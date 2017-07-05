“How do we raise more tax revenue?”

Some of you will be pleased and others unhappy to learn that today’s question is one of the most common in the modern media and even amongst some MPs.
There are two easy answers. The best way to get more tax revenue is to grow the economy.
The best way to get more money from companies and the rich is to lower the rates of tax they pay.
As I have often argued, cutting the Corporation Tax rate from 28% in 2010 to 19% today has taken place against a background of a substantial increase in company tax revenue. We collected 55% more last year at 19% than they did at 28% in 2009-10. Some say this is the Laffer effect – lower rates lead to more tax. Some say it is a coincidence. No-one can say cutting the rates has led to a decline in tax revenue in the way Treasury models and others suggest.
Cutting the top rate of Income tax from 50% to 45% has also led to an increase in revenue from the higher paid. In the early 2010s we collected £2bn less in self assessed income tax with a top rate of 50% than the government collected at 40% before. Revenue rose by 15% with a cut in the rate to 45%. When in the 1980s the then Conservative government cut the rate from 83% to 40% in two steps, there was a surge in extra money from the better off. They paid more in cash terms, they paid more in real terms, and they paid a bigger proportion of the Income Tax total.
The reason all this works? Entrepreneurs, rich savers and companies are footloose. They only need come, or only need stay, if tax rates are competitive. They need only invest and spend in places where the rates make sense to them. When the UK had 83% tax there was a Brain drain. Many talented people from pop stars to businessmen went abroad to avoid the tax rates.
Capital Gains tax collected 23% less than forecast when the rate was hiked to 28% from 18%. There was a loss of revenue in 2012-13 and 2013-14 with the higher rate, contrary to Treasury model predictions.
So to raise more revenue we need to change the Treasury model to make it more accurate, by accepting that some taxes are at rates above their revenue maximising levels.
The Treasury have a very poor forecasting record on revenues. Remember they had to hike their forecast for 2016-17 tax receipts by £10.5bn between the November forecast and the March forecast in the year in question!
80% cuts: 20% tax rises
When we will see the cuts? When will government get involved less.
When this parliament was hung, I was hopeful for a new era of “nothing can be done” rather than “something must be done”. Government does best when it does least. Obama had a period of over 70 months of jobs growth when he could not legislate much as he had not majority in the senate and house.
Today’s question is the wrong question Mr Redwood
Not under T May, she even wants gender pay reporting by law, prices and national wages controls and workers on company boards. She is a socialist dope at heart. I assume she joined the Tories only as she had more chance of a seat than as a Libdim.
I voted conservative believing it was the party of low taxation.
Have I been misinformed?
“Low tax at heart” they keep saying, but never alas in practise. Far too addicted to pissing money down the drain.
Yes, outrageously so by one Gideon Osborne. He spun a narrative that is coming back to haunt Tories because it did not happen as JR pointed in the early years of the coalition.
And a certain Mr Cameron repeatedly said “immigration down to tens of thousands”.
Good morning.
The first question should be. Why are we taxing this or that ?
Most taxes are needed to pay for things that politicians promise in order to get elected. buying us with our own, or more importantly, other peoples money. We need to move away from this Magic Monet Tree politics.
JR, todaybwe read the EU annoying nice its army which we are apparently providing troops for, secondly, the UK must take more refugees as Italy cannot cope. Point one, we should be advocating NATO and not support anything that detracts from that. Point two, no we should not accept any more refugees or provide our navy as a ferrying service, Merkel created the problem let her solve during her election. We cannot afford either of these tax wasting notions brought about by the EU. I hope you and others will be very vocal about this at times of jibber jabber about taxation and austerity. Our country and citizens first. Our o bloc services a,d military cannot cope as it is!
Exactly but more than that you need to encourage people to provide for themself. Give them top up vouchers or tax breaks for private medical insurance or for private schools. Instead of as now making them pay for everyone else, plus tax, plus their fees, plus IPT (on medical insurance) and VAT on school fees too if Corbyn and socialist Gove get their way.
Get rid of the TV licence tax and let people decided how they want to spend their money. Kill inheritance tax so the rich do not have to leave the country and there are some real incentives and fair competition (between the state and the private sector) in housing, medicine and education.
Alas non of these sensible things are likely to be possible with the dire socialist, punishment manifesto and zero vision T May & without even a majority.
