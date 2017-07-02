How can I make a difference to the green agenda?

A young constituent graduate came to see me to ask how the government and I can guarantee that we will look after the environment. He sought the usual assurances which I could give that all EU environment laws will be translated into UK law by the Brexit Act. Thereafter improvements will be made only following extensive Parliamentary debate and votes. He also wanted to know what the government was doing about transport and power generation, as he feared the emissions from these sources.
I explained that the government has undertaken a substantial programme of coal fired power station closures and has intervened heavily in the market to get more wind power and new nuclear. This will of course entail dearer electricity, which transfers energy using industry to other countries at our expense.I myself think we need to combine better fuel saving with cheaper power to help create and sustain industrial and agricultural jobs here in the UK. The government is currently proposing legislation to facilitate more electric cars, is promoting electric and intelligent technology for vehicles, and wants the UK to be a leader in green technology businesses. I would also like us to make more of our own goods and grow more of our own fruit, vegetables and flowers around the year.
He was still concerned and wanted to know what he could personally do. I suggested as a graduate chemist with a current job in an engineering business he should see if he could join or set up a green business that supplies us with things we want. The way to conserve fuel is to sell a range of products and services to us to cut fuel use in our homes. It is to promote fuel saving components in our vehicles, and to concentrate on reducing dirty emissions which are causing air pollution. Much green development is commonsense. I want a more fuel efficient car. I want a better insulated home. I want a more fuel efficient boiler. I welcome fuel saving appliances as long as they work well. There is much more we can do within existing technology, and scope for many more technical advances.
This was not the answer he was expecting. He said he had more in mind campaigning for a greener world. I said I did not think we were short of politicians and green campaigners urging us to use less fuel. I thought what we were short of was practical business people helping us in our homes and cars to save energy and cut our bills. Anyone with a business model that could do that would help customers and save the planet at the same time. I did point out the one big thing as a politician I am trying to do to protect some of our green environment is to promote new trains and signals that would give us a big expansion of train capacity without having to build new train lines. The danger of some green legislation is it can drive energy using business offshore and raise our cost of living without achieving at global level the stated aim of the policy. We want smart energy use, not dearer energy.
Exactly right JR. I too welcome fuel saving appliances, so long as they actually work well and reliably. The problem is that many do not at all. Many do not even save fuel (or CO2 ) after all the cost of building them and maintaining them are taken into account. The more complex a device such as a modern boiler is the more energy (and cost) it takes to build and maintain.
Modern batteries for cars (and indeed wind turbines, PV panels and much other greenery) take a huge amount of energy just to manufacture and operate (and they do not very last long either). So much so that the carbon saving (and financial saving) is often non existant or even negative. Also the energy is still largely generated from fosil fuels anyway at the power station. The actual amount of energy generated by renewable relative to total energy used is under half a percent.
The insulation cladding put onto tower blocks to save energy is a highly dubious “investment”, in energy saving terms relative to cost (even before any of the dreadful fire risk considerations).
The last thing we need is more green pressure groups pushing the green religion. What is needed is some decent engineers, economists and scientists who actually understand reality, power generation, the laws of physics, technology and the economics of it all (taking in the round).
Some green investments do pay back very quickly indeed. Running your old car for a few more years (but perhaps driving it more gently) can be far better “green investment” than spending £30,000 on a new electric or hybrid one – for example.
Some draft proofing or just wearing another jumper and turning the heating down a notch, or not heating all the rooms and having a hot water bottle – for example.
Living in a smaller house of flat and taking holidays closer to home or reducing travel saves loads of energy. Not that I have noticed the Prince Charles types doing much of this sort of basic greenery!
Government should remove all the greencrap subsidies for the rolling out of “green” technology such as wind, PV, biofuels and the rest. Perhaps some support for R&D makes sense, but rolling out premature technology which is not remotely economic or competitive (without any subsidy) is bonkers.
