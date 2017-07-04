Nurses pay, and pay for those on the Minimum Wage.

There has been discussion of how much nurses get paid and whether they can get more than a 1% increase during the pay cap. I thought it would be a good idea to report the scales published on the web and invite comment on what would be the right answer on their future pay.
According to the official sites a nurse currently starts on £22,128 a year. This rises to £28,746 a year over a seven year period, with increments of 4% in all but the first year when it is a 2.5% increase. In inner London the sums are £26,553 rising to £34,495. In outer London the nurse receives 15% more than the national scale. The nurse would also receive whatever general pay award there was on top of the annual increment. The site says ” Staff will normally progress to the next paypoint annually until they reach the top of the pay band.”
If a nurse becomes a senior nurse or a specialist nurse the pay scale then rises further, up to £35,577, or £42,692 in London.
The 1% overall cap does not mean that a public sector employee only gets 1%. These annual increments are available in some jobs other than nursing as well. An individual may well get promoted and receive better pay for more responsibility, or undertake further training and get higher pay for more skills.
There are two issues to discuss. Are the starting levels too low, and are the annual increments correct?
The government has sought to tackle low pay at the bottom end of the payscale by increasing the Minimum/Living wage for those in the unskilled jobs. The pay for someone on the minimum in 2010 has risen by £3200 a year (full time on the minimum) , taking the hourly rate from £5.93 to £7.50, an increase of 26% over that period. Further increases are planned as it is still low. These increases were of course exempt from the pay cap.
JR you also missed out the unpaid overtime and the cost of travel in and out of London or any other large city with unaffordable housing, especially if they are “on call” and having to work unsocial hours. I would guess its only through a general sense of apathy amongst those who have not yet chucked in their notice that Mr Hunt has managed to avoid a “winter of discontent”. It was only through industrial action in the 90s that made Australia an attractive destination today for disgruntled UK medics.
Yes the same applies in the private sector. I favour making genuine work expenses tax allowable regardless of type of employment contract in use. Including travel to work, and staying away during the week if needed.
So three nurses for one MP.
You are not looking at this correctly. Cut out unnecessary layers of managers, diversity officers, interpreters, leaflets in different languages etc. Cut out quangos and pay decent wages for those who provide the service. No more cheap alternatives i.e. TAs as teachers, no more PCSOs as police officers. Get rid of the so called civilainaisation of positions in our public services which were intended to put more on the front line when in fact they cost more, create more bureaucracy and we have fewer people on the front line and a host of backroom staff only serving themselves! It applies in each service. Look at the MoD and the military it is supposed to serve, unbelievable. Surely someone can work out that you need more front line staff than backroom staff. Emphasis needs to go back to providing people for front line disputes and a minimum for backroom duties. Councils could save a fortune. Debt £1.9 trillion and deficit still ever present. No more taxes, better use of our taxes please.
No such thing as unpaid overtime in the NHS; it is either paid, or ‘time off in lieu’ given. Which of course can be taken or worked through an agency for more money!
A recent program ( Wanted Down Under ) showed an English nurse looking at jobs in An Australian city. The nurse there said that 80% of her colleagues were English. Says it all.
Good morning
The minimum wage is a bad idea. Already we are seeing machines being introduced by large retailers and people being employed only only as self employed in order to circumvent the additional costs involved . Only medium and small business are badly effected and more people employed, usually illegal immigrants, who will be on lower wages and paying no tax. Once again government interference causing more problems than it solves by muscle in on a perfectly well running markets and destroying them.
Nurses pay is emotive as they are perceived to save live which many consider quite priceless. But with such reasonable levels of pay why is it we cannot create enough of our own? With the pound falling and the cost of living rising it will become harder for us to attract some of the best and brightest much less those like nurses we need.
I think they want 1% automatically because of inflation.
Those scales apply to all roles at that pay band, not just nurses and will be suppliented by allowances for working evenings, nights and weekends of 30-60%. I think that we need to consider the other NHS terms and conditions as well as pay in this. For example sick pay is 6 months at full pay, followed by six months at half pay – that is well beyond what is available elsewhere and is hardly an incentive to return to work promptly after an illness . It would be interesting to compare the pay, terms and conditions available to nurses in the private sector. It used to be that the basic pay was better, but the other contractor terms were not as beneficial.