Labour MPs will it seems back Nicky Morgan for the chair of the Treasury select committee over the very sensible Jacob Reece-Mogg. It seem too that (vat on school fees) socialist Gove has joined them according to The Standard. Hard to think of many less suitable or capable of the job than Nicky Morgan – John McDonnall, Lammy or Corbyn I suppose.
VAT on school fees is exactly the wrong way to go, as this would raise nothing net and tighten further the dire state monopoly on education yet further. More people would just be forced to use the state sector and many good private schools would close or contract.
Freedom for consumers to choose would reduce yet again.
Plus kill the expensive energy greencrap religion, cut red tape and cut the bloated inept state sector down to a sensible size (about half of current).
A more pertinent question would be, how do we cut Govt spending?
You know, for a fiscal conservative Mr Redwood you display an alarming tendency for Keynesian solutions to problems that can only be solved by direct reform.
Of course reforms across all areas of Govt (the political state) will always invoke discontent and produce damaging headlines in the media, something which all politicians are keen to avoid. It is this fundamental, political concern that will guarantee our eventual bankruptcy as a nation.
Unprincipled politicians using other peoples money (the taxpayer) to finance spending that (hopefully) generates a set of circumstances that are politically beneficial. It is this gutless and contemptible trait in all politicians that will bankrupt the treasury
Keynes was an unprincipled charlatan but one who provided all politicians with a set of ideas that they could dip into to justify their political spending. They are both welcome to each other
Monopoly government is as damaging as any other monopoly. Governments should be competitive, and it turns out that when they compete on tax rates everyone benefits. What is a rich country, after all, but one with as many prosperous people and as few poor as possible?
Alas, these deeply interesting figures won’t make Labour happy. A race to the bottom, they call it. In the overwhelming tenderness of their hearts they dearly love the poor, and want to see as many of them as they can manufacture.
“…as many of them as they can manufacture”
or,as we don’t do manufacturing much anymore, import a la Blair-Mandelson.
The only way government can compete is by sloping the pitch through taxation and then undercutting the competition. As with the NHS, education, some subsidised housing etc Then we get dire state monopolies.
Ones that kill thousands every year through rationing delays and general incompetence.
“Monopoly government is as damaging as any other monopoly”. No monopolies run by the government are usually even worse.
They are not even trying to make a profit nor to serve the public. They care not what they spend nor what value they get, nor what value they give to the public. The “customer” has no control at all apart from complaining to their MPs about their high taxes and poor service, which is, in effect, vertually zero control as they are so distant from the provider.
Many MPs simply do not care anyway if they did they would not have set up a tax system that ensure vitual state monopolies in health, education, passports and similar.
JR: “The best way to get more tax revenue is to grow the economy.”
The best way to conceal our incessant spendthrift nature, is to grow the economy.
But here is an idea. Why don’t you privatise things? If you move something from being funded by the government, to being funded by customers, you turn a net deficit into a potential tax revenue stream.
You no longer have to raise taxes to pay for that organisation, and all the tax revenue generated by the organisation would be NEW and ADDITIONAL income for the government.
But that would be a conservative policy, something the administration you support actively avoids these days.
Indeed, about 70% of Tory MPs are clearly socialist. Evidence of endless waste is everywhere. I just past a large field full of solar cells near Milton Keynes. Clearly only there due to absurd tax payer subsidies, as without them they make no sense at all especially in the cloudy UK.
All the energy comes in the summer around midday just when demand (and thus its value is very low indeed. What idiots we have running our energy policy (and indeed much else).
JR: “How do we raise more tax revenue?”
Or,
How can we squeeze more blood out of this stone?
Excellent points which defy denial by leftists. But when are we going to hear these kind of robust arguments for free enterprise policies as the route to stability and better prosperity from government ministers? David Cameron is right to accuse these various ministers calling for lifting of public sector pay restraint of virtue signaling. We need to get the budget back to balance so debt/gdp starts to fall as the economy grows – and set tax and other policy with a relentless focus on making the UK attractive and competitive for investment and entrepreneurship. This is the only answer to Corbyn’s prospectus of a spending binge paid for by huge increases in tax and borrowing, which can only lead to a crash as has always happened under labour governments in the past.