This insane Ed Miliband/Huhne/Davey/Rudd and of course the “vote blue get greencrap” Cameron policy has littered the country (and the seas) with expensive and pointless white elephants, wasting billions of tax payers money while making everyone poorer, pushing up energy prices and killing or exporting jobs and whole industries.
The climate change act needs to go as does the Paris agreement. Get Peter Lilley and Owen Patterson back please and return to some sanity.
While many of the ex-DECC and earlier greencrap pushing minister are now being highly paid by the subsidy milkers. JR does not like examples put on but just google wind and sea or tidal lagoons. Then they get knighthoods or put in the House of Cronies.
Indeed first the greencrap loons act as “consultants” and then they get knighted or enobled.
The best you and the govt could do to help all of us is to scrap the Climate Change Act. Introduce a proper energy policy and stop pandering to the green lobby.
Wholeheartedly agree, Hope. The supreme irony with the EU is that green lobby groups get funding from the EU to put pressure on/lobby the EU to effect green legislation. You couldn’t make it up.
Also worth close scrutiny is the Agenda 21 of the UN with regard to sustainable development, both nationally and locally. Although voluntary participation, the “incentives”, including financial, and pressures are worth examining.
“The insulation cladding put onto tower blocks … ”
As I understand there is the insulation which has been retrofitted to help save the planet, and on top of that there is the cladding to keep out of the weather and possibly improve the appearance, and the question is whether either or both have created a new major fire hazard which was not recognised in the regulations. None of that is clear, in fact it is not even clear what is now being tested or how, only that all the various samples have failed that test. But these basic technical facts are obviously of far less interest to the media than the politics, and in particular the anti-Tory and “anti-austerity” politics.
You could also have told him that despite economic growth and the biggest increase in population this country has ever seen, since 1990 we have reduced our CO2 emissions by 42%.
Which is a remarkable achievement.
America has done similar.
Yet green campaigners fixate on us and America, rather than China and India, who have made up the difference and are allowed under the useless Paris Agreement to carry on rapidly increasing their emissions for decades to come.
Your guest doesn’t seem to have heard that the UK is bound by the Climate Change Act which is the most radical piece of environmetal legislation in the world forcing to reduce our CO2 emissions by 80% by 2030.
A task engineers are struggling to achieve.
One result has been the teansfer of industry to, err, China and India.
Largely due to exporting heavy industry (so no net world C02 saving at all, probably the reverse due to more transportation) and the greater use of gas for electricty generation.
The carbon trading seems to be a complete farce, but big money can be made, and as in all things, follow the money.
Shipping is, as I recall, a bigger energy user than air travel/transport Edward. So increasing intercontinental trade in goods with a relatively low ratio of value to weight or bulk is particularly unkind to the global environment.
I don’t think so, with modern massive container ships the cost and energy consumption of long distance shipping has dropped dramatically and now the first and last stages overland can be the major contributors.
You might have suggested to this ardent young idealist that environmentalism begin at home. Let him stop flying about the world to enjoy himself at the planet’s expense. Self-indulgent air travel is by far the most damaging thing any of us can do.
His passion for campaigning (i.e. bossing other people about while boasting one’s own superiority) could be best harnessed by persuading his friends to stay away from aeroplanes too.
It’s always easy and pleasant to tell others what to do. Doing it yourself is not half so nice.
Indeed, rather like Prince Charles approach – do as I say not as I do!
I would like to see more politicians with an understanding of our native ecosystems, and what needs to be done to maintain and enhance them. So much of the green lobby is focussed on the big whole-world issues of air pollution and energy, meanwhile decisions are being taken at the national and local level which impact adversely on our own environment and mean we are losing species every year. If all the ‘green’ discussion is about big issues like climate change, then by the time the climate has been stabilised there will be nothing left worth conserving. As a country, we have limited powers to minimise man made climate change – but we can certainly ensure that our own ecosystems are in robust good health to cope with that climate change and anything else that occurs. Pressures of housing, road and rail development, river management and other issues all impact on our fragile ecosystems. If more politicians understood ecosystems, I would feel more confident that they were making decisions in ways that could protect them for us all. I want future generations to hear cuckoos and see rare butterflies. The way we are going, they won’t be able to even if we do manage to cut our CO2 emissions.
