not the media’s job to make the news it’s their job to report it, this behaviour is loathsome.
The BBC are fast becoming masters in this.
Indeed the absurd way the BBC (and Newsnight in particular) preframe any debate in the most absurd and contrived way.
Then they they use their lefty ex-employees (Paul Mason, Stephanie Flanders types) to come back on as “experts”. Worst of all is their climate alarmist propagandist in chief (A cambridge English Graduate). Who does not seem to understand anything about climate, engineering science or anything very much at all.
I think a lot of people here just get frustrated that the points you make and the facts you promulgate are not more widely broadcast. Nonsensical political views and economic illiteracy are often broadcast by MSM but there is never any rebuke from sensible sources such as yourself.
Indeed the politics of envy, Father Christmas, irrational belief systems, visceral emotion and gut feelings nearly always win out over science, logic and reason in politics and the media. Especially the appalling virtual state monopoly of the BBC.
“There seems to be a hatred of new arguments and facts at the BBC , and a wish to endlessly repeat the old, stale and often simply wrong. “
That is because the BBC is a campaigning organisation and it has its own agenda which include in no particular order:
1. High food prices
2. Organic farming
3. Large public sector
4. High taxes
5. High benefits
6. Open borders
7. There is no God but Allah and his prophet is Mohammad
8. Pro-EU
9. Anti-Israel
10. Anti-USA
11. Pro-IRA
12. Pro-SNP
13. Anti-UKIP
14. Anti-Nigel Farrage
15. Anti-Business
16. Ani-Rupert Murdoch
18. Pro-selective political memory: Brown? Blair? Callaghan? Wilson? Witch Thatcher!!!
Anti GM, anti Landlord, pro the dire state monopoly NHS, anti selective and private schools, pro religious indoctrination of young children at home and in schools, pro any green crap at all regardless of sanity, anti car, pro bike, pro train anti plane …..
Renewable nonesense. Showing windmills at every opportunity.
Anti England. Very rarely mentioning it.
Pro Corbyn and his communist mate.
Can we have a competition to guess what 17 was?
Pro- Greens, Libdems, US Democrats, windmills, solar, electric cars, LGBT, slebs, ludicrous sleb pay, sleb newsreaders, ‘comedians’ who think being offensive to anyone they disagree with is funny, hard landscaping in gardens, clean air exaggeration, actors who mumble, politicians who wear bright coloured trousers……
misandrist?
Please add anti England to the list.
An excellent list of the BBCs political agenda, that everyone is forced to pay for but many of us don’t want. Wall to wall anti Brexit, sneering at the awful Tory government and no serious questioning of the Marxist socialist policies being peddled by the govt in waiting. The BBC must be made a subscription only service for most of its content. Many of us are tired of the “News and COMMMENT” role.
Do we have a Minister for a Culture Media and Sport. Time they earned their crust with major BBC reform. The time for a compulsary licence fee is long past, abolish it, fund a News only service say 4 times a day for 15 mins, genuine public service broadcasts in major emergencies. World Service a dept of the Foreign Office.
Number 4 is needed to pay for all those coming due to Number 6. Their lives have to be paid for by us – – and after throwing billions away in “foreign aid” ( despots spending money ) – and yet more and more cuts to services – taxes are the only way the govt sees of paying for them. Stopping them coming is clearly NOT on the agenda as we were promised the boats would be turned back – -LAST YEAR.
I think in general the BBC as an organisation is Blairite (in terms of policy preference), it represents the middle-class people on the right of the Labour party and the left of the Conservative party (Remainers all). I note that during the election Momentum supporters often heckled the BBC correspondent and they have also recently demonstrated outside the BBC offices so the BBC might be in for a surprise if Corbyn ever assumes power !
Broadly right I think.The British Establishment and it’s organs saw that a move towards socialism was inevitable and adopted the language and clothing of the creed in order to survive and avoid revolution.As a result,the ruling class morphed into a bureaucracy allegedly serving the needs of the people whilst continuing to draw its privileges via tax.Corbyn and McDonnell are Revolutionary Socialists in the Marxist-Leninist mould,mixing infiltration of institutions with direct action on the streets ,although some of their wilder supporters are probably what Lenin had in mind when he wrote “Left Wing Communism-An infantile disorder”!-An interesting pamphlet (1920)in which he gives advice to British communists and how they should work with the then new Labour party-famously “to support them as a rope supports a hanged man”.