So reduced tax rates are in prospect then? I will standby for Mrs. May and Mr. Hammond to mishandle the announcement so it becomes bad news and adds to the feeling that this government has lost its way. It has lost the confidence of the people in my experience and its putative replacement will not likely oblige us with reduced taxes.
Slightly off topic but still to do with tax as this is what would be needed for more social housing to be provided. I am incensed listening to the BBc this morning going on about the residents of Grenfell Tower still living in temporary accommodation. They interviewed one man and his daughter who have been offered a two bedroomed flat one mile away and they have turned it down because it is too small and too far away from school. How many homeless people would jump at the chance of such an offer? Where on earth do they think the council can just come up with homes that will be ‘suitable’ for these people? Out of 139 families only 9 have taken up the offer of other accommodation. When you consider how many people are living in overcrowded conditions and who have been on the waiting list for years this is unacceptable. Just what are the council and the government to do? The situation is being made worse by the families rejection of a roof over their heads.
Sadly these people are trying to take advantage. Secondly, they know Labour will try to make a political point about it. Of course they should be housed, no they should not have luxury apartments or increased living standards as a consequence of a disaster.
Indeed, while some have suffer appallingly through losing children & close relatives others have had little more than a narrow escape and a loss of possessions. Had they been in their own house they would just have claimed on their own insurance and rented somewhere else in short term, with no help from anyone.
The more I hear from the sort of person they had on the radio this morning the more unsympathetic I become. Why should others pay taxes to give some people subsidised housing in Kensington for life? Many of the people paying the taxes to fund these subsidies could never afford a property there themselves. Offer them a suitable flat for 12 month, take it or make your own arrangements mate.
Of all the things that are taxed, I have never understood why gambling escapes the treasury’s clutches.
Introduce a (say) 20% tax on every bet laid by all punters.
There IS effectively a tax on gambling but Gordon Brown switched it from the punters paying to the bookmakers themselves paying a levy.
Here’s a better idea. Raise less tax. Shrink the bloated and unproductive public sector. Get rid of at least some of the parasitic jobs that do nothing for the economy except hamstring it. I know this is a revolutionary idea for politicians these days, in fact I can’t remember any politician even suggesting it for decades but it was quite successful when it last tired. It would at least be entertaining to see all the cultural Marxists running around screaming at the least whiff of freedom.
Actually we raise quite enough tax revenue anyway, far too much in fact. Much of it is pissed down the drain on bonkers things like renewable subsidies, hs2, Hinkley c, corrupt overseas aid, far too many state funded lawyers, the dire NHS who waste 70 million just on paracetamol (at least 100 times what it should cost them), aircraft carrier without aircraft and countless overpaid pen pushers many doing positive harm, as we saw with the appalling fire and their flammable green rap insulation. Perhaps the main saving to be found are the subsidies they pay to augment further the many ” healthy but can’t be bothered to work” feckless. The people who think other taxpayers should carry them all their life.
Be more efficient in production which leads to selling more and possibly employing more. A growing economy should produce more tax than a shrinking one. Have a long overdue simplification of the tax system. It must be an expensive burden to operate.
Stop spending on things deemed vanity projects. Projects that the private sector would not invest in. Drastically trim down overseas aid. End the tax take that is used to subsidise so called green energy, it is a job exporter. Get out of the EU so ending our annual subscription of a net £10 Billion. Sort out RBS, it has been swallowing up taxpayers money for far too long.
Don’t you think the government has enough money to waste. Your already spend 45% GDP much of it wasted.
Taxes have distorted the housing market and APD has driven long haul passengers to Ireland and Europe.
Your like druggies addicted to more and more money
You miss one other factor, Sir. Reduce the endless pressure of demand and force those not prepared to work in the fields and services to do so. Mass immigration and youths’ attitude to the something for nothing, Corbynista approach serve to throttle wealth. Has done since the early sixties.
Stop forcing people to take a day off work for simple stuff like blood tests.
Simple way to raise tax receipts.
Indeed or just to get a doctors appointment. Also do operations without such incompetence and such long delays so that people can get back to work.
I’m sure there will be many other comments like this:
simplify the tax regime therefore making ‘creative accounting’ far less appealing, and stop using taxation as a form of punishment or social manipulation.
Indeed release all these lawyers and tax. accountants to get a productive job instead.
Indeed why retire in England with the risk that the state will confiscate your house, when you can move to Scotland and that will never happen.