Yes, much of what we do is destroying habitats. Off shore and on shore wind farms threaten rare species, birds, bats and marine mammals are in danger. Biomass boilers are responsible for the cutting down of virgin forests in Europe and for the same destruction in the USA on a massive scale. How is all this helping? The decline of many species is not down to so called manmade global warming but what we are doing to ‘save the planet’ when really we are making this worse. We still haven’t got anyone in government that actually understands the best way to generate energy or with the commitment to make fossil fuels cleaner rather than throwing money at lost causes.
Dear Lindsey Edwards, You make a vital point. The environment is about a whole lot of things, not just one or two. And different people have different priorities. At the most basic level, we have conflicts over things like the diesel engine (good for CO2, bad for air pollution), nuclear power (good for CO2 but hated by the green lobby). I have been a conscientious domestic re-cycler for more than 40 years, starting with paper and glass, but household re-cycling is now probably bad for CO2.
I agree but nothing can be done until people accept that sacrifices are necessary and who will do that these days? Those sacrifices have not been thought out yet and I don’t think anyone is analysing what they could be – no votes in that.
Also JR’s talk of boilers and electric cars and other techno fixes is of course nonsense as they won’t solve anything with the continuing rise in population in its increasing needs here and in the rest of the world. Life lived under techno fixes is dystopia.
Please JR change the robot verify. The pix are so dark it is impossible to see cars etc. Is a van a car? Why not a text test?
We also need to stop concreting over England to house the exploding population. To do this, we must end immigration.
Exactly. He might also devote his campaigning zeal to persuading those parts of the world whose populations have multiplied by natural increment over the post war decades in a way that ours and Western Europe’s have not to radically reduce their birth rates. That should keep him fully occupied.
Your constituent graduate may care to consider all the factors affecting environmental Impact. These are summed up neatly in the equation: I = P x A x T (Population, Affluence or rate of consumption, and Technology). It is the “T” factor to which you have, rightly, drawn attention and where your constituent may direct his attentions to good effect. Equally or possibly even more important is the “P” factor and he should recognise the need for the nation to address this also, perhaps in priority.
Are you suggesting he perhaps considers a vasectomy?
No, but I could suggest fathers of some present-day public figures should have done so.
What a useful little equation, Duyfken. Might I amend your P variable to P/L where L is usable land ? Beyond a certain population density, even per capita energy use and general environmental destruction rises, especially in very big cities and employment centres. England, if not the UK as a whole, is well on that up-curve. Perhaps academic research could give us a better idea of environmentally optimum densities in an advanced country. I suspect that larger towns and small cities would make for a better distribution of population than huge conurbations and ever-widening commuter belts.
As you say:- The danger of some green legislation is it can drive energy using business offshore and raise our cost of living without achieving at global level the stated aim of the policy.
Furthermore the stated aim of the policy is usually “to prevent catastrophic global warming by reducing atmospheric C02 concentrations”.
This is largely a bogus aim, driven by bogus science and alarmist nonsense anyway. All the green “expert’s” computer predictions have been shown to be way out, still no sigificant warming at all for 19 years and this despite the higher CO2 levels. How long will it take before organisations like the BBC finally come to accept the reality, stop their group think propaganda and applogise to us?(
Surely it is time for Roger Harrabin, their ……….alarmist in chief (a Catz, English Graduate) to retire. Replace with a sensible & sceptical physicist please who know what he (or she) is talking about. Though rather more likely to be a he, as so few woman actually choose to study physics.