The Blair Government in its panic to avoid Equal Value Claims was held over a barrel by the Unions. They created a monster of an NHS pay system, and we will need a government of strength, determination and vision to negotiate a new one. Until then we will just have to buy them off
I spent 40 years at a factory. We started off with an hourly rate PLUS overtime for working nights and weekend, though for some strange reason, working nights at the weekend DIDN’T get you both. They then changed us to a salary – -and the pay for doing a 12 hr Saturday night shift was the same as for a 12 hr Tuesday day shift. I’ll be very surprised if the nurses get a salary PLUS nights, weekend, Bank hol allowances AS WELL.
The question is are there enough applicants to be nurses and are they the right calibre of people, also is the NHS succeeding in retaining nurses? That’s what should determine pay levels not an abstract debate.
Mr Corbyn talks as if there is a bottomless pit of money to be handed round to everyone who votes for him. The BBC keeps repeating that we are one of the richest countries in the world.
No. We are on our beam ends.
We face the most terrible crisis – on the level of the Greeks – when the debts are called in.
This site gives the terrible details of national debt, the most shocking being China which, as far as I can see, is equal to the GDP. http://www.nationaldebtclocks.org/debtclock/china
When the country goes bust after the next Great Depression, pensions for nurses and pay for nurses will simply not arrive. Dramatic? Yup. I was a teacher in Sierra Leone shortly after independence and, once the state goes broke all the services which Mr Corbyn holds up as models – police, army, nurses, doctors, teacher – simply are not paid. They stop work and the criminals take over.
That is when the hands started coming off and children were handed Kalashnikovs.
J.R. This morning on LBC there was a professor from a London university telling the host that governments can pay for pay rises if they wish to because the money all comes back in direct and indirect taxes. In other words, the government cannot go bust and can just borrow or print to pay its way. There are contributors here who write similar opinions. On the other hand, we hear that interest payments to foreign lenders amount to as much as some ministries are spending and that our children will be paying for years into the future. The QE fiddle has reduced debt by government owing to itself, but just how much fiddling can be done and is the current inflation in this and other countries a result of the large amount of fiddling by the ECB and BoE/Treasury?
Well clearly where hospitals are struggling to recruit capable nurses they need to pay more. I suspect in most areas these wages are sufficient. Overall, with pensions included, the state sector is overpaid by some 40% relative the private sector. They also have better working conditions, better pay offs and take far more sick leave. Why should they be when they are so much less productive, many produce nothing but net harm.
That’s a lot of money for what they do
I recently had to go to the eye hospital at Moorfields, the place was well staffed, they were by no means rushed off their feet. They were relaxed enough to be sharing the odd joke and giggle.
Re nurses, the 4 per cent. increments over seven years might be too high over too short a period but that would depend upon the skill transfer that arises from experience. There will be some demotivation at year eight and beyond presumably when no increment is due.
The squeaky wheel gets the most oil. Nurses, Police, Firefighter and the military actually do quite well – and the most publicity – ‘Think of those poor nurses’! (These are the nurses that, like police, spend more time looking at computer screens as they are ‘too posh’ (well paid?) to nurse.
Meanwhile lots of low-grade civil servants keep the wheels of government turning, to the general derision of the media, politicians and the public. “Front Line! Front Line!”, they all scream, but where do the bandages and bullets come from?
Shouldn’t the pay of the public sector pay increases be based on that of the private sector’s ability to pay.
It’s all very well to say that Nurses should get more, but I, and so many like me in the private sector have not had a decent pay rise in 15 years, never mind a guaranteed 1% each year.
This information without hours worked, qualifications needed, comparisons with NHS clerical grades etc is not very helpful. What I do know is that a reputed 70k for train drivers against this is an abomination.
I guess £25k is a mid band NHS clerical grades salary and certainly would be considered a very good salary in the private sector for say responsible clerical/office manager type roles.