Don’t fancy Scotland much too cold, too many midges, too many lefties with a chip on their shoulder and they still have inheritance tax at 40% anyway.
As an afterthought to my previous post.
To add insult to injury the vast majority of land owners and farmers also qualify for their CAP payments and other land improvement incentives.
Is it not time to ask a very basic question?
Are you a farmer or a power station?
For the developers and speculators it has to be time to stop completely the trading of the Renewable Energy Obligation Certificates (ROCs).
For our country to survive and increase productivity and competitiveness the energy market has got to become a totally level playing field and this will be a major player in helping to grow the economy .
Both the OBR and the IFS suggest that the tax take is up to £15 billion less because of the tax cuts. How much does the bank levy contribute and in an economy that is growing the tax take will increase anyway.
The profits of large corporates established in the U.K are not going to magically increase because of less tax and they are not going to relocate if the rate increases by a modest amount.
Surely you are looking to attract new companies? If there is evidence that is working, retain the policy, if not, put the rate up.
In any event, once again lamentably, the debate is all about tax and spend. If I went into a business to sort it out, taking out cost in almost every case would be the first and easiest option. Angus Maude who was very successful at this recently write a piece on how much more could be achieved. Why don’t we hear anything about that?
O/T why is Hammond desperately trying to keep us in the EU protectionist racket which is the customs union.
What advantages are there to having tariffs on goods not produced in Britain.
Why when 80% of the money raised goes to Brussels is he so keen to participate.
Has he another agenda.
He should be dispensed with forthwith.
Because he is an economically illiterate, a would be gig economy mugger, who likes 15% stamp duty, is ratting on the £1 million IHT promise and even wanted to take people fuel allowance off them and reduce their state pensions. He even thinks HS2 makes sense and Hinkley!
In short he is a lefty plonker like Corbyn but not quite as bad.
I work in the accountancy world and speak to many higher rate tax payers. I know that the psychological threshold is 50%. As soon as someone thinks “if I go out and earn more the government gets more than I do” the incentive to earn it evaporates. Many either don’t bother or they do but they lie about their income. When the rate is under 50% and they know they keep more from their effort than they give to the treasury, the balance shifts and the effort feels worthwhile. Whatever the moral, economic or other arguments, I know this to be how it works in practice and it is one of the reasons, no doubt, why higher taxes lead to lower revenues.
Spot on. HMG likes to invoke moral blackmail about large corporate tax avoidance whereas further down the chain both legally and illegally vast amount of tax is not paid. As an Accountant you will understand this, namely having worked with over a thousand SMEs and the occasional mid corporate, when analysing the financials, I was regularly told with a knowing look, that they had been prepared ‘for the tax man’, as an aside one of the reasons Banks struggle to lend into this sector is often that the financials prepared like this, do not support the facilities requested. You then need to factor in the cash only deals and the very tight communities with English as a second language whose financials I found almost impenetrable, and a vast amount of tax is avoided and, frankly, evaded. All difficult to prove, resource intensive to catch and politically, let’s not go there. Easier to bash the big boys and if they are a Bank, even better.
The tax regime is grossly inefficient for at least two reasons. You mention one – the fact that the established rates do not maximise the amount that is or can be raised as history clearly demonstrates. The other reason is the complexity of the regime which leads, sometimes deliberately and sometime accidentally, to the poor allocation of effort and/or investment into particular activities.
Political posturing is usually the cause of this inefficiency. It would help this government’s revenues and reputation if reason triumphed over posturing.
A couple of press commentators have suggested that Establishment tories are soft pedalling on Brexit because,as per one of the original reasons for joining,being under EU control would stop a Labour government(which they may now be resigned to) introducing hard left economic policies-you can’t do “Socialism in one country” and be part of the EU.
How about collecting all corporation tax owed from big companies like Vodafone, rather than HMRC doing deals that allow them to reduce their payments?
I’m quite relaxed about the Corporation Tax rate, in fact 20% would suit me fine. If anything, concentrate on employer’s NI rate, which is a barrier to employment.
Can we not shrink the state rather than increase the tax take? The welfare system seems quite ineffective in tackling poverty, with a sizable chunk wasted on bogus claims. Not only that, the provision of welfare creates its own need. Better for government to support the work of charities, who identify the genuine need better.