I find it odd that a graduate chemist seemed more interested in demonstrating for green rather than using all the engineering skills available to reduce emissions, generate power more cheaply, and use it more efficiently. To my surprise fracking did not seem to feature in the conversation. Energy can also be used to great social good if our present set of politicians lift their eyes beyond the thought of more income for government to spend thoughtlessly. I am not holding my breath because vision seems lacking among the present set of politicians, no doubt too consumed with staying in power. I do concede that the latter is important when the alternative is a rabble of Marxists.
One green gesture on an international scale that could be made is the protection of our maritime environment. Inevitably pots and nets get snagged on rocks and wrecks, but what if they could be made of biodegradable material, as they were before the advent of artificial fibre. It could be a manufacturing and trading opportunity for the developing world.
However fishermen’s accidents are less than the tip of an iceberg when you consider the millions of tonnes of none biodegradable detritus from humanity that finds it’s way into the sea. An international movement with the impact of nuclear disarmament, stopping the slave trade, or the introduction of the Plimsoll line is what is needed. Problem is that all these rafts of man’s thoughtlessness are way out to sea and not getting the headlines they deserve, until a few supermarket bags arrive on our beaches , and then it is left to the great and the good to do something about it. How about a few superships as maritime vacuum cleaners.
JR: “how the government and I can guarantee that we will look after the environment.”
Stop immigration – allow the population of the UK to decline naturally.
This would have the favorable result of reducing the upward pressure on housing. Preserving the countryside as the pressure for new housing estates would be reduced.
Over the longer term, reduce the requirement to heat so many houses ( as population declines ).
Reduce the pressure on the infrastructure, less congestion during rush hour. For example.
British reseviour requirements would stabilize. Further allowing the environment to recover.
All from one policy initiative, that your correspondent is probably opposed to.
Last month there were many days where renewables were producing 50% of the nation’s electricity. UK solar power was the cheapest electricity in Europe in June and in comparison to the new, ruinously expensive Hinkley Point nuclear power station, gigawatts of offshore wind farm are currently being built and installed without subsidy.
Once the private sector has built windfarm and solar power infrastructure, the energy being harvested is free. With better domestic insulation, more efficient gas boilers and more interconnectors etc the UK is looking at the prospect of being a net energy exporter again. So long as the insulation is not inflammable…
The next logical step is for the power utilities to invest in new energy storage technologies such as vanadium based redox flow batteries, scaled up to utility sized installations. That would really be a game changer!
BBC on about how wonderful and important electric/battery planes are going to be in future – BBC1 this morning.
Have they done a few simple calculations on the weight of the batteries needed to take a full 747 from London to Sydney. Perhaps 6000 tons or so – about 20 times the weight of a current 747.
But then of course you would need more batteries to carry the weight of all those batteries and so on! When is the BBC going to grow up? Oh and the batteries would add at least £1 billion to the cost of the aircraft. Or perhaps the batteries are going to be carried in a fast boat far below with a long cable!
Sounds like a great plan to me just need £trillions and £trillions of tax payers subsidy to get going! Good old BBC. Don’t tell Ed Davey/C Huhne types or they will be damanding it goes ahead!
The batteries would be quite a fire risk too. Given the tendency for high enegy density batteries to burst into flames all the time.
And I meant to add that your keen young constituent could do worse than to get involved in the chemistry of vanadium, applied to energy storage
I expect your young constituent graduate has no notion of how lucky he was that he put his question to you rather than the correspondence challenged former Energy Minister now running Defence since he actually received an answer.
The Department of Energy and Climate Change seems to persist in all manner of maladroit manoeuvres that pay lip service to its apparent aims but that do harm. When will this stop?
(P.S. I urge us all to use less fuel. (I have now done my bit!))
Until Government get a grip on the unnecessary population increase this country is suffering then I’m afraid it’s just a losing battle. If things carry on as they are now there won’t be anything green left to save. Most of our problems and the World’s seem to stem from uncontrolled population growth. We have a responsibility to care for this planet and protect it for future generations. I’m sick and tired of talk about reducing immigration when the figures show the opposite. Farmers moan about not having enough cheap labour to pick their crops. Well soon the crops won’t have anywhere left to grow so their problem will be solved.