On the BBC last night [Brexit: What’s Next] a commentator suggested that German manufacturers would “tow the EU line” and stick to the four freedoms dogma, over the jobs for German auto workers…we shall see.
The media will always exploit each item it regards as “news”the way it wants ; seldom will it present information in a neutral fashion . This is particularly true when it conducts interviews – John knows this as much as anyone and has had to enforce his “presence” in order to be heard properly – like yesterday . Also on the 1 o’clock BBC news yesterday , interviews were mainly interested in the deal made with the DUP . Following the topic introduction there were 3 individuals contributing points against the deal ( including the has- been John Major ) and only one from the Government .
I was asked by the BBC about my views on the quality and content of its programmes 3 days ago . I responded by telling them how sickened I was at their bias – particularly over recent events and their inability to change . I added that I seldom watched their Channels . From a “Sports” point they have lost almost everything . I think it is time they were privatised and the public released from the annual licence .
If ever there was a body in crisis it is the Television people.
Professor Parkinson (remember his Law?) noticed that decadent societies always build huge buildings before they crash. Broadcasting House?
Emily Maitliss interviewed David Lammy about the Grenfell Tower. For once the truth was out: he clearly and concisely told it how it was seen locally. I am not sure I believe what he said, but I cannot doubt that he was repeating what he had personally heard. Where did I watch this video? No. On the web!
I watch the tv at the gym – Jeremy Kyle. I also try and watch between 9 and 10, but always something light. If I want politics, I go on the John Redwood blog!
TV is soooo yesterday!
It’s good that people express their views on sites such as this. I enjoy reading them, even if I find some in conflict with my own. The problem is that, with the exception of our host and, possibly one or two others, we all hide behind aliases. This devalues the expressed views as elsewhere on line there is no shortage of dreadful rubbish expressed anonymously.
Now, as always, I’ll hypocritically sign off with a nom-de-plume!
On the continuing subject of the BBC bias is it not time, this subject was aired in Parliament through some committee? Another example last night, a news summary with the DUP arrangement and Heseltine’s views prominent. The BBC does produce some excellent, educational, entertaining radio and TV programmes and whilst there is no commercial advertising there is potentially the same subliminal effect. For me the first change would be the removal of the 24 hours news channel.
In part, I lost progression from an old to a new company simply because I told my boss people were not at home watching TV as he insisted.
He said: ” All the evidence of surveys state that more adults are home between 5pm and 6pm than at any other time. ”
I replied “All the people behind me and in front of me in traffic indicate not. Plus full hospital, and supermarket car parks…and… unanswered doors to callers and darkened rooms.” His secretary giggled. I think it was the giggle rather than what I said which was the real mother of my fate.
Also,people tend not to watch, when they watch, as intensely and with moment to moment continuity that some loser bosses believe.
I agree to some degree but the amount of misinformation my children are fed on social media is becoming ridiculous I am forever sending them articles from the real media to allow them a better-informed more rounded opinion of the events around them.
I used to watch C4 news every night now I don’t even switch it on. They more than Nigel Farage were to blame for the incessant nightly reporting on illegal immigration through the EU getting out of hand at Calais for months we saw how dangerous and unstoppable the people were. C5 shows on benefit’s Britain and other shows about how immigrants get into rental problems and landlords find out they can’t evict them and have real hassles getting their properties back in one piece just reinforce how out of control our institutions are and just how many rights the EU have conferred on people coming to the UK.
Power is nothing to do with media presence but GO thinks it has or he wouldn’t have transferred to his new job. Plus we saw nothing but Nick Clegg and Tim Farron on every channel for months pre-election but where did that get the Remain party!
Your blog would be read by lots more people if you used interactive social media channels just think about it.