Employers’ NICs should be considerably reduced with the tax take moved to corporation tax. This has the advantage of improving the cash flow particularly of small companies and also giving a slight advantage to home production exports over imports
Mr Redwood you are right.
We need to cut taxes and reapportion them quickly.
The tax code, I understand, runs to 1000 pages and is far too complex. It badly needs reform.
The Welfare State needs cutting back hard. Why are all children forced to stay on in education until their 18th birthday for heaven;s sake? Have you talked to any of them? They seem to go to “College” a couple of days a week.
Why are there 1.2 MILLION people in the NHS?
Why are there 1 MILLION Civil Servants?
Why are so many young men living without work?
Meanwhile, the people who we need – the teachers, nurses, firemen and women, doctors – are going abroad or giving up because the demands made on them by “management” are so ridiculous, nit picking and dangerous to disobey.
Mr Redwood, you are saying the right thing – say it louder please!
If government was seen to be not wasting money in the way it does like giving increased handouts to politicians in Northern Ireland as way of a bribe and then all of that money to corrupt foreign governments in Africa and other foreign places to quote just a few examples, then people might feel just a little better about paying taxes.
Personally I am fine paying for infrastructure improvements, broadband etc, in Northern Ireland.
Dear James–Let’s not exaggerate the NI thinggie, meaning I like to think, or at least hope, that the bung goes towards hospitals roads etc and in fact not to politicians
It’s the final result that counts and reducing taxes has always produced more revenue . If businesses and entrepreneurs are not given the sort of stimulus to develop and grow , opportunities to exploit skills and innovation are put on the back burner .
The Government are the decision makers on this issue and they must get it right . When making plans it is entirely false of them to believe that raising taxes will produce . Public indignation was felt when Hammond announced the withdrawal of Winter fuel grants and the imposition on taxing the elderly ; the “gains” that were expected could easily have been off-set from Foreign Aid and the popularity of the Conservatives continued . As it is , they have suffered in the election results and now have to scramble around to maintain their position .
I don’t have faith in Hammond as Chancellor ; I don’t think he is a “numbers” man . The Treasury is the most influential department and it must be lead by someone who has the capability to direct and run it from the top . Above all – at this stage of the Brexit game , the Chancellor has to be a key supporter ; Hammond is not of this ilk .
How about maybe try spending less instead of thinking of ever more ways to take money out of our pockets. This Government like Cameron’s before it and the Labour one before that are big spending & wasteful. Cut the foreign aid budget, get the money back off the banks, cut welfare and sort out tax credits which are a disincentive to work whatever our out of touch politicians think. Oh and whilst you’re at it, cut the number of politicians. How many millions/billions does it cost to keep a parliament at Holyrood, Cardiff & Stormont going whilst still paying out millions to send their extra armies of part time politicians to Westminster who have very little to do except meddle in English only matters and don’t get me started on 850 Lords and Ladies milking the system on their £300 a day plus expenses. Scrap the Barnett Formula and don’t forget we will be £10 billion a year quids in when we leave the EU.
Stop wasting our money and spend it on creating a level playing field for England’s young, sick and elderly instead.
Shouldn’t the question be “Are we spending the current tax revenue efficiently and effectively?!”
And the answer to both of those is NO 🙁
How do we raise more tax revenue ?
Anyone who purports to be a socialist or support Mr Corbyn can pay a voluntary rate of 60%.
They should be happy to do so from this moment.
And if they don’t they should face censure for using any socialist platform ie Question Time, Any Questions, standing for government office or from standing as a member of any socialist party or organisation.
They want us to do greenism unilateraly because they think it will be effective in influencing other nations to do the same. OK. They can do socialism unilaterally too then.
Why are these people never called out for their hypocrisy – particularly on second homes and private schooling ?
Why are they allowed any credibility by interviewers and on panel shows ?
Why don’t they apply socialism to themselves ???
The reason is that they know it does not work.
Unilateralism would at least raise more tax – or reduce the numbers of socialists.
More taxes? What about the bonfire of Quangos? How many more imported ‘Big Issue’ sellers and ‘Car Washers’ do we need? All of this ‘enrichment’ cares not for paying taxes but is a dab hand at claiming benefits, even for people who don’t live here.
We truly are ruled by mad women, (there are no men left in government).
Indeed.