This is entirely the problem in this country.
The loud mob, telling us what WE need to do to make Their lives better, who then vilify and demonise those of us who DO actually make a difference .
Its only a shame that we no longer have one single political party who point to the indisputable fact that always everywhere free trade, open markets and individual freedom has resulted in human progress , greater equality and longer healthier lives for all.
Its a shame we have no political party championing women and men who start and run their own businesses , create the jobs, that generates the tax that pays for everyone else.
“I explained that the government has undertaken a substantial programme of coal fired power station closures and has intervened heavily in the market to get more wind power and new nuclear.”
Renewables are simply not reliable sources of energy. On Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week, solar power produced – even at the hottest part of the day less than 3 GW. Wind never does more than 8 GW and last week considerably less.
Nuclear Power? Rarely less than 8GW. Combined Circle Gas Turbines, however, bear the main brunt of electricity production – between 10 and 20 GW.
Coal, of course, is being phased out.
Meanwhile both steel and aluminium production are being cut back because of high electricity prices. Green energy comes at a terrible cost of jobs. The Grenfell disaster was spurred on, too, by a desire to cut back on carbon emissions and that made the government put on cladding which passed EU regulations and which was meant to be green.
The idea that green is cuddly needs careful examination. It is not.
We in the UK cannot do anything towards this young man’s goal as our emissions in World terms are insignificant.
Our expenditure is therefore a total waste of money which should be spent on more deserving cases.
Good answer. We need more scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, certainly not more campaigners and lobbyists. I suppose it is easier to waffle than be a Mr Dyson. Shame he hasn’t realised the ‘evangelical’ opportunities to promote the green agenda, of running a business selling his products and services, possibly to people who do not realise what is out there. With your contacts you should introduce him to a Business Mentor.
These figures are the total costs of subsidies alone for wind power in the UK.
For the year 2002 – 2003 £278m.
Each year increasing until
Year 2015 -2016 £23,516m
All put onto our bills.
What a lovely wo/man to be worried about green energy over his recently received student loan notice that showed he was accruing an eye watering 6% interest not from the end of the course but from quarter 1 that he borrowed the money (I know lots of shocked English grads) so a £50,000 loan for a four year course went from £50,000 to £57,000 thanks a lot!
I think s/he should be concerning themselves that they’ll be paying this 9% tax over £21,000 pa earnings for 30 years and worrying about how they’ll ever be able to get a home of their own and pay the astronomical Council tax and energy costs and water rates, better to arrive in the U.K. with nowt and head to the top of the housing list, or rent and get thrown out of work six months later and get it all paid for you in social housing forever. Blair and Brown screwed this generation of English kids over and the Tories just added to it.
The general population doesn’t want green policies, that is the problem. Green lobbies should tackle this matter first, rather than take their complaint to government, expecting the government to have the imagination they lack to make the UK greener.
I am vastly outnumbered on my short cycle to work by the numbers clogging up the roads in cars, even though they also are making the same short journey.
Cycling to work saves money, is good for the environment and good for health.
Driving to work costs, is polluting and often just lazy.
The young make the mistake of believing that demonstration protests are effective ; they are not !. Demonstrations create more antagonism against the protesters . The way the young also see the world changes as they get older ; common sense and pragmatism develops with age and exposure to the trials of life .
As someone has already pointed out , the biggest danger to our enviroment is the growth of population . We cannot absorb numbers without severe consequences ; it was the main feature for me in the Brexit campaign . Our culture and our way of life is being slowly eroded away by uncontrolled immigration and we need to restore our traditions as soon as possible .
We are seeing a greener world through the increase in carbon dioxide, the gas that plant life depends on. The environmentalist and the ecologist are in opposition on this point.
UK is the only country in the world to have a law, the CCA demanding unobtainable reductions in green house gases. Climatologists have failed to produce a conversion factor.