Doesn’t it tell us something that, despite the relentless leftie propaganda pouring out of the BBC supported by all the usual suspects in the arts and tax-eating world, Labour have lost a general election for the third time running ?
Blair managed to drag unelectable Labour into the real world by scrapping Clause 4 and continuing with Thatcherite economic policies. That kept them in power until Brown lurched back to the left and lost again. Old-style socialist policies haven’t given them a majority since Harold Wilson in 1974
Despite all the media babbling I can’t see that Corbyn’s gang of amateurs will ever fool the majority of voters.
That and the fact that the outgoing Conservative government (1997) bequeathed them an economy that was on the up ! 1997 – 2007 boom had nothing to do with Labour and GB. But the fact that the Labour / EU created FSA were told to go easy on the banks fuelled a credit and derivatives boom and then bust.
Anna Soubry is not at all good box office. She is a tedious, wrong headed bore (and yet another Lawyer to boot). Parliament and public life needs far, far fewer lawyers and PPE graduates and far more engineers, sound economists and decent scientists.
One sensible engineer in charge would have prevented all this flammable insulation cladding and all the green crap agenda in general.
I look upon her ramblings as a, ‘Cry for help !’
Three engineers are named on the planning application along with medium FR5000 insulation. So far no-one seems to have thought of naming the type of insulation board used in the tested blocks, even though the manufacturers label every board with the grade and the lower boards at Grenfell are still in place. The longer this goes on the dafter it seems to become. It is not necessary to set fire to the board to find out whether the wrong grade was installed- just read the name.
I think this goes without being said , however perceptions of power enhanced by the media , create an image of power which is powerful in itself. If we look at MI5 andMI6 they would want to be anything else than in the media . If we look at executive discussions they may be front runners for many ideas.
Your stance is more popular though due to TV presentations and articles , a position which not all back benchers can boast .This blog site is in itself a media type of venture and many do read it and have the opportunity to jump on the band waggon if they can see sufficient support.
Powerful individuals can be a target for ill will though and if not backed up with body guards and the like they open themselves up to danger .
“The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum”
The goal is a society in which the basic social unit is you and your television set.
Chomsky
Fortunately for us and unfortunately for the media moguls the public are getting the raw information they need from many different sources now, so we wont have to rely on only one or two avenues to compare when it comes to making decisions about any political or economic matter.. witness recently the phenomenon of the young people turning out in droves for jeremy corbyn.. people in the public eye will ignore that change in lifestyle at their peril.
It’s really a grubby business and very few would like to see their names and photos in the papers on a daily basis so i well understand why our host JR would rather take a slightly off centre way of flying his own flag..he’ll get there just the same
It would greatly improve the quality of the MSM if serious politicians simply declined to appear on the BBC at all. Then they might reform themselves.
They decline almost every lunchtime when there is something wrong with their sphere of influence. I guarantee most days on the World at One you will hear the presenter say ‘we asked for a minister to appear, but no-one was available’. When they have something they think is wonderful you can’t keep them away. Personally, I’d ban all politicians appearing – we never learn anything useful from them and they just do it for self aggrandisement.
The “Andrea Leadsom / be a bit more patriotic” furore was a good case in point, illustrating someone who need not have been on TV but the BBC probably thought that her candidature for PM last year was worth them stirring the pot again. Fact is I was shouting in agreement when she said what she did, not least because the BBC is acting as though it wants the Brexit negotiations to fail and that narrative is all-pervasive in their output.
Would a BBC football commentator take the side of France or Germany in an international match or are they allowed (rightly) a little patriotic bias? Of course they are and we expect it, the same goes for this historic moment in the UK’s future in Europe. The BBC rarely if ever questions anything that Tusk & Juncker say and they rarely give prominence to more supportive comments made recently by leaders from the Netherlands, Ireland and even Germany.
Apropos your comment about Anna Soubry, I would add Lord Heseltine in the case of any discussion of Brexit.