Whatever the amount you raise – it also depends on what you do with it. Currently, throwing billions away in “foreign aid” seems to be a popular choice. Another popular choice with the elite is supplying hundreds of thousands of immigrants, many more than we are told about, who will probably never contribute a penny all their lives, completely free lives for coming here, sitting in their taxpayer funded housing and then . . occasionally some of them running round the streets of Sheffield with knives and guns fighting other new arrivals. Clearly they must all be bored at not being put straight into , scientists, engineers and brain surgeon jobs which we were all told they all were.
I won’t mention HS2 or the rise in cost and delay of Hinkley Point.
Of course John, you’ve missed the other option…..Cut back on the amount the state spends and thus how much it needs.
Let’s have a sensible debate about just what we want the state to do and to provide for us.
To me, it seems that the state already takes far more from it’s people than it should, given the large number of taxes we already pay. Then there are the ” fines” which always have to be record fines, which are imposed on successful businesses for some trumped up, minor wrong.
As a starter, I would like to see the end of one publically funded body, investigating another publically funded body, then prosecuting them through another publically funded body which eventually fines the first body….eg, when the ‘Elf’n’safety executive use the police to investigate an NHS trust who then is prosecuted by the CPS in the courts and the courts issue fines and costs against the trust. We the taxpayers loose out at every stage in such an example.
I would like to see a government policy where the state has to live within it’s current means, just as the people have to.
Tax and spend (and borrowing) are 2 (3?) sides of the same coin. You would find that the government needs to raise less tax revenue if DfID, Hinckley C, HS2, prioritising renewables, and excessive managerialism in the NHS, were all scrapped.
I suspect the waste in government, local authority and the NHS is staggering. Certainly any time I’ve come into contact with them professionally the profligacy, managerialism, and bureaucracy beggars belief.
But politicians accept what they are told (eg that junior doctors comply with the WTD) rather than really finding out what’s going on by rolling up their sleeves.
Recently, I have been following the fortunes of a British entrepreneur in his mid 20s. He has started a successful internet agency business, which he runs from various other persons homes, as he moves around between countries. His competitors run their business from Hong Kong and part of the US because they do not have to charge VAT and have low business tax. And so he was forced to find another far eastern country to base his business.
While flying out to set up accounts he made it a holiday and went with a friend, another British man of the same age.He is now a very successful author and part owner of the proceeds of a business which was sold to a foreign company. He also is going to set up a company abroad.
When they left the airport for the hotel they called a cab share and found themselves with another young British man who also had a successful internet company and was also paying his taxes abroad.
When will the Treasury learn that taxation is driving successful people abroad and that they are missing all of the tax they pay, income tax, corporation tax and VAT?
I’d prefer to ask “how can we reduce tax revenue”
Making the UK a place to get rich and impotantly stay rich is the best idea.
At one time you could migrate to many US states simply if you were setting up a business. But Obama made it impossible in many cases with medical insurance liabilities for small employers and minimum wage legislation which in the US environment does not work and decreases employment. No one is going to migrate there and face such a wall in starting a business and employing people.
So we should dismantle the walls to businesses coming here. Being a low tax oasis for firms such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Apple and Twitter would be good.
Middle class progressives tell me they are desperate to pay higher contributions to State coffers, and yet they don’t seem to want to pay a contribution towards higher education costs once they become sufficiently high earners.
Classic sign of the charlatan progressive, it’s all about banal virtue signalling rather than real world sacrifice.
My view is that the government seem to think that they can pay for debt through inflation, and maintain inefficient expenditure through economic growth. We are not getting much of either at the moment and wages are stagnant or falling in real terms.
It’s time to get real and make real cuts in poor spending, real productivity increases, especially in the public sector, and real economic growth. The Taxpayers Alliance seem to be pretty good on this.
What do you actually mean by ‘growing the economy’. Do you mean GDP? That is increased automatically if you keep importing people without limit – it says nothing about the wealth of the country. Perhaps that is why governments are not keen on controlling immigration it, as it produces a figure they can say is rising along with ‘record employment’, although this ‘record employment with most being good jobs’ does not seem to produce enough in taxes and we always have a shortfall. GDP tell us how fast the wheels are spinning but not whether we are getting anywhere.
Next your higher tax take from corporations and the rich, which with reduced tax rates must mean more money being made by those sectors, yet in the previous thread many were complaining they had not had a pay rise for years. Tells me someone is being exploited. Some people should take their own advice that they give to nurses and find better jobs. Much easier to do in most jobs than in nursing.