Billions of pounds have been wasted on fitting insulating panels on Tower Blocks, at the behest of the CCC and DECC which are now being removed. It was a very expensive method of compensating the tenants for the CCA’s huge increase in energy prices, which no longer applies.
High energy prices affect the pocket of the poorest most and drive Industry offshore.
Excellent article in today’s Sunday times by economics editor David Smith summarising very succinctly why the 1970s were such a disaster and the vital importance of explaining that to those Labour voters to young to remember how dreadful tax-borrow-spend socialism and union militancy was.
I agree richard, a good article by a very sound economist who has written some excellent articles over many years.
His predictions have mainly been right.
On BBC Question Time, some viwers will have noted the audience response to Greens on the panel. Not only do they disagree witht the Greens but often the audience-questioner is contemtuous of the adulthood of the Green panellist whereas he or she will argue against a Tory or Labour panellist with angry venom.
The reason is that the Green arguments are not worthy of an adult attention, in their entirety. Just as a child often comes out with a true and good comment, a child’s further development on the comment is usually, well, childish as you would expect.
Green policies are driven by politics and subjective logic not science or cost versus benefit analysis. Claims of scientific evidence are spurious and controversial at best and the methodology used to give the results are open to claims of manipulation, cheating and exaggeration. Investigation of the claims of the Greens throw up many discrepancies between what they state and the truth. For instance the number of scientists who concur with the climate change evidence are not in the majority it is much more evenly split than that. When those who are not qualified to make scientific claims are removed from the list then the number swings heavily away in the opposite direction. Climate change science is not settled far from it there is far too much we do not know and our understanding of the forces of nature is not sufficiently advanced.
As for the costs of the methods we are adopting to tackle climate change there is considerable doubt as to if they are the necessary or indeed the correct ones. We do not know if the cost of attempting to influence the direction climate change is taking is worth it or indeed in our gift to do so. The cost may be far greater than that of doing nothing and the evidence would suggest that the methods we are using are inappropriate and many are counterproductive or ineffectual or have damaging unintended consequences.
As you say pollution and over exploitation of some resources are something we can accurately measure and predict the cause and effect once we cull out the Greens and bureaucrats nonsensical exaggerated and misguided claims. Smog and the like and an over abundance of foreign objects in the environment is not only injurious to all animal life it is unsightly and an indictment of our wasteful and selfish nature. So yes that is a problem that we need to devote time, effort and encouragement on to curtail from happening in the future and clean up that which has accumulated to date.
How do you square your views on retaining a green environment with the large proportion of your constituency that has been taken over for housing since you were elected its MP?
Anyone concerned about the environment should make sure that any project in which he is involved is a genuine green project, not one which is green on the surface to placate opinion.
Projects should be assessed from end-to-end, not just locally. I find it difficult to believe that a wood chip fired power station, where the wood is from American forests and has to be transported considerable distances to Britain is ‘greener’ than a coal-fired station using coal mined just down the road! Nor are electric cars in themselves ‘green’, the pollution is merely at the generator rather than the exhaust pipe. On the other hand hybrid cars probably are ‘greener’, provided the manufacture of the batteries and subsequent disposal don’t produce more pollution than they save.
Similarly our local council collects waste food which it claims is converted into electricity. Again, I have doubts is the energy that could be produced from our waste would be sufficient to move the the (diesel driven) vehicle from this house to the next! I suspect it is more a matter of “doing something” for show.
Then there are imports; a lot aluminium now comes from abroad because of high energy costs here, it doesn’t make it any greener, it just transfers the pollution elsewhere and makes people here and in the EU feel good.
So my advice would be to make sure that you are working on a genuine green activity, not one of those which fail when evaluated on an end to end basis.