However as these are professionals with life and death responsibility often working under extreme pressure these salaries are a disgrace. There is absolutely no premium (and there should be) for both the responsibility and the emotional pressure let alone the exams they take. Successive governments have used the large vocational element as blackmail to keep pay rates down. Those rates should be increased now by a minimum of £5k with The top rate achievable increased by a further £5k.
Your stuff about minimum pay is just a red herring to divert us from the issue of the nurses. What it does do, though, is remind us all of the appalling disparity between people on low wages and company directors and executives. If they have built up there own business taking all the risk on the way I do not mind, PLCs, Quangoes, Etc, I am with
Jeremy Corbyn. Tax them, I don’t care about the laffer curve and give it to the nurses. (And traditionally I am a Tory voter)
There is absolutely no premium (and there should be) for both the responsibility and the emotional pressure let alone the exams they take.
A newly qualified nurse knows less than a reasonably well informed layperson. The skills needed by nurses are hugely exaggerated. That said, there are excellent, experienced nurses in the NHS but, in general, they are reasonably well paid due to the pay and career structure within the NHS.
Only a small proportion of nurses who leave the profession cite pay as the reason for leaving.
Re nurses pay, the case for a pay rise is emotive not logical and will need to be rebutted at an emotional level.
Unless and until people are compelled to hire staff rises in the minimum wage cause more harm, in the form of unemployment and underemployment than they do good. If people decree that no one should receive less than a certain amount them the people should pay through general taxation. Again the case needs to be made at an emotional level.
Let’s kick the 1% issue back to the MPs who were awarded a well above inflation pay rise by an “Independent” pay review body.
If it’s OK for the geese what about independent pay review bodies for the ganders?
I’m sure we could run the country better (couldn’t be worse !) with fewer politicians.
Some big savings to be made there, surely ?
Because of politicians nurses would be better off on the dole in many respects. Certainly in London where they have to compete with the workless for housing.
£25k a year is living-with-mum-and-dad money, or box room in a shared house.
£45k might rent a tiny flat. Certainly not buy one.
Cut the executive pay, boost the nurses’.
This is where a South centric view and none regional pay distorts things. You can buy a 3 bed terrace in Staffordshire today for £69,000.
Mr Hammond calls for a “grown-up” debate on the public sector pay cap and I hope he will think JR’s focus on facts and figures grown-up. He also – and this is significant – talks directly to taxpayers and asks them whether they’re willing to pay for pay rises.
In politics perception is all. Opposition nakedly sides with public sector workers so I’m glad to see that unsung hero the taxpayer being marched up on the other side. As a taxpayer I like public pay restraint. Long may it continue.
But government is weak these days, and if the cap must go then put the burden onto borrowing not taxes. Shake that magic money tree. After all, it’s only just that those who shout the loudest should foot the bill.
On Newsnight last night they suggested the advantage in public restore pay had gone. This is complete drivel, overall remuneration in the state sector, taking everything, pensions and working conditions/hours into account is still well above 40% higher. Why are the BBC misleading us so? To protect the huge BBC wages perhaps?
Doubtless the dopey lefty economist, Evan Davis is hugely overpaid and pensioned by the BBC (from money extracted under threat of imprisonment) and from much lower paid private sector workers in the main.
State jobs with early retirement.
A thing of the past, surely ?
I know retired police constables who have taken up building work – far from being the burned out wrecks that retiring police constables used to be.
We cannot afford to retire people with £130k lump sums and an index linked 20k a year pension at 50, which could easily go on for longer than the actual service given. And no way did their personal contributions total this amount.