By all accounts you answered Derbyshire very effectively the other day (when she repeatedly interrupted you to ask another question) by politely but firmly asking her ‘Do you want me to answer the question?’ I’m not 100% sure I have quoted you EXACTLY on this but that is more or less what you said. That was followed by a pause (very very effective) whereafter you went on to answer the first question. It’s not only Derbyshire that shows herself up in this way many of these supposedly top flight journalists and political commentators suffer from this malfunction in that they want to ask the question but they DO NOT EXPECT YOU TO REPLY as that is not the point of you being there. YOU are there for OVERKILL. Back in the day many sat in front of Robin Day expecting BRUTALITY if he/she did not seem convincing in their reply and he didn’t ever appear to destroy people before they even sat in the chair. He heard them out as far as I can remember but destroyed their answer IF it didnt make sense. We have lost that art – we now have a bunch of no hopers and clowns out to make a name for themselves by bombardment not from intelligent, well constructed debate. Mind you Day was a first class brain and therein lies the answer. Those at the BBC don’t care what you say about them – much of the time they don’t even read it. I think we have to move on from this until we have left the EU and deal with them (BBC) and the House of Lords when we can focus more carefully and objectively and reach a wise decision. Experienced Senior Politicians can make short work of these Bozzoz who interview them.
‘Some of these try to make it as difficult as possible for their guests to put forward an informed and sensible case’.
John I keep shouting at the screen urging you guys to deploy a far better more arresting retort, which would be along the lines of some sort of shocking Trumpesque shaming tactic – along the lines of “I’m here today to combat the fake news you are seeking to peddle, your constant interruptions are a sign of infantile desperation”
German car industry worried about a no deal WTO SCENARIO;
The hit to German carmakers from a “no-deal”, so-called “hard Brexit”, characterised by the introduction of WTO tariffs on imports, could be as catastrophic as the impact of the financial crisis and lead to a massive reduction in its trade surplus and huge, politically traumatic job cuts in its core industry.
That, at least, is the message from a devastating study published by Deloitte’s German unit
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/06/22/europe-waking-impact-hard-brexit/
“There seems to be a hatred of new arguments and facts at the BBC…”
Haha! Very good.
Is there any chance you might ever feel tempted to put it slightly stronger than that? 🙂
But then I suppose there’s always room for doubt — it’s just possible we might be missing something. I can’t imagine what that could be though!
By the way, yesterday I enjoyed watching a YouTube video of This House Believes New Labour Ruined Britain, a 2013 Cambridge Union debate in which you spoke for the motion — well, no surprises there! 🙂
I have to say you were much more entertainingly animated than I have ever seen you on, say, al beeb’s Newsnight.
But then I guess it was a pleasant change for you. It must have been a lot easier to gather your thoughts and communicate without being encumbered by the mandatory flak jacket and hazchem suit and all the while having to dodge a constant barrage of randomly aimed mortar fire.
When confronted by someone who doesn’t share their progressively retarded worldview, I have noticed that Newsnight interviewers’ mode of argumentation has the all cogency and coherence of a screeching fishwife. The only difference I can make out is that they don’t use coarse language.
The BBC should have been broken up and sold off years ago.
OT.
The PM spoke about communities being changed without their permission, now she says all EU citizens can stay in the UK and move their families over. Is this families beyond immediate? Who will finance all the med and pensions she’s promised? The woman is turning out to be an utter disaster as a PM.
What yesterdays Cm 9464 should have been titled :
The United Kingdom’s Exit from the European Union – Safeguarding the Position of UK Citizens Living in the EU and EU Nationals Living in the UK
The latest media catch phrase regarding Brexit is the ‘cliff edge’.
Nobody cares to point out that, with a year already gone, both sides have had more than enough time to obtain and test all the best abseiling gear.
They will never change voluntarily. They abandoned any pretence to integrity and fairness long ago because they know they can get away with almost any depth of behaviour.
It’s wasting intellectual effort appealing to their better nature. They don’t have any such sentiment. Ofcom seems afraid of taking action.
Mark Carney has issued an amber warning. It appears that his making it easier for banks and other financial institutions to lend has resulted in greater consumer debt. It’s not something a high ranking banker would expect is it. It’s a rum go, so it is.