One wonders why he came to see you about this – could he be a journalist, trying to catch you out? Either way, taken at face value, the young man’s concerns were commendable, if rather misplaced due to the prevalent ‘green’ worldview. I suggest that he visits Israel, to see a land that, within a century, has been transformed from dereliction under the Ottomans, to one that now stands out, literally green, from the air: where there were hardly any trees, to a land where now there are millions of them, with a resulting return of wildlife; where there are now great citrus groves in the desert of the Arabah, and fish-farms among the sands of the Negev; where innovative technology flourishes on every hand: in essence, ‘a blossoming of the desert as the rose’.
Wokingham 2nd july 2017 12.35pm. Outside temperature 21C Inside temperature without heating probably 25C or more
Yorkshire temperature now = 17C. Inside temperatur without heating 24C
A quick survey house to house in Wokingham will reveal certain people will have their central heating radiators on. Wokingham Council, will have heating switched on NOW in some of its buildings.
The problem is not a green issue. It is people
O/T: Today I read (admittedly from a remoaner website, FT 02/07/2017, Mure Dickie) that in 2015 the overall UK fisheries with 6000 vessels landed 708,000 tonnes of fish worth £775m, and that vessels from other countries (mainly F, B, D, IRL, NL allowed to fish within 12 miles of the UK coastline by the London Fisheries Convention of 1964) caught an estimated 10,000 tonnes of fish worth an estimated £17m, roughly 2.2%.
Could someone actually in the know of these things explain a bit more this fisheries-related question? Is “taking back control” really for these 2.2%?
I must really miss something.
Thanks in advance.
Reply We take back control out to 200 miles – not just 12 – with a lot more fish in issue.
“I explained that the government has undertaken a substantial programme of coal fired power station closures”
Yes but how will the resultant lack of sulphur in the air which encourages white skinned people’s “natural” tanning, continue to protect them from the skin-cancerous rays of the sun?
Yes the government has encouraged the building of useless windmills and building Hinckley Point another white elephant.
Wind has not saved one ounce of CO2 as there has to be CCGT plants running at very inefficient loads to ramp up when the wind stops.
During the peak load in December wind was supplying 0.45% of our power and solar zero.
Yet you still continue to shut down cheap and efficient coal fired plants.
The whole power industry is run on fantasy economics.
……………Lord Debden said on the radio it was fantastic that domestic energy bills have been reduced by £20 the day my tariff went up 24 %.
What planet are these (people ed) on.
Years ago, I was green as a chemically dyed canned garden pea. When I camped on predominantly rabbit and sheep droppings on Yorkshire and Derbyshire moors and yet my love of my Land mysteriously convinced me I was camping on God’s own County. Ten such droppings, fresh, plus hundreds older ones were beneath our tent groundsheets. We gazed at the sky in wonder free from the lamp light pollution of town and city. Billions of stars we had never seen before, so thick they looked like grainy milk.
JR: “How can I make a difference to the green agenda?” Go for the reintroduction of foxes on our blessed moorland to keep down rabbits and, sheep, irresponsibly flocked on OUR land.Over grazing it, filthying it with their excrement. Ruining OUR land. Eating down flora to the root, killing billions of beauutiful wild flowers and shrubs. Also stop praising our farming “community” for milking our land dry by their “goodly” land management. They kerb crawl OUR land
I suggest your young environmentalist disappears into the rain forests of the Amazon and south east Asia where the multinational logging companies are allowed to proceed, without fear, to transform the environment. He will be able to spend many years uncovering the hypocrisy, and apparent corruption, in what is going on, and I suspect he will become a far wiser individual with regard to the workings of global organisations in their apparently green agendas.
I would advise your student to have detailed discussions with James Delingpole and Christopher Booker for starters. Plus an in depth examination of the work of the Global Warming Policy Foundation, which subjects the green claims on climate change and global warming to rigorous scrutiny. He obviously has a lot of background reading and experience to catch up on. The result of some serious study of real science might surprise him.
Indeed and you do not often get that in many universities, they have green crap “group think” very often. That is where their grants come from. Save for the few sensible ones who prepared to speak out.
You are quite likely to get sacked just for pointing out how very few women choose to study physics, engineering and computer science, let alone for “denying” climate alarmism.