I agree nurses deserve a living wage, but lets remind ourselves that other occupations havent had pay increases for years let alone a 1% increase. I was made redundant from my administration job in 2012 at a salary of £17,500, I started my new position shortly after on the same amount. Now 5 years down the line I am still on the same amount. I work in the private sector for a Company who has never offered to pay a wage rise in all this time. For those of you who think move jobs believe me it is not easy to find one that pays more I have tried. I am not on a basic wage and in 2012 was earning £1 more per hour than the basic rate. Due to the increases in the basic rate my wage is becoming close to now being the basic wage. So in effect my wage has gone backwards. My husband works in the care sector his wage has been stagnent. with the same issue. He was £1 per hour above minimum wage but with no increase in his salary he will also soon be on a minimum wage. I am sure we are not an isolated case. He also has weeks where he has had to work 60-70 hours per week. 18hr days are very much a normal occurance with a quick turn around followed by an 8hr day. There are plenty of the population living on wages less than ours. I know it is hard hearted of me but I cannot feel sorry for someone who already earns over £20,000 and does get a 1% rise each year.
Yes, Helen, that is the real world for many of us. I worked in social care for many years, loved the job but was disgusted at the pay and the number of managers it took to administer it. So why didn’t I chuck it in? Because the most vulnerable in our society need help to do even the basics in life and I couldn’t bear to let them down. Nurses (bless ’em) are a convenient and emotive cause for the media, but they are only part of the story. I do get tired of armchair experts sounding off about the public sector, but throughout my career I have witnessed selflessness and bravery amongst colleagues when helping those people to whom most would turn a blind eye. And see them reporting for work even with unhealed wounds. Sick leave? Keep bleating, moaners.
It depends where you live.
In my area the high blood pressure and heart problem clinics are now run by health care assistants, I kid you not. Not cardiologist like the rest of the planet. Not even a doctor. Not even a nurse in the NHS style of dumbing down to supposedly save money. It’s health care assistants. The ultimate signal that the NHS has completely lost the plot.
How much do health care assistants get paid? Is this dumbing down really saving the country money when the obvious issues are included.
I too would like to know what Band and Grade a Health Care nurse would be on, just to have a level.
HCA’s will normally be on Band 2 or Band 3. Basic Band 3 pay is £17k-£20, Band 2 tops out at £18.150
Most nurses do a fantastic job and are worth more than their current level of pay ; certainly the starting rate is too low . On the other hand the management of nurses and the overall cost is a very large slice of NHS expenditure .
The problem is at the very top of the NHS – its direction and layers of management cause confusion and waste . A new start has to be instigated in order to redefine the size and efficiency of the NHS . It cannot continue with its present system of organisation .
I have been trying to find information on nurses’ pay but am a bit puzzled. The RCN site seems to have about a dozen bands with different levels within each band. I couldn’t see what these related to. I did find some guidance that overtime is paid at one a half times and nurses’ holiday entitlement starts at 35 days a year.
Each Band has a pay scale. You start at the bottom and go up one rung each year until you reach the top. When at the top of your Band, you only get the pay rise recommended by the Pay Review Body (if accepted by the Government).
A newly Registered Nurse will start at the bottom of Band 5
Holiday entitlement starts at 25 days plus 8 bank holidays and goes up to 33 plus 8
Using the NHS pension scheme from 2015 as an example, a fully qualified nurse aged 25, earning £21,692 and joining the pension scheme today, will typically contribute 7.1pc of salary each year to fund their retirement. If they work for 40 years, stay in the same band of earnings throughout and attain 4pc annual increases in pay, they could retire on an annual salary of £45,500 in today’s money.
Graduated pay scales were always a feature of public service, especially when it was comparatively poorly paid. Like the pension, it was the compensation for not being as well paid as the private sector. Now, however…..
Off topic, but why, on the Today programme, did Justin Webb have to try to get the Chief Medical Officer, who was talking about DNA records as a key to cancer prevention etc., to enter into the Brexit debate? Whatever her politics may be, I could not guess, she would not be drawn and gave common sense answers.
This goes beyond proper journalism.
JR, I think that anyone working within the care system in this country, particularly in the private sector are grossly underpaid. My sister is a care assistant in a home for the elderly with dementia. She works 48 hours a week on 12 hours shifts and receives all kinds of physical abuse from the patients. She doesn’t get any sick pay. Recently she hurt her back very badly and had to manage on state assistance which was very low for 3 weeks. She doesn’t get a guaranteed pay rise each year. She gets the basic 4 weeks holiday and that’s it. No other incentives. Nurses pay is rather low compared with other jobs where not many qualifications are necessary. How about we give free training, a slightly higher wage but a guarantee that those nurses/doctors work for the NHS for a minimum of 15 years instead of clearing off to Oz or NZ as soon a s they qualify? I can assure you many do. When a secretary in the NHS can earn £20,000 against a nurses pay something is wrong.