I do think it would be helpful to use the economics term for this. Laffer curve. The behavioural reasons are complex; there are many reasons why people change what they do in response to tax changes, and that has to include the unintended consequences of how the various taxes interact, in what is a fantastically complex set of laws. I also think it is important to keep making the point that the unfunded element of public spending is more tax on future generations.
If you want more income then:
– raise the VAT level on luxury goods only to 23%
There is always two sides to this kind of argument, and my personal view is why do we want to increase tax revenue when there are so many things government shouldn’t be involved in and spending money on unnecessarily, including so many quangos.
To reduce the strain on money avalable to government:
– encourage large companies to provide healthcare and medicines for their employees and families so that they do not need the NHS
– find ways to cut the NHS drugs bill – drugs all too often are dispensd without due regard
‘
JR – A QUESTION – How much do we pay drug companies each year for drugs?
First thing to do is to secure your government, with five year plan. I would start with mrs may to serve full five years, and leader for the next election. Cut down on tv interviews, and making statement to the press, slogans with propaganda and talking BS, disagreement are not helpful, with discipline being most in important. No tax increases on the people full stop, and no increases in pension age. Full brexit must go ahead, and be done in the time limit what ever happens, with no honey being given away. As for what to do to raise money, i have ideas, but nothing your government would like, because they have no bottle.
Totally agreed, John, cutting our tax rates will lead to more collections, but also, our tax needs to be substantially simplified. We need a new chancellor, that is key to the UK’s economy growth and future.
Are you sure about CGT John?
I thought the take had started to rise in 2015?
Right answer to wrong question.
We have far too much government, be it from Brussels or Westminster. UK should be aiming to reduce the government’s share of GDP to 35-40% from the current 48-50%.
Mrs Thatcher got it down to about 38%, if I recall correctly. That is about the same as Australia today, which spends more per head on healthcare than UK – by about 10%.
The government does not know best how to invest money or spend. All the UK’s great advances in the past have been done with private sector money, private sector enterprise. that is where we should be aiming now.
Tax turnover, then they can’t hide profits
I suspect the esteemed Mr Redwood is being a little mischievous here, I am sure he believes in less government rather than raising taxes and is provoking responses.
The best and painless way to raise tax revenue is to raise productivity.
The Rt Hon John Healey, Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, asked questions to the Housing Minister Alok Sharma in Parliament 5th July 2017 at 14.5 hours.
Mr Healey suggested that the control of the Council of Kensington and Chelsea should be replaced with appointed Government Commissioners.Nonsense.
Mr Healey obviously has no knowledge whatsoever as opposed to even a little knowledge, of just how Housing Departments in Councils and associated organisations actually work.
Hsg Depts are not a football team awaiting a new manager, or even a new Captain. In the sutuation post Grenfell Fire, the persons now in charge of the particualr housing in the council are the ONLY ones who can deal with the problem efficiently. Anyone coming from outside will just get in the way, big style!
It is disappointing but highly predicatable that the Labour Party just cannot stop trying to score political points on the backs of burnt corpses.
Mr Sharma reacted to Mr Healey correctly by speaking above his head to the whole House that the whole House should work together on the issue of the Grenfell Tower fire.
JR: “The best way to get more tax revenue is to grow the economy.”
Any idea what fundamentally/primarily pays for this? I’ve never heard any politician or economist ever even mention this because they don’t know, never having thought about it. Driving over a cliff comes to mind.
Make big multinational companies pay a fair amount of tax on profit earned in the UK . Tax income from personal trust funds. In the short term, give tax breaks to electric vehicles and increase the tax rate on diesel and petrol vehicles. Lastly, scrap about 90% of the QUANGO’s and use some of the money to give the nurses a decent pay rise.
So companies are footloose when it comes to taxes but not when it comes to access to the single market? Maybe you can explain the logic of this?
Reply We will have access. Every trading country i n the world has access.
JR. Your question to Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss (BBC Parliament ) in which you indicated that a payrise in the public sector should be in exchange for increased productivity…….
A male MP, I do not recall his name, a little later stated somewhat sarcastically that he could not see how a firefighter could increase productivity 🙂
Liz Truss gave a general retort that working more smartly in some areas by various people could increase productivity.