Unrelated but worth noting. According to the FT:
” Treasury officials have written an unpublished paper which challenges the DIT to prove it can line up free trade agreements with non-EU countries that can outweigh the loss of European trade associated with leaving the customs union.”
So to summarize, one year after the Brexit vote, 3 months after article 50… and the UK government has still not done this very basic piece of analysis or come up with a coherent picture of what it wants of Brexit…
Is that even remotely serious ?
The City is damned right to go and negotiate directly with the EU as the UK government appears unable to negotiate with itself.
As an aside, the independent OBR says that to meet the needs of our population the NHS has to have another 30 billion pounds a year in five years time. Neither of the main parties’ manifestos promised anything like that so in effect they are confirming that the NHS ‘ standards will decline.
Our population is increasing rapidly. Many can’t speak our language so rely on us to fund translators, while also taking up multiple appointment times, meaning less for the people who actually pay towards the NHS. Even giving the NHS a billion pounds wouldn’t cure any problems, There are only 24 hrs in a day and the people newly arriving, having contributed nothing and most likely never will, are taking up a disproportionate amount of NHS time and therefore money.
John , you seem to be making the same mistake as the Labour party .
The problem is not “pay” or indeed “package” but is “disposable income” .
Any increase in pay just gets absorbed by I) increases in rents or ii) in the case of people hoping to buy a house , house prices and mortgage payments iii) society increases in the housing benefits bill .
The pay increase goes straight to landlords , mortgage lenders and the real estate industry .
Look at the assistance you have given to the main mortgage lenders , the banks . Public money to bail them out , purchasing their toxic paper , turning a blind eye to charging borrowers huge spreads over ZIRP to repair bank balance sheets .
UK banks hardly lend to business anymore , just to real estate speculators and owner occupiers .
People no longer have sufficient disposable income to purchase goods and services provided by Main Street .
This is why there has been no recovery from the 2008 GFC and one reason why real businesses find it so hard to make a profit .
If you doubt this just look at how Hedge Funds have started shorting retailers .
Considerable evidence is now emerging that imposing a minimum wage costs jobs and a reduction in wages of those who receive it not an increase. The evidence has always been there but now it is so overwhelming it can no longer be ignored. The left will of course. Renumeration should be set by what the market decides it is not by a panel or committee as pay is subject to the laws of supply and demand like any trade able goods or service. Unfortunately the public sector does not have a market but if we want the correct levels of pay and qualifications then is should be restructured so it does have.
We have this misguided idea that if we do not give priority to social consideration over economic ones then society suffers. The reality is quite the opposite as all that is being achieved is that short term gain is undermining the ability to create long term sustainability. So society in the end is much worse off. Nobody cares because life is short and if we receive more than our fair share or more than what we are worth today it is someones else’s problem sometime in the future as it is they who will have to do without or at best have less.
The starting level for NI contributions needs to be raised urgently to at least the starting level for income tax. This should be paid for by raising the upper band starting level by the same percentage and if necessary a small increase to the higher rate.
John,
I know quite a few nurses and their week consists of three days on and four days off. Granted their three days are twelve hour shifts each but then they have four whole days off every week, week in, week out. What idiot thought of that one? Surely from a patient safety point of view, would it not be better for them to work more days and do less hours each shift?
Why do nurses need more money. Why won’t the NHS employ middle aged people who want to return to work, preferring to recruit foreign nurses instead.
Why does a British national require a degree for nursing when third world recruits have questionable qualifications and language skills.
Could it be that the people supplying agency staff and recruiting foreign nurses are curent or ex NHS people making a fortune out of it.
Off topic
The ministers who arrive for meetings at No. 10 or 11 with that days’, or their own, agenda clearly in view to be snapped by the photographers who are there for that reason:-
SHOULD BE SACKED!