It could reveal my identity if I were to explain in very great detail how one firefighter’s productivity could have been increased 100% whilst at work. People would be astonished. Yet many unremarkable people I know could validate what I would have to say.
When I listen to MPs in Parliament I get the impression at least once per week that many MPs have of course their own experiences. But virtually no experience at ground level. Of course I understand they need to project a public image and cannot say certain things openly. Yet, some of them if they are street-wise and actually know what is going on in this country, are also Oscar-level actors in that they do not show it.
The Labour Government talk about Tory cuts but they never talk about Tory extra taxes on the wealthiest.
Earn more than £100,000 a year, you will be the most highly taxed people in Europe.
The Higher rate tax up to £150,000 is 40%. From 2010 the marginal tax rate over £100k = 60% as the personal allowance is gradually removed to £150k then its 45%.
Then in 2012, you took away Child Benefit from earners over £50,000.
So for Labour to insist we need to bash the rich much more and they can pay for everything from Student’s tuition fees to extra pay for the entire public sector because that’s what their Union paymasters are after – no bones about it, I sit and wonder why Conservative spokespeople don’t answer back, is it because they don’t want to remind this section just how much tax they’re paying now?
Then the government capped private sector workers pension pots without capping their own public sector pension pots because for most of the public sector theirs doesn’t even exist it’s being guaranteed by our children’s generation – well they think it is – but after years of paying their graduate taxes and being told they can’t get their private sector pension till they’re 68 they might just forget their raving little socialist placards, with nasty pictures and sharp sound bites, wake up and bite back.
Another regular tweet doing the rounds today is that the Conservatives have increased debt more than the Labour party did in their entire time in office. That the Conservatives are the bad managers and poor fiscal controllers.
Just how much did the UK have to borrow to loan to Ireland – £20bn on our books but used by an independent Country? eh
Just how much did we have to give? borrow to hand out to Greece, Portugal and Italy and any others?
What are our borrowings and what was the money borrowed for? How much of it was borrowed for infrastructure in England?
As for forecasting, anybody who uses growth forecasts is a fool. You should work on what you can see, and always work on no growth to live with in your means. if growth comes that a bonus, which should shared out the following year to funds projects that the public want, with money set aside for neg growth, not a lot because do not need a lot, because your living within your means, as for wages rises, think one percent is alright, but if you have a good year all gov staff should be paid in bonus on top the one percent wages rise so workers know that it can go up or down depending on uk performances, and of cos the bonus should be all at the top like they are now.
Leaving aside the question of whether pop stars actually have brains to drain, it certainly true that people are more willing to pay tax if does not appear confiscatory (“making the pips squeak”), but it also true that people will pay no tax at all if they can possibly get away with it legally; therefore the solution is to both moderate the taxman’s greed and also remove the voluntary element from those whose profit and/or enjoyment comes from our country. Either, those entities profiting from our country should be incorporated in this country or registered for income tax here as individuals without being able to offshore their wealth. Alternatively, the taxman could assess an entity as if it were domiciled here but in operation offshore plus a hundred percent surcharge for making his job difficult. So no trust funds for rich Tory spivs or offshore vehicles for people who own property here but dont pay any tax whilst telling us all how to run the country.
Is there anyone in parliament who actually understands the monetary system and central bank monetary operations / reserve accounting? UK Government creates £GBP by spending and destroys £GBP by taxing. The funds to pay taxes must first come from the government spending the currency into existence.
In more technical terms, in order to perform a reserve drain you must first do a reserve add!
JR is looking at it back to front, in thinking that taxes are used to “pay for” government spending, which is totally illogical. Although he is sort of right about a growing economy meaning more tax revenue, however that’s not necessarily a good thing at all!
For example, expanding the budget deficit to 12% of GDP, as is necessary for close to double-digit real GDP growth, would result in booming tax revenue which would easily push the public finances into surplus within a year or two. This is not desirable unless there is a genuine case of high demand-pull inflation, and so each year there must be new policies to keep the budget deficit large enough to maintain the massive GDP growth and to ensure that there is not one person unemployed in the country.
Reply So why then did this not work in Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil etc who ran very large deficits?
Nick more tax off of overseas companies, i have put all this crap out today because i know that once i have put ideas on the net they will not happen, and will be voided at all costs by your party even you print them or not, just cutting out some option for you. Three parties down one to go.